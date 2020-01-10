604
Pro Pundits - Ash January 10

How I’m using Liverpool to recover from disappointing Christmas

604 Comments
I’ve never done noticeably well during the month of December in FPL, ever. The festive period of 2019 was no exception.

After having a yo-yo start to the season, I needed a platform to push my way up. Buying Patrick van Aanholt (£5.5m) as an apparent long-term option for a hit only for him to get injured just before Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet didn’t exactly help.

Stalling on Danny Ings (£6.7m) and then missing out on his regular goalscoring proved costly. In addition, the lack of bench cover (due to lost points on the bench during November) was also problematic, especially when Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) wasn’t in the matchday squad for back-to-back Gameweeks.

At the same time, there were some small victories, especially on Boxing Day, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s (£7.5m) monster haul, Captain Harry Kane’s (£10.9m) returns and Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) randomly delivering for once as a risky starting pick.

However, these punches in the air were damage limitation in many respects after the dour servings of Gameweek 20 and Gameweek 21 which only delivered an aggregate tally of 99 points.

Still, I shouldn’t complain too much, my overall rank increased over 200,000+ places between December 1 and January 1. Every cloud…

One of the biggest frustrations that I’ve had this season, like many of us, is the failure to recognise when to buy Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) and Sadio Mané (£12.3m) – and when to captain them.

I simply failed to gauge their projected form correctly. Sure, I started off with Salah as he registered two double-digit hauls before the end of August. But from then on, you would be forgiven to think that Mané has been their most integral attacking player.

After all, to date, he has outpointed him on more or less all of the major FPL stats (see below). Mané was someone that I sold in September and then bought back in later November, only to be sold again due to the Blank Gameweek.

My impatience with him has been detrimental, with his high ownership and ever-increasing points tally.

At the same time, we need to put Salah’s stats into context. An ankle injury has hampered his minutes somewhat this season. But his points per game are almost identical to Mané’s.

In fact, since Gameweek 16, Salah has scored more points than Mané (45 v 31).

I wouldn’t be surprised if Salah manages to close the gap in terms of FPL points and goals scored during January. After all they have a friendly inter-team rivalry and he will be mindful that he is lagging at the moment.

In addition, Salah’s health has clearly improved – excluding the Blank Gameweek, he has started every Premier League game for Liverpool since Gameweek 16. 

You could say that having Mané was the safer option due to his higher ownership level, but that masks over Salah’s recent form. It’s clear that both are as close to essential as it can get, especially with a Double Gameweek around the corner.

Furthermore, Liverpool are not playing Champions League football till February and with the league not yet mathematically secured you would expect them to both leverage this crucial time by playing at their optimum best.

There’s also a case to be made that the vast majority of FPL managers can’t afford both, thus having them in tandem in your FPL team gives you an extra edge. I hope to be in this exclusive club of owning both, it just makes sense, especially with the Double Gameweek around the corner.

Captain Fantastic  After all that talk of Mané and Salah, I probably wouldn’t captain or vice-captain either this weekend. They face an embattled Tottenham team managed by Jose Mourinho who will make it a difficult away trip.

Even if Paulo Gazzaniga (£4.6m) is in the opposition goal, I feel that better armband options can be found elsewhere.

For instance, Vardy is due to play in his first Premier League match since the birth of his new child on his own birthday. The opponents may be a rejuvenated Southampton team but I can’t see them stopping him.

Also, Norwich have the worst away record in the league and they visit Old Trafford next. If I had Anthony Martial (£7.9m) or Marcus Rashford (£9.2m) I wouldn’t think twice about captaining either.

Finally, Raul Jiménez (£7.5m) could be an interesting differential captaincy pick against a Newcastle United team that have conceded 21 goals in 10 games on their travels.

604 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Planet Head
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Play one:

    A) Lunds
    B) Zouma
    C) Saiss
    D) Other def 5.1 or under

    One week punt so can be anyone 5.1 or under

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      The Lord

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Oh Lordy.

      Open Controls
    4. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Lund for sure

      Open Controls
  2. LangerznMash
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is Eric Garcia (£4.5) likely to keep his place against Villa, or does Stones get the nod.?

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Who knows. Ota fit again too and Laporte not far off. Zinc even played CB the other day, then Ferna is pretty nailed there and Rodri sometimes CB. Don’t do it!

      Open Controls
  3. Lets VARdy Party
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Schmeichel Button
    Pereira TAA Lunds Aurier Williams
    Salah Traore Grealish Richarlison KDB
    Vardy Ings Rashford

    Already decided Aurier and Williams Benched but who should 3rd sub be

    A. Grealish
    B.Traore
    C.Ings
    D.Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Crump
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      A or B. I'd go A.

      Open Controls
  4. CelticBhoy1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    First sub:

    A) Rico

    B) Kelly

    Open Controls
    1. Crump
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Crump
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Hi all - currently benched Alli, would any of you swap him in for my current lineup?

    Mane - KDB(v) - Traore - Martial
    Tammy - DCL - Vardy(c)

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  6. fplfansss
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Which one?
    A. Alli to Richarlison
    B. Alli to Maddison
    C. Alli to Traore
    D. Keep Alli

    Open Controls
    1. Zlatanzo
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Bobby_Baggio
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        A or C

        Open Controls
    2. Zlatanzo
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Who we got for captaincy??
        A) Jimi
        B) Martial
        C) KDB
        D) Vardy

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby_Baggio
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        4. Arse Craic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Vardy has 8 goals and 3 assists in 10 home matches this season, averaging 7.0 PPG

          Open Controls
        5. OldBenKenobi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          52 mins ago

          Punting on Martial currently but scared of Vardy(c).....

          Open Controls
        6. Donnie D
          • 10 Years
          50 mins ago

          D with A vc

          Open Controls
      • fplfansss
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        D

        Open Controls
      • Bobby_Baggio
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Evening all. What to do with my 2FT and 0.2m ITB. Ramsdale > Foster or McCarthy sound good? Thanks.

        Ramsdale
        Soy - TAA - Lund
        Salah - KDB - Maddison - Martial
        Vardy - Jimenez - Ings

        (McGovern) Grealish - Rico - Kelly

        Open Controls
        1. claretparrot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Yes. Otherwise upgrade Kelly in advance of him losing his place

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            Cool yes Kelly is on my radar

            Open Controls
        2. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I have 9 of your 11 starters and I've got Schmeichel to your Soy. So basically 10 out of 11 🙂
          The keeper switch sounds good.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby_Baggio
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            Cheers

            Open Controls
      • Tempestic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Anything to do here?
        1FT 0.0ITB
        Guaita*
        TAA Digne Lundstram
        Mane KDB Alli* Martial
        Vardy Tammy DCL

        Button - Traore Soy Rico

        Open Controls
        1. Crump
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I'd save your FT. Maybe swap Traore for Alli.

          Open Controls
      • BellyKlopp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Moura to Mahrez for a 2 week punt? Any other better options? Going to get Salah in for the DGW

        Open Controls
        1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Richalison

            Open Controls
        2. andre_c
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Final choice. Alli to Martial or Mahrez/Dilva?

          Open Controls
          1. Firefoxed
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            mart

            Open Controls
          2. applebonkers
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            like the extra security of martial. cue 8 weeks out with minor hamstring injury

            Open Controls
        3. st4rty
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Anyone else got the armband on Jimmy? Could 3/4 to nil Wolves imo, gotta be involved. 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Do I Not Like Orange
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            I have Jimmy but not captaining, Wolves don't really do pastings.

            Open Controls
            1. st4rty
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 8 mins ago

              Is Newcastle, though. They've let a fair few in recently.

              Who's your captain?

              Open Controls
          2. applebonkers
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            sounds like newcastle are getting some players back from injury as much as some others are ruled out. don't mind the option but also feel like it's trying to catch a 9 pointer than a 16 pointer

            Open Controls
          3. Royal5
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Feel Wolves does better against the top teams. Worried it could be 1-0.

            Open Controls
          4. Donnie D
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            He’s my vc atm. Vardy has the armband

            Open Controls
        4. The Stretford End
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          So Salah for captain?

          Have

          Mane
          Vardy
          Kdb.

          Open Controls
          1. Bury94
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            I'm really struggling to decide. May just go Vardy to be safe more than anything, Mane is tempting though

            Open Controls
        5. screamer73
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Pope to Foster for free?

          Open Controls
          1. applebonkers
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            why not. not the best fixtures for watford but would say burnley's are more gross

            Open Controls
        6. andres
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Hedno
          Sidibe TAA Soy
          Kdb Alli Salah Traore
          Rash Vardy Ings

          Cantwell, Lund, Kelly 2.5, 1FT

          A rash, alli => dcl, mane (-4)
          B do it for free next week, and play Lund ahead of Alli?

          Open Controls
          1. Stram Dunk
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        7. wulfranian
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Is Auba ok?

          Open Controls
        8. Fishy
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          im not sure how i can improve this lot??? Got 2 free transfers btw. Would bench button, aurier, kelly and moura this gameweek.
          Schmeichel button
          Aurier taa kelly lundstram sidibe 
          Moura martial kdb salah traore
          Vardy ings dcl

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            If you'd otherwise burn a transfer, replace Kelly before he loses his spot

            Open Controls
        9. Le Bluff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          https://twitter.com/LCFC/status/1215598768055377921

          Is that Maddison in the beanie applauding Vardy? Would indicate he's in full training.

          Open Controls
          1. claretparrot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Basically impossible to tell

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Looks more like Praet

            Open Controls
          3. marquinhos
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            his stance looks like that of maddison but the squad number on his shorts says 10 as well so 99% chance it is him

            Open Controls
        10. Don Kloppeone
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Afternoon! This lot G2G?

          0FT 4.1itb
          Guaita
          TAA, Lunds, Soy
          Mané, KDB (C), Martial (v), Maddison
          Vardy, Ings, DCL
          (McGovern) (Cantwell, Rico, Willems)

          Cheers and GL!

          Open Controls
          1. Young Anthony (Kanchelskis)
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            That'll do Don, that'll do.

            Open Controls
            1. Don Kloppeone
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Nice one mate! Best of luck to you.

              Open Controls
        11. andre_c
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Captain?

          a) KDB
          b) Vardy
          c) Salah

          Open Controls
          1. Royal5
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I'm on KDB atm

            Open Controls
          2. The Stretford End
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            I think I’m going C

            Open Controls
        12. The Tinkerman
          • 4 Years
          58 mins ago

          Injuries to Maddison and Maguire, plus LLoris close to a return. What would you prioritise here (1FT)?

          Gazzaniga
          TAA, Soyuncu, !Maguire!
          Martial, KDB, !Maddison!, Lucas
          Vardy, Jiminez, DCL

          Button; Kelly, Dendo, 3.9

          I was thinking Lucas>Mane in prep for DGW. If I get 2 more games out of Gaz i'd be delighted. Thinking along the lines of:
          Gazzaniga, Maguire, Lucas > Alisson, 5.0, Mane with my 3FT before the DGW.

          Open Controls
          1. Zlatanzo
              3 mins ago

              Not going to have much joy with Maguire, I'd ship him out first.

              Open Controls
            • Donnie D
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Maguire -> Holgate and then try to squeeze Mane and Salah in for Lucas and Martial. I know you’ll need to downgrade so somewhere to get the cash.
              If it’s impossible to do, then i would prefer to do Gazza -> McCarthy/Ryan and Maguire & Lucas -> Robertson & Salah/Mane

              Open Controls
          2. Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            57 mins ago

            Anyone know what happened to the totalfpl site?

            Open Controls
          3. Millie7
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            best Heaton replacement?

            Open Controls
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Im going for Fab

              Open Controls

