Podcast December 31

Scoutcast Episode 315 – Christmas hangover

With a hangover like this Gameweek 20 must have been a great party.

Except it wasn’t. It was awful. Hardly anyone turned up.

The only memories of the last set of matches are of being alone, crying in the kitchen, swearing at teamsheets and wishing for a captaincy haul.

Joe and Andy struggle through their hideous Christmas hangover and their unhappy FPL Christmas Gameweek memories, hoping for better luck in Gameweek 21.

At least they’ve been handed some clues about who will start on New Year’s Day as they consider the players most and least likely to take to the pitch.

They also look further ahead, most notably to Gameweek 24, when Liverpool and West Ham have a Double Gameweek. But which three Reds assets are the best to bring in? And are any Hammers worth considering?

Joe likes to look at fixture blocks during each campaign. With this in mind, our duo answer your questions about the best players for the next mini-season during January. Form, fixtures and a world-class manager mean that Everton’s troops look particularly appealing.

The communities’ roughest and smoothest moves also get an airing, Andy takes his turn picking a differential and there are clean sheets to also consider.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Monday 30 December via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe

  1. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    PLAY UP POMPEY!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Your grav looks like a pile of condoms.

  2. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    27 mins ago

    G2G? Start Kiko or Taylor?(worried Taylor may not start and come on as a sub for 1pt) & Should i get rid of Maupay?

    Ryan
    TAA - Soy - C.Taylor
    Salah - Mane - Kdb - Martial
    Vardy - Jiménez - Maupay

    Subs: Macgregor - Kiko - Lunds - Romeu
    (1ft & 0itb)

  3. Tamagotchi Massacre
    • 5 Years
    26 mins ago

    Fabs,
    TAA, Hanley, Doherty (Sidibe, Lord)
    Mads, Martial, KdB, Sterling (Mooy)
    Rash, Vardy, Wood

    Hit me. Marks out of ten for tragedy

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Betting against the Pool mids 😉

      1. Tamagotchi Massacre
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Don't fancy the next few. They'll return points but I wouldn't be capping.

  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Are BT sport showing any games tomorrow for free like Sky did on Boxing Day??

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Don't think so

    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don't remember Sky showing any games on Boxing day? Isn't that the whole point of PRIME having it exclusively?

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sky showed games on boxing day? They didnt have the rights to any of them

    4. Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not showing for free, they're just showing every game for people who have a subscription

      1. Zenith UK
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Think you mis-read his post mate. Only Amazon are showing the games. Sky/BT won't be allowed to show any

        1. No Professionals
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bt have new years day fixtures not amazon.

          1. Zenith UK
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Gah! Sorry, got confused on my last comment about Amazon! Haha!

  5. EL tridente
    • 2 Years
    26 mins ago

    Just Wildcarded to the following team.
    Hope it pays off!
    Fab, Button
    Alexander, Van Dijk, Soyuncu, Rico, Lundstram
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Traore, Dendoncker,
    Vardy, Rashford, Maupay

    1. Qaiss
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      it will pay off but you will pay the price during the double game weeks

      1. EL tridente
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        Will use TC or beench boots in GW

        1. EL tridente
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Bench

      2. Here Comes The Son ★
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        The points he gains by wildcarding early, could easily outweigh the points gained by wildcarding before a DGW.

      3. Zico Senna
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Not really, how? With FH and TC to ise, can just navigate doubles with free transfers and couple hits

    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      Anything left in the bank?

      Open Controls
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Mane instead of Salah

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Namely should start right ? Thanks

    Open Controls
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Any West Ham fans...is Winston Reid an option now Moyes is in charge??...as he was his centre half when last in charge

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      A lot of speculation we switch to three at the back with wingbacks, so potentially. However I've not seen Reid play in a while (knew we should've laughed our way to the bank when Arsenal wanted him a few seasons ago)

      Open Controls
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Lol
        Ok...thanks
        Think its a possibility

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I can't imagine him leapfrogging Balbuena, Diop and Ogbonna to be honest though

  8. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    I need to ditch Pope. Which is a better option:

    A) Fabianski
    B) Foster

    1. Qaiss
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Wouldn't bother this week

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Agree- for next week

    3. Lecky Legs FC
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

  9. Lukakuna
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    What cheap striker would or will you bring in?

    A) Ings
    B) Calwert-Lewin
    C) Maupay

    And why?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      B or c because of fixtures

    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ings. Third for goals in the league so far this season. Takes the chances when he's given them. On fire right now.
      DCL. Great prospect, I've rated him for the past two season just wished he got more of an opportunity and he seems to be now, thankfully.

    3. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A, b, c in that order

  10. danlynch13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    On WC any Input much appreciated... Thanks!

    Ryan
    TAA-Soy-Kelly
    Salah-Martial-Mane-KDB
    Vardy-Jiminez-Deeney

    Button-Kabasele-Lunsdstram-Romeu

    0.0itb

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Personally not a fan of Mane/Salah double up. It's a lot of money to tie up hoping they both return each week

      1. danlynch13
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Which would you keep

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Mane. Salah looks off of the boil.
          I'm flirting with wildcarding and going TAA/Robbo/Mane (and I'm a WH fan which is a sucker punch, lol!)

        2. Zico Senna
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          This, just keep Mane, as said on previous post, having both does not work, believe me please, been there.

        3. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Salah > Alli
          Kabalese > Robbo?

  11. Nerdlinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    I should transfer Aguero out for Vardy in right? I know it's the sensible thing to do - Aguero will likely be rested after playing his first game the other night, and Vardy is 100% nailed on to play - but, I really like having Aguero in my team, especially when no one else has him! Hmmm....

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      No point in having him if you don't think he'll outscore the other player.

      1. Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah, deep down I know what you say is true, grudgingly!

  12. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    How's this?

    Zaha+Mousset to Traore+Deulofeu(or Deeney)?

    1. Nerdlinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Zaha has a plum fixture this gw...

      1. MaticMVP
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeah but Zaha isn't that good of a FPL pick anymore is he? So inconsistent.

  13. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Weird question, but, who scores more among this?

    Martial (ars, NOR) in gw21 and 22
    Or
    Sterling (avl, CRY) in gw 22 and 23?

    Will get Mane in accordingly in gw23 or gw24.

    Cheers all.

    1. Nerdlinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Martial

    2. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think Sterling will outscore Martial if price difference not an issue

      1. Nerdlinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        14 mins ago

        Martial more nailed to start than Sterling tho...

        1. Qaiss
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Sterling hasn’t started only once this season. Man City have an easy cup game coming up where he’ll be rested. And city won’t play a back 3 with two strikers cause they don’t have enough centre backs

          1. Nerdlinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Arguably he's just as likely to play in the cup game with Prem title out of reach (yes i know they still need top 4 but...) Devil's advocate n all that

          2. blind faith
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            As a Port Vale fan I hope Pep does rest all his stars and puts a youth team out. That way, we may stand a chance of a draw! ;D

            1. Nerdlinger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Good luck with that! I imagine you'll face a pretty strong side, sadly!

    3. Qaiss
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      Sterling

  14. POLSKA GOLA
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Which combo better for GW 24:
    A) Robbo, Marlial, DCL
    B) Salah, Connolly, Burn?
    Leaning towards A but going Slah-less is a huge risk

  15. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    What do you think of Cresswell? Nice immediate fixtures coming up, should be involved in the DGW. Both of his 14 point hauls this season have been against top 6.

    1. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Good option. If Moyes goes to three at the back could become a wingback... Has a good cross on him too.

    2. POLSKA GOLA
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Wait and see with new manager at WH

    3. Trophé Mourinho
        11 mins ago

        dont think West Ham defender is a good idea, if you get him now you will be commited to play him until then no doubt, and who have they got in the double again? Is it Pool and Leicester or Pool and Wolves? There is basically a zero chance of a CS in that double.
        Sure maybe Fabianski is an option butt ur literally hoping on save points, not conceding too much and what a pen save?

        Yes it would be nice to have a keeper in a double, but for instance I have Foster who ahs Villa that week, a CS for Foster looks likely, not at all convinced Fab even with a double would outscore Foster.

        1. Zenith UK
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          Think you trailed off and got stuck on the topic of Fab when he was talking about Cresswell.

          Cress takes our freekicks and as poster mentioned, his big hauls have come against top 6 sides this season. He can be deadly from a dead ball situation and furthermore we're likely to play counter-attacking football against teams and Cress breaks forward and puts good balls into the box (for the likes of Haller/Antonio)

        2. Here Comes The Son ★
          • 2 Years
          8 mins ago

          Cresswell scored 14 points against both United and Chelsea.

          Nobody said anything about Fabianski, you made that up in your head.

          1. Trophé Mourinho
              3 mins ago

              he is a defender, he gets CS points. He wont get any CS points.. the point is relevant with Fab or Cresswell.

              His recent returns; 0,0,6,0,0

              I dont think I could find a worse player to pick in all hoenstly, but if you think he is a good shout then go for it.
              Did you get Pogba by any chance? Thats the same logic tbh, and getting in Callum Wilson. No display of form whatsoever, but get him in anyway based on a double or fixtures that arent even that good.

              1. Trophé Mourinho
                  2 mins ago

                  sorry he didnt play last, but would have been another 0 probably

                • Here Comes The Son ★
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Couldn't find a worse pick? You're just being ridiculous now. West Ham have Bournemouth, Sheff Utd and Everton before the DGW. Combined with the fact Moyes has just taken over who is known to be solid.

                  No I didn't get Pogba, stop making up absolute crap in your head man.

        3. Team Cruel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          No Pogba spotted with the squad to London. Owners surely benching him with a tasty game vs Norwich coming up?

        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          1FT 1.6ITB

          Save FT? Plan on getting in Salah for Alli before the DGW.

          Pope
          TAA Rico Soy
          KdB Alli Mane Traore
          Vardy(C) Jimi Tammy

          Henderson Cantwell Kelly Lundstram

        5. checkit_j
            15 mins ago

            Short term and long term?

            A) Fab
            B) Ryan
            C) Foster

            1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              B long term
              C short term

          • Dušan Citizen SPC Ch…
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            when is klopp having a presser?

          • Lord of Ings
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            Captain Kane or vardy?
            How was Southampton been recently defensively

            1. Lord of Ings
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              Has*

            2. Qaiss
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Get rid of Kane imo, he’s not worth his price..

          • HarryB29
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Best Targett replacement for 4.5 or less who isnt Kelly or Rico?

            Open Controls
            1. Eat my goal!
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Kiko

          • Partizan 1966
              6 mins ago

              Fabianski or Ramsdale for 5-6gw?

              1. Here Comes The Son ★
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I think this is an interesting discussion. I've wildcarded and have had both of them in my team at one point. However, I think I'm finally set on Foster. I've been impressed with Watford defensively and no doubt that's down to Pearson.

                Still open to change my mind on the keeper but I think Foster looks solid.

            • Qaiss
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              So if Pogbas not playing tomorrow, Arsenal have a good chance of getting a lovely win hehe. It prob also means Pogba is off this window too..

              1. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Pogba hasn’t played all season and Utd have won nearly all their games against teams that don’t park the bus!

                1. Qaiss
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Very true but I think Arsenal will surprise a few tomorrow. About time it happens anyway.

            • gonzalocampos
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Happy 2020 guys.

              Would you double up Liverpool defense now or wait until the DGW?

              1. Qaiss
                • 3 Years
                2 mins ago

                Wait

              2. Eat my goal!
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I’ve gone for Gomez for a 1 game punt before switching to sidibe

            • Joyce1998
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              about to activate wc

              A-stick with pope and kelly
              or
              B-pope to ryan and kelly to kiko

            • Stig
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Which to start?

              Grealish (Burnley away)
              or
              Cantwell (Palace home)

            • Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Deulofeu or Deeney?

            • footballcandy
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Minamino good to go this GW?

            • Vasshin
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Used Wildcard last week and already felt these were mistakes:
              1. Double up on Ramsdale and Rico.
              2. Keeping Faith with Aurier.
              3. Punting for Deulofeu.
              4. Sidibe was just OOP for one game and probably should have kept Soy.

              This week is too early to change but what should I change next week when I have 2FT?

