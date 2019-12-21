640
Dugout Discussion December 21

Injury crisis eases for Everton as Ancelotti appointed new manager

640 Comments
Share

With the strange situation of both Everton and Arsenal being under caretaker managers for one last match, the early Gameweek 18 kick-off is more so about the players impressing real-life bosses rather than Fantasy ones.

Carlo Ancelotti – announced as Everton’s new boss just before the 11.30am team news – and Mikel Arteta will both assess their soon-to-be squads at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The Toffees welcome back Lucas Digne (£5.7m), Djibril Sidibe (£5.3m), Fabian Delph (£5.3m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.4m) from a range of injuries and illness.

Richarlison (£7.9m), brought in by nearly 150,000 managers for GW18, is named to start for a wide-left attacking position. If the Brazilian does remain in that berth for 90 minutes, it could be a clue as to how Ancelotti plans to use Everton’s top scorer.

Digne is actually the most-selected FPL asset in Everton’s squad at 11.4%. Owners and potential investors will be looking for the Frenchman to return to the creative ways that saw him become an extremely popular asset last season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) again leads the line for Arsenal, with Alexandre Lacazette (£9.3m) benched for the third league game in a row.

Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) is set to miss the Christmas period with an ankle problem, while Kieran Tierney (£5.4m) is out until March with a shoulder injury. FPL midfielder Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) looks set to operate at left-back, which will pit him against ex-Arsenal man Alex Iwobi (£5.6m).

More young Gunners in the shape of Reiss Nelson (£5.3m) and Emile Smith-Rowe (unlisted) also start in attacking midfield for Freddie Ljungberg, while budget forward Gabriel Martinelli (£4.5m) could be one to monitor for FPL bosses using a 3-5-2 formation.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Mina, Holgate, Sidibe; Delph, Davies; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Saka, David Luiz, Chambers, Maitland-Niles; Xhaka, Torreira; Martinelli, Smith-Rowe, Nelson; Aubameyang.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

640 Comments Post a Comment
  1. seewhyaxe
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    There's really no quality whatsoever

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Sums up the comments section

      Open Controls
  2. Naby K8a
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Duncan Ferguson embarrassed a black player last week and a Muslim this week. Brexit means Brexit

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Liverpool and Scotland both voted to Remain. So statistically he is more likely to be a Remain voter.

      Open Controls
  3. La Roja
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chambers yc and suspended

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      1 min ago

      Nooooo

      Open Controls
    2. Fred54
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      ****!

      Open Controls
  4. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Mina holding his in the middle of the game

    Open Controls
  5. BenjoBD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Anywhere which shows live captaincy stats? Live FPS shows some but not comprehensive.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  6. manu4life99
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why no Willems today

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      1 min ago

      Just signed for United.

      Open Controls
      1. iL PiStOlErO
        1 min ago

        Joking, dont have a clue. He was projected to start. Warm-up injury probably.

        Open Controls
        1. manu4life99
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Haha I had to check skysports (we have enough average full backs)

          Open Controls
  7. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Got to say arsenal needed this. They need to build from the back, be more organised and make it hard for teams

    When they got the confidence in defence it spreads throughout the team and gradually can then start to become more expressive in attack again

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wilson due a goal to get Arsenal back to normal next GW.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        My super troller Wilson

        Open Controls
    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Nothing like conceding and going a goal down constantly which in turns out constant pressure on the attackers to return

      Open Controls
    3. Random Name
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It's been at best, woeful

      Open Controls
  8. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Back to the important matters, Stupendous’ coffee...

    How do you like yours? Or prefer tea?

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      No sugar

      Open Controls
    2. Marvin in the Cities
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Tea. Two tea bags, brewed for 3-4 minutes. Drop of milk, no sugar.

      Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      like my women.

      black and strong

      Open Controls
      1. stupendous
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Saucy! I like

        Open Controls
    4. stupendous
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Always been a tea drinker but coffee rivalling these days.

      Black coffee no sugar.
      Tea two milks one sugar stirred clockwise.

      Open Controls
    5. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Black with sugar

      Open Controls
  9. Jurgen Flopp
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Richarlison (c) FAIL.

    Red arrow incoming.

    Open Controls
    1. socho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Same here 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I captained him last season vs Cardiff and failed. Never again.

      Open Controls
    3. Supertrooper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Same boat, terrible decision in hindsight

      Open Controls
    4. iL PiStOlErO
      just now

      That was optimistic in the first place. It is poor team for a very good player.

      Open Controls
  10. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Gutted about Willems, bought him about 3 weeks ago with this week in mind.

    Open Controls
  11. danlynch13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Why does Pickford just kick the ball as hard as he can every time

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.