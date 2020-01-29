352
Pro Pundit Teams January 29

Which FPL assets are strong at set-piece situations?

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman, looks at the Premier League players who are prospering from free-kicks and corners.

Set pieces are an important tool in the modern game, with top teams placing more importance on them than ever.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, Gareth Southgate visited 2014 Super Bowl winners Seattle Seahawks and consulted set-piece specialists in both the NFL and NBA in an attempt to give England an edge.

With set pieces at the heart of their gameplan, they reached their first tournament semi-final in 22 years.

Around the same time, Jurgen Klopp ordered a complete overhaul of Liverpool’s set-piece routines, which led to the appointment of dedicated throw-in coach Thomas Gronnemark.

While some pundits and fans found the idea baffling, the Reds now retain possession from throw-ins 68.4% of the time, compared to just 45.5% prior to Gronnemark’s arrival.

At the top level, small details can make all the difference.

This season, no team across Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1) have scored more goals from set plays than Newcastle United, with 12.

That accounts for a massive 50% of their total (24).

When looking at the Magpies’ scorers this season, you’ll notice they are mostly defenders.

Knowing they pose a threat at set pieces, and have a kind run of fixtures ahead (see below), backing one of their budget centre-backs like Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) or Federico Fernández (£4.4m), who has two goals and two assists in 15 starts, could pay off.

Also, Matt Ritchie’s (£5.3m) return from injury and role as a set-piece taker means his first attacking return of the season surely isn’t far away.

Last season in the Premier League, 147 goals were scored from corners.

Burnley were the most efficient, with 7.1% leading to goals, and this season, no other team has a higher xG from set plays.

With Ashley Westwood’s (£5.3m) clever corners often targeting him, Chris Wood (£6.2m) has already bagged five set-piece goals, two more than any other player.

The appeal with the Clarets is that we know how they like to play – long balls up to the two strikers, with an emphasis on winning second balls – and whilst they don’t create many chances, only six teams have a higher xG per shot, which is encouraging.

With 30 Premier League goals since the start of the 2017/18 campaign, Wood is on the Watchlist.

Remarkably, Aston Villa are the only team in the Premier League not to score a headed goal all season.

The signing of Tanzanian forward Mbwana Samatta (£6.0m) from KRC Genk, will look to address that.

All three of his goals in the Champions League this season were scored with his head, including his equaliser at Anfield back in November.

Having played recent matches without a recognised striker, Villa now have a much-needed focal point, and the hope is Samatta’s arrival will ease the burden on Jack Grealish (£6.7m).

In my last article I talked about Southampton, with Alex McCarthy (£4.4m) and Jack Stephens (4.4m) my preferred route into their defence.

However, having watched their recent 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m) could be worth the extra outlay.

His performance was as good as I’ve seen from him in a Saints shirt, with his link-up play with Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) down the left side causing all sorts of problems for the Palace defence.

Only Shane Long (£4.6m) and Michael Obafemi (£4.9m) took up more advanced positions at Selhurst Park.

Since returning to the starting XI in Gameweek 13, Bertrand’s 462 touches in the opposition half is bettered by only five other defenders, whilst he sits in the top ten amongst defenders for xA over the same period.

Looking ahead, transfer plans are on hold till Gameweek 24 is complete and Villa’s opponents in the Carabao Cup Final have been confirmed, but for now, here’s how I’m currently set up.

For those who have been following, you’ll notice I sold Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) last week.

At the time of selling, his fixture run was as follows…

With a likely blank against Arsenal in Gameweek 28, and a possible shift in emphasis towards the Champions League, I decided to cash in, replacing him with Son Heung-min (£9.9m), who faced Norwich City at home.

Turns out they both scored seven points in Gameweek 24, so let’s see how that one plays out over the next couple of weeks.

Thanks for reading… until next time.

Tom Freeman – aka avfc82 – comes onto the team to make most of us feel wildly insecure about our overall rank history. A long-time Fantasy Football Scout user, he has finished inside the top 1,000 a staggering five times since 2009.

  1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    50 mins ago

    My WC team:

    Henderson (McCarthy)
    TAA,Gomez,O’Connell (Lascelles,Williams)
    Salah,KDB,Grealish,Fleck (Hayden)
    Auba,Aguero,Deeney

    Only problem is the blank gw28!

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      39 mins ago

      Can you get Fleck to Traore?

      Open Controls
      1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Nope, 0.0 ITB.
        This blank has really made it tough now

        Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      I think you are sacrificing too much for the front line, no bench as such and Gomez/Fleck starting every week. Gomez could well get rotated now other centre backs are fit again. The blanks will be a struggle too.

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        agree with this, one of Augero or Auba to Ings or Jimmy does wonders for your team

        Open Controls
    3. markloe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      GW28 is a serious problem for this team

      Open Controls
      1. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Surely I can just use my FH for gw28?

        Open Controls
    4. Jekori
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Back to the drawing board if you'd ask me. O'Connell, KdB, Grealish, Fleck, Auba and Kün are way too much blanks in 28. And you want FH for the bigger blank (probably 31)

      Open Controls
    5. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I Like it. Obviously Gw 28 can be hard for you but with 2FT u can have 11 players on the pitch.
      Maybe i would get Pope in there as he has no blanks so u know the u have cover in the GK position

      Open Controls
  2. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 29

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good luck to leftovers

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      just now

      #marchingon

      Open Controls
  3. Basil1977
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    After tonights Man city v Man utd result is there any chance of a double game week before G28?
    Man city v Arsenal/Man utd v Everton, or Sheff utd v Villa being brought forward or will the double game week be after G28

    Open Controls
    1. Daniel - KTBFFH
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Yes there is chance. We would know tomorrow hopefully

      Open Controls
      1. Basil1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        cheers i'll save my transfers this week until sat morning

        Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      Apparently there's a slight possibility of City v Arsenal being moved to GW25 or 26. We should know tomorrow.

      Open Controls
    3. antis0cial
      • 3 Years
      40 mins ago

      I'm not sure how useful City having a DGW will be, Pep will rotate everybody!

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Well he said in a interview that they'll play Arsenal soon

        Open Controls
      2. Daniel - KTBFFH
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Ederson is the penalty taker

        Open Controls
        1. Daniel - KTBFFH
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          And wont be rotated

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Did Pep say that or just say he's the best at taking them?

            Open Controls
        2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          38 mins ago

          My captain

          Open Controls
        3. Devo-McDuff
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          That's trolling mate, he never said that. He said he is the best penalty taker, there's a huge difference.

          Open Controls
        4. JamieNumber4
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          No PL manager in their right mind would allow their GK to take penalties in normal time - too much of a risk if the ball coming back out and being hit on the counter with no GK in goal

          Open Controls
      3. Basil1977
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        39 mins ago

        Auba would be straight in my team

        Open Controls
    4. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      Can’t see it happening before

      Open Controls
    5. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think if Man City/Arsenal were in with a shout for the title/top4 (respectively) they would be more inclined to rearrange it sharpish. As they aren't, I think they will be more relaxed in waiting for either both to get knocked out of Europe, or to play as part of a TGW in 37 where it will likely be a dead rubber for Man City or both teams.

      Open Controls
  4. antis0cial
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Having used my WC I think my initial draft was going to struggle with the blanks, so I've come up with the below, any suggestions?

    Foster McCarthy
    TAA VVD Lund Fernandez Tarkowski
    Salah KDB Grealish Rich Traore
    Vardy Jime Ings

    Old Draft:
    Hendo McCarthy
    TAA VVD Lund Fernandez Stepehns
    Salah KDB Grealish Maddison Traore
    Auba Ings Jime

    Open Controls
    1. markloe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      I don't get why you've ditched Henderson when you could play McCarthy in the blank anyway? Richarlison has sketchy fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. antis0cial
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        Looking ahead, both are likely to blank in 31

        Open Controls
        1. Toblerone52 - Hung like a H…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Free hit in 31

          Open Controls
          1. antis0cial
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Using my WC this early, I was hoping to navigate 31 without a free hit then free hit for the big DGW

            Open Controls
  5. smash
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Whats the general consensus on Firmino out - Aubamayang in this game week?

    cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. caldracula
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      Bobby’s a nice differential, would keep.

      Open Controls
    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Keep imo. Playing pretty well.

      Open Controls
    3. Basil1977
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      34 mins ago

      Liverpool have great fixtures and no blank in G28 it's a no from me

      Open Controls
    4. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Not for me squire

      Open Controls
    5. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Naah

      Open Controls
  6. quayle99
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    Best choice 5th Mid:

    Hayden
    Cantwell
    Fleck

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      If playing him a bit, Fleck.

      Open Controls
    2. NielsvanDelft
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Fleck

      Open Controls
  7. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    Salah Tc'ers! What are you expecting from him tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      27 mins ago

      Expecting? A blank. Hoping for? Two returns.

      Open Controls
    2. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      To be honest i’d take 1 goal.

      Open Controls
    3. Slartibartfast
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Frustration

      Open Controls
    4. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      Disappointment and heartbreak

      Open Controls
      1. Pep Pig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        I kind of expected a blank against Wolves mate and didn't go into that game giddy. Actually think he's going to do very well tonight! There.... I said it

        Open Controls
        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          Boo - jinx 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            Sorry pal just feeling ballsy 😀

            Open Controls
    5. Rhodes your boat
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      Plays full 90, assist and YC for another topless celebration

      Open Controls
    6. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      I hope for nothing so anything is a bonus

      Open Controls
      1. Johnny Drama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        It's a difference between hoping and expecting pal

        Open Controls
    7. toca
        22 mins ago

        2 goals + 1 assist + 3 bonus points. No clean sheet. Result: West Ham 1 Liverpool 3

        You can take that and put it in the bank.

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          19 mins ago

          Well that's very optimistic

          Open Controls
        2. Qaiss
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          The dream you had last night or something? Mo Salah scoring 2 away goals against a team who will put everyone behind the ball when he's scored 1 away goal all season...

          Open Controls
          1. Woy_is_back
            • 2 Years
            just now

            lol, West Ham will concede early and then they will be wide open

            Open Controls
      • Jekori
        • 5 Years
        20 mins ago

        8 points (1 goal and either 1 bonus or 1 cs point)

        Open Controls
      • jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        0.

        Open Controls
    8. antoinehude
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Current team:
      McCarty
      Alexander-Arnold / Dunk / Stephens
      Mané / Salah / De Bruyne / Martial
      Vardy / Ings / Calvert-Lewin

      Button / Lundstram / Williams / Cantwell

      Transferts:
      Out: Dunk / Mané / Calvert-Lewin (Lundstram)

      In A: Fernandez / Grealish / Aguero
      In B: Van Dijk / Traoré / Aubameyang
      In C: Lascelles / Son / Firmino (Reid)

      Open Controls
      1. TheLord
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    9. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Who are your 5 midfielders on a WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        21 mins ago

        Salah KDB Son Grealish Fleck

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Roulette
          • 2 Years
          just now

          3 of those blank in GW28! Not concerned?

          Open Controls
      2. TheLord
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        Salah KDB Grealish Traore (Hayden)

        Open Controls
      3. antis0cial
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Salah, KDB, Grealish, Traore and one other, maybe Rich

        Open Controls
      4. GuenDoozy
          just now

          Salah KDB Grealish Perez Traore

          Open Controls
      5. Johnny Drama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        30 mins ago

        Which GWs are the most likely to have blanks? And which teams would this affect?

        Open Controls
        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          26 mins ago

          28 will be 4 teams blanking
          31 will probably be 10 to 14 teams blanking
          34 will probably be 1 or 2 teams blanking

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            24 mins ago

            So GW 37 will be a small dgw ?
            GW 34 has double & blanks too right ?

            Open Controls
            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah, so GW37 should be the bigger DGW.

              Open Controls
            2. toca
                just now

                No, GW37 will be a HUGE DGW

                Open Controls
            3. Johnny Drama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              23 mins ago

              Appreciate that! And the DGWs will possible be..?

              Open Controls
              1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Ok...…..

                28 will be 4 teams blanking
                31 will probably be 10 to 14 teams blanking
                34 will probably be 1 or 2 teams blanking, and probably 4 to 6 other teams having a DGW
                37 will probably be 8 to 12 teams having a DGW.

                Open Controls
                1. Pep Roulette
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  31 - Free Hit
                  36 - WC
                  37 - Bench Boost

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                    • 5 Years
                    13 mins ago

                    The ability to save FH in 31 and using it in 34 could be a monster one, if it turns out to be possible.

                    Open Controls
                    1. jtreble
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      FH31/FH34 is going to be a tough one.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Pep Roulette
                      • 2 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Yeah I was thinking about that too! GW34 looks like a great differential GW for free hit! But it's difficult to set a team for GW31 with so many potential blanks!

                      Open Controls
                      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        If Liverpool reserves get knocked out against Chelsea, then that's 3 Liverpool in a plum game in 31 that everyone has already. 3 Wolves look good from 29 onwards, and they have a plum fixture that will definitely go ahead in 31. That's 6 to start with. Then you have FTs, and likely one or two in your current squad that will play in 31. I think it could be doable.

                        Open Controls
                2. Johnny Drama
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Haha.
                  Cheers, legendary mate!

                  Open Controls
          2. jtreble
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            https://twitter.com/BenCrellin?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

            Open Controls
            1. Johnny Drama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 mins ago

              Cheers! Helpful.

              Open Controls
        2. Rhodes your boat
          • 3 Years
          29 mins ago

          Best combo (starting striker and 4th mid)

          A) jimi Traoré
          B) jimi fleck
          C) dcl grealish

          Open Controls
          1. markloe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Stormbringer22
              7 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            • TheLord
              • 2 Years
              6 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
          3. Zilla
            • 2 Years
            26 mins ago

            Mahrez is injured?

            Open Controls
          4. TheLord
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            On wc, final decision (for now)

            A) VVD and Button (McCarthy in goal
            B) Gomez and Henderson (McCarthy/Henderson rotation preparing for BB)

            Have TAA already

            Open Controls
            1. Rhodes your boat
              • 3 Years
              just now

              A

              Open Controls
          5. Bavarian
            • 2 Years
            22 mins ago

            Any news on Aubameyang possible move to Barcelona?

            Open Controls
            1. I Member
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              14 mins ago

              Not going to happen but the transfer window closes before the GW deadline anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. Bavarian
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Thank you

                Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Not happening, Arsenal would not allow our best player to leave and have no replacement. It could happen in the summer but to another club.

              Open Controls
            3. Arteta
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              I've heard it could actually go through as a straight swap for Messi! We give them our best and the opposite, it's only fair that way.

              Open Controls
              1. The Train Driver
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                You know what opposite means right?

                Open Controls
            4. Jekori
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Yeah barca will probably just sign Rodrigo for loads of money. They are so desperate with the suarez injury they even tried to loan Tadic from ajax. What did they think they would say? Sure take our best and only striker for a loan deal?

              Open Controls
          6. AchilleasP
              22 mins ago

              Please RMT

              McCarthy - Button

              Robertson - TAA - Soyuncu - Rico - Lundstram

              Mane - De Bruyne - Martial - Grealish - Cantwell

              Vardy - Maupay - Jimenez

              1FT 1.1 ITB

              Any suggested transfers?

              Open Controls
            • joeydelucchi
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              thoughts on this WC

              mcarthy
              robertson pereira Mendy trent
              kdb mane perez
              ings auba aguero

              button - tanganga - hayden - mcarthy (palace)

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 2 Years
                12 mins ago

                Looks good! Pereira & Mendy can be downgraded and midfield can be upgraded!

                Open Controls
                1. joeydelucchi
                  • 3 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  i dont see anyone worthwhile getting in when mendy and pereira have potential for attacking and clean sheet returns ....any suggestions?

                  Open Controls
                  1. joeydelucchi
                    • 3 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    let me put it this way, pereira is equal on points with maddo and grealish 6th and 7th placed mids....so why change? leicester have great fixtures and can get clean sheets.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Pep Roulette
                      • 2 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I don't see Leicester getting clean sheet for the next 3! They haven't been solid recently!

                      And Pep will rotate his fullbacks, a blank for City in GW28 and not so good fixtures from a defensive perspective, which makes Mendy a no go for me!

                      You could get Traore, some defenders from Soton or Newcastle!

                      Open Controls
                      1. joeydelucchi
                        • 3 Years
                        just now

                        pereira can return in any game imo...and leicester are capable of clean sheets....you are probably right about mendy but if i had to choose between mendy and traore i prefer having the major differential playing under peps side that are fixture proof, only 1% owned and laporte is back.

                        if i was to downgrade mendy then the best i could get is traore probably so as i said i think i'll stick with mendy....thanks for your advice anyway ....rather go against the grain 🙂

                        Open Controls
            • Nelly's Reds
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              20 mins ago

              To WC or not to WC... Thoughts?

              Current squad:

              Guaita, McGovern
              Kelly, TAA, Federico Fernandez, Stevens, Lord Lund
              Grealish, Richarlison, Maddison, Mane, KDB
              DCL, Firmino, Ings

              Potential GW 25 WC squad:

              Dubravka, McCarthy
              Robbo, TAA, Matt Ritchie, O'Connell, Enda Stevens
              Salah, Grealish, KDB, Traore, Fleck
              Ings, Jimenez, DCL for one more week then bring in Wood (or make the DCL to Wood swap immediately)

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Your team is good! You could even save your FT this week!

                Open Controls
              2. Jekori
                • 5 Years
                just now

                O'Connell, Stevens, Grealish, Fleck and KdB blank in 28? Think it's a bit too much sheffield utd with that in mind

                Open Controls
            • phily4321
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              Any thoughts on WC improvements?
              £2.3m to spare

              McCarthy (McGovern)
              Trent-Robbo-O'Connell-Egan (Williams)
              Salah-KDB-Grealish-Traore (Hayden)
              Auba-Jimenez (Ings)

              Open Controls
              1. JamieNumber4
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                9 mins ago

                BB to play still? Might be worth improving your bench spots

                Open Controls
                1. phily4321
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yeah, Since i posted i've brought dubravka in for mcgovern.

                  I also might bring cantwell in for hayden and someone else in for williams

                  Open Controls
            • Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              14 mins ago

              What would be your plans if City vs Arsenal takes place in GW25/GW26! A double for both in one of those gameweeks then a blank for both in GW28! How many players would you have? Who would you have? When to buy and when to sell?

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                Apparently Leicester have now played 10 games without a Vardy goal...

                What do you do if you happen upon a roulette table that has just had 10 consecutive odd numbers??

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  *reply fail 🙂

                  Open Controls
              2. The Train Driver
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                Already have kdb, mendy, auba. Would get 2 more probz

                Open Controls
              3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                9 mins ago

                Think id avoid arsenal and maybe look at a Mahrez KDB city double up, but even then Pep will surely break hearts

                Open Controls
              4. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                • 6 Years
                5 mins ago

                FH time

                Open Controls
                1. Pep Roulette
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  We have GW31 & GW34 too. FH surely in one of those two!

                  Open Controls
              5. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Mane+Vardy+Maupay >> Auba+Kun+Torreira perhaps 🙂

                Open Controls
            • JK - Cønt ⭐
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Like Ritchie but are we sure the potential arrival of Danny Rose isn't a threat to his place?

              Open Controls
              1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • 3 Years
                4 mins ago

                It will be yeah

                Open Controls
              2. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                lol really? D. Rose to Newcastle?

                Open Controls
            • Differential (c)
              • 4 Years
              9 mins ago

              Sky Sports reporting Cedric Soares could move to Arsenal this window, for a fee of 6m.
              https://twitter.com/TheSaintCentre/status/1222524407626768384?s=20

              Could be an option at 4.8m once he recovers from injury. Think this spells the end of Ceballos and AMN being shifted to his preferred position of central midfield.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Rotation nightmare with bellenderin

                Open Controls
              2. GuenDoozy
                  just now

                  Backup rb

                  Open Controls
              3. Malkmus
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                Afternoon, are Mane owners keeping? If I was to get rid it would be for a -4.

                Ta!

                Open Controls
                1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • 3 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I’m keeping I think. I can move him out for free to Aguero but not sure I will

                  Open Controls
                2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Probably keeping, no standout options that I would want long term.

                  Open Controls
              4. RAFA THE GAFFA
                • 3 Years
                5 mins ago

                Soy >> Fernandez and roll my FT here?

                McCarthy
                TAA • Lunds • Rico • Fernandez
                KDB • Salah • Grealish • Mahrez*
                Vardy • Maupay
                (McGov. Greenwood. Aurier. Mané*)

                Open Controls
                1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  Yep

                  Open Controls

