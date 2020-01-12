Sterling and Bernardo benched as Guardiola starts both Aguero and Jesus

The final match of Gameweek 22 sees Aston Villa play host to Manchester City. Kick-off at Villa Park is at 16:30 GMT.

Ever the slippery one with his team selections, Pep Guardiola has sprung another surprise by naming both Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) in the starting XI for the first time in the Premier League this season.

That spells bad news for Raheem Sterling (£11.8m), who is benched for the second successive Gameweek; that previously hadn’t happened this season or last.

Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) and Kyle Walker (£5.8m) also drop to the bench after their run-outs in the Manchester derby in midweek.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) starts his 14th Premier League game in a row.

Dean Smith has handed Danny Drinkwater (£4.4m) an Aston Villa debut and understandably looks to be treating this game with a lot of caution, sacrificing Trezeguet (£5.2m) from what had been a 3-4-3 in Gameweek 21.

Frederic Guilbert (£4.4m) is only among the substitutes, while Matt Targett (£4.4m) remains out injured.

Jack Grealish (£6.5m) is again handed an advanced role in the hosts’ attack, along with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m).

Grealish was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League midfielder of Gameweek 22.

De Bruyne is the second-most-popular captaincy choice this weekend and was handed the armband by 17.98% of the top 10,000 FPL managers.

Grealish and De Bruyne are the only two players on show at Villa Park who have double-digit ownerships within the top 10k.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy, Rodrigo, D Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Elmohamady, Luiz, Drinkwater, Hourihane, Taylor, Grealish, El Ghazi.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT