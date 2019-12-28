Pogba absent as Man United travel to face Burnley

Paul Pogba (£8.4m) has not travelled to Burnley for Manchester United’s Gameweek 20 match.

The Frenchman has made substitute appearances in both of the last two outings but will not feature at all this time around.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has reported that Pogba’s absence is due to the tight turnaround between matches, especially tricky for him considering his long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Gameweek 19 goal-scorer Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) finds himself back on the bench after a rare start against Burnley, while Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£7.8m) feature in the starting XI once again.

Meanwhile, Burnley have gone with a full-strength side despite playing on Boxing Day.

Ashley Barnes (£6.2m) and Chris Wood (£6.2m) lead the line although Nick Pope (£4.7m) is the key Fantasy asset, owned by 14% of managers.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; A Barnes, Wood.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Williams, Maguire, Lindelöf, Young; Matic, Fred; Rashford, A Pereira, D James; Martial.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the annual price of £17.50 or the monthly price of £2.99. For a limited time only, first-month memberships are available at a cut-price £1.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT