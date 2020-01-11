Mourinho selects five-man defence in attempt to stifle Liverpool

Jose Mourinho has named a five-man defence for Spurs’ Gameweek 22 meeting with league leaders Liverpool.

Danny Rose (£5.3m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) are the wing-backs flanking a centre-back trio of Davinson Sánchez (£5.3m), Toby Alderweireld (£5.4m) and Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m).

They could prove to be frustrating to those who have handed their captain’s armband to either Mohamed Salah (£12.3m) or Sadio Mané (£12.3m), both of whom start for Liverpool.

This match presents an early opportunity for big gains to those who have thought outside the box for the captaincy, considering that popular option Jamie Vardy (£10.0m) did not have a single shot against Southampton and scored just five points.

Salah and Mané were both captained by below 8% of the top 10k so their backers will be hoping that Liverpool can overcome the strength in numbers in Spurs’ defence.

Mourinho also has plenty of options on the bench to park the bus, so to speak, with Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m), Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), Eric Dier (£4.9m), Erik Lamela (£5.7m) and Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) all among the substitutes.

In attack, Son Heung-min (£9.8m) returns to lead the line and is supported by Dele Alli (£8.7m), Lucas Moura (£7.1m) and Christian Eriksen (£8.6m).

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Gazzaniga; D Sánchez, Alderweireld, Tanganga; Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Aurier; Alli, Moura; Son.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Mané, Firmino, Salah.

