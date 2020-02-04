326
Pro Pundits - Ash February 4

Why I’m considering Mee as my John Lundstram replacement

326 Comments
Even though things have gone well for my Fantasy Premier League team recently, I still have some issues to solve over the Winter Break.

One of them involves John Lundstram (£5.1m), while I’m still on the look-out for a Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) replacement.

I somehow navigated Double Gameweek 24 with a small green arrow, thanks to captain Mohamed Salah (£12.7m). 

I followed that up by once again securing another small green arrow over the weekend due in large part to captaining him again. 

Salah has found form just at the right time and such has been his influence that he’s scored 60 of my team’s last 123 points (49%). 

In some ways, it shows that I’ve been very lucky with my armband picks of late but it’s also indicative of him papering over the cracks in my team. 

Of course, it would have been a different story altogether had I captained Sadio Mané (£12.3m) during the fateful Double Gameweek, but I still feel that I’ve not made enough traction. I’ve had a rank rise of 120,000 places since then.

However, some of my transfers have effectively been wasted, such as the signing of Brandon Williams (£4.1m) when other former stalwarts in my team are no longer starting games, as in the case of Lundstram.

With that said, the Winter Break has come just at the right time to allow me to contemplate and reflect on my next moves.

 Lundstram Replacement

Lundstram benched again as Fantasy owners consider selling the 'Lord'

I was fortunate enough to benefit from four of Lundstram’s double-digit hauls between Gameweek 2 to Gameweek 17. It almost seemed too good to be true that a player listed as a defender (playing as a midfielder) and with a starting price of £4.0m could score so many points. 

It was, quite literally, the stuff of fantasy. 

But, dare I say it, as with most good things they must come to an end and it looks like he could already be past his best before date. 

Since Gameweek 18 Lundstram has scored a paltry 13 points which no longer meets my expectations even if he initially over-delivered. 

Sheffield United’s Blank Gameweek 28 is further confirmation of him outstaying his welcome and, of course, there is serious competition for places in their midfield right now

Put simply, there are cheaper options out on the market that make more sense and maybe it’s time for me to cash in on the profit I’ve made from Lundstram.

Ben Mee (£5.0m) is currently just £0.1m cheaper than the Sheffield United man and has quietly scored 20 points in the last three Gameweeks when facing the likes of Leicester, Man United and Arsenal. That’s no mean feat. 

He has also played every minute of Premier League football for Burnley since August, won’t have a blank in Gameweek 28 and has three reasonable upcoming fixtures (Southampton – away, Bournemouth – home and Newcastle United – away). 

Mee probably won’t score another 20 points in these games, but I wouldn’t put it past him to potentially keep two clean sheets. 

If you’re looking for longer-term options beyond Gameweek 26, Newcastle United’s defenders are also worth adding to the shortlist. 

The Magpies have kept two clean sheets in the last three matches and after a visit to the Emirates Stadium in Gameweek 26, they will avoid all of last season’s top six until Gameweek 34.

In my view, that makes club captain Jamaal Lascelles (£4.2m) almost too hard to ignore. 

In both cases, Mee and Lascelles’ ownership levels show that they are both differentials. 

Future planning

Vardy cleared for EFL Cup semi-final action ahead of Gameweek 25

My previous Pro Pundits article saw me effectively bidding farewell to Vardy – I only wish I followed up on that. 

Even though I was happy to replace him with Roberto Firmino (£9.6m), I decided to give Vardy one more chance against Chelsea, which backfired as he blanked once again, whereas the Brazilian registered 11 points. 

I’m now tempted to sell Vardy and get Danny Ings (£7.0m) with Southampton’s generous run of upcoming games.

In addition, my bench is extremely light at the moment with Mason Greenwood (£4.4m) and his colleague Williams not giving me enough room to manoeuvre if my starting players get randomly rested. 

I’m not inclined to Wildcard at this stage but could consider a hit if I can justify it. 

However, one thing is for certain, I can’t see myself captaining anyone other than Salah against a hapless Norwich City team that have conceded far too many goals since August.

  1. kyrgios
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    McCarthy
    Robbo Soy TAA
    Son Salah Grealish Martial
    Vardy Jimenez Ings

    Fab - Cantwell Rico Lundstram

    1 FT 1M ITB

    Thoughts on Martial to Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      Martial to Dendoncker makes sense never mind Mahrez 😀

      Open Controls
      1. kyrgios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        lol

        Open Controls
    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      You’ve got no other issues so might be worth a punt. Or ship soy

      Open Controls
      1. kyrgios
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Cheers Rafa

        Open Controls
    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Fix the defence

      Open Controls
    4. SC not pearls before swine
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I like it. I'm considering it for a hit.

      Open Controls
    5. kyrgios
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Cheers lads

      Open Controls
  2. The Brown Casanova
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 34 mins ago

    Ditch Kelly or Lund?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Feel like Lund could backfire this week but I am also considering it

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      I am ditching both

      Open Controls
    3. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Consider both.

      Open Controls
  3. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Is that Pool line up the U/19s, or the U/15s?

    Talk about disrespecting the FA Cup.

    Open Controls
    1. Hot Toddy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 16 mins ago

      Can't expect them to field first 11 players in this game. It would be a stupid thing to do.

      Open Controls
    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      You want them to disrespect their booked week in Ibiza instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Dr. Agabuse
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 9 mins ago

        Hotels live by late storno

        Open Controls
  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 32 mins ago

    Where to go now? Thanks 🙂

    A. Vardy >> Ings
    B. Lunds >> Fernandez / Stephens
    C. Lunds+Vardy >> Robbo+Ings (-4)
    D. Save & Pray!

    McCarthy
    TAA • Lunds • Aurier
    KDB • Salah • Grealish • Mahrez • Traoré
    Agüero • Vardy
    (McGov. Rico. Soy. Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. SC not pearls before swine
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Think I'd probably go B, maybe even save. I don't have him, but I'm not convinced the Vardy party is over yet.

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Yeah, just feel B might backfire spectacularly

        Open Controls
        1. SC not pearls before swine
          • 9 Years
          4 hours, 12 mins ago

          Yeah, maybe. It seems more likely to me that Lundstrum doesn't start but I don't think you have to rush him out the door.

          Open Controls
    2. Corgzzzz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      evening mate, I did similar to B.........Lord Lunds to Lacells ...........

      I have also bought in Hayden as my 5th mid........will he be OK ??

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yep. Both solid picks, although I prefer Fernandez to Lascelles

        Open Controls
        1. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          Thanks mate, but I needed the extra 0.2k ...........your boys looking solid at the back.....more than I can say about my lot......we are in trouble and its not Moyes fault !!!

          Open Controls
  5. Daniel - Became a father an…
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    With Newcastle team news does this means Hayden is no longer nailed on?

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      We’ve rotated for the cup. If anything he’s even more nailed. He’s been our best central midfielder this season

      Open Controls
    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Not at all, there are three or four first teamers on the bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Daniel - Became a father an…
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 54 mins ago

        Thanks all, hope that is true. Fingers crossed

        Open Controls
  6. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Dendonk starting unlikely now that Boly is back, or could he get his cdm position back?

    Open Controls
  7. Citizenkane91
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 30 mins ago

    Might just WC now.

    Open Controls
    1. No Professionals
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      I have.

      No playing sheff utd def.

      Kelly not playing.

      Soyuncu dead weight.

      Vardy no form.

      Double liverpool defences killing me.

      Open Controls
      1. JustPark
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 56 mins ago

        "Double liverpool defences killing me."
        How so?

        Open Controls
        1. The Champ is here
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          I get what he means. Unless you were smart enough to get Gomez then you are paying 6.5/7 for 6 pointers while Salah, Firmino and soon mane are making it rain.
          I actually sold Robbo and kdb this week to get Stevens and salah

          Open Controls
          1. Ole Trafford
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 47 mins ago

            What.?! 😯

            Open Controls
            1. Takin the Schmeichel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Am I living in a parallel universe? One where Robbo and VVD have scored more points than Firmino? And in the last 10 games VVD scored 67, Robbo scored 57, Firmino scored 51. Double Liverpool defence with Salah is great over here.

              Open Controls
              1. The Champ is here
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 34 mins ago

                Sounds like a convenient time frame comparison. And you are ignoring the fact that other than Firmino in fine form and fixtures the appealing forwards are basically Ings, Jimenez, wood, Aguero and Aubameyang the latter two blank. There are lots of appealing defenders.

                Still my problem was I had Trent Rob and Firmino. If I had what you have I wouldn't be rushing to change. Likewise if you had Firmino you wouldn't be looking to sell

                Open Controls
            2. The Champ is here
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 37 mins ago

              It's the captaincy of Salah combined with the city blank that convinced me. Before that was happy with my 6 pointers from Rob and captaining Aguero/kdb/mahrez/son

              Open Controls
  8. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Fellow least casuals hopibg for a Shrewsbury win and FH possibility for 34 or 37

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      It unlikely that any of the top teams will have a DGW34, GW37 looks like the best week to BB despite the rotation. So I'm hoping for another DGW. City/Arsenal in GW36 or GW37 would be nice.

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        GW35 or GW36

        Open Controls
      2. Kun Tozser
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        37 could be a good FH week

        Open Controls
  9. Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Surely double Sheffield united defence is still worth holding onto it selling Lundstram? I went with Baldock but Stevens etc good options also obviously

    Open Controls
    1. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 5 mins ago

      Absolutely, providing you are set for 28

      Open Controls
  10. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 26 mins ago

    Guys. On a WC For the next 2 GW.
    Aguero and Fleck
    Or
    Son and Jimmy

    Open Controls
    1. Garth Marenghi
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  11. No Professionals
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    On wc

    McCarthy
    TAA Gomez Egan
    Salah KDB Son Fleck
    Aubameyang Jimenez Ings

    Button Taylor Cantwell Lacelles
    0.4itb

    Suggestions welcome.

    Tempted by Gomez to Boly and Fleck to Henderson?

    Open Controls
  12. Niho992
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    is Liverpool on Bein sports ?

    Open Controls
  13. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Is Loris a good option if Spurs lose in the cup?

    Open Controls
  14. Warblers Fear Satan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    I'm surprised Ritchie isn't getting notice. Good fixtures, likelihood of attacking points. No?

    Open Controls
    1. The Champ is here
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      He's likely getting dropped for rose. Rose is a better full back. ASM and almiron are better in midfield

      Open Controls
  15. Pep Roulette
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Question 1 - Fleck or JWP?

    Question 2 - Egan or Stephens?

    Open Controls
    1. whitepool
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      As to Question 2 I would say Egan but only if you have enough cover in GW28.

      Open Controls
  16. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    Guys, Who do I bench......

    A) Hayden ( away to Arse )
    or
    B) C Taylor ( away to Southampton )

    Open Controls
  17. Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    So Ncastle has andother game bedore we know about 31 right?

    Open Controls
    1. badgerboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Yeah, against West Brom.

      Open Controls
  18. The Champ is here
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Mee was in my thoughts too. Need a williams replacement. Don't have lundstram.
    I prefer to splurge on Doherty or Pereira for their nice run. Aurier looks better at 5.0. As do tanganga and Fernandez imo

    Open Controls
  19. whitepool
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    My question is whether Sheffield cover is important for the next two games. I do not have Henderson and I fear two cleansheets at home for the Blades without Lundstram getting a cleansheet bonus. I get the Mee attraction as the author says, but I plan to bring in Pope next week so Mee is not really a good option. Thanks for your help.

    Open Controls
    1. The Champ is here
      • 10 Years
      58 mins ago

      Sheffield are a good chance of cs and highly owned. Also a good chance of conceding one goal a game. I'd be happy to bet against them with Tottenham and Liverpool cleanies.

      Open Controls

