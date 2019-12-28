796
Dugout Discussion December 28

Pogba absent as Man United travel to face Burnley

796 Comments
Paul Pogba (£8.4m) has not travelled to Burnley for Manchester United’s Gameweek 20 match.

The Frenchman has made substitute appearances in both of the last two outings but will not feature at all this time around.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has reported that Pogba’s absence is due to the tight turnaround between matches, especially tricky for him considering his long spell on the sidelines through injury.

Gameweek 19 goal-scorer Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) finds himself back on the bench after a rare start against Burnley, while Marcus Rashford (£9.1m) and Anthony Martial (£7.8m) feature in the starting XI once again.

Meanwhile, Burnley have gone with a full-strength side despite playing on Boxing Day.

Ashley Barnes (£6.2m) and Chris Wood (£6.2m) lead the line although Nick Pope (£4.7m) is the key Fantasy asset, owned by 14% of managers.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; A Barnes, Wood.

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Williams, Maguire, Lindelöf, Young; Matic, Fred; Rashford, A Pereira, D James; Martial.

  1. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Omfg lol

    Open Controls
    1. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Martial actively trying not to score

      Open Controls
  2. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Where the heck are Martial’s baps?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      18 BPS goal.

      Open Controls
  3. tm245
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Comically bad counter there.

    Open Controls
  4. Jurgen Flopp
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Rashford (vc) fail. Had Vardy (c).

    Open Controls
  5. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Martial could have hatty, as non owner im happy...

    Open Controls
  6. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Martial messing up the attack by passing to Lingard in a great position.

    Open Controls
  7. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Aurrier + Alli + Tammy ➡ TAA + Martial + DCL/Muapay ??

    Open Controls
  8. drughi
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    martial in the way of rashford

    Open Controls
  9. Grounderz
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Any news/ speculations why Pogba didn’t make to the game?

    Open Controls
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ole said he was just rested after playing two games in a row...

      Open Controls
  10. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Henderson
    Aurier Soyuncu Kelly
    KDB Mane Salah Grealish
    Abraham Vardy Jimenez

    McGovern Rico Lundstram Dendoncker

    Aurier Tammy >> TAA Greenwood ??

    Then Dendoncker to Traore the following...

    Y or N

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
  11. Skalla
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    What was that Martial... Need all the points I can get!

    Open Controls
  12. IrishRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Just one more save Nick

    Open Controls
  13. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Burnley will soon be relegated

    Defence getting worse and poor going forwards

    Open Controls

