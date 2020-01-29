356
Podcast January 29

Scoutcast Episode 319 – Mane replacements and Wildcard planning

He tore a hamstring, then broke our hearts. Sadio Mane’s (£12.3m) injury in Liverpool’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers has ruined many Fantasy Premier League managers’ Double Gameweek 24.

It is understandable that the many Mane owners, in particular those who handed the midfielder their Triple Captain chip, were after some tender loving care from the Scoutcast crew.

Our trio of Joe, Az and FPL Family’s Lee try their best to lift the community’s spirits as they consider the best replacements for the winger.

With a lack of choice among premium assets in the centre of the park, budget options take centre stage, with an eye on pricey picks elsewhere in their squads.

Mane’s injury is likely set to sideline him for the next week or two, which has prompted some to deploy their second Wildcard.

This episode takes in the best players to consider for Wildcardees and also aims to help those yet to use this chip, to find the optimal time to wield it during the season run-in. This discussion also takes in upcoming blank and double Gameweeks, with the picture slowly starting to take shape.

One team we know will have a blank fixture, in Gameweek 28, is Sheffield United, as Aston Villa’s Carabao Cup victory this week means that the West Midlands side’s forthcoming encounter with Chris Wilder’s troops needs to be postponed. The Scoutcast crew consider the best Blades to opt for, given their otherwise splendid schedule.

Elsewhere, Lee takes his turn to pick a differential for the next four Gameweeks, there are clean sheets to consider, and transfer and captaincy plans are revealed.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday January 28 via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below. The Soundcloud version is in the third player.

                                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.