Pogba still on Man United bench as Greenwood earns rare start

Paul Pogba (£8.4m) will have to wait a little while longer to get his first league start since returning from injury.

He has been named on the bench for the Gameweek 19 meeting with Newcastle United which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

The Frenchman made his comeback with a 26-minute cameo against Watford in Gameweek 18 and still hasn’t featured from the beginning since Gameweek 7.

However, there is a rare start for Mason Greenwood (£4.3m), just his second of the season.

The youngster has been stationed on the right-hand side of an attacking midfield trio, Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) on the opposite flank and Anthony Martial (£7.7m) up-front.

Meanwhile, there is some rotation for Newcastle United too.

Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) comes into the line-up in the place of Andy Carroll (£5.4m), who finds himself on the bench.

Joining him among the substitutes is central midfield pair Jonjo Shelvey (£5.1m) and Isaac Hayden (£4.4m), who have been replaced in the first XI by Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) and Matthew Longstaff (£4.5m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, A Pereira, Greenwood; Martial.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Willems, Lejeune, Fernández, Schär, Manquillo; Almirón, M Longstaff, S Longstaff; Joelinton, Gayle.

