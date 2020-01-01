Pepe returns to the Arsenal XI as Pogba-less United head to the Emirates

The penultimate match of Gameweek 21 takes place between Arsenal and Manchester United this evening.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 20:00 GMT.

There are three changes to the Manchester United side that beat Burnley on Saturday.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) and Luke Shaw (£5.4m) return to the starting XI as Ashley Young (£5.4m) and Brandon Williams (£4.0m) drop to the bench, while Jesse Lingard (£6.3m) replaces Andreas Pereira (£4.9m) in the number ten role.

There is, as expected, no Paul Pogba (£8.4m) in the United squad, with the Frenchman having not been sighted among the travelling party when the Red Devils journeyed to London.

Anthony Martial (£7.9m) leads the line, having been transferred in by more Fantasy Premier League managers than any other player apart from Adama Traore (£5.6m) ahead of Gameweek 21.

Mikel Arteta has made four alterations to his Arsenal line-up, meanwhile.

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m), Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) and Sokratis (£4.9m) are recalled, as Matteo Guendouzi (£4.4m), Reiss Nelson (£5.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) drop to the bench.

Calum Chambers (£4.4m) was injured in Gameweek 20 and misses out – Arteta said in a pre-match interview that the club were “not positive” about his prognosis, with further news to follow after a scan.

Dani Ceballos (£5.2m) is among the substitutes after two months on the sidelines.

The reverse fixture of this game finished 1-1 back in September, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) on target for the Gunners.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.