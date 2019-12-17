570
Awards December 17

FFScout represented at the FSA Awards 2019

The Fantasy Football Scout team were present at the 2019 Football Supporters’ Association Awards ceremony on Monday night, situated at the Tower of London.

Our website was nominated for Online Media of the Year alongside some industry giants in The Athletic, Football365, FourFourTwo.com and Guardian cartoonist David Squires.

It was the new guys on the block The Athletic who claimed the prize for our category after a hugely successful first season reporting on English football.

They have made waves in the sports journalist world in 2019 amassing a hugely talented squad of A-listers that would make even the Avengers somewhat jealous, so we are not surprised at all that The Athletic emerged victorious in the end.

As we have mentioned before, even to be nominated for such an award is a huge honour, especially when you consider who else was in attendance on Monday night.

Peter Drury beat Martin Tyler to claim Commentator of the Year, Robbie Savage and his 606 team took home the prize for Radio Show of the Year, while Virgil van Dijk was named Men’s Player of the Year.

James Richardson, a familiar FPL Show face, Sky Sports’ Kelly Cates and actor Rupert Graves all took their turn to present various other awards.

Rubbing shoulders with household names within the sports media community truly was an incredible experience for editor David Munday, deputy editor Neale Rigg, community and partnerships manager Geoff Dance and commercial director Chris James who were all in attendance.

David and Neale, in particular, enjoyed an opportunity to swap stories with their BBC Radio 5 Live heroes Conor McNamara and John Murray respectively!

But, of course, we cannot forget that we would not be in a position to get nominated for this sort of award were it not for our loyal and engaged audience.

2019 has continued a period of exciting growth at Fantasy Football Scout with more and more people using our site and a considerable up-take in those of you prepared the support the site with your own hard-earned money.

We are hugely grateful for everything our readers, viewers and listeners give us and for helping us maintain our position as the number one resource for Fantasy Football. We would not be where we are now without you, so we cannot thank you enough.

Good luck to all of you for the latest round of Fantasy Premier League action and may your arrows be green.

  1. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 12 mins ago

    Tammy and Maddy to Rashy and Jacky for free?
    Yes or no.

    Open Controls
    1. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 12 mins ago

      Yessy

      Open Controls
    2. tyron
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 9 mins ago

      for free yes

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 7 mins ago

      Not for me.

      Open Controls
    4. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 4 mins ago

      dont like rash over tammy, you are backing a counter attacking oop left mid against deep sitting teams, looks like blanks to me

      Open Controls
    5. in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 hours, 2 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
  2. tyron
    • 4 Years
    17 hours, 12 mins ago

    hey guys.. i am contemplating a free hit for gw 18 but idk if to do it.. honesty please just let me know if i should

    current team for gw 18
    heaton
    rico kelly lunds
    kdb alli maddison pulisic (cantwell)
    tammy vardy jesus 🙁

    free hit would be something like
    guita
    lunds doherty rico
    alli son kdb zaha/martial (cantwell)
    vardy rashford jiminez.

    my worry is if the chip would be wasted.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      17 hours, 8 mins ago

      Save

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 hours, 2 mins ago

      What’s wrong with that team as it is? Definitely save

      Open Controls
      1. tyron
        • 4 Years
        17 hours ago

        honestly have no faith in pulisic, tammy and madds this week so firstly contemplating playing cantwell... PLUS the aguero factor where jesus is concerned... i am just worried about those guys i guess

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 hours, 45 mins ago

          City defence is no stronger than Norwich or Watford over the last run really - Maddison could be a great pick.

          If you FH you still have Pulusuc and Tammy at the other end. Shift them out if they bother you surely

          Open Controls
    3. user.n
      • 2 Years
      17 hours, 1 min ago

      Maybe better wait for game week when only few teams play

      Open Controls
      1. tyron
        • 4 Years
        16 hours, 57 mins ago

        thanks guys

        Open Controls
  3. gryffsonofarthur
    • 1 Year
    17 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is a bench of Gazzaniga Maddison Aurier Soyuncu 4.9 worth a boost this week or hold?

    Open Controls
    1. tyron
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 9 mins ago

      hold for a dgw

      Open Controls
    2. sunnyh
      • 6 Years
      17 hours, 9 mins ago

      nah hold.

      only one whos actually probable of returning is Maddison.

      Open Controls
  4. mdm
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who to play:

    A. Kelly (new)
    B. Aurier (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. tyron
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 9 mins ago

      kelly

      Open Controls
  5. milanista10
    • 7 Years
    17 hours, 9 mins ago

    A) Mane & Mount to Sterling & Alli -4
    B) TAA & Mount to Aurier & Son -4
    C) Dendoncker to Grealish (bench Mane & TAA)

    Which one would you prefer lads?

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hello old stranger how you doing? I’m randomly up at 3.5k OR now, learned from the best x
      C for me

      Open Controls
      1. milanista10
        • 7 Years
        17 hours ago

        Hello! Long time!
        Wooow impressive.. after being 1k at a certain point, I’m now down to 97k unfortunately :/
        Thanks for the input. Keep it up 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 hours, 53 mins ago

          In my upwards climb I realised this game is down to pure luck for the majority. Your luck will turn soon x

          Open Controls
  6. Geordie19
    • 3 Years
    17 hours, 8 mins ago

    Can’t decide on going for Grealish or Richarlison for the next 2 GW’s.
    Rich could be out to impress Ancelotti, Grealish playing 2 of the worst teams.

    Open Controls
    1. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 5 mins ago

      I like both. Price and fixtures gives me a preference for grealish. However the 4 yellow cards and risk of suspension edges it towards Richarlison.

      Open Controls
      1. Geordie19
        • 3 Years
        17 hours, 5 mins ago

        I think rich is on 4 yellows too

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          17 hours, 2 mins ago

          Then neither

          Open Controls
          1. gryffsonofarthur
            • 1 Year
            16 hours, 59 mins ago

            Traore, Mount, McGinn, Zaha all viable alternatives in that price bracket

            Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 hours, 2 mins ago

      I like Richarlison a lot and think he could be out to impress Ancelotti and do really well in the next few. Just the slight worry with his 4 YCs

      Open Controls
      1. Geordie19
        • 3 Years
        17 hours, 1 min ago

        I agree. Bit of a gamble but I do think he will get more points than dendcker and he’s more exciting!

        Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 58 mins ago

      Grealish - Richarlison could easily get booking and miss week 19

      Open Controls
  7. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 6 mins ago

    Thinking of doing A to B for a hit, have exact money. thoughts?

    A Ings Mount TAA
    B Rashford Grealish Aurier

    Pope
    Lund - Kelly - Rico
    Son - Maddison - KDB - Mount
    Vardy - Tammy - Ings

    Button Soy TAA Mane

    Open Controls
    1. JamieNumber4
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 hours, 2 mins ago

      I absolutely wouldn’t be getting rid of Ings for a hit this week

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 57 mins ago

        Cheers, will prob just do Mount to Grealish

        Open Controls
  8. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    17 hours, 6 mins ago

    Wha scores more between these two options in the next couple of GWs:

    A) Dendocker (nor) Mane (lei)
    B) Richarlison (ARS, BUR) -4

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 hours, 4 mins ago

      B no brainer

      Open Controls
    2. Geordie19
      • 3 Years
      17 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Similar dilemma above

      Open Controls
    3. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 2 mins ago

      Wouldn’t take the hit

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 58 mins ago

        Wuss

        Open Controls
    4. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      17 hours ago

      Not worth a hit

      Open Controls
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Hakim Ziyech
        16 hours, 58 mins ago

        Prefer A

        Open Controls
    7. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 1 min ago

      Which defensive double up would you go with?

      Sheffield United
      Crystal Palace

      For the next 2 fixtures only!

      Open Controls
      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        17 hours ago

        Guaita Kelly - so Crystal Palace

        Open Controls
        1. Slitherene
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 54 mins ago

          What about Kelly Cahill, if fit?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            16 hours, 52 mins ago

            Cahill out for a while with relatively long term injury after op according to Roy- I said Kelly above

            Open Controls
            1. Slitherene
              • 1 Year
              16 hours, 34 mins ago

              Thanks!

              Open Controls
    8. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 hours ago

      This WC team look G2G ? Or go Richarlison over Sterling?

      Enough in bank to get Mané/Salah back in

      Guaita
      Aurier Lundstram Rico
      Son (c) Sterling Alli KDB Grealish
      Vardy Rashford

      Button Kelly Greenwood Söyüncü

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 hours, 58 mins ago

        Actually prefer Richarlison over Sterling.

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 56 mins ago

          We get it. You love the Brazilian.

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 hours, 54 mins ago

            Haha, yeah he is one of my personal faves.

            Open Controls
            1. gryffsonofarthur
              • 1 Year
              16 hours, 50 mins ago

              Likes to get in the box and has already Scored a lot of headers this year. Automatic pick in the lineup. A nice mid price option to have in an advanced role.

              Sigurdsson has been the surprise this year. So disappointing. It’s like invasion of the body snatchers and a random fan has taken over his body. consistently poor performance after performance.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                16 hours, 48 mins ago

                Ancelotti liked playing a 4-4-2 diamond midfield at Milan and Chelsea so maybe Siggy would flourish in that system.

                Open Controls
                1. gryffsonofarthur
                  • 1 Year
                  16 hours, 47 mins ago

                  Hopefully. He was great last year. Been a fan since his Swansea days. class on his day.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Miguel Sanchez
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    16 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Just checked his stats. Can't believe he has only two attacking returns all season. Great player but his scores were always hard to predict.

                    Open Controls
                    1. gryffsonofarthur
                      • 1 Year
                      16 hours, 37 mins ago

                      Yeah more of a real life good player versus a reliable fantasy asset.

                      Open Controls
      2. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 57 mins ago

        Nice team. I’ve left funds to get back in one of the scouse big boys in too.

        Open Controls
      3. John Nerdelbaum
        • 7 Years
        16 hours, 43 mins ago

        Nice team. I'm thinking of wildcarding as well and looking at a big 5 in midfield

        Open Controls
    9. Udo
      • 2 Years
      16 hours, 59 mins ago

      Which clubs do you recommend in defence for the next 2GW?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 hours, 57 mins ago

        Palace and Blades

        Open Controls
        1. Udo
          • 2 Years
          16 hours, 53 mins ago

          Thank you got one of them each, just need one more, currently looking at AWB for those two only as a differential, would it be too risky?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 hours, 49 mins ago

            I liked the look of United's next two fixtures but 3 clean sheets all season is pretty poor.

            Open Controls
            1. Udo
              • 2 Years
              16 hours, 45 mins ago

              Totally agree, but AWB did well at the weekend, wasn't too far off last season's kind a player at times? I am kind a tempted to gamble on him as my 3rd defender for the next two, before playing the WC.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                16 hours, 43 mins ago

                If you want a two week defender punt keep an eye on Digne's injury and if he isn't back maybe try Leighton Baines before a WC

                Open Controls
                1. Udo
                  • 2 Years
                  16 hours, 42 mins ago

                  Digne was my 1st thought, but I am getting Grealish in for Saka, and he's rising tonight by the looks unfortunately.

                  Open Controls
          2. gryffsonofarthur
            • 1 Year
            16 hours, 48 mins ago

            United have a kind fixture run. however Like a horny teenager, They just need to learn how to keep a clean sheet.

            Open Controls
            1. Udo
              • 2 Years
              16 hours, 43 mins ago

              Well in my teenager days > I was a quick learner, at least I tried hard 😉 So I take that as a definitely yes!

              Open Controls
    10. gryffsonofarthur
      • 1 Year
      16 hours, 54 mins ago

      Feels weird playing Rico this week. he’s been getting 10’s and 6’s on my bench, so it’s got to be an automatic 1 point return in a starting role, hasn’t it? sods Law.

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        16 hours, 52 mins ago

        That is the rico rule yes

        Open Controls
      2. Hakim Ziyech
          16 hours, 51 mins ago

          I am doing the same. It feels great actually, a litle bit of fun more like

          Open Controls
          1. gryffsonofarthur
            • 1 Year
            16 hours, 44 mins ago

            By weird, I mean sitting Soyuncu and Aurier and playing the BOURNMOUTH defender.

            Fixtures dictate it that way though.....

            Open Controls
      3. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        16 hours, 46 mins ago

        Zaha to KDB for a hit??

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 43 mins ago

          Nah. Zaha might return in the Newcastle away fixture. KDB won’t haul like last week against a tough Leicester defence. Not worth it in my opinion.

          Open Controls
      4. dwight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        16 hours, 44 mins ago

        Who to bench?
        1. Mousset (A to BHA, I have Lord Lund) or Maddy (A to City, I have Vardy).

        2. Kelly (A to New), Targett (H to Sou) or Rico (H to Burn).

        Who to captain?
        3. Son or Alli?

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 41 mins ago

          1 Mousset
          2 Targett
          3 Son

          Open Controls
          1. dwight
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            15 hours, 7 mins ago

            Like it, as that is what I have done at the moment 🙂

            Open Controls
      5. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        16 hours, 43 mins ago

        Priced 8-1 these scallies...

        Open Controls
      6. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        16 hours, 43 mins ago

        Bench two please.
        a)Rico
        b)Aurier
        c)Mendy
        d)Egan
        e)Cahill

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 41 mins ago

          Mendy Aurier

          Open Controls
        2. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 hours, 39 mins ago

          Isn't Cahill injured? Bench Mendy too

          Open Controls
        3. wulfranian
          • 3 Years
          16 hours, 35 mins ago

          thanks both

          Open Controls
      7. SALVA
        • 5 Years
        16 hours, 42 mins ago

        TAA, Pulisic, Ings to
        Aurier, Alli, Rashford -4?

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 40 mins ago

          No. One transfer of TAA OR Pulisic out is enough. TAA preferable as blank then poor fixtures.

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 5 Years
          14 hours, 59 mins ago

          keep pulisic for a week, avoid the hit

          Open Controls
      8. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 35 mins ago

        As a united fan going without Liverpool players, I should be ok with that. However looking at my team with no pool I feel........uneasy.

        Salah or Mané come back soooon!

        Open Controls
      9. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        16 hours, 33 mins ago

        Should of kept TAA back to play in this, they are missing 66 for a full house

        Open Controls
      10. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 32 mins ago

        Rare oportunity for the fans of other teams in the league to celebrate i guess

        Open Controls
      11. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 24 mins ago

        wow. the Cahill injury makes Palace really threadbare at the back. No Sakho, Ward, PVA either. Schlupp and reidewald also doubts.
        I liked seeing Cahill’s experience and composure back there. He really played well and kept that defence well organised and efficient. Tomkins Kelly, Dann and a youngster don’t fill me with as much confidence in regards to another clean sheet.

        Does this change anyone’s mind on starting Kelly and Guita?

        Open Controls
        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 22 mins ago

          Palace only need one def against Newcastle to be fair

          Open Controls
          1. gryffsonofarthur
            • 1 Year
            16 hours, 21 mins ago

            Very toothless

            Open Controls
      12. Ibra
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 24 mins ago

        Is Salah now better option than Mane? I could switch Mane this week for someone else (Sterling for example) and get Salah after blank. 1ft, 0,3 itb and I really like my other players so I could use that ft.

        My current team:

        Gazzaniga
        Lundstram - Rico - Kelly - Willems
        KDB - Son - Grealish
        Vardy - Abraham - Rashford

        Button - Dendoncker - Mane - TAA

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yeah sterling

          Open Controls
      13. lindeg
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 20 mins ago

        backing rashford vs deep sitting teams is basically like backing milivojevic, pen goal or blank

        Open Controls
        1. gryffsonofarthur
          • 1 Year
          16 hours, 18 mins ago

          Was going to get rash in this week. Amazing player but decided to keep Jiménez versus Norwich.

          Open Controls
          1. lindeg
            • 1 Year
            16 hours, 17 mins ago

            good choice

            Open Controls
      14. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 11 mins ago

        It’s a bit sad that because of scheduling commitments you’re supposed to be playing in a quarter final of a domestic cup competition, but you’ve flown thousands of miles away to play in a Mickey Mouse tournament.

        It’s a bit like home alone. Anfield is deserted, so a bunch of Kevin mcallisters have been enlisted and sent to Birmingham to take on the villains.

        Open Controls
      15. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 7 mins ago

        Kelly (new) McGinn (SOU)

        Or

        Aurier (CHE) Maddison (Mci)

        Open Controls
      16. gryffsonofarthur
        • 1 Year
        16 hours, 5 mins ago

        Lol 4-0

        Open Controls

