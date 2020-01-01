De Bruyne starts but Sterling and Aguero benched as Guardiola rings the changes

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 17:30 GMT this evening.

David Moyes takes charge of West Ham United for the first time since his reappointment as head coach, with Bournemouth the visitors to the London Stadium.

Manchester City entertain Everton, while bottom-of-the-table Norwich City play host to Crystal Palace.

The headline team news comes from the Etihad, where Pep Guardiola has made five changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Kyle Walker, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all drop to the bench, while Oleksandr Zinchenko misses out altogether.

Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden are the players recalled to Guardiola’s starting XI.

David Silva is among the substitutes after returning from injury.

Kevin De Bruyne – the second-most-captained player of Gameweek 21 – keeps his place amid the rotation.

Ederson misses out with illness, so Claudio Bravo keeps his place.

Carlo Ancelotti followed suit, initially making five alterations to his Everton side.

Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Bernard and Seamus Coleman came into the side, with Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Theo Walcott, Tom Davies and Moise Kean making way.

However, Bernard was injured in the warm-up – so Davies keeps his place.

Moyes has made four changes to the West Ham team from Gameweek 20.

Aaron Cresswell, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble and Angelo Ogbonna are in for Arthur Masuaku, Carlos Sanchez, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop.

There is no Michail Antonio in the Hammers’ squad.

Daniel Farke has recalled three first-team regulars after handing them breathers last weekend.

Sam Byram, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean come in for Jamal Lewis, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez.

Crystal Palace are unchanged from the team that drew with Southampton on Saturday.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Francis, Cook, Mepham, Rico, L Cook, Lerma, Gosling, H Wilson, C Wilson, Solanke.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Anderson, Fornals, Haller.

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Cancelo, Fernandinho, E Garcia, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Sidibe, Delph, Sigurdsson, Digne, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Davies.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons, McLean, Tettey, Vrancic, Buendía, Pukki, Cantwell.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer, Zaha, Ayew.

