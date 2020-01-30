429
Scout Squad January 30

The Scout Squad picks for FPL Gameweek 25

429 Comments
With the first Double Gameweek of 2019/20 done and dusted, the Scout Squad panel switch their attention to the coming weekend.

In this recurring article, our four regulars – editorial staff Paul, David and Neale plus community manager Geoff – each proposes an 18-man squad of Fantasy assets for the coming weekend and explain their notable inclusions/omissions below.

The 72 nominations listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £85m) for the weekly Scout Picks selection ahead of the Gameweek 25 deadline at 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

There are requirements for at least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper, at least one defender under £5.0m, at least one midfielder priced £6.5m or below and at least one forward priced at £7.5m or lower.

Each panelist is restricted to no more than three players from the same team, as is the case in FPL.

We will again be adding a captaincy to the Scout Picks, with details of that revealed on Friday.

 DavidNealePaulGeoff
GKDean HendersonBen FosterMartin Dubravka Martin Dubravka
 Pepe ReinaVicente GuaitaVicente Guaita Vicente Guaita
 Alex McCarthyLukasz FabianskiDean HendersonNick Pope
DFEnda StevensAndrew RobertsonTrent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold
 Trent Alexander-ArnoldTrent Alexander-Arnold Andrew Robertson Matt Ritchie
 Jack O’ConnellEnda StevensEnda Stevens Hector Bellerin
 Matt TargettMatt RitchieMatt RitchieHarry Maguire
 Gary CahillSam ByramEzri KonsaDiego Rico
MFKevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah Mohamed Salah
 Mohamed Salah Kevin De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne Anthony Martial
 Jack Grealish Jack GrealishJack Grealish Jack Grealish
 Ayoze Perez Son Heung-minAaron MooyRyan Fraser
 Adama TraoreHarry WilsonErik LamelaMiguel Almiron
FWSergio AgueroPierre-Emerick Aubameyang Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Roberto Firmino
 Roberto FirminoJamie Vardy Sergio AgueroPierre-Emerick Aubameyang
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Troy DeeneyRaul JimenezSergio Aguero
 Jamie VardyChris WoodChris WoodCallum Wilson
 Raul JimenezRaul JimenezNeal MaupayDominic Calvert-Lewin

Most popular picks: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, Jack Grealish, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (four), Vicente Guaita, Enda Stevens, Matt Ritchie, Kevin De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, Raul Jimenez (three)

DAVID SAID…

I’m backing Sheffield United’s defence with a triple-up for Gameweek 25. Selhurst Park has seen fewer goals than any other ground this season, while the Blades remain in the top six for fewest shots conceded in the box in 2019/20.

Unfortunately, recent developments have seriously dented John Lundstram’s appeal so I’ve gone with Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell on top of Dean Henderson.

I also fancy Aston Villa’s backline as they travel to a still out-of-sorts Bournemouth side. Dean Smith’s men have been making progress since switching to three at the back, which boosts the clean sheet potential of Reina and the attacking capabilities of Matt Targett.

The left-back scored in the EFL Cup midweek and went close to finding the net against Watford in Gameweek 24.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne look like good bets for decent hauls in Gameweek 25. There remain issues with Spurs’ defence since Jose Mourinho’s arrival, while Aguero has six goals in his last three.

Meanwhile, the Argentinian’s scintillating return to form is good news for De Bruyne, who has played more key passes in his last four matches than any other player.

Mohamed Salah also gets a mention, only Aguero and Gabriel Jesus coming into Gameweek 25 with more shots in the box than him over his last four.

The aforementioned change to a three-at-the-back system for Villa has been getting the best out of Jack Grealish too, so I’d expect him to continue his run of form, which has seen him register three attacking returns in the last two away matches.

Ayoze Pérez has been the key man for Leicester of late with double the number of shots in the box compared to Jamie Vardy over their last four matches while Adama Traoré gets into my selection having topped the whole Premier League for big chances created over the same period.

Joining Aguero up front is Roberto Firmino. Even though he is yet to score a league goal at Anfield this season, I believe it’s coming soon. Over his last four matches, the Brazilian has registered more shots in the box, more big chances and more shots on target than Salah.

NEALE SAID

With six of the top seven playing each other this weekend, there are no stand-out clean sheet prospects among the clubs chasing European places.

Even Liverpool’s home fixture against Southampton is far from straightforward, with the Saints among the Premier League’s form teams over the last two months.

That being said, the runaway league leaders have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight league matches and I’m more than happy to see one or both of Trent Alexander-Arnold or Andrew Robertson make the Scout Picks.

Robertson narrowly gets top spot in my own selection, with the Saints set to be missing regular right-back, Cedric Soares, either through injury or indeed his exit from St Mary’s.

Newcastle v Norwich and Crystal Palace v Sheffield United are perhaps the likeliest sources of shut-outs, based on the underlying stats.

The Canaries’ total of six goals on the road is by some distance the worst in the division, while only two clubs have found the back of the net on fewer occasions than Steve Bruce’s side on home soil.

Danny Rose’s impending arrival perhaps affects his medium-term prospects but Matt Ritchie should be stationed at left wing-back in Gameweek 25 at least, with his set-piece responsibilities adding to his appeal.

Sam Byram also could prosper from the Magpies’ defensive weaknesses at dead-ball situations (they have allowed more chances from set plays than any other team in 2019/20), having popped up with nine attempts in the box – four of them headers – since his promotion to the starting XI in Gameweek 13.

With John Lundstram’s place perhaps in some doubt, I’ve gone for Enda Stevens as my Sheffield United coverage – though there are multiple routes into the Blades’ defence.

Palace have allowed more crosses from their right flank than any other side in the last six Gameweeks, so United’s gallivanting wing-back could prosper at both ends.

By contrast, Bournemouth v Aston Villa ought to supply chances aplenty, with the two sides having shipped a combined 24 goals over the last six Gameweeks.

The talismanic Jack Grealish is an obvious pick and I’ve gone for Harry Wilson in this fixture, too, with the Bournemouth winger having had more attempts on goal than any Cherries player this season.

Villa have allowed more chances from their left flank than any other team this season, as well.

Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s excellent record against Burnley sees the Gabonese forward get my first nomination up front, while one clean sheet in 12 away matches for Chelsea ought to give Jamie Vardy the perfect platform to bounce back to form on Saturday lunchtime.

The Gunners’ vulnerability to free-kicks and corners (more chances conceded from set plays than any team in the last six Gameweeks bar Newcastle) ought to fill Chris Wood with confidence, while Everton’s tendency to concede headed opportunities (again, a league-high total over the previous half-dozen matches) could benefit Troy Deeney at Vicarage Road.

PAUL SAID…

Investing in at least one premium forward could pay off this weekend, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sergio Aguero both boasting strong records against their opponents.

With that in mind, I’ve looked to a couple of cut-price midfielders who have strong underlying recent numbers.

Aaron Mooy continues to be overlooked in the sub-£5.0m bracket in FPL.

Owned by less than 1% of squads, the Brighton midfielder has scored in two of his last four outings, including a strike against Bournemouth in the previous Gameweek.

Mooy boasts strong all-round potential for the Seagulls’ visit to West Ham. The Australian’s total of 12 chances created in his last four matches was bettered by only two other midfielders.

Erik Lamela has offered a considerable goal threat since returning to the Spurs starting XI in the last two Gameweeks.

The Argentine’s eight shots and five shots in the box both rank fourth among midfielders in that period.

Sitting in just 1.2% of squads, he produced his season-high haul against Man City back in Gameweek 2, earning 12 points thanks to a goal and an assist.

At the back, Matt Ritchie and Ezri Konsa are owned by less than 1% of FPL managers.

Ritchie’s delivery, in particular, will pose problems as Newcastle welcome Norwich to St James’ Park.

Despite featuring on just five occasions this term, his total of seven successful crosses sits second for the Magpies.

The Scotland international has been immediately handed set-piece duties since his return from injury in Gameweek 23.

Norwich, meanwhile, have struggled to defend aerial situations.

They have conceded 63 headed shots and 93 shots from set-pieces – both those totals rank fifth-worst this term.

Aston Villa’s Konsa has been one of the standout defenders for goal threat in recent matches.

His seven shots on goal rank second at the back over the last six, while he earned an assist against Watford in the previous Gameweeks.

Dean Smith’s side head to Bournemouth in buoyant form, having clinched a place in the EFL Cup final with a win over Leicester on Tuesday evening.

At a cost of just £4.3m, Konsa could be a handy cut-price option if we need to free up funds for big-hitters up front.

GEOFF SAID…

Martin Dubravka and Newcastle haven’t looked bad at home this season and they host Norwich, ahead of a strong run of fixtures.

Vicente Guaita will hope to hold off Sheffield United at home, while Nick Pope has at least a chance for save points, if Arsenal and the returning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang do score.

In defence, I once again start with Trent Alexander-Arnold before looking elsewhere.

With ten attacking returns last season, Matt Ritchie now has two straight starts and catches my eye at home to Norwich.

I expect Hector Bellerin to get a start at Burnley, after scoring on his return in Gameweek 24.

Harry Maguire could take his FA Cup form into his home game against Wolves in Gameweek 25, while Diego Rico is a nice budget pick at home to Villa.

Mohamed Salah has a favourable fixture against Southampton and with Sadio Mane likely out of Gameweek 25, he’s a particularly strong captaincy shout.

Anthony Martial will once again be central to what United do going forward at home to Wolves, meanwhile.

After those two it opens up quite nicely and I’ve opted for three cheaper options over Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min: Jack Grealish, Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron.

With an eye on my cheaper midfield picks, I look to Roberto Firmino and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who will return from suspension in Gameweek 25.

I then include Sergio Aguero despite some rotation risk, after six goals and an assist in three Gameweeks.

Callum Wilson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin round off my picks.

THE COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, one of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks by pitting their chosen XI against ours.

The community member who beats our picks by the biggest margin over the campaign will win a £100 Amazon Voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

In Gameweek 23, Rude Reviewer lost 31-39 to the Scout Picks.

There was no community champion in Gameweek 24.

Irfansheikh and AK’s 17-point winning margins from Gameweek 6 and 10 remain the current targets to beat.

Our Scout Picks article on Friday will have further details on who is representing the community this week.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.