Scoutcast Episode 316 – January sales shopping ahead of Gameweek 22

Christmas is over and it’s time for some January sales shopping. With new manager bounces across the Premier League, there are plenty of cut-price player options who have a chance to do well over the second half of the campaign.

Our trio of Joe, Karam and Az consider the best players with a value now below their starting price, with Watford, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham stars among those under consideration.

Southampton’s discounted troops also come under scrutiny, as does their star striker Danny Ings, whose price has been rocketing upwards thanks to his incredible scoring run. Az is quite rightly delighted to own him, while Karam and Joe join many in the community who are wondering why they have still not acquired the former injury-prone Liverpool man.

The Reds also get an airing, with our trio’s Double Gameweek 24 plans for Klopp’s table-toppers taking centre stage. During this section of the show, they reveal very different strategies for finding the best way to tackle this next major challenge for Fantasy Premier League managers.

Elsewhere there are differentials to consider, clean sheets to mull over as well as Gameweek 22 captaincy and transfers to reveal.

Christmas is not entirely forgotten as Joe, Az and Karam look back on their good, bad and decidedly average festive run of games.

There’s also talk of a naked run through the streets of Lisbon in this packed 96-minute episode.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday, January 7 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

  1. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Who do I bench.
    A. AWB
    B. Haller.

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      1FT 2.6ITB Next week: Pope -> McCarthy

      Who goes for Robertson?

      A. Rico
      B. Kelly

      Henderson
      TAA Lundstram Soy
      KdB Maddison Mane Traore
      Vardy Jimi Tammy

      Pope Cantwell Rico Kelly

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      A.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Oops, reply to top post.

        Open Controls
        1. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Rico......how about my one ??

          Open Controls
    3. wulfranian
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      You must be joking!

      Open Controls
      1. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        No ??

        Open Controls
    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Tempted to go
    A Richarlison to Mahrez or
    B Rashford to Aguero ( and captain)

    for 2 weeks pre getting Mané into midfield for week 24 alongside Salah who presently have . After 2 weeks Aguero/Rashford needs to go for Ings to afford Mané

    Worth a risk as behind in ML and either a differential

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You don’t even know it Kun will play she to lesser extent, Mahrez. Just get Mane now, both together is a differential.

      Open Controls
  3. Madham
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    G2G? 1 FT to use, 0.5 ITB:

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Gomez, Lundstram
    Mane, Mahrez, Martial, Maddison
    Vardy, Rashford, Abraham

    Bench: Heaton, Rico, Aurier, Saka

    Open Controls
  4. Tshelby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Hi all! How does this sound? The best move I can do?

    2FT/1.1 ITB

    Guaita, Button
    Kelly, Kiko, Lundstram, Soy, TAA
    Mane, Alli, Richarlison, KdB, Hayden
    Ings, Jimenez, Vardy

    Alli and Kelly -> Grealish and Robbo

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Like it.

      Open Controls
    2. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      That's one way to skin a cat. The other is Guaita down to McCarthy, Alli up to Mo and Richy down to the best you can afford with what's left.

      Open Controls
      1. st4rty
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        There's actually many ways to skin a cat, mf.

        Open Controls
        1. Netley Lucas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Let's hear your way, we've had a and b, your next, c...

          Open Controls
  5. Amey
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Alli to Maddison or Alli to Grealish this GW ??

    Sold Grealish last GW stupidly. Should i just correct the error or get Maddison for next 3 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Maddison imo

      I did Alli to D Silva

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Cheers mate.
        D Silva is enigmatic FPL asset. Boom or blast IMO. GL !
        Hope he starts for you

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Ppg is pretty high but yeah it’s a nice punt for the Villa game

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Yep

            Open Controls
    2. Tshelby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Maddison does have some nice fixtures coming up

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Thanks.
        Next 3 good compared to Grealish aren't they ....

        Open Controls
    3. Lateriser 12
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Look at Sarr

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        I will. Thanks mate.
        Great interview !!

        Open Controls
      2. Cruz88
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        This is the move I made this week, hope it pays off

        Open Controls
    4. ‘Tis the Season
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Definitely Maddy. Better team, in form and good fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Thanks buddy !

        Open Controls
  6. Yeezy FC
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A) Traoré
    B) Grealish
    C) Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Tshelby
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Definitely not A. Newcastle concede more shots than any other team and I think they will have a very difficult time vs Wolves.

      B

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I have same dilemma, though I’m not considering benching Ings. Currently starting Traore but might switch to Grealish yet, tough call.

      Open Controls
  7. Daghe Munegu
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    How to fix this defense with 1 ft and 0.5 itb?

    Pope Button
    TAA Robertson Aurier Rico Reid

    A Pope out and play Rico
    B Rico to Holgate
    C Aurier to Evans
    D Save and play Rico

    Open Controls
    1. CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Aurier to Sidibe.

      Open Controls
      1. CFC1990
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Actually this is even better

        Open Controls
        1. Devo-McDuff
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I’d get rid of Pope first

          Open Controls
  8. CFC1990
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Would you do:

    a) Pope to Ryan/Fabianski
    b) Pukki to Ings/Jimenez and bench Soyuncu

    Been thinking about it all week and cannot decide!!

    Really appreciate your thoughts

    1FT 1.4m itb

    Pope
    Soyuncu, TAA, Van Djik, Lundstram
    Mane, Maddison, Traore, KDB
    Abraham, Vardy

    4m, Grealish, Rico, Pukki

    Open Controls
    1. mox81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A for me, Soy should outscored Ings and Jimi this week.

      Open Controls
  9. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Surely there can’t be any truth to the JLingz to Milan rumour? Has to be wishful thinking from Raiola.

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      We'll have to pay them to take him 😀

      Open Controls
  10. Hy liverpool
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Grealish is better than Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      But plays for a worse team

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        That's true but he managed to get better attacking numbers more than Maddison while playing in the worse side...
        Someone has posted this

        Jack Grealish vs. James Maddison in the PL this season:

        more final third passes (345-307)
        more possession won (112-104)
        more fouls suffered (88-61)
        more chances created (52-49)
        more dribbles completed (39-37)
        more assists (5-3)
        = goals (6)

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          That is incredible. He also played pretty deep Early in the season. If Villa signs a Striker this IB, he'll be a must have i guess

          Open Controls
    2. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      RF to Amey

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Got it 🙂
        Thanks. He is playing further up. Looks like a future transfer waiting to happen (grealish IN)

        Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Maddison for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  11. ‘Tis the Season
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Which is the better 4th mid to play, Troare or Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Tough. Probably Grealish

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Traora

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
    4. ‘Tis the Season
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Thanks for the advice. Currently on Troare

      Open Controls
    5. Hy liverpool
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Grealish

      Open Controls
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Cheers thanks mate

        Open Controls
        1. clodhopper
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Grealish

          Open Controls
          1. ‘Tis the Season
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
    6. Planet Head
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Grealish

      Open Controls
  12. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Who would you rather have from GW 24->

      A) Rashford
      B) Jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Jimenez

        Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Jimenez

        Open Controls
    • CFC1990
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Ings or Jimenez?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Ings,

        Open Controls
        1. MadDog86
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Inga

          Open Controls
    • konrad.sygula95
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Is it the best option?
      Connolly to DCL and save second FT

      Pope/Krul
      Lundstram/Kelly/Rico/Soy/Robbo
      Salah/Kdb/Lucas/Martial/Cantwell
      Vardy/Abraham/Connolly
      1ft 2.0itb

      Open Controls
    • JWilson3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      2-week pick before Salah comes in - Maddison or Mahrez? Like the Mahrez move as more of an exciting punt but thinking it is unlikely he starts both Villa and Palace?

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        No one knows what the heck pep is going to do

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          I know.
          He'll troll us all 😀

          Open Controls
      2. Netley Lucas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Nobody but Pep knows if he'll get both. So what do you do? Keep asking here for reassurance or make a decision based on your attitude to risk?

        Open Controls
    • cuppatea78
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Thinking of doing Alli > Richarlison

      Worth it?

      Open Controls
      1. MadDog86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I don’t think so ...

        Open Controls
    • MadDog86
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Narrowed my choice down to getting
      A) Dilva or
      B) Sarr
      This week. Do we think Dilva will start or is Sarr + money safer?

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        No one knows except Pep. Go with your gut

        Open Controls
    • ChickenTikkaMoSalah
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Ryan or Fabianski?

      Open Controls
      1. MadDog86
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Fab short term, ryan longer

        Open Controls
      2. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Fab by far

        Open Controls
      3. Slouch87 Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Ryan.

        Open Controls
    • konrad.sygula95
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Would you do that move ?
      Connolly to DCL and save second FT

      Pope/Krul
      Lundstram/Kelly/Rico/Soy/Robbo
      Salah/Kdb/Lucas/Martial/Cantwell
      Vardy/Abraham/Connolly
      2ft 2.0itb

      Open Controls
      1. in sane in de bruyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Abraham Connolly -> Jimenez Ings
        If money allows

        Open Controls
    • Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      DGW team look ok?

      Fab
      TAA Soy Lundy Dunk
      Salah Mane KDB Grealish
      Vardy Rashford
      Button Ayew Cantwell Rico

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          Cheers mate, definitely want Salah Mane over Robbo

          Open Controls
      2. Slouch87 Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I would be aiming for 3-4-3 personally. All the main players in there.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Can't afford 343

          Open Controls
          1. Slouch87 Scott Talent
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            You can by removing Rashford to a cheaper option.

            Open Controls
    • dee_top
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Start two:
      A) Grealish vs MC home
      B) Kelly vs Ars home
      C) Cantwell vs MU away
      D) Rico vs Wat home

      Open Controls
    • Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Got a benching headache for the first time this season

      Play 1 from

      A) Traore (Newcastle at home)
      B) Soyuncu (Southampon (Ings) at home)
      C) Grealish (Man City at home)

      Holgate and Calvert-Lewin are in my starting XI which feels right. Leaning towards Traore playing

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Bench the Turk

        Open Controls
    • in sane in de bruyne
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Stupid to remove Martial before Norwich?

      Fabianski
      TAA Digne Lund
      Salah Mane KDB Martial
      Vardy Ings DCL

      (McGovern Cantwell Rico Kabasele*)

      A) Save FT
      B) Martial -> Maddison
      C) Martial -> David Silva

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
    • King Kohli
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Any chance Reid gets a game or two for West Ham?

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87 Scott Talent
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        A very slim one.

        Open Controls
      2. Corgzzzz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        nope

        Open Controls
    • KUN+10
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Aguero (TC)?

      Open Controls
      1. Hy liverpool
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I wouldn't captain him.

        Open Controls
    • ManUnitedComeBack
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      There's so much talk about which 3 Pool players to get, but surely it depends on which two you already have right? So I was looking at double-ownership combinations in the top 10k. In each case, who would you go for in each of the following cases?

      A) Already have TAA and Robbo (7.19%). Get in Salah or Mane?
      B) Already have Mane and Robbo (9.54%). Get in TAA or Salah?
      C) Already have Salah and TAA (13.3%). Get in Mane or Robbo?
      D) Already have Mane and Salah (5.82%). Get in TAA or Robbo?
      E) Already have Salah and Robbo (1.71%). Get in TAA or Mane?
      F) Already have Mane and TAA (58.7%). Get in Salah or Robbo?

      I reckon Mane, TAA, unsure, TAA, Mane, Robbo.
      I've personally already got Salah and definitely want to get TAA so it's down to Robbo or Mane for me.

      Open Controls
    • PortisRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Fuchs. Playing again tonight. Third game in a row. At 4.3m looking good value. Leicester defensive stats improved greatly since moving to wing backs (after the Pool rout). Also a little bit of creativity and threat. What's the likelihood of him keeping his place?

      Open Controls

