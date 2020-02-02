1116
Dugout Discussion February 2

Aubameyang returns as budget FPL forward Martinelli keeps his place

1,116 Comments
Share

The penultimate match of Gameweek 25 takes place at Turf Moor this afternoon.

Arsenal are the visitors to Burnley, with kick-off in Lancashire at 14:00 GMT.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10.8m) returns straight to the visitors’ starting XI as expected but it is Nicolas Pepe (£9.1m), rather than Gabriel Martinelli (£4.6m), who makes way for the Gabonese striker.

Aubameyang and Martinelli were popular purchases heading into this weekend, having been bought by 280,519 and 130,017 Fantasy Premier League managers respectively ahead of Gameweek 25.

Aubameyang registered 13 points in this fixture last season and has scored seven goals in his four previous league meetings with Sean Dyche’s side.

The Gunners, indeed, have won all 11 of their previous encounters with the Clarets in league and cup.

Mikel Arteta’s only other alteration from Gameweek 24 sees Matteo Guendouzi (£4.3m) replace Lucas Torreira (£4.7m) in the middle of the park.

Burnley, meanwhile, are unchanged from their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Clarets come into this game off the back of successive Premier League wins, having also claimed the scalp of Leicester City a fortnight ago.

Only two outfielders in Dyche’s starting XI – James Tarkowski (£5.1m) and Chris Wood (£6.2m) – are owned by more than 1% of Fantasy managers, although goalkeeper Nick Pope (£4.6m) still sits in around one in seven FPL squads.

Pope has banked back-to-back double-digit hauls for his remaining owners and a point or more today will move him second in the overall goalkeepers’ standings and take him past the 100-point mark.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ozil, Martinelli, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,116 Comments Post a Comment
  1. KAPTAIN KUN
    • 3 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Richarlison a good replacement for Martial?

    Open Controls
    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Anyone’s a good replacement for that b3llend.

      I’ll go Traoré probably

      Open Controls
    2. TONY123
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Wouldn't replace Martial just yet.

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Until rashford or pogba are back martial is just a massive waste of space

        Open Controls
        1. TONY123
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          He can do much more damage from the wing if Ighalo starts next game imo.

          Open Controls
    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Trying to come up with replacements also

      Richarlison (bad fix’s)
      Mahrez (blank + not nailed)
      Grealish (blank)
      Traore (8 blanks in last 12)
      Maddison (already have - optimistic)

      Wonder whether 4-3-3 with KDB, Mané, Salah mightn’t be a better long term plan to bypass all the current midfield undewhelm

      Open Controls
      1. ALI_G
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        isn't that what most teams were before Mane got injured?

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          Didn’t see too many, if any back 4’s at all, no

          Open Controls
      2. Goonsquad245
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 9 hours ago

        48 hours ago, treble LIV defence was the way?

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 6 hours ago

          Really? Who said that?

          Whoever it was, they must have been fairly observant anyways...And with 9 cleansheets in 10.... they’ve probably done ok 😉

          Equally there eventually may come a time to hop off too, all good things must come to an end after all 😉

          Open Controls
      3. Riverside Red
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 day, 4 hours ago

        Have you abandoned your Pool triple defense

        Open Controls
        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          21 hours, 8 mins ago

          After 15 cleansheets in 5 gameweeks I’m starting to consider it - has worked a treat so far

          Open Controls
        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          21 hours, 7 mins ago

          Leicester seem to have done ok for themselves this season after all too 😉

          Open Controls
    4. CSF150473
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 22 mins ago

      He has terrible fixtures
      Would go Son if you can afford him, if not you got
      Ali
      H Wilson
      Traore

      Open Controls
  2. Nightcrawler
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    50 point lead still catchable??

    Rival still has TC. Used mine in salah last week but still have WC intact

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Im trailing

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      Of course

      Open Controls
    3. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      what chips do you each have left?

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        He has tc wc and bb

        I have wc and bb

        Open Controls
        1. ALI_G
          • 2 Years
          1 day, 10 hours ago

          I think it's doable. Shame you don't have FH for the blank(s)

          Open Controls
          1. Nightcrawler
            1 day, 10 hours ago

            Yes we both wasted in when pool had that world cup

            Open Controls
    4. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      100 point lead is still watchable

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 2 Years
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        Catchable

        Open Controls
        1. Riverside Red
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 day, 4 hours ago

          Doubt it at this stage..

          Open Controls
          1. fcsaltyballs
            • 4 Years
            1 day, 1 hour ago

            2 seasons back I made up almost 150 points in the last 10 games... remember when Kane scored 4 on a couple of occasions

            Open Controls
  3. ^Freedom Fighter^
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    ،play Grealesh Vs TOT or Martial Vs Che
    ? Or sell Martial anyway

    Open Controls
  4. dopellganger
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    What should be changed first? 2ft. 0.5itb

    Foster Button
    Trent Sidibe Lund Rico Soyuncu
    Maddison Martial Salah Kdb Cantwell
    Firmino Ings Jimene

    Open Controls
  5. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 10 hours ago

    Yay, took armband off Salah on Friday and put it on Auba.

    After a brilliant run I’m now going backwards again.

    Open Controls
    1. kamdaraji
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 10 hours ago

      don't understand the logic

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        1 day, 10 hours ago

        He has and Arsenal have a great record against Burnley, Southampton playing well (plus the result was in no way demonstrative of the game).

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 9 hours ago

          This.

          Back on Salah now for next GW, so Auba haul incoming.

          Open Controls
  6. TimetoplaytheKane
    1 day, 9 hours ago

    Is Pope third save under review or is it confirmed as No save ? I've seen worsthe shot given as save and this one was a clear save ,had he not saved it would be a goal ?

    Open Controls
    1. TimetoplaytheKane
      1 day, 9 hours ago

      Worst*

      Open Controls
  7. Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 8 hours ago

    Covered 6k places up with that Son goal alone. Thanks Sonny boy.

    Open Controls
    1. Riverside Red
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 day, 4 hours ago

      Lucky git

      Open Controls
  8. BigBillyBass
    • 1 Year
    1 day, 4 hours ago

    On WC:

    A) Sterling
    B) Smallbone

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.