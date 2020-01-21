572
Scout Picks January 21

Liverpool triple-up for Double Gameweek 24 Scout Picks

572 Comments
We have selected the attacking Liverpool triple-up for the Double Gameweek 24 Scout Picks.

As the turnaround between rounds was tight this week, there was no Scout Squad, so the editorial team chose the best XI for the midweek action.

We line up in a 3-5-2 formation and come in at £85.0m, bang on our new budget of £85.0m.

Goalkeeper

Despite conceding three times against Wolves at the weekend, Southampton are still among the highest-performing defences in the last four Gameweeks. During that time they have conceded the fewest number of shots in the box of any side and only four sides have afforded their opposition fewer big chances. That’s why we’ve selected Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) in goal.

Defenders

What Liverpool win at Leicester means for FPL assets involved

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) is as close to essential as it’s going to get in a Double Gameweek for Liverpool. The last time he failed to get a return of some kind was in the Gameweek 16 trip to Bournemouth where he featured as a first-half substitute. You have to go back to Gameweek 13 for Alexander-Arnold’s last blank in a match he started. Since then he has produced one goal, seven assists and six clean sheets.

Manchester United have allowed the fewest shots in the box and big chances in their last four home matches, which bodes well ahead of Burnley’s trip to Old Trafford. The Clarets remain bottom of the league for shots on target since Gameweek 20 while Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) has returned in three of his last four at home from two bonus, one assist and one clean sheet.

Adam Webster (£4.4m) is selected as our budget defender for Double Gameweek 24 ahead of Brighton’s trip to Bournemouth. The Cherries have not scored once in their last four matches and, in that time, are bottom of the league for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target – so they’ve not even been unfortunate. 

Midfielders

1

Attacking returns in each of his last three matches and two relatively favourable Double Gameweek fixtures are enough for Mohamed Salah (£12.4m) to make the Scout Picks. Furthermore, no Liverpool player has been afforded more big chances in the last four Gameweeks than the Egyptian.

Colleague Sadio Mané (£12.4m) also makes the grade, completing an attacking version of the Liverpool triple-up for Double Gameweek 24. Even though the Senegalese international has blanked in each of his last two matches, over the last four he has registered the same number of big chances and shots on target as Salah.

Norwich are still without a clean sheet on the road since Gameweek 13 and go into this midweek set of fixtures without key central defender Ben Godfrey, who earned a three-match suspension against Bournemouth. Therefore, Son Heung-min (£9.9m) comes into the Scout Picks to represent the Spurs attack, with more shots in the box than any of his colleagues in his last four matches.

A Gameweek 23 benching boosts Riyad Mahrez‘s (£8.5m) chances of starting against Sheffield United. If he does feature from the beginning, he looks like he could even outscore midfield colleague Kevin de Bruyne as the two players are level for big chances created over the last four while the Algerian trumps the Belgian for shots in the box, big chances and shots on target in that time. That has led to two goals and three assists since Gameweek 20 for Mahrez.

Despite a positive result against Leicester, Burnley are still in the Premier League’s bottom five for big chances conceded over the last four away matches. Meanwhile, Anthony Martial (£7.9m) has three goals in his last two outings at Old Trafford.

Forwards

Over the last four Gameweeks, Aston Villa remain bottom of the league for shots conceded in the box and big chances allowed. Therefore, Troy Deeney (£6.2m) is an easy inclusion for the Scout Picks, with three goals in his last four, two of which were scored against Villa.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.0m) finally delivered on his promise in the 1-1 draw with West Ham and looks good for Double Gameweek 24 too. Over the last four matches, only four players in the Premier League have registered more shots in the box than Calvert-Lewin, while Newcastle are second only to Villa for big chances conceded in that time.

Substitutes

Mat Ryan (£4.9m) is an alternative route into Brighton’s defence ahead of that trip to Bournemouth.

Ahead of two fixtures in Double Gameweek 24, no West Ham player has created more chances than Aaron Cresswell (£4.7m) since David Moyes returned to the club.

Jack Stephens (£4.3m) is a cheaper route into the Southampton defence.

No West Ham player has registered more shots in the box over the last three matches than Sébastien Haller (£7.0m).

The Captain

The Scout Picks has a captain for the 2019/20 campaign.

This skipper is chosen using the conclusions of the latest Captain Sensible article and a four-way vote between David, Neale, Paul and Geoff.

Because the use of Fantasy Football Scout data is used so heavily in this process, the captain we choose each Gameweek will be known only to those who have signed up to Membership for the 2019/20 season or have a monthly package.

It will be revealed to the public only when the deadline for the Gameweek has passed.

572 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Do we expect any team leaks before deadline?

    Open Controls
  2. Orion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Any chance that we'll find out lineups before deadline?

    Open Controls
  3. Mr_Barbs
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Not properly planned for the triple up. Any thoughts? 2FT, 0.6itb

    A) Sidibe + Traore > VVD + Fleck
    B) Sidibe + Soyuncu > VVD + 4.4 (Webster/Tanganga/WIlliams)
    C) Sidibe > Gomez

    McCarthy
    TAA, Soyuncu, Sidibe
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Martial
    Vardy, Ings, Maupay

    McGovern, Kiko*, Traore, Lundstram

    Open Controls
  4. mojoindojo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Play 1:
    Kelly
    Rico
    Lundy

    Open Controls
    1. Taegugk Warrior
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Rico

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Im on Kelly

      Open Controls
  5. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ings to Haller worth it for free for 2 gameweeks if we get news that Ings is benched?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Yep

      Open Controls
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    If Ings on bench, best forward for 7.5 or less? No value tied up on ings

    Open Controls
    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      deeney or deluo

      Open Controls
      1. Chucky
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        dcl*

        Open Controls
    2. david31058
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Martinelli. Then you'll have some cash to upgrade elsewhere

      Open Controls
  7. Pinky and De Bruyne
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Anyone concerned that Salah has only scored 1 away goal the whole season?

    And Firmino 7 lol

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I missed that at all... Blinded by dgw

      Open Controls
    2. david31058
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Nope, I've got them both!

      Open Controls
      1. Sendmelentils
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Are you using the triple captain chip? I'm tempted...

        Open Controls
  8. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Will Joe Gomez start both games?

    Open Controls
    1. david31058
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Depends if he starts on Sunday with Matip

      Open Controls
  9. OldBenKenobi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    GTG?

    Reina
    TAA(TC) Robbo Stephens
    Salah(VC) KDB Martial Grealish Cantwell
    Vardy Ings

    McCarthy Jimenez Cathcart Lundstram

    Open Controls
  10. jr3jonny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Which options scores more this week. (Own Salah, TAA)

    A) Grealish + Robertson + 4 points

    B) Mané + Greenwood + B.Williams

    Open Controls
  11. the vanisher
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hudson Odoi to Martial for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. postblue
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      For hit, NO

      Open Controls
  12. Radzio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Would you bench Soy or Sidibe for Greenwood?

    Open Controls
  13. Uncle Gamst
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    a) Son & Abraham > Salah & DCL
    b) Rico > Gomez
    c) Aurier & Son > VvD & Martial/Grealish

    Ryan
    Holgate, Aurier, TAA
    Cantwell, Son, Mane, KdB
    Abraham, Vardy, Ings
    Pope, Rico, Kelly, Dendonker

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  14. postblue
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    Greenwood (H) vs Bur
    grealish (H) vs Watford (Def been good lately)
    Or
    Doucoure (A) vs vila?

    Open Controls
    1. goodatbadchoices
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Doucoure defo

      Open Controls
      1. postblue
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  15. Best
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Martial & Kun > Salah & Haller

    Would TC Mo.

    Bat sh1t crazy ?

    Open Controls
  16. The Big Fella
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Have Kelly and 2 FTs but don't want to burn a FT. Kelly to Lascelles? Kelly has the better fixture but might be benched

    Open Controls
  17. Bakra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Best midfielder under 10.1 mill please? Open to Short term and long term options

    Open Controls
    1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Sarr no doubt for the immediate long-term

      Open Controls
  18. Oggle22
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Lose Martial or Moura to fund TAA Mane Salah triple?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. postblue
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      Hard dec
      Moura facing loose Def nor at home which might haul.. The otherside martial face burley at home too.. Martial more nail but facing burnley def who hav been good (mentally)

      If i have to choose, ill lose martial, imho

      Open Controls
      1. Oggle22
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I'm worried about Gomez minutes and I've hel Moura for 3 weeks with no returns and worried about Ings being benched

        Pope
        TAA Dunk Gomez
        Salah KDB Martial Moura
        Ings Abraham Vardy

        Button Kelly Lundstarm Guendouzi

        Open Controls
  19. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    I (and certaily many other FPL managers) are overlooking the high probability of Deeny (and mostly Sarr) scoring big.

    Open Controls
  20. Shark Team
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    As the deadline comes heart rates rising for us who still can't decide between Mane and Salah TC

    Open Controls
    1. CelticBhoy1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Salah TC

      Open Controls
  21. InterUranus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Kelly or Cathcart??

    Open Controls
  22. Queens of the South Age
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Good luck all. Transfers done. No chips getting played this week. Just not feeling it.

    Open Controls
    1. InterUranus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Kelly or Cathcart?

      Open Controls
  23. Sharkytect
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    48 mins ago

    I spent so long deciding between DCL and deeney for my rashford replacement that I eventually went for Haller.

    Woops

    Open Controls
  24. Adama Traore
      42 mins ago

      Is it worth it making TAA triple captain or should I hold it? And should I start Cantwell or Kelly?
      Team:
      Mat Ryan
      TAA(C) VVD Evans
      KDB Maddison Grealish Cantwell
      Firmino Vardy Ings
      Bench: Kelly, Lundstram, Elneny

      Open Controls
    • Tomerick
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      I’ve got TAA, Salah and Firmino. Currently TC on TAA. My thinking is there is a good chance that he assists any goals the others get and has a good chance of clean sheets too. Is it too risky?

      Open Controls
      1. InterUranus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        No, I'm just too scared to do it.

        Open Controls
    • Bees4Lyf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Start jelly or Rico?

      Open Controls
      1. Bees4Lyf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        29 mins ago

        *kelly

        Open Controls
      2. InterUranus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        I cant decide between Kelly and Cathcart and it's driving me insane. I'd go Kelly for you.

        Open Controls
      3. Don Van Vliet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Kelly

        Open Controls
    • InterUranus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      My god please help Kelly or Cathcart

      Open Controls

