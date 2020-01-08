Scoutcast Episode 316 – January sales shopping ahead of Gameweek 22

Christmas is over and it’s time for some January sales shopping. With new manager bounces across the Premier League, there are plenty of cut-price player options who have a chance to do well over the second half of the campaign.

Our trio of Joe, Karam and Az consider the best players with a value now below their starting price, with Watford, Everton, Arsenal and West Ham stars among those under consideration.

Southampton’s discounted troops also come under scrutiny, as does their star striker Danny Ings, whose price has been rocketing upwards thanks to his incredible scoring run. Az is quite rightly delighted to own him, while Karam and Joe join many in the community who are wondering why they have still not acquired the former injury-prone Liverpool man.

The Reds also get an airing, with our trio’s Double Gameweek 24 plans for Klopp’s table-toppers taking centre stage. During this section of the show, they reveal very different strategies for finding the best way to tackle this next major challenge for Fantasy Premier League managers.

Elsewhere there are differentials to consider, clean sheets to mull over as well as Gameweek 22 captaincy and transfers to reveal.

Christmas is not entirely forgotten as Joe, Az and Karam look back on their good, bad and decidedly average festive run of games.

There’s also talk of a naked run through the streets of Lisbon in this packed 96-minute episode.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday, January 7 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

