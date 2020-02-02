Aguero returns to the City starting XI as Bergwijn makes Spurs debut

Gameweek 25 comes to a conclusion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester City the visitors to north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola has made a couple of changes to the side that beat Sheffield United in their last Premier League game.

The main one from a Fantasy perspective concerns Sergio Aguero (£12.0m), who replaces Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) as City’s central striker.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) also comes into midfield, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) not part of the matchday squad.

City look to be back in a 4-3-3 following their dalliances with a wing-back system in recent weeks.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) makes his 17th successive Premier League start in central midfield, while Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) retain their places either side of Aguero.

Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that started the win over Norwich City, one of which sees winger Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) make his debut following his £26.7m move from PSV Eindhoven.

Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) and budget FPL defender Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) also come into the starting XI, with Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) all dropping to the bench.

Only two sides have kept fewer clean sheets than Spurs since Jose Mourinho took charge, although the Lilywhites have conceded fewer big chances than any other team in that time.

No team has scored more goals on the road than Manchester City in 2019/20, with Guardiola’s troops having found the back of the net on 34 occasions in their 12 away fixtures.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

