379
Team News January 24

Mane, Abraham and Vardy injury updates ahead of FA Cup fourth round weekend

379 Comments
Share

The Premier League takes a brief hiatus this weekend as the fourth round of the FA Cup takes centre stage.

Fourteen top-flight clubs remain in the competition and most of the Premier League managers whose sides are still involved delivered press conferences on Thursday or Friday.

There were some key injury updates, too.

Sadio Mane came off after just half an hour of Liverpool’s first Double Gameweek 24 match on Thursday evening and the legions of Fantasy managers who own the Senegalese midfielder would have been hoping for positive words from Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool boss delivered neither good nor bad news, however, saying only:

I think he’s, in this moment, in his scan.

On Liverpool’s other absentees, Klopp added:

Dejan trained completely normal. I think for Shaq and Milly it’s too early. Naby we will have to see, my information is that he will be part of training today. It was not too long [out].

We had more helpful updates from Brendan Rodgers and Frank Lampard on Jamie Vardy and Tammy Abraham, at least, with those two players’ injuries not as bad as first feared.

Vardy, indeed, looks to stand a good chance of being involved in Gameweek 25.

Rodgers said on Friday:

Not as serious as what we thought. We’re hopeful for Tuesday [v Villa in the EFL Cup] but a little bit of work to do over the course of the next few days.

He was much better directly after the game. He was tight and sore and struggling to move, but today was much, much better, moving around. We’re hopeful he’ll be involved [on Tuesday].

Abraham is less certain to be involved in that clash at the King Power Stadium a week on Saturday, however, with Lampard saying:

The good news is he hasn’t fractured anything.

We still have to see how he develops, it’s not a clear-cut one. He’s not fit for the weekend, whether he’ll be fit for Leicester after that I’m still not sure.

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Leroy Sane (knee) is Manchester City’s only absentee for the FA Cup tie against Fulham, meanwhile.

Todd Cantwell (glute/hamstring) has joined Emi Buendia (thigh), Ben Godfrey (suspension) and Timm Klose (knee) on the sidelines ahead of Norwich’s trip to Burnley, while Kenny McLean (hip) and Ibrahim Amadou (knee) are both doubts.

Ralf Fährmann (knee) and Mario Vrancic (shin) are back in training and set to travel.

Phil Bardsley (back) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) are doubts for the Clarets and Ashley Barnes (hernia) remains sidelined.

Victor Lindelof (illness) is back in training ahead of Manchester United’s match against Tranmere, while Eddie Howe said that Bournemouth had “a couple of injury concerns” ahead of Monday’s match against Arsenal – but didn’t name names.

Sokratis (illness) is back in training for the Gunners, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Luiz both see out bans and will be available for Gameweek 25.

Calum Chambers (knee), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Sead Kolasinac (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) are out.

Steve Bruce says that Joelinton (knock) “should” play against Oxford, while Nabil Bentaleb and Allan Saint-Maximin will be involved.

DeAndre Yedlin (knee) is also in contention but Florian Lejeune has picked up a groin injury and Emil Krafth (ankle) is out for up to six weeks.

Harry Winks’ ankle is being assessed ahead of Totteham Hotspur’s fourth round tie at Southampton, while Ben Davies (ankle), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain out.

On Thursday, Ralph Hasenhuttl said that Cédric Soares will be sidelined for three weeks with a knee ligament injury.

Jannik Vestergaard (concussion) and Shane Long (knee) won’t feature against Spurs, either.

David Moyes has confirmed that West Ham United could be without Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku (both knee) for Saturday’s FA Cup match with West Brom, while Angelo Ogbonna (back) will be assessed.

David McGoldrick (foot) also faces a late check ahead of Sheffield United’s FA Cup tie against Millwall.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

379 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gazwaz80
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Roooonneeyy! Hopefully rolling back the years and scores a brace tonight 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      If he only looked after himself like Cristiano Ronaldo do...
      When they both started you could argue that Wayne was more talented but thats what happens when you prefer loacl chippy & few cans on Stella over visit at the gym.

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I’ll make a judgement after the match had ended 🙂

        Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    If I am sure of getting TAA, Robertson, Salah, KDB, Grealish, Ings, Auba and Jimenez on WC am I right with those picks?

    Open Controls
    1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Yeah I'm getting them, u less I need to save cash and get VVD

      Open Controls
    2. WD27
      • 1 Year
      35 mins ago

      Is realish still a good pick? Fixtures rough and Villa as a team are pretty woeful

      Open Controls
      1. SHOOTER MCGINN
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I've got Grealish now and probably looking to sell on GW26 WC. He's over performing in a pretty bad Villa side. As Pukki did at the start of the season, I think he'll regress soon.

        Open Controls
  3. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Lundstram Dunk
    Mane Salah KDB Grealish
    Vardy DCL Greenwood

    McGovern Rico Soyuncu Dendoncker

    1 FT, 2.5 ITB

    Keep Vardy for now if fit??

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Robbocrop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      I would.

      His longest streak of blanks this season (when not injured) has been two games. Still leads the race for the golden boot, I would be really surprised if he doesn´t want it. Upcoming fixtures - a few seasons ago he almost delivered more vs top teams, now he has been more of a flat track bully.

      Open Controls
      1. fcsaltyballs
        • 3 Years
        45 mins ago

        Thanks mate, definitely leaning that way now. I’m so pleased I didn’t knee jerk him right out the other night, especially with the potential Mane issue.

        If Mane is injured would you say it’s worth the hit to do something like:

        Soyuncu Mane >> VVD Mahrez (or Martial or other?) [-4]

        Open Controls
        1. Andy Ftw
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          My opinion, -4 probably not worth it for VVD and could probably wait til the week after. Mahrez/Martial seems good, tough choice between them though.. looking at the same move.

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 3 Years
            31 mins ago

            Well VVD could also be Robertson?! They would replace Mane in my lineup, and then Mahrez / Martial would replace Greenwood... I haven’t taken a hit all season but this one seems like it could be worth it...

            Open Controls
            1. Andy Ftw
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              If it’s for greenwood, then I’d deffo be tempted by Robbo for a hit then!

              Open Controls
  4. Arrows=green
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    wildcard thoughts.?
    need some suggestions!

    Henderson button

    Taa Gomez Lascelles Lundstram Williams

    kdb salah grealish traore son

    jimi aguero martinelli

    thanks

    Open Controls
  5. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    So Son is a no go on a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. Robbocrop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I would wait until the transfer window closes. Looks like they are missing creativity in midfield (especially with Eriksen not delivering/possibly leaving), thus having to rely heavily on Aurier/long balls from Alderweireld. Son can create his own chances (like that goal vs Burnley), but becomes easier to target when Kane is out. A good transfer or two could change the situation, though.

      Open Controls
  6. fc_skrald
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Not sure what to do...

    a. Digne + Cantwell -> Williams + Martial
    b. Guaita -> someone else

    Guaita
    TAA, Digne, Robertson
    Salah, KDB, Grealish, Cantwell
    Vardy, Ings, Jiménez

    Martin, Aurier, Lundstram, Hayden
    2 FT, 1,8 million in the bank

    Open Controls
  7. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Auba or Vardy on WC?

    Open Controls
  8. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Best mid replacement for maddison on wildcard? Not really much in that bracket so may just keep for next 2 then move on before city game.

    Open Controls
  9. Jammydodger2018
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    I think I’ll give up this year, love this game but can’t get out of the 1 million plus mark. I’ll try again next year, enjoy lads, thought I had a good team too.

    McCarthy Button

    Holgate TAA Lundstram Rico Williams

    Salah Mane KDB Martial Traore

    Ings Auba DCL

    Open Controls
    1. fc_skrald
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Dont give up

      Open Controls
    2. DA Minnion
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      You still have us.

      Open Controls
    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      That's a good team.

      A lot of us are doing pretty bad.

      I'm lingering in 400K for 3 weeks now.

      Don't give up.

      It's just a game.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        😯

        Open Controls
    4. Jammydodger2018
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Haha, fun when your doing well, savage when it all goes wrong. Spend too much time on here anyway

      Open Controls
    5. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Ah no mate don't give up! Try find some way to have fun with the game.

      Open Controls
    6. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Like you would post your team if you were really giving up. 😉

      Open Controls
    7. Baganuva Hatty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      No you will not. Get a grip. Dust yourself down and have fun! Only one person can win out of 7 milion plus. There is a long way to go. I brought in mane and Snodgrass for a -4 this gw. TC on mane. Benched Henderson, mooy, and Rico = 26pts!!! dropped 150k in rank to 300k and vardy and Abraham injured too. Got to laugh really Onwards and upwards. Don't throw in the towel. We are a community.

      Open Controls
  10. FPLAdmiral
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Too much Wolves (given their fixtures) on WC?

    Henderson
    TAA, Digne, Cathcart
    Salah, Mane, KDB, Traore
    Aguero, Jimenez, DCL

    (Button)(Hayden, Williams, Tanganga)

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Would you still have Mané on a WC?
      Injury not serious?

      Open Controls
      1. FPLAdmiral
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Presuming he’s fit yes! Otherwise would look at doing DCL > Auba and Mane > Grealish

        Open Controls
  11. Game Over
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    If I join a private league (which has been running all season) now, would I bring in my current points tally?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      56 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Yeah, but if you’re smashing it I wouldn’t let you in

      Open Controls
      1. Game Over
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        cheers! it's complicated

        Open Controls
  12. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Soyuncu + Mane (if injured) >> VVD (or Robertson) + Mahrez / Son / Martial / Fleck

    Is a move like this worth (-4) ??

    Open Controls
  13. barracuda
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Mane to Salah tonight?

    Open Controls
  14. H-Over United
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    2FT and don‘t have the money to do Mané -> Salah.

    Need 0.3

    A) Grealish to Traore
    B) Soyüncü to max. 4.4
    C) Kelly to max. 3.9

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  15. Trophé Mourinho
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Any thoughts on my xi and bench, got a bit of a benching headache revolving around Ings, Alli and the keepers. I did one move this week Zaha > Grealish, im not opposed to a -4

    Henderson
    Lund - TAA - Kelly
    Hayden - Salah - KDB - (G)realish
    Bobby - Ings - Deulo

    Foster, Alli, Sidibe, Rico

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      3.9 itb btw

      Open Controls
  16. Arrows=green
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Son on a wildcard

    yay or ney?

    Open Controls
  17. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Dead on here considering we're only halfway through a dgw 😯 Everyone here must be on Mane TC. Chins up, could still make it for West Ham.

    Open Controls
    1. Game Over
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's the hope that kills you.

      I went for Salah TC

      Open Controls
    2. HurriKane
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Wishful thinking. Anyways a failed TC is not a season defining move

      Hopefully Salah hauls to reward his triple captainers

      Open Controls
    3. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Could be worse, some Donuts brought in Spam players!

      Open Controls
      1. Drop the Dendoncker
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        C'mon Cresswell!

        Open Controls
        1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
          • 2 Years
          just now

          C'mon Masuaku! 😆

          Open Controls
    4. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      He won't though will he , false hope this

      Open Controls
    5. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      58 mins ago

      I have TC'd Salah and still expect Mane to outscore him somehow.

      Open Controls
    6. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      We are 91% through the game week

      Open Controls
  18. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Hi....hit the wildcard last night an attempt to spice up my poor season. Any views on this?

    Plan on keeping maupay for west ham with cash to upgrade to ings

    I'd prob bb gw29

    Hendo McCarthy
    TAA robbo stevens stephens lascelles
    Salah kdb grealish traore fleck
    Auba jiminez maupay

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      29 a double gwk?

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        No. But in gw29. Fixtures are:

        Saints v Newcastle
        Sheffield v Norwich

        So seems a good week for my bench boots players.

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Got be used on double imo

          Open Controls
          1. Flynny
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Not so sure.

            Wildcard and bb best used closely together....

            Willing to try it...

            Open Controls
  19. Henning
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    With both Vardy and Mane in the team there is to risky to make transfers befor the FA cup. Maby more players Will get injured.
    Right?

    Open Controls
    1. Andy Ftw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      Exactly. League cup as well which will decide the GW28 blanks. Hold those knees.

      Open Controls
      1. Henning
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Feels like s bad idea to let Price changes decide when to do transfers at this stage.

        Open Controls
    2. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Already made mine, Soyuncu to Baldock.

      Open Controls
      1. Henning
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Also tempted to get rid of Soyuncu, but think i try to hold on and see what happens.

        Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Best to wait as Vardy could be fit for League cup semi on Tuesday. After that we will also know which of Villa or Leicester will have a blank in GW28.

      Open Controls
  20. Game Over
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I've gone from 2,898,209 after GW5 to 147,523 now.

    Is this a record?

    Open Controls
    1. pablo discobar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      52 mins ago

      Nowhere near you mug

      Open Controls
      1. Game Over
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        Prove it clown

        Open Controls
    2. Mr Q
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
      1. Game Over
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        I think it is.

        I'm detecting jealousy.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Q
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          To be fair, its a good run. But i hardly think its a record.

          Fwiw im not jealous of being 157k...

          Open Controls
          1. Mr Q
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            147 even

            Open Controls
    3. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Probably not. By gw5 the difference between say 1mil and 3mil was probably only 25pts

      Open Controls
    4. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Nah.

      I'm similar with 3 mill GW5 to 260k now.

      Open Controls
    5. beric
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Im almost the same

      Open Controls
    6. Ron_Swanson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Not even close

      Open Controls
  21. fcsaltyballs
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Lundstram Dunk
    Mane Salah KDB Grealish
    Vardy DCL Greenwood

    McGovern Rico Soyuncu Dendoncker

    1 FT, 2.5 ITB

    Soyuncu Mane (if injured) >> VVD (or Robertson) Mahrez (or Martial) [-4]

    Good moves??

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Q
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks good. Wouldnt go martial on a -4 though

      Open Controls
  22. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    DCL or Ings?

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Ings,DLC fixtures are terrible after next 2 GWs

      Open Controls
  23. sirmorbach
    • 3 Years
    59 mins ago

    Lads, I come to you with a mysterious problem. I like my team. I do. There aren't many things I'd change when I look at it.

    But points are not coming. I am obviously wrong. What would you suggest for this lot?

    Ryan / 4.0
    Chilwell, TAA, Gomez / Lundstram, Simpson
    Salah, KDB, Maddison, Grealish, Traoré
    Vardy, Abraham, Ings

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      I would almost WC to this team.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KUN
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. sirmorbach
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I seriously hope you're not being ironic..

        Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KUN
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Abraham to Jimenez

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        Hmmm. Food for thought, food for thought indeed. Thanks, mate.

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KUN
          • 3 Years
          just now

          No problem

          Open Controls
    3. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      The mystery is the fact your team will only score 100+ once you've dismembered it.

      Open Controls
    4. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keep,if Chelsea buy forward i would sell Abraham

      Open Controls
  24. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    56 mins ago

    Don't kid yourself people Mane's gwk is over

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Agree,even if ok they would not risk

      Open Controls
    2. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      This

      Open Controls
  25. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    54 mins ago

    Anyone gamble on Ederson?

    Could be good and maybe on penalties

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Not worth it for me. Don't see more than 1 clean sheet in next 5 fixtures. Aguero taking pens when he is on the pitch anyways. McCarthy and Henderson will give you much more value for points in the next 5 gameweeks.

      Open Controls
      1. El Fenomeno R9
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah its gamble,think he will be essential for DGWs.

        Is it 6 points for GK goal and how many BPS for goal?

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Q
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Pep talked about that last season as well. Ederson never took a pk. Classic pep-troll

          Open Controls
  26. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Best option on WC?

    A. Son
    B. Mahrez
    C. Alli
    D. Go cheaper

    Open Controls
    1. iL PiStOlErO
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  27. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    I really want Villa to beat Leicester in Carabao Cup. So that I don't have to sell Vardy & Schmeichel!

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      Vaŕdy or Auba on WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Do you already have Aguero?

        Open Controls
    2. potatoace'scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      It's just one game. You don't have to sell.
      You're still holding him now in his current from.

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Roulette
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        That blank just adds up to his current form making me want to sell him

        Open Controls
        1. potatoace'scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          In which case isn't the more desirable outcome for lei to win. Give you an excuse.

          Open Controls
    3. nerd_is_the_werd
      14 mins ago

      Vardy in poor form..

      Open Controls
  28. Abhishek Chitre
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    22 mins ago

    My Team:

    Schmeichel
    Button

    TAA
    Cresswell
    Aurier
    Rico
    Kelly

    Maddison
    Mane
    Salah
    David Silva
    Guendozi

    Haller
    Maupay
    Vardy

    I was on top of my league before December. I am 70 points below the first sitting at 7th position now.
    I think I will have to use an early Wildcard. Help ME!!

    Open Controls
  29. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Another 2 goals for Haaland off the bench for Dortmund.

    Open Controls
    1. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Insane player,good he choose Dortmund over Man.Utd for his development.

      Love Dortmund transfer strategy,buy young stars for cheap play 2 seasons and sell for x3 and more

      Open Controls
  30. Vpan
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Tammy -> Jimmy tonight
    (exact cash, 0.0 itb)

    Yes or No ?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.