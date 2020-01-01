100
Dugout Discussion January 1

De Bruyne starts but Sterling and Aguero benched as Guardiola rings the changes

100 Comments
There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 17:30 GMT this evening.

David Moyes takes charge of West Ham United for the first time since his reappointment as head coach, with Bournemouth the visitors to the London Stadium.

Manchester City entertain Everton, while bottom-of-the-table Norwich City play host to Crystal Palace.

The headline team news comes from the Etihad, where Pep Guardiola has made five changes from Sunday’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

Kyle Walker, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all drop to the bench, while Oleksandr Zinchenko misses out altogether.

Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, Benjamin Mendy, Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden are the players recalled to Guardiola’s starting XI.

David Silva is among the substitutes after returning from injury.

Kevin De Bruyne – the second-most-captained player of Gameweek 21 – keeps his place amid the rotation.

Ederson misses out with illness, so Claudio Bravo keeps his place.

Carlo Ancelotti followed suit, initially making five alterations to his Everton side.

Fabian Delph, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina, Bernard and Seamus Coleman came into the side, with Leighton Baines, Michael Keane, Theo Walcott, Tom Davies and Moise Kean making way.

However, Bernard was injured in the warm-up – so Davies keeps his place.

Moyes has made four changes to the West Ham team from Gameweek 20.

Aaron Cresswell, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble and Angelo Ogbonna are in for Arthur Masuaku, Carlos Sanchez, Manuel Lanzini and Issa Diop.

There is no Michail Antonio in the Hammers’ squad.

Daniel Farke has recalled three first-team regulars after handing them breathers last weekend.

Sam Byram, Todd Cantwell and Kenny McLean come in for Jamal Lewis, Marco Stiepermann and Onel Hernandez.

Crystal Palace are unchanged from the team that drew with Southampton on Saturday.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Francis, Cook, Mepham, Rico, L Cook, Lerma, Gosling, H Wilson, C Wilson, Solanke.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Snodgrass, Anderson, Fornals, Haller.

Manchester City XI: Bravo, Cancelo, Fernandinho, E Garcia, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne, Jesus.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Sidibe, Delph, Sigurdsson, Digne, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Davies.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Byram, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons, McLean, Tettey, Vrancic, Buendía, Pukki, Cantwell.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer, Zaha, Ayew.

100 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Stretford End
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Rico Hanley and Guaita cmon!

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Times are tough.

      Open Controls
  2. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Jose Mourinho: "The yellow card was fair, because I was rude. But I was rude to an idiot"

    Open Controls
    1. Fred54
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Classic.

      Open Controls
    2. COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    3. Sasquatch Slayer
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Classic

      Open Controls
    4. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      He's back

      Open Controls
      1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
        • 3 Years
        just now

        You love to see it.

        Open Controls
    5. Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Had a go at his players again aswell. Not long now

      Open Controls
  3. Sailboats
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone selling Alli?

    Open Controls
    1. Bakra
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      For Salah, yes

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        How are you funding that move

        Open Controls
    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      14K have

      Open Controls
    3. CMJC
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think I will be. My gut said to go with Maddison this week but...

      Open Controls
    4. kraftwerker
      • 8 Years
      just now

      sold two days ago for Martial. Spurs look woeful.

      Open Controls
  4. Railwayman
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Why is BOU starting a match with only 10 players ?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      What's the punchline?

      Open Controls
    2. sunzip14
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wilson? I am counting on him to save my GW 😀

      Open Controls
  5. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Mourinho on the yellow card

    "I deserved yellow because I was rude but I was rude to an idiot."

    Mourinho on injuries

    Ndombele -"He is always injured. you are full of hope. One game he is in and then he is injured. It is a concern"

    Kane - "It is negative, hamstring is always negative. Is it a tear, is it a small thing, is it a contraction? At this moment I cannot say."

    Open Controls
    1. True Deadzoner
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ndombele leaving in Jan

      Open Controls
  6. tahmur
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Why is Kiko not getting appearance points and clean sheet points? He came off after 60 minutes and before the goal was scored? On FPL it is incorrectly saying he came off on 59 minutes?

    Open Controls
    1. ClassiX
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      59:18...

      Open Controls
  7. sunzip14
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Digne or Sidibe in place of Aurier?

    Open Controls
    1. CMJC
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Wait 94 mins and see

      Open Controls
  8. st4rty
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    WC active, sod it.

    Fab - Henderson
    Sibide - Trent - Doherty - Lund - Dunk
    Madders - KDB - Martial - Traore
    Vardy - DCL - Jim

    Anything you would change? I'm too stubborn to get on the Ings train lol.

    Open Controls
    1. st4rty
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Romeu my 5th mid fodder.

      Open Controls
  9. JohnRoss
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    That Soy cleanie was very welcome...

    Open Controls
  10. Better luck next year
      just now

      Pope + Alli > Smeichel + Martial for free?

      Open Controls
      1. Mambino
        • 6 Years
        just now

        aye

        Open Controls
    • Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Is Creswell nailed on?

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Never change, Jose 😀

      Open Controls
    • Trilly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Had Mane auto VC because I was sure that Vardy would play today. I’m just waiting for Klopp to put me out of my misery.

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I’m on Fanny watch tonight!

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.