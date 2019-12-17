891
Scout Notes December 17

Lundstram delivers on recent promise as Grealish misses penalty

Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa

Goals: John Fleck x2 (£4.9m)

Assists: John Lundstram (£5.2m), David McGoldrick (£5.4m)

Bonus Points: Fleck x3, Lundstram x2, Chris Basham x1 (£4.5m)

John Lundstram (£5.2m) rewarded those who kept the faith in Gameweek 17 by securing an 11-point score in Sheffield United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Amid claims from several owners that his usefulness was starting to wane, we recently highlighted how close he came to a monster-haul in Gameweek 16’s win at Norwich, and Lundstram duly delivered on Saturday afternoon.

The central midfielder, classified as a defender in Fantasy Premier League, registered his third assist and the sixth clean sheet of the campaign against Aston Villa.

Lundstram scored 11 points in Sheff Utd’s win over Villa

An excellent back-heel flick from Chris Basham (£4.5m) released Lundstram on the right flank, where he often drifts from his central midfield berth. He then whipped a textbook ball into the box where John Fleck (£4.9m) finished first-time.

It is no surprise to see Lundstram involved in goals again as his preference to play balls in from the right against Norwich was what brought him so close to a big haul in Gameweek 16.

The 11-points secured against Aston Villa means that, since Gameweek 11, Lundstram is back ahead of George Baldock (£4.8m) in terms of recent form.

In the last seven matches, he has accrued 42 points, an average of six per game, while the cheaper Baldock has registered 40 points, at 5.7 per game.

Baldock (right) and Lundstram are still just one yellow card away from a suspension

Both players will remain on the Fantasy radar for another two Gameweeks with Brighton (away) and Watford (home) the next opponents for Sheffield United.

However, with Baldock and Lundstram in particular, managers will have to keep an eye on their disciplinary record over the next few matches.

Each player is on four yellow cards for the season and are one away from a one-match suspension.

The two-goal Fleck fell foul of this in the win over Aston Villa meaning that, even though his points potential moving forward looks promising, he will miss the Gameweek 18 trip to Brighton.

As for Lundstram and Baldock, their owners will be hoping they can make it to the yellow card amnesty which comes into play for them at the end of Gameweek 19.

When a club has played 19 matches in the league, the threshold for a one-match ban moves to 10 yellow cards.

Therefore, if Lundstram gets booked in Gameweek 19 he will miss Gameweek 20. However, if his fifth yellow card were to come in Gameweek 20, he would not miss Gameweek 21.

Fantasy managers should be aware that things are slightly different for Liverpool and West Ham because of their blank in Gameweek 18.

For players of those clubs, they have to wait for one more Gameweek to pass for the amnesty to come into play.

For example, if Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) were to pick up his fifth yellow card of the season in Gameweek 20 he would miss Gameweek 21 but if this were to occur in Gameweek 21 then he would still be able to play in Gameweek 22.

Fleck has been in excellent form in recent weeks

Once Fleck has returned from his one-match suspension, he may well be on the receiving end of serious Fantasy interest.

The central midfielder took on some advanced positions against Aston Villa, leading to his two goals.

As already mentioned, the first came after a trademark Lundstram cross, the second a lovely hooked finish underneath Tom Heaton (£4.5m) from a relatively tight angle after David McGoldrick (£5.4m) had played a flicked ball over his head into the box.

Fleck is now on four goals and one assist for the season, all five of his attacking returns coming in the last seven Gameweeks.

During that spell, Todd Cantwell (£4.7m), a similarly priced attacking (so-called fifth) midfielder, has scored just twice and been benched on three occasions too, while Fleck has been both more dangerous and started every match.

Mousset continues to be substituted around the hour-mark in games

Conversely, Lys Mousset (£5.1m) may have seen his previously impressive form come to an end as he blanked for the third match in a row.

The French centre-forward does appear still top of the pecking order up-front, alongside McGoldrick, but neither one of them is consistently finishing games.

Mousset was replaced by Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) in the 60th minute on Saturday, which means he has lasted longer than 67 minutes just twice in the last nine Premier League matches.

Aston Villa did ask some questions of the Sheffield United defence at Bramall Lane but could not find a breakthrough.

Their best chance of the game came from the penalty spot after John Egan (£4.5m) was adjudged to have handled a cross into the box.

Grealish struck the crossbar with his second-half penalty kick

Jack Grealish (£6.1m) stood up to take it but could only strike the bar. While that preserved Sheffield United’s clean sheet, there were no penalty save points for Dean Henderson (£4.7m) who did not touch the ball.

Despite that disappointing effort, Grealish was comfortably Villa’s most threatening asset at Bramall Lane.

With centre-forward Wesley (£5.7m) virtually anonymous for much of the game, it was Grealish who was the target for Villa balls into the box.

He went close to scoring in the second half with a back-post header after an Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) cross.

With matches against Southampton (home), Norwich (home) and Watford (away) over Christmas, Grealish is looking more and more attractive as an option, especially with Chelsea assets such as Christian Pulisic (£7.4m) and Mason Mount (£6.5m) offering very little in recent weeks.

However, Villa’s defence continues to struggle this season as they are still bottom of the league for shots conceded in the box.

Dean Smith’s men also came to Sheffield without first-choice centre-back Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), who sustained a potentially long-term hamstring injury against Leicester in Gameweek 16.

It was Kortney Hause (£4.4m) who was paired with Bjorn Engels (£4.5m) at the heart of the defence but he could not improve Villa’s defensive frailties.

They have conceded at least twice in all but one of the last eight Premier League matches, which bodes well for Danny Ings (£6.4m) and Teemu Pukki (£6.6m), who are both set to face Villa over the Christmas period.

Sheffield United XI (3-5-2): D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood (Bešić 86′), Lundstram, Baldock; Mousset (McBurnie 61′), McGoldrick.

Aston Villa XI (4-3-3): Heaton; Targett, Hause, Engels, Guilbert; Lansbury, Nakamba, McGinn; Grealish, Wesley, El Ghazi.

891 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Taking the Mkhitaryan
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 13 mins ago

    Not getting the sudden Richarlison love AT ALL

    Open Controls
    1. MaticMVP
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 29 mins ago

      Probably cause he's scored 3 in 4 and playing against an awful Arsenal defence.

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 28 mins ago

      It's Arsenal defense love

      Open Controls
      1. Taking the Mkhitaryan
        • 2 Years
        18 hours, 24 mins ago

        Thats more like it

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 27 mins ago

      Check his stats for the last few gws as he also scored a few ... and well ARS defence

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 11 mins ago

    GTG?

    Schmeichel
    Aurier Lundy Kelly Rico
    Son Martial Zaha
    Kane(C) Vardy Wesley

    Button Dendo Mane TAA

    Did Robbo & Jesus to Aurier & Kane!

    Planning Mane to Salah for free next week! Salah can be a good differential over the Christmas period. Also, he might continue playing as striker!

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      18 hours, 24 mins ago

      Gtg! Nice plan I’m gonna get salah next week also

      Open Controls
  3. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 hours, 10 mins ago

    Tammy to score against Spurs? Possible of benching him to play Rich KDB Alli Martial Grealish Vardy Rashford ...
    Or just forget Pulisic>Rich and play Tammy?

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      18 hours, 25 mins ago

      Wouldn’t be surprised! Rich a nice option this week though

      Open Controls
    2. toca
      18 hours, 24 mins ago

      He can score and he can blank. Chose one.

      Open Controls
    3. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 23 mins ago

      Abraham best anytime scorer odds 7/5
      Vardy best anytime scorer odds 41/20

      Open Controls
    4. MaticMVP
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 18 mins ago

      Tammy 0 goals against top 6, last time I checked.

      Open Controls
    5. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 7 mins ago

      Have just checked ... Tammy stats v top 6 is really much weaker. Thanks folks!

      Open Controls
  4. Rhodes your boat
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 9 mins ago

    Hi all can I have some thoughts!

    Pulisic to
    A) moura
    B) grealish

    Mane to (1week punt! Salah in next week)
    1) sterling
    2) richa
    3) alli

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 26 mins ago

      B3 but tough choices this week ... too many

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        18 hours, 25 mins ago

        Thanks zico!

        Open Controls
    2. Holding Matip
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 23 mins ago

      Would try Pulisic to Martial if possible

      Either of the other three are good bets

      Open Controls
      1. Rhodes your boat
        • 3 Years
        18 hours, 23 mins ago

        0.1 short sadly if I’m going for salah next week

        Open Controls
    3. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      17 hours, 48 mins ago

      B

      1

      Open Controls
  5. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    19 hours, 8 mins ago

    WC after GW 19

    Sell Matip, Mount, Salah
    TO
    Play Cahill/Maguire/Basham, Sterling/Son, Alli/Martial/Grealish?

    Which 3 players would you choose out of the lot above?

    Open Controls
  6. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    19 hours, 7 mins ago

    No idea what direction to go in, probs lose TAA to upgrade Connolly and maybe Mount?? Eyes on Rash, Martial, Zaha, Jota and Jimi

    2FT 0.6 ITB
    Hendo
    Perreira Lund Rico Kelly
    KDB Mount Son Alli
    Vardy Mousset
    (Martin, Connolly, Mane, TAA)

    Open Controls
    1. toca
      18 hours, 23 mins ago

      Downgrade TAA and upgrade one of Connoly or Mousset

      Open Controls
    2. Taking the Mkhitaryan
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 14 mins ago

      Why on earth would you sell TAA

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        18 hours, 7 mins ago

        No money in him, and bad fixtures until 25. Allows me to upgrade Connolly and Mount by a fair bit

        Open Controls
    3. michaelington
      • 9 Years
      18 hours, 13 mins ago

      Don’t get Zaha. I’m currently in the Zaha trap and can’t wait to get out

      Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 hours, 3 mins ago

      TAA,Mousett > Baldock,Jimenez/Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        17 hours, 59 mins ago

        Triple Sheff U defence? Even I'm not that stupid haha

        Open Controls
  7. Yeezy FC
    • 1 Year
    18 hours, 58 mins ago

    Start Chilwell or Greenwood?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 15 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 15 mins ago

      Yuk. Greenwood I guess.

      Open Controls
    3. Taking the Mkhitaryan
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 13 mins ago

      Chilly
      City will concede

      Open Controls
      1. toca
        17 hours, 40 mins ago

        And probably score as well

        Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      18 hours, 12 mins ago

      Greenwood

      Open Controls
  8. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    18 hours, 48 mins ago

    Slightly off topic but not sure on whether to get an S10 or purchase my first iPhone. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 5 mins ago

      Hold,maybe someone buy you for Christmas

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        17 hours, 58 mins ago

        Hahahaha

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          17 hours, 58 mins ago

          Are you hinting at your present?

          Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      17 hours, 44 mins ago

      What do you have now?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 hours, 43 mins ago

        Just re-read - stick with Samsung if you know your way around Android

        Open Controls
  9. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 hours, 26 mins ago

    Any thoughts on which scores more over next two?

    A) Dendocker (nor), Mane (lei)
    B) Richarlison (ARS, BUR) -4

    cheers

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      17 hours, 42 mins ago

      depends on whether Rich gets a 5th YC v Arsenal

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        17 hours, 41 mins ago

        It does and would probably force a second -4 the next GW. Rich has suddenly picked up 3 YCs in the last 3 games like he realises he can get Xmas off if he gets another in this game.

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.