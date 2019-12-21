1527
Dugout Discussion December 21

Wilson back in Bournemouth squad as Hanley starts for Norwich

Callum Wilson (£7.4m) returns to the Bournemouth matchday squad ahead of a Gameweek 18 meeting with Burnley.

After missing out against Chelsea, the centre-forward is named on the bench this afternoon.

Joshua King (£6.1m) leads the line in the starting line-up though, supported by a five-man midfield with Lewis Cook (£5.0m) and Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) on the flanks.

Meanwhile, Charlie Taylor (£4.2m) has shaken off his hamstring problem to start for Burnley, while Chris Wood (£6.2m) is good to start despite a knock to his Achilles tendon reported by Sean Dyche on Thursday.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has made two changes for the trip to Brighton, one enforced, the other a tactical switch.

Luke Freeman (£5.1m) comes in for the suspended John Fleck (£4.9m) while Lys Mousset (£5.1m) finds himself benched for Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) to start alongside David McGoldrick (£5.4m).

Brighton line-up exactly as predicted in our team news section, as do Wolves who travel to Norwich.

The Canaries are forced to bring Grant Hanley (£4.0m) back into the side sooner than Daniel Farke would have wanted.

The centre-back has been named in the starting XI alongside Christoph Zimmermann (£4.4m) following the recent long-term injury to Ben Godfrey (£4.4m).

Todd Cantwell (£4.7m) starts on the left flank of attacking midfield while Teemu Pukki (£6.6m) has recovered from him his toe problem to lead the 4-2-3-1 formation as the lone centre-forward.

Jack Grealish (£6.2m) leads the Aston Villa attack from the left of the front-three again while Wesley (£5.7m) retains his starting berth through the middle.

A strong performance against Liverpool’s youth side in the EFL Cup midweek has not been enough for Dean Smith to consider bringing Jonathan Kodjia (£5.4m) in for Wesley.

For the second match in a row, it’s Matt Targett (£4.4m) and Frédéric Guilbert (£4.4m) named in the full-back positions.

Villa host a Southampton side still lined up in a 4-4-2 formation under Ralph Hasenhüttl.

An injury for Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) sees Stuart Armstrong (£5.3m) come into the team on the right flank, which means James Ward-Prowse (£5.9m) can retain his central midfield role.

Danny Ings (£6.4m) and Shane Long (£4.6m) are the preferred centre-forward pairing for the fourth match in a row.

Crystal Palace welcome back Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) to the left-back. berth as their injuries mounted over the last week, while Martin Kelly (£4.4m) starts for the fifth consecutive match.

The Eagles travel to face a Newcastle side that has somewhat recovered from their most recent bout of absences as Jonjo Shelvey (£5.1m) and Miguel Almirón (£5.8m) make much-needed returns to midfield.

Aston Villa XI: Heaton; Targett, Engels, Hause, Guilbert; McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane; Grealish, Wesley, El Ghazi.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, Stephens, Cedric; Redmond, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Long, Ings.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, Mepham, Francis, Stacey; Fraser, Billing, Lerma, Gosling, L. Cook; J King.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; A Barnes, Wood.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; D Stephens, Pröpper, Mooy; Trossard, Maupay, Groß.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Freeman, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka; Dummett, Fernández, Lejeune, Schär, Manquillo; Almirón, Hayden, Shelvey; Joelinton, Carroll.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; van Aanholt, Tomkins, Kouyaté, M Kelly; McCarthy, McArthur, Milivojevic; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, Trybull; Cantwell, McLean, Buendía; Pukki.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.

1,527 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    My cup opponent has used FH and ended up with Chilwell, Maddison and Vardy, and they’re not a Leicester fan. Am I missing something?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      City are leaky?

      Open Controls
      1. Ha.
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        Not that leaky

        Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Chilwell seems a bit odd. I benched him for this week

      Open Controls
    3. Gimli son of Gloin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      People are strange.

      Open Controls
  2. Differentiator
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 41 mins ago

    Hope city smash lcfc

    Open Controls
    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      Nah. 1-0 Söyböy thumping header.

      Open Controls
    2. Mambino
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      they will

      Open Controls
  3. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    12 from 5 any good ?

    Sterling(C), KDB, Son, Vardy, Rash left.

    Open Controls
    1. Mweene
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Same! Dreadful week

      Open Controls
    2. fr3d
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      Looked good until Sterling (c)

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      43 post BAPs + Alli, Son, Rashford (c), Tammy & Vardy

      Open Controls
      1. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        that sounds a bit under the average mate. Hope Rashford (C) can bust you out

        Open Controls
    4. Mambino
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      not much better for me

      Open Controls
    5. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 21 mins ago

      Not good,12 from 4 here

      Open Controls
  4. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    Rico suspended as well

    Open Controls
  5. Fpl Cursed
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 40 mins ago

    ****ing Almiron

    Open Controls
    1. Gimli son of Gloin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      I had a great laugh when I checked the result. Delighted for him, poor fella looks tidy all over the pitch but hasn't a notion in front of goal.

      Open Controls
  6. TheTinman
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    51pts post baps

    Alli Aurier KDB Vardy to go

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      43 post BAPs + Alli, Son, Rashford (c), Tammy & Vardy

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        45 with aurier vardy sterling son kane(c) left

        Open Controls
      • Printing Mane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 2 mins ago

        43 with Alli (c), Kdb, Vardy, Rashy, Soy

        Open Controls
      • Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours ago

        Lol

        Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      1 bonus for Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
    4. JJeyy
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Bench Vardy or Grealish for Cantwell?

      Open Controls
    5. Mambino
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      this week sucks. My cup opponent has Ings(C) just to add insult to injury

      Open Controls
    6. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Some very good scores. I need a goal feat in this match. I’m on 23 with Aurier, Son(c), Maddison, Kdb, Vardy, Jesus and Rashford to go.

      Open Controls
    7. Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      This would have been a good week to FH chip. All the obvious players done well

      Open Controls
      1. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        A rival has done that - very good so far, Lundstram (6), Baldock (6), Tarkowski (6), Grealish (7) and Jimi (6)

        Open Controls
    8. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Just seen that someone in my ML has used bench boost - his team includes Salah, Mane and Reid .. and he also has Button and Sokratis

      BB when you have 10 players ... that's mad

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Casual

        Open Controls
    9. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      A Kdb blank would be lovely now even though I have him. Two rivals have captained him and I've made massive ground so far today.

      Open Controls
      1. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Even a cheeky knock in the warmup wouldn't hurt

        Open Controls
      2. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        Prefer Vardy to score low - 50% ownership and most captained player

        Open Controls
    10. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      No stopping the Party

      Open Controls
    11. RabMac
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      If you have a moment could you give me some feedback on my wildcard team please.

      Ryan | Ramsdale

      Kelly | Evans | Baldock | Lundstrom | Dunk

      Ali | Maddison | Mane | KDB | Dendoncker

      Vardy | Pukki | Ings

      Open Controls
      1. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        It’s different - have you taken a look at Sheffield Utd’s fixtures after next week? I would lose Baldock personally. Maybe for Aurier.

        I think I’d sooner have Guaita and Rico than Ramsdale and Rico ( not convinced Kelly’s nailed when everyone’s available)

        Hard to argue with Ings due to his form but looking at his fixtures - I’m just not entirely sold on him and Pukki. Could maybe lose one for Maupay? I’d consider downgrading the other and going 3-5-2 as I think there are more good quality options in midfield

        Open Controls
        1. JamieNumber4
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          2nd Rico is Kelly, sorry

          Open Controls

