Scoutcast Episode 315 – Christmas hangover

With a hangover like this Gameweek 20 must have been a great party.

Except it wasn’t. It was awful. Hardly anyone turned up.

The only memories of the last set of matches are of being alone, crying in the kitchen, swearing at teamsheets and wishing for a captaincy haul.

Joe and Andy struggle through their hideous Christmas hangover and their unhappy FPL Christmas Gameweek memories, hoping for better luck in Gameweek 21.

At least they’ve been handed some clues about who will start on New Year’s Day as they consider the players most and least likely to take to the pitch.

They also look further ahead, most notably to Gameweek 24, when Liverpool and West Ham have a Double Gameweek. But which three Reds assets are the best to bring in? And are any Hammers worth considering?

Joe likes to look at fixture blocks during each campaign. With this in mind, our duo answer your questions about the best players for the next mini-season during January. Form, fixtures and a world-class manager mean that Everton’s troops look particularly appealing.

The communities’ roughest and smoothest moves also get an airing, Andy takes his turn picking a differential and there are clean sheets to also consider.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Monday 30 December via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

