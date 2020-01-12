2325
Dugout Discussion January 12

Sterling and Bernardo benched as Guardiola starts both Aguero and Jesus

2,325 Comments
The final match of Gameweek 22 sees Aston Villa play host to Manchester City. Kick-off at Villa Park is at 16:30 GMT.

Ever the slippery one with his team selections, Pep Guardiola has sprung another surprise by naming both Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) in the starting XI for the first time in the Premier League this season.

That spells bad news for Raheem Sterling (£11.8m), who is benched for the second successive Gameweek; that previously hadn’t happened this season or last.

Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) and Kyle Walker (£5.8m) also drop to the bench after their run-outs in the Manchester derby in midweek.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) starts his 14th Premier League game in a row.

Dean Smith has handed Danny Drinkwater (£4.4m) an Aston Villa debut and understandably looks to be treating this game with a lot of caution, sacrificing Trezeguet (£5.2m) from what had been a 3-4-3 in Gameweek 21.

Frederic Guilbert (£4.4m) is only among the substitutes, while Matt Targett (£4.4m) remains out injured.

Jack Grealish (£6.5m) is again handed an advanced role in the hosts’ attack, along with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m).

Grealish was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League midfielder of Gameweek 22.

De Bruyne is the second-most-popular captaincy choice this weekend and was handed the armband by 17.98% of the top 10,000 FPL managers.

Grealish and De Bruyne are the only two players on show at Villa Park who have double-digit ownerships within the top 10k.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy, Rodrigo, D Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero.

Aston Villa XI: Nyland, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Elmohamady, Luiz, Drinkwater, Hourihane, Taylor, Grealish, El Ghazi.

  1. BEEZUS
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Have TAA and Mane... triple up with Robbo or Mo for 24?

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      R0bb0

    2. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Mo

    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I was planning on getting Salah for the last 3 weeks to join Mané and TAA. But now thinking getting Son rather and changing Soy/Kelly to Robbo.

      Can't captain both, and I feel Pool defence double can be great for a few weeks

      1. BEEZUS
        • 6 Years
        37 mins ago

        Agreed, and Robbo does less damage to my team. Also tempted by Bobby...

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Thought about Bobby, but too inconsistent in a team full of point scorers imo. Wouldn't want him after the double

      2. sunnyh
        • 6 Years
        30 mins ago

        was also thinking of getting rid of Soy. Leicester defence not looking the same.

        You think itd be too risky tho?

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Nah Leicester defence isn't what it was few weeks ago

      3. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Get Son now and swap for Mo 24; then decide if switch back to Son

    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Join me in DD

    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Robbo

    6. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mo

  2. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Is it suicidal to go double Pool defence for the DGW instead of double the usual 2? Current rank is 35k so considering the EO both will have that week as well.

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I'm doing that. Simply too many good attackers that are better value than Mane/Salah and you can only TC one

      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        The problem I have is my TV isn't high enough for it not to upset the balance in my team or to have to take another hit after the DGW. I'm happy to keep the double defence longer term though

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I have done the suicide then 2 GW's ago 😉

      Open Controls
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Dont get me wrong I'm not saying it is suicidal. I'm asking if its suicidal to not do it considering the EO both will have that week. Could really damage the rank

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I am kidding mate.
          People are destroying the balance to get Mo Mane imo. Especially the low TV one's.

          I have 107+ TV & still gone for DD.
          Allows me to have Taa Robbo Mane Son KDB Vardy Rashford

          1. g40steve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            59 mins ago

            Same here, apart from Salah bigger differential

        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Away games too. I'm not even using Tac that week. Probably use it on Vardy afterwards

    3. Rust Cohle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Given the way Pool are playing and the two opponents, double D is looking better by the minute.

    4. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      nope, I'm going double defence. Not worth ripping my team apart to get Mane in when I won't even captain him as I already got Salah anyways.

  3. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    First good gw of the season.86 points!Up from 2.500.000 to 1.998.000!

    1. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Nicely done.

      1. wulfranian
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Thank you!

    2. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Your season starts now haha

  4. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Aguero rested next game?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      There is always a chance.

  5. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Do Fabianski & Auba to McCarthy & Maupay now?

  6. Amey
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Raz owner's must be fuming 😀
    Left out against Watford & Villa.

    Or it is a coincidence 😛

    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I did Aubamayang > Sterling in Sky game this morning. Doh

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Whoops

    2. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      He has been so poor with his finishing that Pep decided to drop him.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Hmm

      2. Bushwhacker
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Simple rotation.

  7. ZeBestee
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Are people moving out of Vardy train now?

    There are other options for the forward position now and the Pool DGW saving will come in handy.

    Leicester looked shaky yesterday but fixtures are still decent.

    1. Rash
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Not sure about vardy but I'm waivering on maddison.

      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        For whom?

    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      Burnley are currently one of the worst teams in the league, I'm capping him, got him at 8.9 too so a lot of value tied up.

      1. ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Yeah I second that.

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 hours ago

      I am not.
      Going to © him next GW. Hard fixtures are behind him now. Not the time to sell him now

      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        No Ndidi not a worry? Didn't play well

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          They will concede. But won't affect the attacking play imo Southampton was always a difficult fixture. Burnley are sh.t atm.

    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Depends on value I suppose

      Have him at 8,9 and he’s still the best striker in that range.

      If you hit him nearer 10 then Rashford could be an option. But Leicester are still a better side than United

  8. Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Choose one Fab replacement:

    A) McCarthy

    B) Leno

    C) Foster

    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours ago

      A

    2. tomasjj
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      c

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      McCarthy

  9. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    1. Robertson, Martial, Rashford
    2. Digne, Salah, Maupay

    1. The Units
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      1 assuming you have Mane already

  10. theswallow1965
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Son > Mahrez
    +
    Vardy > Aguero

    Worth it or a bit of a knee jerk?

    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Dont do it

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      Chasing last weeks points.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        This

  11. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Was so so close to doing Maddison >> Mahrez this week.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Haha, keep now I guess. Or are you still getting him in? He is on form.

      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Too late.
        Transfers will be moving for the third Liverpool player.

        1. ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          He looks nailed on on this form, really good option

          1. The 12th Man
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            The only way I can do Maddison > Mahrez and still get another Liverpool player in is if I went with GOMEZ to go with TAA and Salah

    2. Lindelol
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I was considering Alli to Mahrez but went for richarlison in the end.

      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I just went Moura > Sarr and rolled the other transfer.

  12. Wensink
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Anyone know what % of top 10k managers have already played the second WC?

    Ramsdale (?!) injury may force my hand sooner than I had wanted.

    1. Ragabolly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      5% (https://www.livefpl.net/figs)

      1. Wensink
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Cheers.

    2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      You want to wildcard because of Ramsdale?

      Log off!

      1. Wensink
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Uhh, no.

        1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          59 mins ago

          It reads as though you are saying exactly that.....

  13. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    If you thought the City rotation was bad just wait until Sane is back and when Laporte returns Pep will move Ferandinho back to midfield.

    1. ZeBestee
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Fernandinho doesnt have legs to play many games in midfield.

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Defense of TAA Lundstram Robbo Laporte in a big DGW 😮

  14. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Think I've realised why I'm getting constant red arrows. Only 1 player in my starting xi this week with less than 10 percent TSB. Everyone else similar?

    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      More template more pts

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Had 2 less than 10 in top 10k.
      Sarr Willian. Decent returns

    3. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Starting to really dislike my team.

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Mainly about captain choices
      Everyone's team is pretty similar

  15. Daniel - KTBFFH
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Greeeeen juhuuuuu

    Top 45K also with a win in the cup. Oh my.

    Group hug.

    Huhuuuu

  16. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Currently have TAA, Mane, Salah... but is it worth changing to double LIV defence to work Aguero in and play 433??

    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      In next run they only have a juicy defence to face in 26. All the rest look competent.

      Yes he’ll score if selected but it’s a tough set of defences for the most part.

      Not a bad call - DD could be the way ahead. Just think Mo Mane will have much better GI and that outweighs lower team goal totals

      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thanks mate, yep much better defences to face agreed, and also a high rotation risk.

        Could you explain a bit further the last bit you wrote, sorry

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Eyeing up DD from the same triple up as a possible.

          If I go there it’s more likely to be for Rashford though if he maintains. Just sold him of course!

          Talisman theory.

          Salah
          Vardy
          Ings
          Rashford
          KdB.

          KdB could be the ringer there but it’s notable how he’s rotation proof this season. Think Pep might rate him!

        2. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Sorry just read your question

          Think Mo and Mane will have higher goal involvement and Liverpool will score fewer than City. But their personal returns will be higher than Kun’s even though City score more as goals will be spread more evenly there

          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Noted yeah thank you.

            I think there are a lot more points avenues before Aguero, even after his haul...

            Hopefully this is a red herring, a lot of people bring him in, he blanks or is rotated and it allows us with a more ‘template’ team to gain

  17. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Aguero dgw TC it is 😉

    1. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      And 7 points incoming

  18. BEEZUS
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Best Dele replacement for sub 7m?

    1. The Units
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Grealish or Sarr?

      1. Trophé Mourinho
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Villa have such horrendous form and fixtures, the Grealish party is surely over?

    2. Super Saints
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Doucoure/Sarr

    3. danlynch13
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I’m thinking of doing martial > Felipe Anderson go fund ings.. could be a good punt for a few matches

    4. Trophé Mourinho
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      literally no one except Doucoure or Sarr

    5. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I think I’m now comfortable saying it’s Sarr

  19. Super Saints
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Has there been news on Fab? Brought him in on Friday FFS!

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Ohh ...

  20. danlynch13
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Any Watford fans know if kabaselle comes back into the team?

    1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      You don’t need to be a WTford fan to know he walks back into that team. He’s their best CB by a mile.

  21. pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Jack Stephens value at 4.3? Losing Rico next time.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Definitely

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Just bad Bednarek memories from last time

        Similar trajectory this season? Some decent defensive results followed by exposure of a rubbish defence. Are Southampton really a decent long term defensive bet?

        Wondering whether Ward at Palace could work better as fodder. Slight danger Palace will actually but.

  22. nerd_is_the_werd
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Vardy ---> Aguero?

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Chasing points imo

    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Check fixtures

      Yes City are fixture neutral but they won’t be facing Villa again

    3. fcsaltyballs
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Would’ve been a good move on Friday

  23. FreddyP3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Aguero or Jesus if money is no factor?

    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Last weeks move.

    2. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Both still seem risky. Yes, they’ll score when they play, but one typically doesn’t and trying to predict which while you leave that much money on your bench is really tough

  24. Ayew Holding Mee Cork
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Mahrez should be benched next game right? Sterling Aguero B.Silva front three?

    1. Dthinger
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Sure. Or it could be the 3-5-2 Pep has threatened to play in the past with none of the attacking mids on the field.

  25. fplking14
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Is Aguero now essential?

    1. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      planning on selling him after CRY

      1. fplking14
        • 4 Years
        33 mins ago

        Why?

        1. HashAttack
          • 2 Years
          28 mins ago

          fixtures, better options and the money ... hopefully get him back gw33, in time for a dgw

          1. fplking14
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Surely Aguero is fixture proof and what better options are there?

    2. Trophé Mourinho
      3 mins ago

      certainly not, he loosk tempting but not many people can get him when going mane and salah. Pool double up defenders might have the best chance of getting him. Forward spots valuable tho, is he worth the money and rotation risks? If he goes on a run after 24 and Vardy dry ups then I might get him when I shift to double pool defence.

  26. Better Call Raul
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Started today on 26 points. KdB(c) and Mahrez absolutely saved me

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      43 mins ago

      Well done owning Mahrez. Never done anything for me.

  27. Kopkloppers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    How many in the top 10k had kun and kdb? I had Mahrez so cannot complain. Getting mane becomes a headache though

  28. arkom
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    XXX / Salah / Mane / KDB / Cantwell
    Vardy / Jimenez / Ings

    A) Maddison

    or?

    B) Richarlison

