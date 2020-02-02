Aubameyang returns as budget FPL forward Martinelli keeps his place

The penultimate match of Gameweek 25 takes place at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Arsenal are the visitors to Burnley, with kick-off in Lancashire at 14:00 GMT.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) returns straight to the visitors’ starting XI as expected but it is Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m), rather than Gabriel Martinelli (£4.6m), who makes way for the Gabonese striker.

Aubameyang and Martinelli were popular purchases heading into this weekend, having been bought by 280,519 and 130,017 Fantasy Premier League managers respectively ahead of Gameweek 25.

Aubameyang registered 13 points in this fixture last season and has scored seven goals in his four previous league meetings with Sean Dyche’s side.

The Gunners, indeed, have won all 11 of their previous encounters with the Clarets in league and cup.

Mikel Arteta’s only other alteration from Gameweek 24 sees Matteo Guendouzi (£4.3m) replace Lucas Torreira (£4.7m) in the middle of the park.

Burnley, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Clarets come into this game off the back of successive Premier League wins, having also claimed the scalp of Leicester City a fortnight ago.

Only two outfielders in Dyche’s starting XI – James Tarkowski (£5.1m) and Chris Wood (£6.2m) – are owned by more than 1% of Fantasy managers, although goalkeeper Nick Pope (£4.6m) still sits in around one in seven FPL squads.

Pope has banked back-to-back double-digit hauls for his remaining owners and a point or more today will move him second in the overall goalkeepers’ standings and take him past the 100-point mark.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

