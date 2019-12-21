Wilson back in Bournemouth squad as Hanley starts for Norwich

Callum Wilson (£7.4m) returns to the Bournemouth matchday squad ahead of a Gameweek 18 meeting with Burnley.

After missing out against Chelsea, the centre-forward is named on the bench this afternoon.

Joshua King (£6.1m) leads the line in the starting line-up though, supported by a five-man midfield with Lewis Cook (£5.0m) and Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) on the flanks.

Meanwhile, Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) has shaken off his hamstring problem to start for Burnley, while Chris Wood (£6.2m) is good to start despite a knock to his Achilles tendon reported by Sean Dyche on Thursday.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made two changes for the trip to Brighton, one enforced, the other a tactical switch.

Luke Freeman (£5.1m) comes in for the suspended John Fleck (£4.9m) while Lys Mousset (£5.1m) finds himself benched for Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) to start alongside David McGoldrick (£5.4m).

Brighton line-up exactly as predicted in our team news section, as do Wolves who travel to Norwich.

The Canaries are forced to bring Grant Hanley (£4.0m) back into the side sooner than Daniel Farke would have wanted.

The centre-back has been named in the starting XI alongside Christoph Zimmermann (£4.4m) following the recent long-term injury to Ben Godfrey (£4.4m).

Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) starts on the left flank of attacking midfield while Teemu Pukki (£6.6m) has recovered from him his toe problem to lead the 4-2-3-1 formation as the lone centre-forward.

Jack Grealish (£6.2m) leads the Aston Villa attack from the left of the front-three again while Wesley (£5.7m) retains his starting berth through the middle.

A strong performance against Liverpool’s youth side in the EFL Cup midweek has not been enough for Dean Smith to consider bringing Jonathan Kodjia (£5.4m) in for Wesley.

For the second match in a row, it’s Matt Targett (£4.4m) and Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) named in the full-back positions.

Villa host a Southampton side still lined up in a 4-4-2 formation under Ralph Hasenhüttl.

An injury for Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) sees Stuart Armstrong (£5.3m) come into the team on the right flank, which means James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) can retain his central midfield role.

Danny Ings (£6.4m) and Shane Long (£4.6m) are the preferred centre-forward pairing for the fourth match in a row.

Crystal Palace welcome back Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) to the left-back. berth as their injuries mounted over the last week, while Martin Kelly (£4.4m) starts for the fifth consecutive match.

The Eagles travel to face a Newcastle side that has somewhat recovered from their most recent bout of absences as Jonjo Shelvey (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.8m) make much-needed returns to midfield.

Aston Villa XI: Heaton; Targett, Engels, Hause, Guilbert; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane; Grealish, Wesley, El Ghazi.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Stephens, Cedric; Redmond, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Long, Ings.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, Mepham, Francis, Stacey; Fraser, Billing, Lerma, Gosling, L. Cook; J King.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; A Barnes, Wood.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; D Stephens, Pröpper, Mooy; Trossard, Maupay, Groß.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Freeman, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka; Dummett, Fernández, Lejeune, Schär, Manquillo; Almirón, Hayden, Shelvey; Joelinton, Carroll.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Tomkins, Kouyaté, M Kelly; McCarthy, McArthur, Milivojevic; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, Trybull; Cantwell, McLean, Buendía; Pukki.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.

