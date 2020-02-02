1014
Scout Notes February 2

How Bruno Fernandes fared on his United debut as fit-again Boly solidifies Wolves

1,014 Comments
Manchester United 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Goals: None
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus: Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) x3, Conor Coady (£5.0m) x2, Rui Patricio (£5.1m) x1

New recruit Bruno Fernandes (£8.0m) couldn’t inspire Manchester United to much more than the humdrum in a drab draw with Wolves.

The major signing of the January transfer window adopted something akin to a shoot on sight policy on his debut, leading the way for attempts on goal at Old Trafford.

But visiting keeper Rui Patricio (£5.1m) was never really called on to make anything more than a regulation save from his fellow countryman, or any other United player, while David de Gea (£5.4m) was similarly untroubled at the other end.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picked an attacking line-up, starting Juan Mata (£6.2m) in an advanced role for the third time in four Gameweeks.

The Spaniard failed to threaten, however, while Anthony Martial (£7.9m) blanked for the third straight game and didn’t muster a single attempt while he was about it.

The best chance of the match, for United at least, came at the end, when substitute Diogo Dalot (£4.9m) missed with a close-range header.

On the flip side, it was at least a third clean sheet in six matches for United, although those hoping for a fourth straight start for bargain buy Brandon Williams (£4.1m) were instead treated to the return of Luke Shaw (£5.4m) at left-back.

Overall, Fantasy interest in their players is unlikely to have been rekindled by this lacklustre performance and their schedule, with trips to Chelsea and Spurs and a visit from Manchester City over the next five Gameweeks, doesn’t suggest much will change in the short term.

The one star bucking that trend is Fernandes, who attracted plenty of Fantasy business for the match, with 97,885 bringing him in, and is also in the top five for Gameweek 26 purchases.  

Solskjaer was keen to praise him post-match, saying:

Bruno is a top player. He shows qualities that we’re going to enjoy watching later on. He attempted five shots, hit the target a few times, went close a few times and showed some great vision. When he gets to know his players, we’ve got a top player there.

But the manager’s other comments included a claim that Wolves are ‘hard to break down’, despite Saturday’s clean sheet being their first since Gameweek 15 and only their second in 17 league matches.

Such a statement won’t have endeared him to an increasingly sceptical fan base which, when added to the toxic relationship the supporters already have with the club’s owners and executives, doesn’t exactly bode well for United’s immediate prospects.

All of that is probably enough to persuade most Fantasy managers to give most Old Trafford assets a wide berth.

The case for Wolves players is a touch stronger.

A couple of new faces were added in January to freshen up an over-worked squad, with one of them, winger Daniel Podence (£5.5m), given a 14-minute cameo from the bench.

Attempts and chances created were shared among a range of their players on Saturday evening, with Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) the pick of the creative bunch and the 21%-owned Adama Traore (£5.8m) a bustling threat throughout.

Traore was in the wars on Saturday, picking up shoulder and calf injuries, and Santo said:

I know he’s in a lot of pain. He dislocated his shoulder and Matt (Perry), the doctor, managed to put it back again.

He had another kick in the end, so he’s on ice now. But I think it’s nothing serious.

It [the shoulder dislocation] happened before, Tottenham. He’s a strong boy. He’ll be OK, hopefully.


In keeping with the match as a whole, the visitors lacked a cutting edge, with Diogo Jota (£6.1m) unable to stay on his feet to capitalise on his fine run into the area and fellow striker Raul Jimenez (£7.7m) kept to just one shot on target, which de Gea saved with little fuss.

The return of Willy Boly (£4.7m) at centre-half added some much-needed stability at the back (four of Wolves’ five clean sheets have been with him in the side) and further defensive returns could be on the cards as Wolves’ final 13 opponents this season will include seven of the current bottom eight in the league.

Not that coach Nuno Espirito Santo claims to be bothered by such things:

We go toe-to-toe against any opponent, we don’t measure ourselves against whether we are playing the ‘big teams’ or not, it’s about how we develop our ideas on the pitch. Now we’re just going to rest and take this break.

The winter break will certainly be welcome for a Wolves side with more than 40 matches under their belt already this season, and it should also help Fernandes adapt to English football.

Whether he can fire up the increasingly damp squib that is United remains to be seen.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pereira (Greenwood 72′); Mata (Lingard 87′), Bruno Fernandes, James (Dalot 87′); Martial.

Wolves (3-4-3): Rui Patricio; Coady, Boly, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore (Podence 77′), Raul Jimenez (Dendoncker 90′), Jota (Neto 70′).

Members Analysis

West Ham United 3-3 Brighton and Hove Albion

  • Goals: Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) x2, Issa Diop (£4.4m) | Glenn Murray (£5.4m), Pascal Gross (£6.3m), Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) own-goal
  • Assists: Snodgrass | Davy Propper (£4.8m)
  • Bonus: Snodgrass x3, Gross x2, Propper x1

West Ham twice squandered a two-goal lead against fellow strugglers Brighton to drop into the bottom three.

A goal from Issa Diop (£4.4m) and two from Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) should have been enough for David Moyes’ side to complete a first win since Gameweek 21, only for a combination of Glenn Murray (£5.4m) and VAR to conspire against them.

Brighton’s first goal was a comical affair involving Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m) punching the ball into the back of Angelo Ogbonna‘s (£4.5m) head from where it found its way into the net. Replays strongly suggested Murray had impeded the Hammers keeper, but VAR was unconvinced, if it was used at all, and the goal stood.

A terrible mix-up between Diop and Ogbonna gifted the Seagulls their second, Pascal Gross (£6.3m) profiting from the pair’s hesitation to force the ball past the onrushing Fabianski with 15 minutes to play.

And Moyes’ misery was completed four minutes later when VAR overturned referee Michael Oliver’s decision that Murray had handled the ball before converting Davy Propper‘s (£4.8m) cross.

The manager was surprisingly upbeat after the match:

I thought the performance, in the main, was very good. I thought we made a couple of really, really silly mistakes and, because of that, it obviously labels the team because we are a team, but for long periods of the game, our performance was very good. For us to play Liverpool and the effort the players put in in midweek, I thought fatigue played a part in the second half and it had an impact on it.

Fatigue or not, West Ham should have been home and hosed before Brighton’s late comeback.

Diop scored for the second time in four Gameweeks when he lunged to poke home a Snodgrass free-kick and the Scot then scored twice, with the help of deflections for both of them, as they took control after the break.

Debutant Tomas Soucek (£5.0m) was industrious for the Hammers and he struck up an instant rapport with Mark Noble (£5.0m) as the hosts enjoyed a measure of control in central midfield.

The directness of Michail Antonio (£6.9m) was a threat throughout his time on the pitch – he led the way for attempts and shots on target – and Moyes’ decision to replace him with the more defensive Arthur Masuaku (£4.2m) arguably handed the initiative back to Brighton as the game entered its final stages.

Then again, the Seagulls matched their opponents for shots on target, with six apiece, and had 19 attempts overall to the Hammers’ 12.

Fabianski was the busier of the two keepers, denying Solly March (£4.6m) with a particularly sharp save, but while Brighton displayed attacking enterprise for much of the match, they owed their point to West Ham’s errors.

Not that Brighton manager Graham Potter was having any of that:

Mistakes don’t just happen on their own. Something has to force them to happen. We pushed and pushed. In the second half, the game was played in the opposition half and their keeper has made more saves than ours.

However anyone wants to spin all of that, what is less debatable is that there’s little to tempt Fantasy managers into investment in either side.

Snodgrass has form – he’s scored two goals and provided three assists across his last four full matches – but his upcoming fixtures are anything but alluring.

The Hammers are about to embark on a seven-game run involving three of the top four and trips to both Arsenal and Spurs, while the supposedly easier games will come against Wolves and Southampton.

Brighton’s short-term schedule is kinder as they’ll face Watford and Crystal Palace at home and travel to Sheffield United and Wolves.

But a much tougher six-game run follows that, and they remain so leaky at the back – just one clean sheet since Gameweek 11 – and so goal-shy up top, with Saturday’s tally only the second time in nine matches they’ve scored more than once, that few will be casting more than a cursory glance at their assets.

Potter’s wildly unpredictable team selections – Neal Maupay (£5.9m) was an unused substituted yesterday – only dents Albion’s appeal further.

West Ham United XI (4-1-4-1): Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice; Snodgrass (Lanzini 85′), Noble, Soucek (Fornals 85′), Antonio (Masuaku 75′); Haller.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Montoya (Schelotto 72′), Dunk, Webster, Bernardo; Propper, Stephens; Gross, Mooy (March 72′), Trossard; Murray.

Members Analysis

  1. what's my name
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    19 hours, 38 mins ago

    who d you get :
    a. Jim
    b. Ings

    Open Controls
    1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 hours, 16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Cruz88
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 hours, 3 mins ago

      Both?

      Open Controls
      1. what's my name
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        18 hours, 52 mins ago

        cant thx fellaz

        Open Controls
        1. Cruz88
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          18 hours, 6 mins ago

          In that case I would go with Ings. I like owning both but perhaps he has the bigger upside and better fixtures, plus he's still doing well on the stats front in the tough fixtures, was unlucky not to score Vs pool

          Open Controls
  2. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 37 mins ago

    Struggling what to do with this much money in the bank

    Mccarthy
    TAA, Williams, Lundstram
    Salah, Fernandes, KDB, Trossard,
    Ings, Haller, Vardy

    Button, Fleck, Holgate, Dunk
    1FT, 6.2 ITB

    A: Haller -> Aguero/Firmino
    B: Haller, Lundstram -> Bertrand, Aguero/Firmino (-4)
    C: Trossard, Haller -> Henderson, Jimenez (-4)
    D: Trossard, Haller -> Redmond, Aguero/Firmino (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Taffer
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 33 mins ago

      Wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 31 mins ago

        Stupidly spent it on GW24 preparation and it totally backfired

        Open Controls
    2. Penang Sandman
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 29 mins ago

      Quite similar to my deadwoods. But you can play Holgate/Dunk over Lund.

      So save FT probably

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 24 mins ago

        Would still have Williams away to Chelsea in defence, doesn't look good. As well as Dunk ag Watford

        Open Controls
    3. ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 28 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. afsr
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        19 hours, 23 mins ago

        That's where I'm leaning currently, but with Aguero instead of Jimenez

        Open Controls
    4. afsr
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 27 mins ago

      could also do
      E: Lundstram, Trossard -> Fernandez, Mane (-4)

      Open Controls
  3. marzo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    19 hours, 36 mins ago

    1. Roll the FT and make 2/3 changes next GW.
    2. Lundstram-> 4.6m (or less) def.
    3. Lundstram + Mane -> VVD + Son (-4).

    Hendo.
    TAA, Stephens, Holgate.
    Grealish, KDB, Mane, Salah.
    Maupay, Ings, Aubameyang.
    Stek, Lundstram, Williams, Dendoncker.
    1ft. 0.1m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 29 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Penang Sandman
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 28 mins ago

      save, starting 11 is fine

      Open Controls
    3. Joggers Nipple
      • 10 Years
      19 hours, 21 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  4. Penang Sandman
    • 6 Years
    19 hours, 32 mins ago

    Help me sort this lot on whose to get rid first (with a FT), my priority is as :

    1- Haller (the other 2 strikers Ings/Greenwood)
    2- Lundstram
    3- Soyuncu

    Open Controls
    1. Joggers Nipple
      • 10 Years
      19 hours, 21 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. Taffer
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 16 mins ago

      1 by miles

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 3 mins ago

      1 by 50 miles.

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      18 hours, 56 mins ago

      Get rid in that order

      Open Controls
  5. IRBOX ⚽
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    19 hours, 30 mins ago

    How’s she look? Took an early hit and feel a dirty about it but will be priced out tomorrow so had to go early: Vardy, Maddison, Kelly > Ings, Son, Stephens (-4)

    Pope
    TAA VVD Holgate Stephens
    Salah KDB Son
    Aguero Ings DCL

    Button Lundstram Cantwell Dendoncker

    Open Controls
    1. Penang Sandman
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 25 mins ago

      C Salah or Kun

      Open Controls
      1. IRBOX ⚽
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        19 hours, 25 mins ago

        Probably Aguero.. too much upside

        Open Controls
        1. Taffer
          • 6 Years
          19 hours, 14 mins ago

          More upside arguably. Think about it this way:

          Salah could score 12, but 100% chance he plays = 12
          Aguero could score 16, but 70% chance he plays = 11.2

          (70% is being generous). Not sure it's worth the risk, and Salah's form is excellent.

          Open Controls
          1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
            • 3 Years
            18 hours, 42 mins ago

            A fit Aguero always starts.

            He had a very good game yesterday

            Open Controls
            1. Devo-McDuff
              • 1 Year
              17 hours, 51 mins ago

              That’s not true

              Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      19 hours, 12 mins ago

      Good team
      Try n save a FT to work Lundstram & Dendonker problem out. Both are rotation risk now. You're planning WC late too right ?
      GL 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. zhiren
    • 5 Years
    19 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is it worth it to use my WC to get rid of option A and go with B/C?

    A) Robbo + Lunds + Kelly + Soy + Vardy
    B) VVD + Stephens + O'Connell + Lascelles + Auba
    C) VVD + Stephens + Baldock + Federico Fernandez + Auba

    Open Controls
    1. zhiren
      • 5 Years
      19 hours, 26 mins ago

      Sorry small error there:

      A) Robbo + Lunds + Kelly + Soy + Grealish + Vardy
      B) VVD + Stephens + O'Connell + Lascelles + Grealish + Auba
      C) VVD + Stephens + Baldock + Federico Fernandez + Barnes + Auba

      Open Controls
      1. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        19 hours, 9 mins ago

        I’d want to be making more than 6 changes on my wildcard, so no I’d say that’s not worth it.

        Open Controls
  7. farmerfat
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 hours, 24 mins ago

    2.7m a few game weeks ago, into top 300k this week, never give up!

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 22 mins ago

      Easy to say now 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        19 hours, 21 mins ago

        But congrats, hopefully more green arrows for you 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. IRBOX ⚽
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 20 mins ago

      Well done mate! 1.9 million to 420k for me in 4 GW’s.. always possible to claw back!

      Open Controls
    3. Taffer
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 18 mins ago

      Very nice stuff, congrats

      Open Controls
    4. Boberella
      • 3 Years
      18 hours, 53 mins ago

      Well Done.
      Dude in my ML went from 200k to 12.5k in the last 3 GWs. Anything is indeed possible.

      Open Controls
  8. rnrd
    • 5 Years
    19 hours, 22 mins ago

    Who to replace Lundy by?

    - Jack Stephens?
    - boly ?
    - Basham ?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 21 mins ago

      Basham

      Open Controls
    2. ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 18 mins ago

      if lundstram doesn't play against bournemouth I'm going for boly

      Open Controls
  9. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 hours, 20 mins ago

    Who was that bloke yesterday gloating they had KDB, Mahrez, Aguero? 😆

    Open Controls
    1. Taffer
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 18 mins ago

      gotta feel for the lad, those three could have easily scored 40 on another day

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        19 hours, 17 mins ago

        Totally, fpl can be a cruel mistress sometimes (quite alot of the time during my season).

        Open Controls
        1. Taffer
          • 6 Years
          19 hours, 13 mins ago

          yeah I've got very lucky this year, basically got every haul bar one or two (Kun vs Villa and another one)

          Open Controls
    2. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      19 hours, 11 mins ago

      World no. 1 has the 3, doing something right.

      Open Controls
  10. hueycho
    • 1 Year
    19 hours, 12 mins ago

    That Sterling yellow card helped me to beat my opponent by a point! yay!

    Open Controls
  11. Tinmen
    • 6 Years
    19 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is Mahrez a bad option to have now guys?

    He was took off yesterday again and I am thinking Pep will shake it up next week after that defeat

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 8 mins ago

      Would leave it one more week if you have him. If he starts vs WHU he could score very well.

      Open Controls
    2. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 hours, 6 mins ago

      Mahrez isn’t a bad option, he’s a risky option with huge upside if he starts.

      Open Controls
    3. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 56 mins ago

      I’d keep him.
      I am anyways.
      He is a don’t but and don’t sell.

      Sell him for the blank though

      Open Controls
    4. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 49 mins ago

      Sterling in bad form and probably injured so Mahrez good option at the moment. Though Sane isn’t far off.

      Open Controls
  12. Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    19 hours, 8 mins ago

    Has Traoré proved himself enough to be in a wildcard?

    Open Controls
  13. Joggers Nipple
    • 10 Years
    19 hours, 6 mins ago

    No WC left. Can get this for free by blank 28

    Any 5.0 gk
    TAA Stephens Lacelles VVD
    Salah Barnes Son Hayden
    Ings DCL

    Skelt KDB Auba Egan

    Enough to limp through that week? (Lund, Grealish and Henderson out, Egan, GK, Barnes in). Prob get Henderson back after blank

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 57 mins ago

      I’d sell Auba

      Open Controls
      1. Joggers Nipple
        • 10 Years
        18 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers, may look at that for the actual blank week.

        Open Controls
  14. HVT
    • 9 Years
    19 hours, 3 mins ago

    What’s the consensus on Aguero for non-owners?
    A - Bring him in and Captain?
    B - Bring him in, don’t Captain
    C - Ignore with blank 28 in mind

    thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      19 hours, 1 min ago

      C - prob only one start in next two GWs

      Open Controls
    2. Rocky.007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 hours, 1 min ago

      Don't buy, don't sell.

      Open Controls
    3. Klein
      • 4 Years
      19 hours, 1 min ago

      Would be juicy for captain if he was sure to start. But pep makes me wanna go for someone else.

      Open Controls
      1. HVT
        • 9 Years
        18 hours, 50 mins ago

        Salah @ Norwich looks a no brainer

        Open Controls
    4. Soto Ayam
      19 hours ago

      A, but I'll c

      Open Controls
    5. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 58 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Joggers Nipple
        • 10 Years
        18 hours, 54 mins ago

        Cheers, may look at that for the actual blank week

        Open Controls
    6. SHUTUPHEATHER
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 53 mins ago

      C. I don’t think he will play vs WH. Jesus hasn’t had a run out and he started vs SU.

      Open Controls
    7. HVT
      • 9 Years
      18 hours, 52 mins ago

      Thanks lads, C it is.
      Liverpool whitewash not only bad for EPL but also FPL.

      Open Controls
  15. Ynwalfc
    • 3 Years
    19 hours, 2 mins ago

    Pope
    TAA,Gomez,Aurier
    Salah(C),DeBruyne,Mahrez,Traore
    Aguero,Ings,DCL

    Subs Button,Grealish,Lundstram,Kelly

    Can’t think what to do with this team might just stick. Any ideas, thinking maybe Bruno for Mahrez but city have West Ham at home

    Open Controls
  16. Klein
    • 4 Years
    19 hours ago

    Maupay to vardy -4 yay or nay?

    Open Controls
    1. Almathkourq8
      18 hours, 59 mins ago

      I wont

      Open Controls
      1. Whats the Huth
        • 4 Years
        18 hours, 58 mins ago

        Surely Maupay starts next

        Open Controls
  17. Almathkourq8
    18 hours, 59 mins ago

    Help..

    Ryan (Fabianski)
    Dunk TAA Lund Rico (Kelly)
    kdb Salah grealish (Mane Cantwell)
    Vardy ingsy DCL

    0.0 itb and 2FT

    A) DCL+Mane >> Auba + 7.2 (Moura)
    B) DCL + Grealish >> martinelli + 7.8
    C) Mane + Vardy >> Son + Auba
    D) Any suggestions!

    Thank you in advance

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 50 mins ago

      D) Lunny > Jack Stephens or Egan, save t'other.

      Open Controls
      1. Almathkourq8
        18 hours, 48 mins ago

        Thank you, but Arsenal upcoming fixtures are easy, need to have Auba or Mart

        Open Controls
        1. Netley Lucas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          18 hours, 46 mins ago

          Liverpool are better and have it easier, keep Mane.

          Open Controls
          1. Almathkourq8
            18 hours, 42 mins ago

            Cant argue, Thanks again mate

            Open Controls
  18. Whats the Huth
    • 4 Years
    18 hours, 59 mins ago

    2 FT

    A/ Lundstram and Söyüncü to Lascelles and Stevens

    B/ Lundstram to Egan and save the other FT?

    Open Controls
  19. Lord Flashheart
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 hours, 57 mins ago

    A Maddison to son for free
    B martial,to son for free
    C keep both

    Open Controls
    1. Whats the Huth
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 56 mins ago

      Both are good move

      Open Controls
      1. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        18 hours, 52 mins ago

        Choose..

        Open Controls
    2. HVT
      • 9 Years
      18 hours, 53 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Almathkourq8
      18 hours, 44 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  20. AC Yew
    • 1 Year
    18 hours, 54 mins ago

    Hey guys need your expert advice for improving this team:

    McCarthy
    TAA Robertson Lundstram
    KDB Salah Maddison KDB Grealish
    Vardy Ings Maupay

    McGovern Soy Cantwell Kelly

    1FT 0.5 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 48 mins ago

      Lunny > Egan.

      Open Controls
      1. AC Yew
        • 1 Year
        18 hours, 39 mins ago

        Good shout thanks. Think I'll do Kelly to Egan though too much value tied into Lundstram. Will hold for a bit longer

        Open Controls
  21. kamdaraji
    • 10 Years
    18 hours, 53 mins ago

    Traore fit for Leicester?

    Open Controls
    1. SHUTUPHEATHER
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 53 mins ago

      Yeah.

      Open Controls
      1. Devo-McDuff
        • 1 Year
        17 hours, 45 mins ago

        How do you know?

        Open Controls
    2. Plonatron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 hours, 28 mins ago

      I imagine he should be. Got almost 2 weeks to recover, and Nuno came out and said he should be OK, nothing too serious

      Open Controls
  22. SHUTUPHEATHER
    • 2 Years
    18 hours, 53 mins ago

    Aguero owners with money tied up. Not looking good for 3 GWs.

    Open Controls
    1. HVT
      • 9 Years
      18 hours, 51 mins ago

      What you mean?

      Open Controls
    2. Netley Lucas
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 hours, 47 mins ago

      WHM cap will be enough for me, then out.

      Open Controls
  23. The Overthinker - I blame R…
    • 3 Years
    18 hours, 41 mins ago

    Is lundstram to another Sheffield United defender for a hit worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. SHUTUPHEATHER
      • 2 Years
      18 hours, 28 mins ago

      You take him out. He scores.

      Open Controls
      1. The Overthinker - I blame R…
        • 3 Years
        18 hours, 27 mins ago

        Yeah true...

        Open Controls
  24. The Overthinker - I blame R…
    • 3 Years
    18 hours, 40 mins ago

    Any news on sarr's return?

    Open Controls
  25. Iggy pop
    • 2 Years
    18 hours, 36 mins ago

    Plan was Greenwood to Ings but have the money to do Vardy to Aguero, might only be for a 1 week captaincy punt then shift out before 28!

    Open Controls
  26. The Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 hours, 23 mins ago

    Lundy to Fernandez?

    McCarthy
    Robbo / TAA / Lundstram
    Salah / KDB / Mahrez / Grealish
    Vardy / Ings / Jim

    Bench: Button, Reid, Rico, Douglas Luiz

    Open Controls
    1. Devo-McDuff
      • 1 Year
      17 hours, 44 mins ago

      Egan a better option

      Open Controls
  27. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    11 hours, 28 mins ago

    Afternoon Guys, Thinking of a double up Man City v WHU. have KDB ....need another mid ?? looking at moving Grealish out for one of the below for -4...…... on a points chase punt to catch my ML leader ( ahead by 33pts )
    A Mahrez.
    B. D Silva.
    C. B Silva
    D. Dont bother

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.