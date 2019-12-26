279
Dugout Discussion December 26

Pogba still on Man United bench as Greenwood earns rare start

279 Comments
Paul Pogba (£8.4m) will have to wait a little while longer to get his first league start since returning from injury.

He has been named on the bench for the Gameweek 19 meeting with Newcastle United which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

The Frenchman made his comeback with a 26-minute cameo against Watford in Gameweek 18 and still hasn’t featured from the beginning since Gameweek 7.

However, there is a rare start for Mason Greenwood (£4.3m), just his second of the season.

The youngster has been stationed on the right-hand side of an attacking midfield trio, Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) on the opposite flank and Anthony Martial (£7.7m) up-front.

Meanwhile, there is some rotation for Newcastle United too.

Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) comes into the line-up in the place of Andy Carroll (£5.4m), who finds himself on the bench.

Joining him among the substitutes is central midfield pair Jonjo Shelvey (£5.1m) and Isaac Hayden (£4.4m), who have been replaced in the first XI by Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) and Matthew Longstaff (£4.5m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, A Pereira, Greenwood; Martial.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Willems, Lejeune, Fernández, Schär, Manquillo; Almirón, M Longstaff, S Longstaff; Joelinton, Gayle.

279 Comments
  1. Better Call Raul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Anyone else get no goals assists or clean sheets from the 3pms?

    1. Klein
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Meeeeeee and 2 cameos too.

    2. InSaneMan-e
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep. Plenty I'm sure

    3. Trophé Mourinho
      3 mins ago

      me, all I have is Alli and Aurier returns, 22, 4 left, cap gone. Not great, need TAA and Mane masterclass and Rash flop

    4. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same here but I had only 2 players

    5. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Me. Had Alli early but just Pope Kelly Lundstram since then. Rashford just now, Mane(c) Vardy Maddison TAA later

    6. FDMS All Starz
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Only Grealish of the popular picks did something

  2. Klein
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    When ole said pogba was really versatile, he really meant it.

  3. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Why would he be benched and yet be asked to get on within minutes?

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Because Gollum is shite?

  4. Bouncebackability
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Jammy Pogba owners here we go..

    1. Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      McTominay seems ok.

      Pogba warming up was just a precaution.

      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pogba was injured. He needs to be eased on. Smart move from Ole imo

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Agreed.

          I was warning people it was too early to jump on. He's played 20 minutes in 3 months.

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Never mind he injury

            I wanted to see form from him before jumping on

            Signing him before he had proved fitness OR form was a hyper aggressive move for those that did it

  5. Daniel - KTBFFH
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    0.1 off form Salah and Inggs in 🙁 🙁 painful

    Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Take the hit

      They won’t let you down & will pay it back easily

      Open Controls
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Not as painful as 2.5 off

      Open Controls
    3. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      No pain, no gain.
      Ah well.

    4. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Make another transfer and get them in.

      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        just now

        It will be -8. That could be too much

  6. ElNinoStrikes
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Will Simpson on Bournemouth (3.9) play again next game?

  7. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on WC team:

    Ryan
    Sidibe - Soy - Lunds
    Salah - Alli - Mane - Kdb
    Vardy - Ings - Tammy

    Subs: Button - Kelly - Rico - Choudhury

    1. ElNinoStrikes
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Heaton (AVL) has good fixtures. Consider getting him

    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Tammy, really? Numerous others I would prefer

      1. FDMS All Starz
        • 4 Years
        just now

        After arsenal they have some nice fixtures, all other inform strikers have harder matches

  8. JamieNumber4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    McDominate hardest player in PL history confirmed

    1. InSaneMan-e
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mcdominate hahah

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        Thats what we call him on RedCafe. Because he dominates

        Open Controls
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Is the coffee nice on there?

  9. Eje1
    6 mins ago

    Need a Trashford hatrick to save my gameweek.

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd take a G+A

    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      just now

      i would take red card

  10. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    McTominay booked within 45 seconds

    This will not end well

  11. DaveyGee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi guys, Ryan or Ramsdale for the next 6 weeks or so?

    Thanks in advance.

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      just now

      Foster

  12. Trophé Mourinho
    5 mins ago

    bit early to ask, but first on bench next week? Kelly or Rico, currently on Rico as I own Ings and think he will score. Thta logis is good right? Hate hedging my bets, hedgin bets is like accepting failure b4 gw even started.

  13. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rash range

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Scream his name already

      1. Giggs Boson.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        RASHFORD hits the wall. Corner.

        1. GOTHAM City F.C.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          We aren't in same page, I thought you liked me

          1. Giggs Boson.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            xxx

    2. Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Within Newcastle's half is Rashford range...

  14. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking about a well Rested Ings(C) vs CPL?

    He's a definite starter in a gw where many big hitters are at risk of a rest

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Don’t own Kane?

      Palace won’t concede many.

      1. HurriKane
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Own Alli instead.

        Only Vardy has scored more goals than Danny Ings in last 14 gws. So im confident he scores

    2. Trophé Mourinho
      3 mins ago

      think he will score, but not capping anyone vs Palace. Besides likes of Pool and Vardy have great fixtures, isnt a week for diff cap imo

      1. Luka - Man Like Serbia
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Our injury list is a concern, 3 more walking wounded just today (PVA only just come back) I would say we will concede at least 1 goal v Saints.

    3. ElNinoStrikes
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm gonna take the risk and give him the (C). He's in form and well rested. I think it's worth it.

    4. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Indeed. But might be better options.

    5. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah I had the thoughts

      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        For Inggs captain

    6. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Why would they rest them? Professional athletes doing their jobs.

    7. The Sociologist
      just now

      Can’t look past Vardy at West Ham. They’re trash.

  15. JamieNumber4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Christ. What are Haaland and Sancho like with direct free kicks from that sort of range?

  16. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Vardy(c) at whu nailed as a ... something, next week

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      he may not even start, also when something seems super obvious this season, it just doesn't seem to work..

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Agree on the second point, but why wouldn't he start?

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Rest coming per Rodgers, hopefully tonight...

      1. Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Sauce?

  17. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    An Amazon Echo Dot is more animated than Arteta.

  18. Hits from the Bong
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Should I go 352 with Tammy to Maddison and Greenwood on the bench? Not really keen on any strikers that I can afford. Will give the following front 7

    Salah Mane KDB Alli Maddison*
    Vardy Ings

  19. Slitherene
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Can you suggest changes to this WC team?

    Ryan (Button)
    PvA Soyuncu Aurier (Rico)(Simpson)
    KdB Alli Maddison Sterling Grealish
    Kane Vardy (Greenwood)

    0.1 ITB

    1. GOTHAM City F.C.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ya, start again and repost in 90 min.

    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 1 Year
      just now

      PVA is injured, swap him and do Sterling to Salah or Mane

    3. InSaneMan-e
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The issue is no liverpool.
      Dangerous. Appreciate city have nice fixtures but still. I'd have Salah in there

  20. DannyDrinkVodka
    1 min ago

    Who would you sacrifice to bring in Kane?

    A) Vardy (loads of value tied up)
    B) Abraham (a bit of value tied up)
    C) Rashford (no value tied up)

    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B or C

    2. Slitherene
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Abraham

    3. InSaneMan-e
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probz B if rash doesn't blank

  21. Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Gayle chokes

  22. Giggs Boson.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Christ that defending. Should be 1-0 to Newcastle.

  23. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Gayle is absolute gash

  24. CRO KLOPP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    OMG Goal Longstaff

  25. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Must have a Rash blank

  26. Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Ugh, M Longstaff G

