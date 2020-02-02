2087
Dugout Discussion February 2

Aguero returns to the City starting XI as Bergwijn makes Spurs debut

2,087 Comments
Gameweek 25 comes to a conclusion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester City the visitors to north London.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Pep Guardiola has made a couple of changes to the side that beat Sheffield United in their last Premier League game.

The main one from a Fantasy perspective concerns Sergio Aguero (£12.0m), who replaces Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m) as City’s central striker.

Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) also comes into midfield, with centre-back Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) not part of the matchday squad.

City look to be back in a 4-3-3 following their dalliances with a wing-back system in recent weeks.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) makes his 17th successive Premier League start in central midfield, while Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) retain their places either side of Aguero.

Jose Mourinho makes three changes to the side that started the win over Norwich City, one of which sees winger Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m) make his debut following his £26.7m move from PSV Eindhoven.

Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) and budget FPL defender Japhet Tanganga (£4.0m) also come into the starting XI, with Ryan Sessegnon (£5.4m), Jan Vertonghen (£5.2m) and Erik Lamela (£5.7m) all dropping to the bench.

Only two sides have kept fewer clean sheets than Spurs since Jose Mourinho took charge, although the Lilywhites have conceded fewer big chances than any other team in that time.

No team has scored more goals on the road than Manchester City in 2019/20, with Guardiola’s troops having found the back of the net on 34 occasions in their 12 away fixtures.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Son, Lucas.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero.

2,087 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ct mariner
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Thinking of using WC

    From:
    Ryan, Button
    TAA, Lund, Kelly, Sidibe, Rico
    Salah, KDB, Mane, Grealish, Hayden
    DCL, Ings, Vardy

    To:
    Hendo, McCarthy
    TAA, Basham, Fernandez, Stephens, Taylor
    Salah, KDB, Son, Barnes, Fleck
    Firmino, Jimenez, Ings

    Leaves 0.2 IB

    Any thoughts?
    Keep Lund?
    Barnes vs Traore?
    Other?

    Open Controls
    1. ct mariner
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Got 53 points this week with 38 from Salah/TAA - slipped from 32k to approx 40k

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      It's pretty good.

      Probably marginally prefer Traore until GW29 (mostly due to GW27) where it swings to Barnes... but he's in form now so probably good to have. (Besides, you have Fleck.)

      No need to keep Lund. Basham is a bit of an uninspiring pick, but best at 4.5m surely.

      The main issue you have is 4 BGW players and as such, would probably shift Basham or Fleck to compensate for that.

      Open Controls
      1. ct mariner
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Thanks for feedback.

        Could do:
        Hendo to Pope (as per advice to you below)
        Slight downgrade a defender e.g. Fenrnadez to Lascelles/Masina
        Fleck to Traore

        This means probably either Barnes or Traore on bench but reduces exposure to DGW

        Open Controls
    3. FantasyHero
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 19 mins ago

      Think you can save the WC. Your pressing issues are in defense which could be fixed with a hit or 2.iwouldnt get son over mane. And vardy fixtures gonna turn good soon.

      Open Controls
  2. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Who would you get as a GK now?
    (Assuming no sub GK.)

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Pope

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Pope.

      Eases worries of needing to FH in 31 too.

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Did you get Son in?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          I did yes. Glad I didn't go all in on Grealish for the Bournemouth match!

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        I'll probably FH given my team, but it's a good thought.

        Open Controls
    3. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Yup, his holiness

      Open Controls
    4. matiakez
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      McCarthy still looks the value pick.

      Open Controls
    5. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Pope, McCarthy, Henderson.

      I have first two.

      Open Controls
    6. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Thanks all. Frustrating having gone from Pope back in GW16 or so 😆

      Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Hey guys, 1 FT and 5.9 ITB. Should I keep Vardy for the nice run of games after his next two? Maupay has to go right? But to..

    A Jimi
    B Auba
    C Bobby

    Guaita
    TAA / Holgate / Webster
    Salah / Grealish / KDB / Traore
    Vardy / Ings / Maupay

    Button / Lund / Williams / Cantwell   

    Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Anticlimax of a week, good opportunity to make some ground with Martial and Auba, but got a big fat zero out of them.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Be grateful City failed.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Got KDB, but have Auba to others Aguero and Vardy. Auba had two 1on1 chances himself.

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Aguero should have 10+
          Auba was rusty as an owner.

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 2 Years
            1 day, 6 hours ago

            Pukki could've scored a couple too. He has to start converting those chances soon.

            Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        But yeah, lucky that Aguero missed his chances. Will have a small green with 63 pts this week.

        Open Controls
  5. cigan
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Lundstram > Gomez done. I think I'm gtg for next GW?

    Can't see any clear essentials right now so I plan to wait and spend the 5.5 itb when it becomes clear who has to go first (Vardy, Maddison, Deeney, Guaita ...) and who's the best option (Son? Mane? Auba?)

    Guaita
    TAA Gomez Holgate
    Salah KDB Maddison Grealish
    Vardy Ings Deeney
    (Cathcart Lascelles Dendoncker)

    Open Controls
  6. tucaoneo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Didn't know I have exact money to do Mane + Kelly > Son + VVD (-4) 😮

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Just Son

      Open Controls
    2. gergin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Why You sell Mane when he returns against bottom table team?

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        No certainty as to when he returns and Atletico game just two weeks away so could be rested.

        Open Controls
      2. HashAttack
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        why rush him back for a game against bottom table team

        Open Controls
        1. gergin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          To regain form and match practice maybe?

          Open Controls
  7. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Ryan Button
    TAA Holgate Stephens Söy Lund
    Salah KDB Son Martial Cantwell
    Firmino Jimenez Ings
    1ft. 0.2 itb.
    Save or Lund/Söy out?

    Open Controls
    1. Reiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Save

      Open Controls
  8. ctirakis
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Aguero out due to injury or not? Incredible movement by pep.

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Poor game probably.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        This & seemed troubled by foot.

        Open Controls
      2. ctirakis
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        He stayed on the grass after the penalty. He didnt take the penalty... This is strange... Maybe injured...(?) After all he was close to score twice.

        Open Controls
  9. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Kinda stuck for this week, which do you prefer:

    A) Vardy-Haller-Martial——>Jiménez-Son-Ings (-4)

    B) Vardy-Mane-Haller——>Kun-Son-Ings (-4)

    C) Other suggestions?

    Ryan
    TAA - Lunds - Soy - Taylor - Cathcart
    Mane - Salah - Kdb - Martial - Romeu
    Vardy - Haller - DCL

    Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Can't see City winning the CL this year. Pep puts pressure on himself and the team with his comments.

    Open Controls
  11. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Lose,

    1,Holgate,
    2,Soy,
    3, Lundy

    For,
    A, Fernandez
    B,Tanganga,
    C,KWP

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Keep Holgate this week.

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 6 hours ago

        Save FT me thinks.

        Pope,
        Trent, Robbo, Holgate
        Salah,KDB, Martial, Traoré
        Ings, Vardy, Jimenez

        McCarthy, Maddison, Soy, Lundy

        Open Controls
  12. Tinkermania
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    I reckon he gets 0, 1 or 5 against WHU. Not featuring, cameo without or cameo with a goal

    Open Controls
  13. Henning
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Need some advice

    have 5 m in the bank and 1 FT
    My rival is onley 45 points behind what should i do?

    My team

    Ryan Button

    TAA VvD Lundstram Sidibe Stephens

    KDB Traore Perez Salah Grealish

    Ings DCL Vardy

    Rival

    Schmeichel Button

    TAA Lundstram Rico Sidibe Kelly

    Salah KDB Alli Son shelvey

    DCL Firmino Greenwood

    Open Controls
  14. H-Over United
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Have the same dilema like many others...

    Lundstram, Kelly and Ryan will drop in price... Have only one transfer but my defence is very weak:
    TAA, Stephens, Lundy, Kelly, Williams

    Have the funds for Lundy + Kelly -> Egan + Basham.

    SHE have three great home fixtures and maybe that can work?!?
    How du u see it?

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 6 hours ago

      Take the hit, will pay off over a few GWs

      Open Controls
  15. Don Kloppeone
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/02/tricky-fixtures-limit-appeal-of-everton-and-watford-assets-after-five-goal-epic/

    Open Controls
  16. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Really tough to climb up ranking ... correct in captaining Salah with other premiums failed, yet only 5 points above the top 10K average. Not moaning, just feeling exhausted ... 🙁

    Open Controls
  17. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 6 hours ago

    Martial owners what's your plan?Keep or sell?

    Open Controls
  18. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 5 hours ago

    5.5m itb to use on a striker upgrade.
    Preferably Greenwood > 9.9m Max.
    0.3m short of Deeney > Aguero

    Henderson
    TAA,VVD,Digne
    Salah,KDB,Son,Grealish
    DCL,Deeney,Greenwood

    McCarthy,Mooy,Lascelles,Williams

    1.Greenwood >> Jimenez/Vardy or Ings
    2. Grealish >> Barnes,Aguero -4

    Open Controls

