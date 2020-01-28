Scoutcast crew debate whether to Wildcard after Double Gameweek 24

Fresh from, what was for many, a disastrous outcome of the Triple Captain, the Scoutcast are moving onto the next chip: the second Wildcard.

The Fantasy Premier League community has been debating the best time to press the overhaul button and we’ll bring you our thoughts tonight.

Join Joe, Az and Lee for the latest episode of the Scoutcast at 20:00 GMT on our YouTube channel.

The three pundits will give their views on the Wildcard as well as what to do with the injured Sadio Mané (£12.4m).

The Liverpool man, heavily backed for the Triple Captaincy in Double Gameweek 24, has already been ruled out of the game against West Ham and is a major doubt for Gameweek 25 too.

Is now the time to sell or hold Mané? Joe, Az and Lee will discuss that in some depth.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Leicester will be going head-to-head in their EFL Cup semi-final second leg so we will do our best to bring you updates from that game.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT