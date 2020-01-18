1184
Dugout Discussion January 18

All eyes on Chelsea after disappointing start to Gameweek 23

1,184 Comments
Many Fantasy Premier League managers are relying on Chelsea assets to bail them out after a disappointing start to Gameweek 23.

With Manchester City largely frustrated by Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, there is increased pressure on the final three fixtures of the weekend.

As expected Tammy Abraham (£7.9m) starts up-front and is flanked by Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) and Willian (£7.2m).

There is also a third consecutive start at right-back for Reece James (£5.0m), while Andreas Christensen (£4.9m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£6.0m) are chosen at centre-back.

Newcastle are boosted by a return to fitness for winger Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) who starts in a four-man midfield on the opposite flank to Miguel Almirón (£5.8m).

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Willems, Fernández, Lascelles, Clark, Krafth; Almirón, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, R James; Mount, Jorginho, Kanté; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

1,184 Comments
  1. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Got lucky with James there 😀

    
    1. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      You lucky trap king

      
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        The lord of traps Martial is playing tomorrow 😉

        
        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          Here we go again................

          
          1. Woy_is_back
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            lol
            How many players do you have left?

            
            1. Hakim Ziyech
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              5(Maddison, Chilwell, Vardy, Trent & Mané)

              
  2. Luka - Man Like Serbia
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Knocks Arsenal down into the bottom half of the table 🙂

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Get Palace into the CL!

      
    2. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Because of an incorrect VAR call on Pepe today...

      
      1. Brosstan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Arsenal's mistake is not having enough British players. Mount, Rashford or Williams wouldnt even be VAR checked.

        
        1. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          They didn't even check it with VAR. So what's the point of VAR? Arsenal have lost so many points this season because of incorrect refereeing calls. I guess it's the PGMOLs way of getting us back for Big Wengz mugging them off for 2 decades.

          
          1. Luka - Man Like Serbia
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            Well without VAR we would not of had the incorrect ref decision of handball/pen against us ruled out today. VAR has worked both for us/and against us this season - probably like most teams.

            
            1. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              VAR is not the problem, corrupt stupid English match officials are.

              
              1. Luka - Man Like Serbia
                • 7 Years
                2 hours ago

                Just seen the Pepe "pen" appeal. Looks like it did go to VAR from highlights? Either way never a pen. Pepe jumps with both feet off the ground into a dive over the defenders leg, would of been a really soft pen....

                https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EOlV_XqX4AA_hzD?format=jpg&name=4096x4096

                
  3. Daniel - KTBFFH
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Dubravka showing Kepa how it is done !!!

    
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Sarri smiles 🙂

    
  5. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    3rd on my bench. Dammit

    
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Same here mate haha

      
  6. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Falling apart for lampard

    
    1. st4rty
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Hardly. We're still 4th and 5 pts clear of 5th.

      
      1. Yank Revolution
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Man U is on your ASS! Watch out.

        
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Who’s getting Hayden for Rashford tomorrow?

    
    1. Pap Le Cissier
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Hopefully....

      
  8. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Liverpool should rotate in FA cup right ? Firmino should start both games in DGW i guess..

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Yes, yes.

      Doubt anyone who starts vs Wolves plays the FAC game.

      
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Great then. But i think there will be rotation again vs Soton 2 days after game vs WHU

        
  9. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Come on Woody, get some players in while top 4 is still up for grabs

    
    1. Marcuss
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      This exactly..!

      It is still on..!!

      
      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        If rashford is fit and we get Bruno in, we cud get 4th over Chelsea and spurs

        
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          It's not April yet.

          
  10. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    My only players with a return of any sort today is 3rd on my bench!! (Hayden)

    
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      He is also on my bench together with Aurier

      
      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Ah that’s a pain mate!! Need Rashford to play my first Sub is Baldock with a juicy 1 point!! Haha

        
  11. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Why would you pay 80m for the Spanish Massimo Taibi?

    
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      He’s the Spanish DDG

      
    2. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      na'h he is spanish GAzzaniga

      
  12. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Who got the 3 baps, fernandez or james?

    
  13. beans and sausages
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Mahrez and DCL out,
    Firmino and noble in.

    Or

    Mahrez and Rashford out,
    Salah and Ayew in.

    Current team-

    Pope
    TAA soyuncu Dunk
    Mane KDB mahrez Maddison
    Vardy Rashford DCL

    Button, Lundstram, saiss, cantwell

    
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      B

      
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Sounds decent.

      
  14. Forever In Our Shadow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    I just hope Vardy (c) has a party at Burnley tomorrow.

    
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I changed my C from him so... ...it will happen.

      
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Great work.

        
    2. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      this, atleast a brace

      
      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        as long as Chilwell& Maddison bags them assists/ cleansheets I am happy with that

        
    3. Ser Davos
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Burnley could do a bit of a Bournemouth and get dragged into it

      
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Lovely. *rubs hands vigorously*

        
  15. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    How many you got left to play? 8 for me, 7 from 3 so far 🙁

    
    1. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      5 incl C Salah. 29 so far

      
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      4 to play. 30 from 7.

      
      1. Forever In Our Shadow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Vardy (c)

        
    3. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      TAA, Salah and Vardy

      
    4. IrishRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      19, triple Leicester with and Pool to go so still have plenty of hope with (c) Vardy too

      
    5. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      36 with Salah/TAA/Robbo and Vardy to go

      
    6. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      17 from 6 Kdb (c)

      
    7. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      5, including my captain.
      33 so far, including baps.

      
  16. MoManeTaa
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Please help me with TC decision

    If not using the TC in GW24, which teams/ players are you looking at in potential future DGWs?

    
    1. baps sniffer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Just get done with it.

      
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      The big decision is more about Salah, Mane or a slightly (but only just!) punt on TAA.

      
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think they will concede. Atleast against Wolves

        
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Agreed. I’m going Salah (tc) tbh.

          
      2. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        No one on this site will punt on TAA, full of peeps who go "tempted to captain 'differential' pick' but never do.

        
        1. Forever In Our Shadow
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          I know. Not with the other two waving at them. To much of a punt for me. Gl to anyone who does.

          
    3. Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I will probably use it now on Mo

      
      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Don't u see a better opportunity on someone like Vardy in a DGW with easier fixtures?

        
        1. Woy_is_back
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          good point

          
    4. Niho992
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      keeping my chip for DGW 34

      
      1. MoManeTaa
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        For which team/player ?

        
        1. Niho992
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          idk probably Vardy or City player

          
          1. MoManeTaa
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            City cud be in full-on rotation mode by them

            
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              we will see

              
    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Could wait for a potential Vardy DGW

      
    6. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Well I’d hope Leicester get to the cup final, and Vardy gets a double.
      City will no doubt have a DGW too, but I’d say almost no chance they play anyone other than Ederson twice in a few days with the league over.

      
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        why ? What if they lose vs Real Madrid in CL ?

        
        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          Pep roulette is in full swing during normal weeks...the league will be mathematically done by GW34.

          
  17. Ser Davos
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    There must be someone on the imminent button at FPL Towers... Hayden updated to 7 before he even made it to the fans to celebrate

    
  18. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Today is actually Pep's birthday... Fernandinho couldn't have bought a better gift

    
  19. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Imagine not C Hayden. Amateurs. Pffffffew

    
    1. Skalla
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Congrats! Was thinking about Captaining but then never transferred him in...

      
      1. Niho992
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        thx pal. I was going to TC him but... What could have been !

        
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I almost went Fleck so well.done you.

      
  20. Crystal Alice
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    There was talk about an Ings assist for the 1st goal.. What happened in the end?

    
    1. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      2pts. No assist. Simple.

      
  21. Rash
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Only positive so far is that I didn't sell grealish this week like I was going to. 19 from 7 captain played. 9k drop in rank not to bad.

    
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Tomorrow is when the Vardy party captain comes in.

      
  22. Snapes on a Plane
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Best Rico replacement?
    A) Stephens
    B) Cathcart
    C) Williams

    
    1. Sessegnon Blanc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Tanganga?

      
  23. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Greenwood or Deeney?

    
    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Deeney...unless the Rashford rumours are true

      
  24. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    James only 2 baps ffs

    
  25. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Scenes if Salah or Mane get injured tomorrow!

    
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Scenes if they both blank tomorrow.

      
  26. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Cup game. Who wins?

    A) Salah
    B) Maddison,Vardy + 2 points

    
  27. JamieNumber4
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    any other Utd fans with 3 pool assets not sure what they want from tomorrow? lol

    
    1. Easy Cheesy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Yep!

      
      1. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        2 are attackers too - not gunna lie kindv hope they smash us!

        

