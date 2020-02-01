980
Dugout Discussion February 1

Bruno Fernandes debuts for Man United as Wolves visit Old Trafford

980 Comments
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has thrown Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) straight into the Manchester United team for Gameweek 25.

The former Sporting midfielder signed for the club earlier this week and looks to be operating in the number 10 role this evening.

Fernandes will support Anthony Martial (£7.9m) from attacking midfield, where he will be flanked by Daniel James (£5.9m) and Juan Mata (£6.2m).

Meanwhile, there was less positive news for those invested in budget left-back Brandon Williams (£4.1m) drops to the bench, with Luke Shaw (£5.4m) handed the nod.

Meanwhile, Wolves are boosted by the return of Willy Boly (£4.7m) at centre-back.

He has been out injured since Gameweek 9 after suffering an ankle fracture, although was named as an unused substitute last time out.

Nuno Espirito Santo has elected not to drop his new signing in at the deep end, Daniel Podence (£5.5m) named on the bench.

That means Wolves front-three still features Diogo Jota (£6.1m) and Adama Traoré (£5.8m) either side of Raùl Jiménez (£7.6m).

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Shaw, Maguire, Lindelöf, Wan-Bissaka; Fred, A Pereira; James, B Fernandes, Mata; Martial.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez, Traoré.

980 Comments
  diesel001
    • 3 Years
    2 days, 7 hours ago

    Sheffield Utd the big winners this GW. Chelsea, Leicester, Wolves and Man Utd all drawing.

    Open Controls
    Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      2 days, 7 hours ago

      I hope they get 4th.

      Open Controls
    Arteta
      • 4 Years
      2 days, 7 hours ago

      It would be so Arsenalish to not take advantage of this.

      Open Controls
      ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 6 hours ago

        Arsenal are different under Arteta. A win tomorrow, hopefully.

        Open Controls
  Trophé Mourinho
      2 days, 7 hours ago

      Thomas Knights: Anthony Martial has been worse than woeful today. Seems to need Rashford alongside him for him to put any effort. A lot lot lot more needed from him.

      Open Controls
      Giggs Boson.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 days, 7 hours ago

        Needs dropping for Greenwood or Ighalo.

        Open Controls
        Trophé Mourinho
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            This is why Martial will never be a good fantasy asset, will never ever reach his potential. His heart/head is just not in football imo

            Open Controls
          Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            Absolutely
            He's so selfish !!

            Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 days, 6 hours ago

          Frustrating player, so inconsistent.

          Open Controls
        ElChapo
          • 1 Year
          2 days, 6 hours ago

          It's such a worn out cliché thing to say that he lacks effort...he ran/tried as much as James.

          Trying to play it into his feet with boly all over his back is never going to work out..

          Open Controls
      Skalla
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 7 hours ago

        Bruno putting on a Wolves shirt 🙂

        Open Controls
        ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Yeah, swapped for Wolves after realizing how dire this United team is. 😉

          Open Controls
          Skalla
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            Atleast we get Podence he looks decent!

            Open Controls
            ZeBestee
              • 5 Years
              2 days, 7 hours ago

              Would you swap them though? 43M for Podence.

              Open Controls
      ZeBestee
        • 5 Years
        2 days, 7 hours ago

        Martial rarely laughs, what's bothering him?

        Open Controls
        Giggs Boson.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          You'd be that miserable too if you were French.

          Open Controls
          ZeBestee
            • 5 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            A bit harsh there.

            Open Controls
            Giggs Boson.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 7 hours ago

              It was playful, not malicious.

              Open Controls
              ZeBestee
                • 5 Years
                2 days, 7 hours ago

                Yeah, was also kidding.

                Open Controls
          Werkself - A Whole Lawro B*…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            Actually, you'd be misérable. :-).

            Open Controls
        in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          The team he is in perhaps

          Open Controls
      COLLIN QUANER
        • 3 Years
        2 days, 7 hours ago

        58 points with Auba and KDB to play.

        Glad I saved my Wildcard.

        Hope everyone had a good Gameweek!

        Open Controls
        in sane in de bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          55-8 with Auba, KDB and Mahrez here
          I'm okay with that

          Open Controls
          COLLIN QUANER
            • 3 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            Good stuff. Let's hope City go big tomorrow

            Open Controls
            in sane in de bruyne
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 days, 6 hours ago

              Yes! Very unpredictable game imo.

              Open Controls
        ZeBestee
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          51(-4) with Kun, Mahrez and KDB. Hoping for a big game from City tomorrow.

          Open Controls
          COLLIN QUANER
            • 3 Years
            2 days, 6 hours ago

            Likewise. A few KDB assists please.

            Worried Kun might go crazy!

            Open Controls
      Willmissudimitrypayet
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 days, 7 hours ago

        What should be the main focus with FTs over the coming weeks with WC and FH to go?

        Fielding 11 players in 28?
        How much should BG31 factor in?

        Mccarthy
        TAA O'connel Rico Aurier (Lundstram**)
        Salah KDB Martial Grealish Fleck
        Ings Auba Firmino

        Open Controls
      Al-Chemy
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Reckon this team is worth wildcarding?

          Current Team:
          RYAN BUTTON
          TAA Robbo SIDIBE LUNDS CATHCART
          Grealish Salah MARTIAL KDB Hayden
          Ings Jiminez VARDY

          WC Team:
          POPE HENDERSON
          TAA Robbo LASCELLES STEPHENS BALDOCK
          Grealish Salah KDB BARNES/TRAORE Hayden
          Ings Jiminez AUBA

          Otherwise only got 1FT so could do Vardy -> Auba and a downgrade somewhere?

          Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 days, 7 hours ago

          Frustrating week, only non-blank are TAA Salah (C) and Firmino with KDB left to play ...

          Open Controls
          Amey
            • 1 Year
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            Same story everywhere. I WC'ed. Not too happy not too sad.

            Open Controls
            Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 days, 6 hours ago

              Managed to postpone WC here, defenders need hauling

              Open Controls
          SADIO SANÉ
            • 4 Years
            2 days, 7 hours ago

            that's pretty good

            Open Controls
            Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              2 days, 6 hours ago

              Ohh won't moan then

              Open Controls
          Trophé Mourinho
              2 days, 7 hours ago

              What score? 49 here, Alli and KDB left, praying Alli gets a haul tomorrow. I didnt cap Salah -_-

              Open Controls
              Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 days, 7 hours ago

                59 I think, only positive is save FT so can do mini WC moving out Soy Lund Martial and maybe Traore

                Open Controls
                Trophé Mourinho
                    2 days, 6 hours ago

                    damn thats good, captains are killing me. My team always does well but my garbage captain picks ruin it...

                    Open Controls
                    Magic Zico
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      2 days, 6 hours ago

                      Yeah captain picks has been tough ...

                      Open Controls
              melvinmbabazi
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 days, 1 hour ago

                Same

                Open Controls
            JustPark
              • 3 Years
              2 days, 7 hours ago

              Gomes. Is he nailed now? Matip behind the pecking order or?

              Open Controls
              Skalla
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 days, 7 hours ago

                Yep Matip was bad in the Cup no way he gets the spot back atm

                Open Controls
              in sane in de bruyne
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 days, 7 hours ago

                Has to be, right? They conceded like one goal since he came back from injury

                Open Controls
            Laserface
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              2 days, 7 hours ago

              Maupay owners, keeping him for the Watford game or jumping ship ?

              Open Controls
            Willmissudimitrypayet
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 days, 7 hours ago

              Lundstram out?

              Open Controls
              ZeBestee
                • 5 Years
                2 days, 7 hours ago

                I will keep for 1 more gw before shipping.

                Open Controls
              in sane in de bruyne
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                My priority if no other pressing issues coming up

                Open Controls
            anish10
              • 9 Years
              2 days, 6 hours ago

              Hows this WC:

              McCarthy 4.0
              TAA Stevens Lacelles Egan Hanley
              KDB Traore Salah Barnes Hayden
              Firmino Aguero Auba

              Open Controls
              Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                Ings Jiménez are great values ... not considering?

                Open Controls
            Trophé Mourinho
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                TAA - Boly - Lascelles - Fernandez - Lunds
                Looks good? Assuming Lunds keep his place that is, can just switch to another Blade if not.

                Open Controls
                Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  Move Lund out I think ...

                  Open Controls
              ZeBestee
                • 5 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                Guess which player's stats are these below?

                Goals: 0
                Assists: 0
                Chances created: 0
                Acc. Crosses: 0
                Yellow cards: 1
                Dribble succ: 0
                Possession lost: 26
                Aerial duels won: 0

                Open Controls
                Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  Damn ...

                  Open Controls
                Skalla
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  Some nice cherry picking stats there though 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  ZeBestee
                    • 5 Years
                    2 days, 6 hours ago

                    Think he was decent, of course it's a bit early to judge but if he keeps on playing in that deep position, then it will be hard to consider him. Martial will still be the better option til.Rash is back imo.

                    Open Controls
                ZeBestee
                  • 5 Years
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  Needs to show much more for any consideration.

                  Open Controls
                Top Lad Dakes.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  who

                  Open Controls
                  ZeBestee
                    • 5 Years
                    2 days, 6 hours ago

                    The new United boy.

                    Open Controls
              Skalla
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                Nuno confirms Traore good to go and nothing serious.

                Open Controls
              Top Lad Dakes.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                Martial to Traore with my FT then? Hate owning United players

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  Only Rashford is worth considering and he’s out

                  Open Controls
              • Pompel
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                3 x 2 points from Vardy DCL Jimi

                Vardy -> Kun(c) despite GW28 blank?

                Open Controls
                1. Daniel - Became a father an…
                  • 10 Years
                  2 days, 6 hours ago

                  Will he start against West Ham?

                  Open Controls
              • Daniel - Became a father an…
                • 10 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                Is McCarthy a good back up for Henderson? He doesn't have a blank in 28, what about other ones 31 and 34?

                Open Controls
              • Tomas Brolin ate all Depays
                • 7 Years
                2 days, 6 hours ago

                So what’s the current template for the next few weeks ?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.