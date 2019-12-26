1470
Dugout Discussion December 26

Mount, Pulisic and Ings benched as Boxing Day rotation strikes

1,470 Comments
There are six Premier League matches kicking off simultaneously at 15:00 GMT this afternoon.

Aston Villa v Norwich City, Bournemouth v Arsenal, Chelsea v Southampton, Crystal Palace v West Ham United, Everton v Burnley and Sheffield United v Watford are the half-dozen fixtures in question, with two more games to follow later this evening.

The headline team news perhaps comes from Stamford Bridge, where there are benchings for Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Danny Ings.

Frank Lampard has seemingly stuck with a 3-4-3 for the visit of Southampton, with Fikayo Tomori again lining up at centre-half.

Marcos Alonso, the suspended Mateo Kovacic and Mount drop out of the team that defeated Spurs, with Jorginho, Emerson and Callum Hudson-Odoi promoted to the starting XI.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s alterations both come in attack, with Ings and the injured Shane Long replaced by Che Adams and Michael Obafemi.

Bjorn Engels, Frederic Guilbert, the injured John McGinn and Conor Hourihane make way for Aston Villa, with Ahmed El Mohamady, Ezri Konsa, Marvelous Nakamba and Trezeguet recalled.

Norwich City are unchanged.

At the Vitality Stadium, Jack Simpson, Callum Wilson and the fit-again Steve Cook replace the suspended Diego Rico, the injured Simon Francis and the benched Philip Billing.

Mikel Arteta makes three changes from the side that started the goalless draw at Everton.

Sokratis returns from suspension and replaces the banned Calum Chambers, while Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil oust Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe from the starting XI.

Mamadou Sakho returns from suspension for Crystal Palace, with Cheikhou Kouyate moving back into midfield and James McCarthy dropping to the bench.

Max Meyer replaces Christian Benteke in attack.

Neither Lukasz Fabianski nor David Martin have recovered from injuries, so the much-maligned Roberto starts between the posts for West Ham.

Pablo Zabaleta replaces the suspended Ryan Fredericks at right-back in the Hammers’ only other change.

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes for his first match in charge.

Seamus Coleman and Bernard start, with Tom Davies and the injured Alex Iwobi dropping out.

Robbie Brady replaces the suspended Jeff Hendrick for Burnley, while Jay Rodriguez is in for the benched Ashley Barnes.

There is one change apiece for Sheffield United and Watford: John Fleck is back from suspension and replaces Luke Freeman for the hosts, while Nathaniel Chalobah is in for the banned Abdoulaye Doucoure for the Hornets.

Aston Villa XI: Heaton, El Mohamady, Hause, Konsa, Targett, Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Grealish, El Ghazi, Wesley, Trezeguet.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey, Trybull, Buendía, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, S. Cook, Mepham, Simpson, Stacey, L. Cook, Lerma, Gosling, Fraser, C. Wilson, King.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Saka, Xhaka, Torreira, Nelson, Özil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Rüdiger, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Emerson, Willian, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Soares, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand, Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Redmond, Adams, Obafemi.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Kouyaté, McArthur, Meyer, Ayew, Zaha.

West Ham XI: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Snodgrass, Noble, Rice, Fornals, Antonio, Haller.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Sidibé, Sigurdsson, Delph, Bernard, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Brady, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood.

Sheffield Utd XI: Henderson, Basham, Egan, O’Connell, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McBurnie, McGoldrick.

Watford XI: Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Cathcart, Femenía, Capoue, Chalobah, Hughes, Sarr, Deeney, Deulofeu.

  1. Trophé Mourinho
      33 mins ago

      Foster in feels good at least, he has been quality recently

      Open Controls
      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Pay a smidgen extra & get Guaita

        He’ll repay you ten-fold soon

        Open Controls
        1. Trophé Mourinho
            21 mins ago

            its just for 5 weeks, already got Kelly.

            Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        30 mins ago

        Last call WC'ers , are we any wiser after matches so far? Tammy needs to go, surely, but for who? And what about goalie, only sure thing is I want to get rid of the Pope.

        Open Controls
        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          18 mins ago

          Wait 2 more Pope matches and then sell

          Open Controls
        2. Babelcopter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Tammy -> Wilson, Rash or Kane

          Open Controls
      3. GOTHAM City F.C.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        If Rash is trash, I'd do Tammy, Trashford to Ings and (K)un!

        Open Controls
      4. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        29 mins ago

        20 pointer from KDB(C) will be massive

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          obviously

          Open Controls
        2. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          0-0 game will complete the disappointment of boxing day's football

          Open Controls
      5. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        New pogba owner...
        A. Rage sell.
        B. Keep regardless and assume he starts at Burnley. Prioritise selling Abraham.
        C. Sell him and Abraham (-4)

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
          1. SkekTek (AKA: AnzhiBabakin)
            • 4 Years
            just now

            You told me. I was foolish. Thanks for trying

            Open Controls
        2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          It was always a gamble. I bring him in with rotation in mind, think he is good option next 4, and I am sure they will struggle without him. Look how he gets in and bag brace

          Open Controls
      6. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        27 mins ago

        Player to include on a WC? Who are the popular picks?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Triple LEI, Triple Liverpool, Double Man C

          Open Controls
          1. GOTHAM City F.C.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            And rest?

            Open Controls
      7. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        26 mins ago

        26 pts with KDB(C), Jimmy, TAA and Vardy left lol 🙁

        Open Controls
      8. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        25 mins ago

        Best replacement for Jimenez ?

        A: Deulo
        B: Wilson
        C: King

        Thinking to do B but worry about minutes

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          just now

          A

          Open Controls
      9. sunzip14
        • 2 Years
        24 mins ago

        39 with KDB, Mane, Vardy left. I hope Salah, Rashford etc keep quiet. Will take 1.5m gw rank.

        Open Controls
        1. Ole Trafford
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Good score this week well done

          Open Controls
      10. Tshelby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Keep Richarlison?

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          lol

          Open Controls
        2. GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who have you in mind for him? Played pretty well. Early days in the Ancelloti era. Lewin, Coleman, Digne also played well in the bit I saw. First half was fairly boring.

          Open Controls
      11. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Abraham to Maupay, Wilson or Ings?

        Open Controls
      12. NWA
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hi lads,

        Would you ?
        a. keep digne or
        b. bring in Walker or Mendy for next GW?

        Thx

        Open Controls
      13. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        LUCKY Pogba owners incomjbg

        Open Controls
        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          New post

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.