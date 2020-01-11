1149
Dugout Discussion January 11

Mourinho selects five-man defence in attempt to stifle Liverpool

1,149 Comments
Jose Mourinho has named a five-man defence for Spurs’ Gameweek 22 meeting with league leaders Liverpool.

Danny Rose (£5.3m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) are the wing-backs flanking a centre-back trio of Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m), Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) and Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m).

They could prove to be frustrating to those who have handed their captain’s armband to either Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) or Sadio Mané (£12.3m), both of whom start for Liverpool.

This match presents an early opportunity for big gains to those who have thought outside the box for the captaincy, considering that popular option Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) did not have a single shot against Southampton and scored just five points.

Salah and Mané were both captained by below 8% of the top 10k so their backers will be hoping that Liverpool can overcome the strength in numbers in Spurs’ defence.

Mourinho also has plenty of options on the bench to park the bus, so to speak, with Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m), Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), Eric Dier (£4.9m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) all among the substitutes.

In attack, Son Heung-min (£9.8m) returns to lead the line and is supported by Dele Alli (£8.7m), Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and Christian Eriksen (£8.6m).

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga; D Sánchez, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Aurier; Alli, Moura; Son.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

  1. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    Do u expect Rashford to rise before the next deadline, considering he will be playing liverpool?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Possibly huge fan base

      Open Controls
      toca
        2 mins ago

        Huge? LOL

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yes he will surely rise with all United supporters in the game.

      Open Controls
    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  2. LewanGOALski
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Have 2 FTs.
    What to do..?

    GK:
    1) Guaita ➡ Ryan
    2) Guaita ➡ McCarthy
    3) keep Guaita and save FT

    FWD:
    A) Abraham ➡ Ings
    B) Jimenez ➡ Ings
    C) keep Jimenez & Abraham and save FT

    Open Controls
  3. JC9
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Will Firmino get any BAP ?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      all

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        12 mins ago

        so 6

        Open Controls
      2. JC9
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  4. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Need Rico to save my GW.

    Likeliness of a haul?

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Big one.
      In the minus points obviously

      Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son a good punt for the next few gws?

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  6. Dacra
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Hmmm Bobby or Salah as 3rd is tough.

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No it isn't.

      Open Controls
  Jullepuu
    21 mins ago

    Jimenez to Ings today before the price rise? Not much else to do

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      Jullepuu
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  8. AzzaroMax99
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    45 points pre bps, maybe 1 or 2 more.
    Kdb + Grealish to go.
    If they both blank, WC failed. Sold Rash, Tammy, Digne and got Ings, DCL, Salah, Taa...I feel disappointed already :/

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Bruh. What did you expect with the fixtures Hahaha. come on man...

      Open Controls
  9. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Who to sell for Salah?

    A) Maddison
    B) Martial

    Open Controls
    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. osceola31909
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have both too. I'm selling Maddison.

      Open Controls
  Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Best use of ft. 0.4itb
    A. Kelly to Holgate/Stephens
    B. Jimenez to Ings (and play Rico or Lundy)
    C. Both good long term so - 4

    Also have Martial and Maupay who could be sold but I'll probably hold.

    Open Controls
  11. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    49 with KDB left. Nott baaadd

    Open Controls
    1. MoManeTaa
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hoping for a KDB no show as I have Donker 1st sub

      Open Controls
    2. Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      KDB (C)?

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Nahh

        Open Controls
  12. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    58 with KDB to go. Want nothing more than an assist from him.

    Open Controls
  13. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any news on if fabianski is available for DGW?

    Open Controls
  14. Zilla
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Ramsdale/Henderson
    TAA Sidibe Soy Dunk (Saiss)
    KDB Mane Alli Grealish (Cantwell)
    Vardy Rashford (Greenwood)

    2FT, 1.2M itb.

    I want to bring my 3rd Liverpool player but not sure who it is and instead of whom, any help appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. aleksios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Sidibe to VVD?

      Open Controls
  15. aleksios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tammy to Ings or not?

    Open Controls
  16. Lord of Ings
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Okay so which of the following look better?
    It's tough but do help!
    1) jannmat + Jimenez--->taa + DCL
    2) jannmat+ rashford --->taa + ings
    3) soy/lundstram + Jimenez---> Taa + Ings
    I have exact money for C and really tempted to carry it out, But I've had lundstram since day 1 of this season and Will only get 5.2m for it.
    Which one guys?
    Do help!

    Open Controls

