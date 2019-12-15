Foden makes first league start of season as De Bruyne takes up advanced role

The penultimate match of Gameweek 17 kicks off at 16:30 GMT, as Manchester City head to the Emirates to take on Arsenal.

Without the injured David Silva (£7.6m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.7m), Pep Guardiola has sprung a surprise by naming Phil Foden (£5.1m) in his starting XI for the first time in the Premier League this season.

With midfield anchors Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) and Rodri (£5.4m) in the visitors’ line-up, Kevin De Bruyne (£10.2m) looks to be playing in a more advanced role behind Foden, Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m).

Nicolas Otamendi (£5.0m) and Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m) also come into the side from the team that was defeated in the Manchester derby, with Angelino (£4.7m) and the sidelined John Stones (£5.3m) making way.

Bernardo Silva (£7.9m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.3m) are only amongst the substitutes.

Freddie Ljungberg has made two enforced changes to the side that beat West Ham last Monday, with Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) and Matteo Guendouzi (£4.5m) coming in for the injured Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) and Granit Xhaka (£5.1m).

Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) is again among the substitutes as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) leads the line for the Gunners.

Mesut Ozil (£7.2m) makes his seventh straight Premier League start.

At the risk of jinxing it, there ought to be goals in this fixture: Arsenal and City are without a league clean sheet in eight and six matches respectively.

Bernd Leno (£5.0m) has made more saves than any other Fantasy Premier League goalkeeper this season.

City have scored at least two goals in each of the last seven league meetings with the Gunners.

Fantasy managers have been deserting the premium players from these two clubs recently: De Bruyne, Sterling and Aubameyang were three of the four most-sold FPL assets of Gameweek 17.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Chambers, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Torreira, Pepe, Özil, Martinelli, Aubameyang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus.

