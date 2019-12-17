FFScout represented at the FSA Awards 2019

The Fantasy Football Scout team were present at the 2019 Football Supporters’ Association Awards ceremony on Monday night, situated at the Tower of London.

Our website was nominated for Online Media of the Year alongside some industry giants in The Athletic, Football365, FourFourTwo.com and Guardian cartoonist David Squires.

It was the new guys on the block The Athletic who claimed the prize for our category after a hugely successful first season reporting on English football.

They have made waves in the sports journalist world in 2019 amassing a hugely talented squad of A-listers that would make even the Avengers somewhat jealous, so we are not surprised at all that The Athletic emerged victorious in the end.

🥇 We’re at the FSA Awards tonight, having been nominated for Online Media of the Year. We’re in this category with some industry giants! Thank you so much to our readers and followers for supporting us through a fantastic period of growth 😍 #FPL pic.twitter.com/WImXxHnGeV — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 16, 2019

As we have mentioned before, even to be nominated for such an award is a huge honour, especially when you consider who else was in attendance on Monday night.

Peter Drury beat Martin Tyler to claim Commentator of the Year, Robbie Savage and his 606 team took home the prize for Radio Show of the Year, while Virgil van Dijk was named Men’s Player of the Year.

James Richardson, a familiar FPL Show face, Sky Sports’ Kelly Cates and actor Rupert Graves all took their turn to present various other awards.

Rubbing shoulders with household names within the sports media community truly was an incredible experience for editor David Munday, deputy editor Neale Rigg, community and partnerships manager Geoff Dance and commercial director Chris James who were all in attendance.

David and Neale, in particular, enjoyed an opportunity to swap stories with their BBC Radio 5 Live heroes Conor McNamara and John Murray respectively!

But, of course, we cannot forget that we would not be in a position to get nominated for this sort of award were it not for our loyal and engaged audience.

2019 has continued a period of exciting growth at Fantasy Football Scout with more and more people using our site and a considerable up-take in those of you prepared the support the site with your own hard-earned money.

We are hugely grateful for everything our readers, viewers and listeners give us and for helping us maintain our position as the number one resource for Fantasy Football. We would not be where we are now without you, so we cannot thank you enough.

Good luck to all of you for the latest round of Fantasy Premier League action and may your arrows be green.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT