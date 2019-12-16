574
Scout Notes December 16

Wolves’ FPL assets impress in defeat as Spurs look forward to easier tests

Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

  • Goals: Adama Traore (£5.2m) | Lucas Moura (£7.0m), Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m)
  • Assists: Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) | Eric Dier (£4.9m), Christian Eriksen (£8.6m)
  • Bonus: Traore x3, Vertonghen x2, Lucas x1

Just one of the six Spurs and Wolves players with a double-digit Fantasy Premier League ownership avoided a blank at Molineux yesterday.

With the FPL god being a vengeful one, it was naturally the most-sold player of Gameweek 17 – Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) – who delivered an attacking return out of that half-dozen-strong group.

Meanwhile, Dele Alli (£8.7m) and Son Heung-min (£10.0m), the two most-bought midfielders of the Gameweek just gone, failed to pick up anything other than appearance points.

There was encouragement for Fantasy managers who have invested in either team, though, in an entertaining game.

Make no mistake, Wolves were the better side.

A point was the absolute minimum that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side deserved from this encounter, with their 11-match unbeaten league run brought to an end by Jan Vertonghen‘s (£5.2m) stoppage-time header.

The West Midlands side bossed their visitors all over the park, with Spurs losing the midfield battle for possession and tormented by Wolves’ potent front three.

Jimenez, whose creativity we highlighted last week, banked his fifth assist of the season when teeing up Adama Traore (£5.2m) for Wolves’ superb equaliser but could have easily been on the scoresheet himself, flicking a header wide on 20 minutes, dragging a shot narrowly off-target soon after and forcing Paulo Gazzaniga (£4.6m) into a stop just after the break.

Diogo Jota (£6.1m) couldn’t follow up Gameweek 16’s brace with further attacking returns but was his usual busy self on the ball, spurning the best of his opportunities when opting to shoot rather than play in the unmarked Adama on 27 minutes.

Encouragingly, Jimenez and Jota recorded nine shots between them – the same as Spurs managed overall on Sunday.

The pick of the front three was Adama, however.

He is in the form of his life at present and, if not as productive as Jimenez in terms of FPL returns, is certainly offering value for money.

At the time of writing, Adama has more FPL points to his name than any other Fantasy midfielder or forward priced at £6.0m or under.

With consistently excellent performances comes unwelcome attention from opposition players, however.

Three Brighton players were booked for fouls on Traore in Gameweek 16 and Spurs repeated that trick at Molineux on Sunday, with the in-form winger needing treatment for a painful-looking shoulder injury late in the game but able to continue.

Santo said of the roughhousing after full-time:

I think the referees know. They realise they should punish the tackles – just like that – to protect the players, players that have talent like Adama.

It is tough to defend and opponents do what they have to do but it’s up to the referee to judge. If it’s over and over again, it should not be allowed.

Speaking of his rampant attackers, Santo added:

It was a good goal.

It’s one of the things we must do. He has the talent, but it’s not only Adama – Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez had clear moments too.

We keep on improving to try to transform these chances into goals.

Wolves’ back three were solid but were breached yet again, meaning that they have recorded only one clean sheet in the last nine Gameweeks, despite riding high in our Season Ticker over that time.

There was a similar story last season, with Santo’s troops among the best teams in the division for various key underlying defensive stats but frustratingly banking fewer clean sheets than the likes of Cardiff City and Bournemouth.

As for Spurs, this was perhaps their toughest remaining test of the festive period, with an out-of-sorts Chelsea, Brighton, Norwich and Southampton to come between now and New Year’s Day.

Only five clubs have had less possession than the Lilywhites in Gameweek 17 so far and Mourinho will be hoping and expecting to see more of the ball in the fortnight ahead.

Still, despite having soaked up pressure for much of this game and not been at their best, the Lilywhites looked sporadically dangerous on the counter-attack and had a handful of decent chances.

Alli, operating in his now-familiar number ten role, could very easily have emerged with an attacking return for the fifth match in a row.

It was the former MK Dons midfielder who teed up Eric Dier (£4.9m) for the only ‘big chance’ of the game, with Dier’s shot striking the woodwork and bouncing out.

Alli was himself denied from a narrow angle by Rui Patricio (£5.2m) early on and then overhit a pass to Son when Spurs were rapidly breaking, later curling an effort narrowly wide of Patricio’s goal on the hour mark.

Lucas Moura (£7.0m) notched his third goal in four league starts under Mourinho, meanwhile, with his fine solo effort giving Spurs the lead after just seven minutes.

It wasn’t a particularly productive afternoon for Son or Harry Kane (£10.9m), however, as the Wolves backline dealt with their threat fairly comfortably.

Son, again playing on the left wing, stung the palms of Patricio early on but had little joy thereafter, while Kane didn’t record a single effort on goal until the final quarter of an hour.

Clean sheets have been in short supply for Spurs this season and Mourinho’s arrival hasn’t been a fast-acting remedy in that department, with the Lilywhites recording only one shut-out in the five league games he has overseen.

No side has conceded as few big chances as Spurs in Gameweeks 13-17, however, and for all their possession and shots, Wolves didn’t have too many clear-cut chances.

Mourinho was also content with the way his side dealt with opportunities created from set-piece situations, saying afterwards:

I don’t have stats in here but they were super dominant in corners and lateral free-kicks and then we had a couple of corners and in one of them we win the game. Why? Because we coped so well with our set pieces.

It was something that a couple of weeks ago we were struggling, conceding goals every game in set pieces. We managed to come here and be very dominating in that area of the game too.

Spurs still had to rely on their goalkeeper on four occasions, however, with Gazzaniga producing one excellent stop to keep out a goalbound Romain Saiss (£4.4m) header with the score at 1-1.

Hailing his shot-stopper, Mourinho said:

Magic hands. Again it’s important in that situation.

My father played in this stadium against Wolves in the UEFA Cup as goalkeeper. He was always telling me, a goalkeeper of a top team had to be different to the others because the goalkeeper of a top team doesn’t have ten saves to make. You have one, but when the one comes the magic hands have to be there and Paulo did it for us.

It was very important for Paulo and for us that save and then we put ourselves in a position where we could win the game.

  1. nibby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    WC active. How is this backline looking for next 5 fameweek?

    Soyunco Lundstrom Kelly Otamendi Target

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Looks good.

      Open Controls
    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Yeah nice who is your GK

      Open Controls
      1. nibby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Guaita

        Open Controls
      2. nibby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Would you play Targett or Otamendi this week?

        Open Controls
  2. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Pukki didn't suffer a broken toe, just some bruising. His foot is swollen and will need some rehab before next weekend.

    Open Controls
  3. Arse Craic
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Who else is hoping for a 0-0? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      No.

      5:0 palace, all scored by Zaha.

      Open Controls
      1. Ljungberg
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        +1

        Open Controls
        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          +2

          Open Controls
          1. Yank Revolution
            • 8 Years
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            +42

            Open Controls
      2. Zladan
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Martial to Zaha 3 weeks ago so far has cost me 13 points:

        Mount autosub benching goal v Villa when Martial didn’t feature: (6)

        Martial goal and 2 bonus v City: (10)

        Martial v Everton (2)

        Zaha played 2: (3),(2).

        I need 2 goals minimum.

        Open Controls
        1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Tell me about it! I did exactly the same thing.

          The stats said it was a bad move, but I went with my gut. Need to start ignoring my gut if he doesn’t get a double digit haul tonight 😆

          Open Controls
    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Score draw please :]

      Open Controls
    3. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      But then dont watch 😉

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Nope. Need some Zaha pts 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. nibby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      0-0 would be Perfect. 10points for Guaita. 3 saves n 3 bonus

      Open Controls
    6. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Im in a 1:1 camp

      Open Controls
    7. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      BTTS

      Open Controls
    8. Regin
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      1-1 better with goals by propper and riedewald

      Open Controls
    9. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      1-1 both OG

      Open Controls
      1. T.Henry14
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Kelly & Dunk og 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Arse Craic
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          haha

          Open Controls
        2. Henning
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Like this.

          Open Controls
    10. 1zverGGadeM
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      1-2
      Bissouma, OG(Dunk), Maupey

      Open Controls
    11. toca
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      1-0 Palace Kelly

      Open Controls
    12. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Pope in goal, Kelly on bench. No other players. You can guess my favorite result.

      Open Controls
  4. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Best GK from GW20 onwards?

    Open Controls
    1. nibby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Guaita

      Open Controls
    2. Sparky6670
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Ramsdale

      Open Controls
  5. T.Henry14
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    I have 2 free transfers and 0.6 itb, but I don't know what to do.

    Pope (McGovern)
    Lundstram, Kelly, Rico (Soyuncu, Arnold)
    KDB, Son, Alli, Cantwell (Mane)
    Vardy, Tammy, Ings

    Some of the options:

    A) Mane ---> Sterling
    B) Mane ---> Richarlison
    C) Mane&Ings ---> Richarlison&Rashford
    D) McGovern ---> Gazzaniga
    ...

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
  6. marcus2704
    • 9 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Thinking of bringing Salah in next week but have to adjust my front-line and defence to accomodate him, the more I look at it the more I like what I see. Would be playing a 3-5-2.

    That midfield... 🙂

    FROM:
    Pope
    Rico - Kelly - Soyuncu - VVD - Lund
    Mane - KDB - Alli - Son - Dendo
    Vardy - Rashford - Abraham

    TO:
    Pope
    Rico - Kelly - Soyuncu - (Cathcart) - Lund
    Mane - KDB - Alli - Son - (Salah)
    Vardy - (Ings) - (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. Punter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Awesome mid

      Open Controls
  7. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Pulisic or Zaha for Grealish?

    Abraham or Jimenez for Rashford (for a hit)?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Pulisic rotation threat

      Open Controls
  8. Punter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Thoughts on move? Thanks!

    Pope
    Lund - Rico - Kelly
    Alli(C) - Zaha - KDB - Cantwell
    Vardy - Rash - Tammy

    Stek - Soyuncu - Mane - Trent £1.5itb

    A) hold
    B) Cantwell to Grealish
    C) Cantwell to Traore
    D) Soyuncu to Doherty and bench Rico

    Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Has anyone looked into GK rotations from GW20 onwards?

    Open Controls
    1. manu4life99
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      I have briefly and Ramsdale looks great value.

      Highest pts scoring gk with greak fix for a while and also cheap

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        I was considering him with Pope. Don’t rotate as such but can avoid bad fixtures.

        Open Controls
    2. Sparky6670
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      Bournemouth and Southampton is good for 10 weeks.

      Bournemouth and Brighton not bad either

      Open Controls
  10. Henning
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Nothing to do with fantasy.
    IF you wanna talk about a person but you dont know its gender. How do you say it?

    Open Controls
    1. toca
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      It?

      Open Controls
      1. toca
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Only joking! Best way is they/their/then

        Open Controls
        1. Henning
          • 5 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Haha you got me there. Thanx

          Open Controls
          1. toca
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            There's also the weird confusing ones like zir or hir/hirs or whatever it was.... complex world we live in nowadays! 🙂

            Open Controls
      2. Henning
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        It is very god at fantasy football.

        Hmmm maby you right.

        Open Controls
    2. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      *They* are very good at fantasy football

      I take a lot of fantasy football advice from *them*

      Open Controls
    3. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      He/she is very good at it.
      His/her team is really good.

      Open Controls
  11. milanista10
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    A) Dendoncker to Grealish (benching TAA)
    B) TAA & Mount to Otamendi/Rico & Son -4

    A or B lads?

    Open Controls
    1. Sparky6670
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 1 hour ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Really struggling to decide between

    Grealish || Rashford (-4)
    Mousset || KDB

    Looked at stats and fixtures
    and go hence and forth.
    Might have to decide tonight.
    Anyone wanna put in their weight to help me decide?
    Need reasons tho..

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Mousset was a real disappointment statwise too in the last two when i expected him big.
      Dont trust him but could imagine one of Greenwood Martinelli becoming an Option soon.

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        I think that should swing it to KDB

        Open Controls
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Best option as third striker in 4-4-2 /3-5-2 set up

    A Greenwood
    B Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Bit early. But both have a good chance now.
      Martinelli as long Ljungberg is in charge.
      Greenwood would have a place if Martial / Rash would get injured

      Open Controls
    2. Arse Craic
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      too early for me

      Open Controls
  14. The Stretford End
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    After Leicester, Is having both Mane,and Salah too much?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      No.
      I will keep both for Leicester.
      They are the best players of the best team.

      Open Controls
      1. toca
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        And a combined price of 24.5 mil

        Open Controls
    2. Arse Craic
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      I will be doing it

      Open Controls
    3. toca
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Tempting but probably yes

      Open Controls
      1. The Stretford End
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Tempting me but 24.2 million?

        Open Controls
        1. toca
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Yep thats the catch!

          Open Controls
          1. toca
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            I feel you. I wanna do it but it feels a bit wrong. Can you imagine a almost 25M blank? My....

            Open Controls
    4. manu4life99
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Too much imo.

      I dont see how you fit them both into team in addition to:

      KDB
      Son
      Alli
      Vardy TAA

      Spurs fix and price too good to ignore for Alli/Son double up

      Open Controls
    5. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Too much.
      Make your choice.

      Open Controls
  15. insertcomedyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Mane to Son and Connolly to Rashford. Sound sensible?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      do you have Salah?

      Open Controls
  16. Punter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Gidday, any thoughts on this move please?

    A) Play Cantwell v Wolves
    B) Cantwell to Grealish
    C) Cantwell to Traore

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      Probably B.
      But depends also on your cash needs for future upgrades, then Cantwell is good to have as 5th mid.

      Open Controls
  17. tomasjj
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 16 hours ago

    Repost:

    A: Pulisic to Grealish
    or
    B: Keep Pulisic and do
    Chilwell to Aurier

    Open Controls
    1. manu4life99
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 16 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      A

      Open Controls
  18. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 15 hours ago

    Rashford or Jimmy?

    Open Controls
  19. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 13 hours ago

    Just checked the score and thought that’s 2 for Guaita.
    9 saves how good was he?

    Open Controls
    1. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      Kept spilling the first shot and saving the rebound. A cross between Banks and Yashin according to many on here

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 13 hours ago

        Don’t care I will take it.

        Open Controls
    2. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      And 3 baps on the way you beauty

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      Like a young Sylvester Stallone from Escape to Victory

      Open Controls
    4. GARY AND JAMIE
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 13 hours ago

      At one point he threw a ball out with backspin on and tipped it round the post

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 12 hours ago

        Sounds good.
        Can’t watch highlights and very sketchy wifi but I will take that 🙂

        Open Controls
    5. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 12 hours ago

      New article so cheers for replies all !!

      Open Controls
  20. Trophé Mourinho
    1 day, 13 hours ago

    Random, but remember Lev Yashin? These saves, if you dont own Fifa or dont know who he is, check this out. Sickest keeper ever, and thats with a leather ball..
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crdat6VM2HA

    Open Controls
  21. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 12 hours ago

    Before auto subs up 1k OR
    After auto subs down 2K 🙂

    Open Controls
  22. Sparky6670
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 1 hour ago

    Pulisic to

    A) Richarlison
    B) Grealish

    VVD to

    A) Vertonghen
    B ) SHU Defender

    2 week punt pre WC

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.