Early Post Christmas FPL Planning

The importance of planning in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can never be overstated enough. I often like to look at around five Gameweeks ahead and look at blocks of Gameweeks, between six to eight Gameweeks at a time. By mid-November I was looking at the Christmas period and as the busy festive period has just started, I’m now looking at the January fixtures to determine which players I would transfer into my FPL squad and when.

For the majority of the time this season I have found success favouring fixtures over team form. With that in mind, the clubs I would first consider looking purely at their run of fixtures is Bournemouth, Manchester City and West Ham.

AFC Bournemouth

The first player that enters my radar is Callum Wilson (£7.4m). The English forward scored 5 goals and had 3 assists in the first seven Gameweeks this season. As the fixtures stiffen for The Cherries, Wilson’s returns dried up dramatically and he hasn’t provided any extra FPL points since Bournemouth’s home draw with West Ham in Gameweek 7. On Boxing Day Eddie Howe’s team face an extremely vulnerable Arsenal at home, followed by favourable fixtures until Gameweek 27 on the 22nd of February.

This two month run of fixtures also makes Bournemouth defenders an intriguing option, especially for an FPL manager who does not already own the popular Diego Rico (£4.4m). With no return date for the injured Charlie Daniels (£4.3m) his position would seem fairly secure, while his assist potential as a set piece taker is also a potential bonus. Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) has been very disappointing so far this season, and Harry Wilson (£6.0m) has been the focal point of attacking FPL points from midfield.

Manchester City

The enigma that is Manchester City has seen Pep Roulette become less difficult to solve over recent weeks as the blue side of Manchester has fallen further and further behind Liverpool. While Kevin De Bruyne (£10.4m) is proving to be potentially the bargain of the season, his number of minutes for an attacking Man City asset can only be bettered by Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) by 87 minutes. The only question that needs to considered is if the best approach is to select both or only one of the Man City midfielders.

The return of Sergio Aguero (£11.7m) from injury does threaten the number of minutes for the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus (£9.6m). The young South American has hardly been prolific since he became first choice and there is the possibility the veteran forward returns from injury as Pep’s main striker but only time will tell. It is probably best to concentrate on the midfield assets, as the forward and back lines have consistently been altered and the number of minutes per Gameweek are unreliable.

West Ham

With only 3 wins in the Premier League since September it is little wonder that Manuel Pellegrini is under pressure to keep his job. The Hammers decent run of fixtures began Gameweek 17 against Southampton, where they recorded a very rare win away at St Mary’s Stadium. This could well be the catalyst the club needed, as they will be looking to pick up vital points against newly promoted clubs and those who would be considered potential relegation rivals as well.

The most recent winning goal scorer for The Irons was Sébastien Haller (£7.0m) and is probably the most likely route to goal for the West London club. As with the rest of the squad the French forward has hardly been prolific this season, however with 5 goals he is the highest goal scorer at the club so far this season. With his goals coming against Watford, Crystal Palace and Norwich he has a track record of at least being able to score against teams considered to be in the lower tiers of the Premier League. With West Ham’s run of easier fixtures lasting until Gameweek 25, you would expect Haller to hit the onion bag a number of times before February.

The best midfield option at West Ham would seem to be Andriy Yarmolenko (£5.4m), the Ukrainian playmaker has scored 3 goals and assisted once this season, which is not that impressive however at £5.4 million he could be considered as a useful 5th midfielder. For those looking for an even bigger punt in midfield, Manuel Lanzini (£6.2m) could get his season back on track, when he soon returns from a shoulder injury. The Argentinian started off the season well with 2 assists in the first 3 games but has been plagued with injuries for the majority of the campaign. Lanzini has the potential to be a decent differential for January as long as he can steer clear of the physios room.

There is a final option to consider at West Ham and that is the defender Aaron Cresswell (£4.7m). The Englishman suffered an injury at the very beginning of the season, but since his return in Gameweek 6 he has returned with 3 clean sheets and 3 goals. At a price of £4.7 million he is a cheaper way into the West Ham squad, who has defensive and offensive capabilities to offer. From all the players I have mentioned I believe Cresswell is the shrewdest pick, who can be benched in Gameweek 20 and 24 when they play their two fixtures against Leicester City.

It is also important to point out that West Ham already have a double Gameweek in their pocket, due to their fixture against Liverpool being postponed and could well be rescheduled within this run of fixtures.

Leicester City

It is unlikely that most FPL managers do not already own at least 2 Leicester City players already. It is important to point out that after Gameweek 19, The Foxes fixtures improve following their tough matches against Man City and Liverpool, although as seen this season even the top two teams from last season are struggling to keep clean sheets.

Everton

The introduction of world class manager Carlo Ancelotti to Goodison Park makes Everton an interesting option, especially with their favorable run of fixtures between Gameweek 19 and 26. By their standards The Toffee’s form has been atrocious this season with only 4 wins so far. Its hard to believe that the experienced Italian manager has not been promised considerable money to dive into the transfer market to transform the clubs fortunes.

Although it would be wise to see how quickly Ancelotti can produce 3 points on the blue side of Merseyside, Richarlison (£7.9m) should be on the watchlist of all FPL managers who don’t already own the Brazilian. He has already produced 6 goals and 3 assists despite the clubs horrible season. Taking into account the upturn in performances since the departure of Marco Silva, there is a argument to be made to take a chance on the popular attacking outlet. Everton are in desperate need of a forward and will more than likely be the priority during the Transfer Window. An attacking inclusion into the 1st team would only assist Richarlison further and would improve his attacking returns as well as the clubs.

The only other option I can see at Everton is Lucas Digne (£5.7m). The French defender is a common feature at set pieces and although he is yet to hit the back of the net himself, he does have 3 assists to his name this season. At £5.7million he is not a cheap option due to his 4 goals and 5 assists last season. The defenders points total last season of 158pts was also largely down to an impressive 13 clean sheets and perhaps an Italian manager may introduce a resolute defence, that his native country is known for producing.

Conclusion

The New Year is considerable harder to decipher than the previous 3 months as the number of clubs with a distinctive long run of favorable fixtures is considerably diminished. 2020 will see FPL managers being required to alternate their teams with more vigor than the 1st half of the season. The opportunity for managers to catch up is undoubtedly there. While those who managed to catch the popular picks early will need to decide if they hold on or take the profit they have made, in order to catch the next bandwagon early. Come January 31st many FPL managers seasons could well be turned upside down.