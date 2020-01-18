All eyes on Chelsea after disappointing start to Gameweek 23

Many Fantasy Premier League managers are relying on Chelsea assets to bail them out after a disappointing start to Gameweek 23.

With Manchester City largely frustrated by Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, there is increased pressure on the final three fixtures of the weekend.

As expected Tammy Abraham (£7.9m) starts up-front and is flanked by Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.3m) and Willian (£7.2m).

There is also a third consecutive start at right-back for Reece James (£5.0m), while Andreas Christensen (£4.9m) and Antonio Rüdiger (£6.0m) are chosen at centre-back.

Newcastle are boosted by a return to fitness for winger Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) who starts in a four-man midfield on the opposite flank to Miguel Almirón (£5.8m).

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Willems, Fernández, Lascelles, Clark, Krafth; Almirón, Shelvey, Hayden, Saint-Maximin; Joelinton.

Chelsea XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rüdiger, R James; Mount, Jorginho, Kanté; Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT