Bruno Fernandes debuts for Man United as Wolves visit Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) straight into the Manchester United team for Gameweek 25.

The former Sporting midfielder signed for the club earlier this week and looks to be operating in the number 10 role this evening.

Fernandes will support Anthony Martial (£7.9m) from attacking midfield, where he will be flanked by Daniel James (£5.9m) and Juan Mata (£6.2m).

Meanwhile, there was less positive news for those invested in budget left-back Brandon Williams (£4.1m) drops to the bench, with Luke Shaw (£5.4m) handed the nod.

Meanwhile, Wolves are boosted by the return of Willy Boly (£4.7m) at centre-back.

He has been out injured since Gameweek 9 after suffering an ankle fracture, although was named as an unused substitute last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo has elected not to drop his new signing in at the deep end, Daniel Podence (£5.5m) named on the bench.

That means Wolves front-three still features Diogo Jota (£6.1m) and Adama Traoré (£5.8m) either side of Raùl Jiménez (£7.6m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, A Pereira; James, B Fernandes, Mata; Martial.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.

