Dugout Discussion January 18

Mahrez and Jesus benched as Guardiola rotation strikes again

Pep Guardiola has frustrated Fantasy Premier League managers once again by leaving Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) on the bench.

That move sees Raheem Sterling (£11.8m) and Bernardo Silva (£7.8m) come back into the side for the visit of Crystal Palace.

There is better news for owners of Kevin de Bruyne (£10.7m) and Sergio Aguero (£11.8m) who both keep their places from the win at Aston Villa.

Owners of Martin Kelly (£4.4m) have some reasons to be encouraged, even if they are benching him for the Eagles’ trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Joel Ward‘s (£4.3m) return to fitness, the budget defender starts at right-back while Cenk Tosun (£5.7m) is set to make his Palace debut, named up-front alongside Jordan Ayew (£5.0m).

It is Moise Kean (£6.4m) who replaces the injured Richarlison (£8.1m) for Everton, while Djibril Sidibé (£5.4m) is benched in favour of Seamus Coleman (£5.3m).

Jack Grealish (£6.5m) looks set for another outing as a centre-forward for Aston Villa as Dean Smith lines up in a 3-4-3 formation, with the midfielder at the apex.

There is a return for Matt Targett (£4.4m), who looks to operating as a left wing-back in front of a back-three.

Opponents Brighton have gone with a front-three of Leandro Trossard (£5.8m), Neal Maupay (£5.9m) and Aaron Connolly (£4.4m).

Despite suggestions of rotation at Southampton, Danny Ings (£6.9m) holds onto his starting berth against Wolves.

Mikel Arteta is forced into a change at the back for Arsenal, Sokratis Papastathopoulos (£4.9m) out with illness. That sees Shkodran Mustafi (£5.2m) replace him at centre-back.

Meanwhile, Ainsley Maitland-Niles (£4.6m) holds onto his right-back berth although Hector Bellerín (£5.4m) is back on the bench.

Gabriel Martinelli (£4.5m) comes in for the suspended Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.7m).

Opponents Sheffield United are without David McGoldrick (£5.4m) who has suffered a minor foot injury, which means Lys Mousset (£4.7m) and Oli McBurnie (£5.7m) lead the line, supported by key midfielder John Lundstram (£5.1m).

Norwich have handed an immediate debut to new signing Duda (£5.0m) while there are starts in their attack for Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) and Teemu Pukki (£6.5m).

Bournemouth have lined-up in a 4-3-3 formation with Ryan Fraser (£6.9m) and Harry Wilson (£5.9m) either side of Callum Wilson (£7.4m).

Arsenal XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, D Luiz, Saka; Torreira, Xhaka, Ozil; Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McBurnie, Mousset.

Brighton XI: Ryan; Alzate, Dunk, Webster, Bernardo; Mooy, Stephens, Propper; Trossard, Maupay, Connolly.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Konsa, Mings, Hause; Guilbert, Drinkwater, Nakamba, Targett; Trezeguet, Grealish, El Ghazi

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Mendy, Fernandinho, Stones, Cancelo; D Silva, de Bruyne, Gundogan; Sterling, Aguero, B Silva

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Riedewald, Cahill, Tomkins, Kelly; Zaha, Kouyaté, McCarthy, McArthur; Ayew, Tosun.

Norwich XI: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; Duda, Cantwell, Buendía; Pukki.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; Rico, Aké, S Cook, A Smith; Billing, Gosling, Lerma; Fraser, C Wilson, H Wilson.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Cédric; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Armstrong; S Long, Ings.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Dendoncker; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; Neto, Jiménez, Traoré.

West Ham XI: Randolph; Cresswell, Diop, Ogbonna, Zabaleta; Rice, Noble; Snodgrass, Lanzini, Fornals; Haller.

Everton XI: Pickford; Digne, Holgate, Mina, Coleman; Bernard, Delph, T Davies, Walcott; Kean, Calvert-Lewin

2,123 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    The marking from Palace in City's second goal was dreadful.

    Open Controls
  2. Garlana
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Any chance Maddison or mane get benched? Asking for a mate who benched jimi

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Very slim

      Open Controls
    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      No. Both will play

      Open Controls
    3. Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Just tell him
      "Fuhgeddaboudit"

      Open Controls
  3. Zico Senna
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    This season man, never known more of a joke of a season ever. It’s over, and the sooner it ends, the damn better.

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 35 mins ago

      Everyone who’s having a bad season says that.. it’s a game, who cares? In June, fpl is done and it will be your last worry.

      Open Controls
      1. Zico Senna
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        True, but when you haven’t caught one good GW, just one, it grinds. Absolutely hate the game, and totally luck based. No skill involved what so ever.

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Then don’t play it.

          Open Controls
  4. Regin
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Now I feel like a fool getting in Sidibe instead of holgate 2'weeks ago

    Open Controls
    1. sunzip14
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Same

      Open Controls
    2. Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      I had to go for Holgate so I could afford Aguero.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Sometimes forced moves because of budget constraint is a god send.

        Open Controls
  5. TomSaints
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    Brutal week. What’s LMS looking like?

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      12 is safety according to LiveFPL

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 5 mins ago

        Thanks. Maybe still breathing but going to be close

        Open Controls
  6. Kushal
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 55 mins ago

    From 400k to nearly 100k
    2 great weeks from king kun cap

    Open Controls
    1. Van der Faart
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 38 mins ago

      12 safety so far

      Open Controls
      1. Van der Faart
        • 8 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Reply fail

        Open Controls
    2. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      K

      Open Controls
  7. HashAttack
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    when you see your rival has Fleck and Grealish

    Open Controls
  8. No Salah Mo Mane
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Before I forget
    A massive thanks again to Harry Kane for getting injured.
    You were the inspiration and funding behind my Kun C Transfer 2 weeks ago.

    Open Controls
    1. HashAttack
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      You still had to do it - think there were about 5 Kane sells to everyone Kun purchase ... think people were distracted planning for the dgw

      Open Controls
      1. No Salah Mo Mane
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 44 mins ago

        True
        Also I sold Vardy a few weeks back.
        Been hiding every week since

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 35 mins ago

        Yeah and he was hardly inform before he got injured. Punt paid off, I never saw him exploding like this.

        Open Controls
        Open Controls
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Yep
          Saw an explosion but nothing of this nature

          Open Controls
  9. Fozzyb34r
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 54 mins ago

    Benched Grealish for Cantwell
    Sold Diop for Dunk
    Sold Jiminez for Maupay

    I love this game

    Open Controls
  10. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 53 mins ago

    He won't, but my god I hope Martial misses out tomorrow.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Can't see that happening lol

      Open Controls
  11. TomSaints
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    If I wasn’t moving players to get Salah in then Kane -> aguero would have happened.

    Such fine margins

    Open Controls
  12. Eat my goal!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Baps final?

    Open Controls
  13. Catastrophe
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 51 mins ago

    Madness to do Rashford, Ings & Traore -> Aguero, DCL & Dendoncker (sub)? Kneejerky but leaves 0.0 ITB.

    Or Rashford & Vardy -> Aguero & Jimi/DCL...

    ...or ignore Aguero for now!?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Zico Senna
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 33 mins ago

      When Kun will be rotated to feck again when CL starts? Bad idea imo

      Open Controls
  14. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    7 from 3 including C Kevin de blank......

    Traoré 10 points sitting first on bench.

    8 to play tomorrow.

    Dropped 200k ouch

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      31 from 6

      Open Controls
  15. CMJC
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Wish I hadn’t of relied on Ancelotti and his Holgate “rest” comment : (

    Open Controls
  16. Twitter: @Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 42 mins ago

    Gazz current highest scorer

    Just that kinda GW 😀

    Open Controls
  17. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    13 from 6

    Captain still to play 😎

    Open Controls
  18. Keeptrying
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Grealish first on my bench

    Open Controls
  19. fplking14
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Lunstram + Jimmy > Deeney + Robertson worked horribly for me so far lol.

    Open Controls
  20. Netters2018
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Worst week ever 15 pts and sold jiminez.....massive red arrow incoming

    Open Controls

