Team News January 27

Vardy cleared for EFL Cup semi-final action ahead of Gameweek 25

Jamie Vardy‘s (£9.9m) chances of involvement in Gameweek 25 continue to increase as Brendan Rodgers gave an update on Monday afternoon.

The Leicester City manager was delivering his pre-match press conference for Tuesday’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg against Aston Villa and explained that Vardy has a good chance of involvement.

While Rodgers is not confident the centre-forward will start at Villa Park, he is confident of including Vardy on the bench at least. All fo that points towards heavy involvement when Chelsea come to the King Power Stadium on Sunday – particularly ominous in the wake of 375,000+ transfers out ahead of Gameweek 25.

“He’s in the squad. He’s worked very hard. We’ll give it another day and we’ll see if he can start. If you’re asking me if he’s 100 per cent, he might be 80 per cent. It’s about the further risk of injury, but I’m confident he will play some part.” – Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers also confirmed that Nampalys Mendy (£4.3m) and Wes Morgan (£4.1m) will miss the trip to Aston Villa.

Those who opted to cover West Ham’s Double Gameweek with Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) or Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) will indeed be sweating over David Moyes’ next press conference.

That’s because both players missed out on the Hammers’ FA Cup exit to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

However, Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m), who was assessed for a back problem ahead of the meeting with the Baggies, was involved, featuring as a second-half substitute for Fabian Balbuena (£4.3m).

John Lundstram (£5.1m) owners may have further cause for concern after Sheffield United’s 2-0 win at Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Having lost his place for the Gameweek 24 defeat to Manchester City, Lundstram was once again named on the bench for the FA Cup fourth round.

Soccer Football – FA Cup Fourth Round – Millwall v Sheffield United – The Den, London, Britain – January 25, 2020 Sheffield United’s Muhamed Besic celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Callum Robinson REUTERS/David Klein

Furthermore, his replacement Muhamed Bešić (£4.4m) was arguably the man of the match and capped off his impressive performance with a wonderful goal, curling an effort from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard confirmed after FA Cup action over the weekend that Tammy Abraham (£7.7m) does not have a fracture but also revealed he did not know much of the detail surrounding the forward’s injury.

“He has been getting lightly into the water and all these things. I said yesterday that there’s no fracture but other than that there is still some swelling so I don’t know. I don’t know much of the detail.” – Frank Lampard

Amid transfer speculation linking him with Aston Villa, Olivier Giroud (£6.6m) was absent from the Chelsea team that beat Hull on Saturday evening – but Lampard has confirmed the Frenchman’s absence was injury-related.

“He had a tiny, tiny feeling in his groin yesterday. It was my choice for him not to travel.” – Frank Lampard

Laporte in action for Manchester City

Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) was not involved as Manchester City thrashed Fulham 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium but Pep Guardiola was quick to allay any features of further injury, insisting that the player is just being eased back into regular action.

“He had some fatigue, which is normal after 4 or 5 months. We are not going to take risks. Until we feel he is ready, he won’t play. If he can play against United, he can play.” – Pep Guardiola

However, Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and Joao Cancelo (£5.2m) will be assessed after their involvement against Fulham.

“Riyad recovered well from his kick and Joao had a big kick with some injury on his ankle. We will see how they recover in the next days.” – Pep Guardiola

Todd Cantwell (£5.0m) was one of three Norwich players to miss their win at Burnley through injury.

With Ben Godfrey (£4.4m) suspended, the attacking midfielder was joined in the physio room by Emi Buendía (£6.0m) and Ibraham Amadou (£4.5m).

“(Cantwell) got some hamstring problems after Tottenham. Nothing too serious but this turnaround is too quick.” – Daniel Farke

Fantasy managers in possession of Cantwell will certainly need to pay close attention to Daniel Farke’s next press conference considering the number of injuries to key FPL midfielders right now.

Sean Dyche also did not risk any of his players recently affected by injuries, Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m), Ben Gibson (£3.9m) and Phil Bardsley (£4.3m) all absent from Burnley’s defeat to Norwich.

Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) returned to full fitness for Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Spurs while Jannik Vestergaard (£4.6m) missed out with a concussion.

Danny Ings (£7.0m) played the full 90 minutes but Shane Long (£4.6m) and Cédric Soares (£4.8m) were both out with knee injuries of varying severity.

Also, Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) joined the injury list for the Saints on Saturday, forced off with a muscle problem in the 44th minute. Moussa Djenepo (£5.2m) was his replacement, and the most likely to claim Armstrong’s place if he is not fit in time for Gameweek 25.

“(Armstrong) had a problem with the hips. I hope it’s not that bad but he’ll have a scan tomorrow and then we’ll know more.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Newcastle’s 0-0 draw with Oxford saw new loan signing Nabil Bentaleb (£5.0m) make his debut although Valentino Lazaro, who joined from Inter Milan, was not registered in time to play.

Bentaleb looked a little rusty in his first outing although displayed some glimpses of the skill he has been brought to Newcastle for.

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin (£5.4m) was back in the Magpies’ side after missing Gameweek 24 and was one of Steve Bruce’s better performers.

Joelinton (£5.5m) and DeAndre Yedlin (£4.4m) overcame their respective flags and both played 90 minutes at St. James’ Park.

Nigel Pearson revealed last week that Danny Welbeck (£5.8m) could play a part for Watford in Gameweek 25 while Tom Cleverley (£4.8m) and Will Hughes (£5.3m) are also making progress.

It will be interesting to see what impact these players have on the first-team at Vicarage Road as they continue their upturn in form under Pearson.

However, those still invested in Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) may have another transfer on their hands as there was a less than positive update on the winger.

“I don’t think he will be ready for next week, but we’ll see.” – Nigel Pearson

We will bring you the latest implications of the FA Cup fourth round results, replays and fifth-round draw on Tuesday.

  1. Flynny
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Fellow wildcarders - is the hope that there are the maximum amount of blanks possible in gw31?

    This would mean we could get away with fielding a minimal team that week - while free hit could be saved until the big dgw (when many will wildcard)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. kyrgios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      Are people seriously considering FH in a blank GW? Seems a waste to me

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Gets your old team back rather than being stuck with the blank GW mess.

        Open Controls
        1. kyrgios
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          That's true, but I think aiming for 6-7-8 players in the BGW then unleashing the FH in a DGW would be better (at least on paper)

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 2 Years
            15 mins ago

            I prefer this strategy as it's more fun. Depends on fixtures and what team you have though. Looks like Wolves will have a fixture 31 against Bmouth so Jimmy and Traore/Doherty looks like players to get in. Bur-Wat confirmed to be played.

            Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Why do I want the shite who have games in a blank for multiple games, let alone one?

            Open Controls
      2. grumpyman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        With all respect, I'm guessing you're quite new to the game?

        Open Controls
      3. Trophé Mourinho
          22 mins ago

          no its a waste

          Open Controls
      4. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Maximum blanks make avoiding FH in the BGW more attractive

        But equally, the more games confirmed for the BGW, the more of your players will be likely play in the BGW... which also makes avoiding FH in the BGW more attractive 🙂

        Open Controls
      5. Dreadful
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Surely the more blanks, the more necessary the free-hit will be? Unless you’re just planning to write-off that week on the assumption the average will be low

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          I think that is their plan

          Open Controls
        2. Trophé Mourinho
            11 mins ago

            Depends whos playing but it is a waste of fh. im not going to triple up on burnley or something

            Open Controls
            1. toca
                7 mins ago

                If its a FH, who cares?

                Open Controls
                1. Trophé Mourinho
                    just now

                    FH is the most valuable chip in the game

                    Open Controls
              • toca
                  9 mins ago

                  Thank you, I thought I was going nuts.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Flynny
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    If there are 4 games featuring teams like Burnley Watford and so called lesser lights , it would be a waste to use free hit surely

                    Open Controls
            2. Monya Meow Meow
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              Hmm just realised I have enough funds for Mane/Tammy > Salah/Jim (-4)

              Ryan Button
              TAA Gomez Lund Rico Kelly
              Salah KDB Traore Grealish Alli
              Ings Vardy Jim

              Yay or nay?

              Open Controls
            3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              38 mins ago

              Roll the FT here right?

              No Salah with Mané not there to share/dilute his points is dodgy though, I have to admit 🙁

              Hendo
              VVD, TAA, Robbo
              KDB, Son, Martial, Maddo
              Jimmy, Ings, Vardy(c)
              (McCarthy, Lundstram, Luiz, Reid)

              Open Controls
              1. kyrgios
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                22 mins ago

                Save for sure, great team!

                Lovely C pick!

                Open Controls
              2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                21 mins ago

                *1.7 ITB to possibly look at Son > Sterling via McCarthy downgrade or Salah via moving back to double def

                Open Controls
              3. Monya Meow Meow
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Wow triple Pool def!
                Doesn't seem like there are any urgent issues so holding FT is possible I reckon.

                Open Controls
              4. Dreadful
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                20 mins ago

                Might as well stick to the plan now

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Yep my thoughts exactly - in too deep to back out now 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Corgzzzz
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Evening Maximus....would you do Tammy out for Auba ?? Have Vardy and Ings

                    Open Controls
                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 9 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Hiya Corgzzz - Auba & I still aren’t speaking to each other after numerous failed attempts at making him work in my team at various points last year 🙂

                      But many folks are heavily backing him to excel over the next few and he definitely could do exactly that

                      Tammy has looked a little out of sorts also, so whilst I wouldn’t say he’s an urgent sell, I can see why you’d want to go there

                      Personally I’d say go for Jimmy though, albeit he isn’t as exciting as Auba and you would have a VERY template front 3 - but Jimmy is one of those almost perfect FPL players you can just leave there to churn out return after return

                      He just wouldn’t have the same captaincy appeal as Auba though!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        *And if Tammy is definitely injured then he’s a definite sell anyways

                        Open Controls
                      2. Corgzzzz
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Thanks mate. Was tempted by Jimmy but have Traore who has been excellent and dont fancy double up just yet....I will see if I will have more luck with Auba as I have not had him all season so far....

                        Open Controls
                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 9 Years
                          just now

                          Auba is a good pick - has a lot going for him

                          Just be prepared for possible frustration though, he can sometimes troll owners to huge degrees - usually when he’s expected to deliver... but maybe that’s finally finished with Arteta in charge now - Good luck!

                          Open Controls
              5. Corgzzzz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                19 mins ago

                Nothing to fix.......roll FT great team

                Open Controls
              6. Bobby Digital
                • 2 Years
                15 mins ago

                You'll be pissed when Vardy pulls a hammy 12 minutes in.

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I’ll have to take it on the chin, you can’t plan around bad luck 🙂

                  Open Controls
              7. Ginkapo FPL
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                🙂 glad you tripled at the back too

                Open Controls
                1. Ginkapo FPL
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Vardy just needs a rest fyi. If only there was a winter break coming

                  Open Controls
            4. Arteta
              • 4 Years
              36 mins ago

              The build up play to both goals was exquisite.

              https://streamja.com/RGOM
              https://streamja.com/rznw

              Arsène Wenger just poured himself a glass of wine and smiled because beautiful football is back baby!

              Open Controls
            5. jorgenoj
              • 3 Years
              34 mins ago

              Bring in Grealish or Traore?

              Open Controls
              1. Trophé Mourinho
                  2 mins ago

                  greal

                  Open Controls
              2. Dreadful
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                32 mins ago

                What do you reckon? Wildcard worthy? Already used my free transfer so Mane out would be for a hit.
                McCarthy
                TAA Digne Dunk Baldock
                Salah (c) Mane KDB Grealish
                Vardy Jimenez
                Button, Greenwood, Cantwell, Lundstram

                Open Controls
              3. jorgenoj
                • 3 Years
                32 mins ago

                Which option?

                A) Traore + Aguero
                B) Grealish + Auba

                Open Controls
              4. matiakez
                • 9 Years
                28 mins ago

                To WC or not?

                Ryan
                TAA Lund Ricardo
                Maddison KDB Mane Grealish
                Vardy Firmino DCL

                Button Kelly Stephens Dendo

                Feel like it could carry on hovering around the 500k making slow tweaks or go for the wc gamble early?

                Open Controls
              5. kyrgios
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                28 mins ago

                Mane to KDB -4 if Mane is out for a while?

                Fabianski
                Rico Lundstam TAA
                Mane Salah Grealish Martial
                Vardy Jimenez Ings

                McCarthy - Cantwell Soy Aurier

                Cheers

                Open Controls
                1. Dreadful
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yep easy switch imo

                  Open Controls
              6. UpAndAway
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                Already have Salah and KDB. There is no obvious replacement for Mane. Rotation + tough fixtures for Man City. Son looks the best option?

                Open Controls
                1. kyrgios
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Yes imo

                  Open Controls
                2. Dreadful
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  17 mins ago

                  I’m in the same boat. For some reason I’m not tempted by Son at all. Seems the most obvious but I think I will avoid him and redistribute funds or WC

                  Open Controls
                  1. UpAndAway
                    • 6 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    I captained Son for his red card. Hard to go back after that.

                    Open Controls
              7. cnewman7
                • 5 Years
                23 mins ago

                Would you WC this team?

                Ryan
                TAA Soy Lund
                Salah Mane* Maddison Martial
                Vardy Ings Abraham*

                Button Kelly Cantwell* Stephens

                Open Controls
                1. kyrgios
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Would rather take a -4

                  Open Controls
              8. Riggs
                • 1 Year
                21 mins ago

                Ryan Button
                TAA Soy Rico Kelly Lundstram
                KDB Mane Salah Maddison Cantwell
                DCL Vardy Ings
                2 FT, 0.1 ITB

                Does my team needs a WC? Or using the 2FT and I will be good to go?

                Open Controls
                1. kyrgios
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Save your WC, thank me later

                  Open Controls
                  1. Riggs
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    I am behind in my mini-league and my opponents have Grealish, Robertson, Jimenez, better GK.. That player doesn't stop returning and will completely be far away with using WC later. So I am forced to take a risk. Plus I will count on differentials as Auba/Aguero, Henderson (GK), Traore, Fleck.

                    Open Controls
                2. Fernando Torres
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  My team is same except I have Son and Dendoncker instead of Maddison and Cantwell. What changes are you going to make?

                  Open Controls
              9. Don Kloppeone
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                19 mins ago

                Can I get away without playing WC? My two main options for this week would be:

                A) Mané, Soy > Traoré/ Grealish, Robbo (-4)
                B) Mané, DCL > Traoré, Aguero (-4)

                1FT 0.2itb
                McCarthy
                TAA, Lunds, Holgate
                Salah (C), Mané*, KDB, Martial
                Vardy, DCL*, Ings
                (McGovern) (Cantwell, Soy*, Williams)

                Cheers!

                Open Controls
              10. Trophé Mourinho
                  18 mins ago

                  How many pointz will Bobby get on Wednesday?

                  A. 12
                  B. 15
                  C. 2
                  D. 0
                  E. 1

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dreadful
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    8 mins ago

                    5

                    Open Controls
                    1. Trophé Mourinho
                        6 mins ago

                        thats not an option

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dreadful
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          2 is the most realistic out of the options you have given. He will play and doesn’t get booked that often so doubt he’ll get 0 or 1. 12 and 15 are a little optimistic but could happen.

                          Open Controls
                  2. Arrows=green
                    • 1 Year
                    17 mins ago

                    Could anyone tell me who won’t play in Gameweek 28 or whatever week it’s taking place!?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
                      • 10 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      28? Isn't blank in 31?

                      Open Controls
                    2. Revival
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      GW2i will be a blank for teams in the league cup final. There games will be moved to another gameweek. So Man City vs Arsenal will be moved and also one of:

                      Aston Villa vs Sheff Utd
                      or
                      Norwich vs Leicester

                      Open Controls
                      1. Arrows=green
                        • 1 Year
                        2 mins ago

                        Thank you!

                        I just seen someone say there was 7/8 blanks in a Gameweek!?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Dreadful
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          That’s 31

                          Open Controls
                  3. g40steve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    16 mins ago

                    Who’s your C for wk 25?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Arrows=green
                      • 1 Year
                      10 mins ago

                      Grealish or Aguero

                      Open Controls
                    2. Trophé Mourinho
                        9 mins ago

                        Grealish, Salah vice

                        Open Controls
                      • Dreadful
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        9 mins ago

                        Salah

                        Open Controls
                      • Bobby Digital
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Salah

                        Open Controls
                    3. Fernando Torres
                      • 8 Years
                      14 mins ago

                      Vardy + Mane + Soyuncu OUT

                      Aguero + Grealish + Robbo IN (-8)

                      Thoughts?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
                        • 10 Years
                        just now

                        If aguero delivers it might work

                        Open Controls
                    4. Daniel - KTBFFH
                      • 10 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Any good summary what is happening now with banks in GW31 and doubles? At least when we will know the full picture?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Ginkapo FPL
                        • 8 Years
                        just now

                        Crap vs shite
                        Atrocious vs travesty

                        Open Controls
                    5. Bobby Digital
                      • 2 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Teemu Pukki baby!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Arrows=green
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        What do you think of him for this week?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bobby Digital
                          • 2 Years
                          just now

                          I think he scored a hat-trick last time they met. I also got in Lascelles, so I'm hedging my bets. Had Pukki all season and he's been ticking off nicely.

                          Open Controls
                    6. Bobby
                      • 10 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      The fact that I have seen mane walking out of a hospital three days ago, with all important champs league game in a couple of weeks, and liverpool are playing west ham (who are in terrible form) and I still find myself googling 'mane injury update', shows conclusively that I am an idiot.

                      Open Controls
                    7. aleksios
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Mane to Salah the obvious here?
                      1 ft 3.6itb.

                      --Hendo
                      --TAA--VVD--Lund--Dunk
                      --Madds--Mane--Grealish--KDB
                      --DCL--Vardy

                      --Stekel--Cantwell--Kelly--Ings.

                      Thanks.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Dreadful
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        just now

                        Yep. Nice and easy for you this week.

                        Open Controls
                    8. southcoastbeast
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      4 mins ago

                      Best midfielder below 9.9 ?

                      Already have in midfield:

                      Salah maddy kdb grealish

                      Open Controls
                    9. Iceball
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      Ryan Button
                      TAA Stephens Holgate Lund Söy
                      Salah KDB Son Martial Cantwell
                      Firmino Jimenez Ings
                      Any need for a hit? Söy probably next out.

                      Open Controls
                    10. matiakez
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      0.1 off Mane to Salah..what's the best make weight here?? Or can Firmino cover Mo for now?

                      Ryan Button
                      TAA Lund Perera Kelly Stephens
                      Grealish Dendo Maddison KDB Mane
                      Vardy DCL Firmino

                      Feels like triple Leicester is an issue but can't see an obvious move?

                      Open Controls

