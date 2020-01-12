Sterling and Bernardo benched as Guardiola starts both Aguero and Jesus

The final match of Gameweek 22 sees Aston Villa play host to Manchester City. Kick-off at Villa Park is at 16:30 GMT.
Ever the slippery one with his team selections, Pep Guardiola has sprung another surprise by naming both Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) in the starting XI for the first time in the Premier League this season.
That spells bad news for Raheem Sterling (£11.8m), who is benched for the second successive Gameweek; that previously hadn’t happened this season or last.
Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) and Kyle Walker (£5.8m) also drop to the bench after their run-outs in the Manchester derby in midweek.
Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) starts his 14th Premier League game in a row.
Dean Smith has handed Danny Drinkwater (£4.4m) an Aston Villa debut and understandably looks to be treating this game with a lot of caution, sacrificing Trezeguet (£5.2m) from what had been a 3-4-3 in Gameweek 21.
Frederic Guilbert (£4.4m) is only among the substitutes, while Matt Targett (£4.4m) remains out injured.
Jack Grealish (£6.5m) is again handed an advanced role in the hosts’ attack, along with Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m).
Grealish was the most-bought Fantasy Premier League midfielder of Gameweek 22.
De Bruyne is the second-most-popular captaincy choice this weekend and was handed the armband by 17.98% of the top 10,000 FPL managers.
Grealish and De Bruyne are the only two players on show at Villa Park who have double-digit ownerships within the top 10k.
Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Stones, Mendy, Rodrigo, D Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Aguero.
Aston Villa XI: Nyland, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Elmohamady, Luiz, Drinkwater, Hourihane, Taylor, Grealish, El Ghazi.
