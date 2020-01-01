745
Dugout Discussion January 1

Pepe returns to the Arsenal XI as Pogba-less United head to the Emirates

745 Comments
The penultimate match of Gameweek 21 takes place between Arsenal and Manchester United this evening.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 20:00 GMT.

There are three changes to the Manchester United side that beat Burnley on Saturday.

Full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) and Luke Shaw (£5.4m) return to the starting XI as Ashley Young (£5.4m) and Brandon Williams (£4.0m) drop to the bench, while Jesse Lingard (£6.3m) replaces Andreas Pereira (£4.9m) in the number ten role.

There is, as expected, no Paul Pogba (£8.4m) in the United squad, with the Frenchman having not been sighted among the travelling party when the Red Devils journeyed to London.

Anthony Martial (£7.9m) leads the line, having been transferred in by more Fantasy Premier League managers than any other player apart from Adama Traore (£5.6m) ahead of Gameweek 21.

Mikel Arteta has made four alterations to his Arsenal line-up, meanwhile.

Granit Xhaka (£5.1m), Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m), Sead Kolasinac (£5.2m) and Sokratis (£4.9m) are recalled, as Matteo Guendouzi (£4.4m), Reiss Nelson (£5.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£4.5m) drop to the bench.

Calum Chambers (£4.4m) was injured in Gameweek 20 and misses out – Arteta said in a pre-match interview that the club were “not positive” about his prognosis, with further news to follow after a scan.

Dani Ceballos (£5.2m) is among the substitutes after two months on the sidelines.

The reverse fixture of this game finished 1-1 back in September, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) on target for the Gunners.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Matic, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial.

  1. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Here he comes

    fcsaltyballs
  2. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Well done arsenal defender owners. Didn't see this CS coming.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Greenwood on

      Open Controls
  3. DAVESAVES
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Guaita & Aurier >> Ryan & TAA now or wait? Can’t afford price rise

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Go for it

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes good moves

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mason the cheap Greenwood is coming on

    Open Controls
  5. Henning
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Hmm is Fabianski a good Choice? Even if they have a dgw they have Lei Liv Mci Liv in their next 7.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      =saves

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yup good gk, lots of saves if no CS also

      Open Controls
    3. Freaki
      2 mins ago

      fabianski is gonna get a cs in all 4

      Open Controls
      1. Henning
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Wow in that case im getting him in. Thanx for the info ; )

        Open Controls
        1. Freaki
          just now

          your welcome 🙂

          Open Controls
  6. Bakra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    I have Rashford, Martial, AWB and Saka. Anybody find this game more depressing?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have no one in this game, Arsenal fans will be pleased. Man Utd fans won’t be

      Open Controls
  7. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lingard off

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      just now

      and James

      Open Controls
  8. Pukki Party
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Let's go Greenwood

    Open Controls
  9. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lingard’s consistency is unmatched!

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Something like 25 hours without a goal or assist

      Open Controls
  10. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Aguero now not an option after Jesus’ good performance?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      They will still rotate

      Open Controls
    2. Atletico Junior
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Thinking the same

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Okay cheers

        Open Controls
    3. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jesus has had good performances before but Kun is still the main striker. But yeah definitely a rotation risk.

      Open Controls
    4. The Big Fella
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Who knows

      Open Controls
    5. puhd
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If he is fit, he plays

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Was fit today though?

        Open Controls
  11. Daniel - KTBFFH
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Finally Lingard out. Mr. 0 goals 0 assist

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      So harsh, he’s still young and learning

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        LOL

        Open Controls
      2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        He’s only six years older than TAA

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Next year his year 😉

          Open Controls
    2. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Level with Messi & Ronaldo this year, not bad tbh

      Open Controls
  12. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    My vardy sub has entered the fray

    Open Controls
  13. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lingard scores that...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Put Lings upfront he would have 25goals by now

      Open Controls
      1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        30 surely

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          just now

          I was being conservative, around 30 sounds more realistic for sure

          Open Controls
  14. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Martial is so soft and has no character whatsoever.

    Open Controls
    1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      That was Jose’s problem with him

      Open Controls
  15. Cheesyzoot
    4 mins ago

    Tammy > DCL and Alli > Maddison for free this week?

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Just alli to madds

      Open Controls
  16. FPL Pillars
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Martial fluffs a chance

    Open Controls
  17. Daniel - KTBFFH
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Missing Pogba and McTominay. This midfield is poor without them

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Poor is understatement

      Open Controls
  18. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Soyuncu Lundstram
    KDB Mane Salah Grealish
    Vardy Jimenez Greenwood

    McGovern Rico Dendoncker Kelly

    1 FT, 1.3 ITB

    1. Kelly Greenwood >> Kiko DCL (-4)
    2. Grealish >> Traore (upgrade Greenwood to DCL following GW)
    3. Other

    Thanks guys!

    Open Controls
  19. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Nelson on
    Pepe off

    Open Controls
  20. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Did Alli to Martial this gw.

    Should I do Martial to Maddison this gw.

    Open Controls
    1. Burger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes keep chasing those points 😀

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably

      Open Controls
  21. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    So the West Ham game earlier...

    A) Moyes effect
    B) Bournemouth extremely bad
    C) bit of both

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      C, mainly B.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBrazilianRonaldo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Noble effect (he wrote a letter amen backed it up)
      Bournmouth have almost zer first team players

      Open Controls
    3. Karhumies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B more than A

      Open Controls
  22. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Arsenal getting tired now. Man Utd getting more chances.

    Open Controls
  23. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Kudos to the fella that came on last night and ruffled a lot of feathers with the Vardy no show news. “A friend of a friend” is now the most reliable source you can have

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Didn't they ban him? Owed an apology now.

      Open Controls
  24. The Big Fella
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Called it at the line up. That midfield is shocking. Fred and Matic is shocking with Lingard ahead of them. I didn't think a midfield with Xhaka in it would be able to take advantage however, seems I was wrong there.

    Open Controls
  25. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Rashford to Ings I reckon

    Or DCL...

    Open Controls
  26. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Very good from Martial there.
    ... poor from Rashford.

    Open Controls
  27. Arteta
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Decent performance by Nico. Plenty more to come!

    Open Controls
  28. Somar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    The Million Dollar Question for Cullum Wilson owners:

    A)Do you keep him for the next 4 as he sits on top of the fixture ticker with home games against Watford, Brighton and Villa and an away trip to Norwich?

    B)Or do you immediately get rid considering Bournemouth's awful form and Wilson's lack of confidence?

    A or B? What would you do if you are part of the 4.7% who owns him?

    Open Controls

