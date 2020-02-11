New date for Man City v West Ham – which remains in Gameweek 26

Manchester City’s postponed match against West Ham has been rearranged for Wednesday, February 19.

The game will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT.

Crucially, it means that the fixture will still take place within the confines of Gameweek 26.

Originally, Manchester City and West Ham were due to meet at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 9.

However, adverse weather conditions, caused by Storm Ciara, forced officials to call the fixture off.

Since Sunday, the Fantasy community has been rife with theories over when the match would take place.

Initially, it looked unlikely to be scheduled for a later date in the Winter Break with suggestions that it could lead to either a Double Gameweek 29 or even a Double Gameweek 38.

Either way, it appeared as if those Fantasy managers invested in Manchester City and West Ham players would end up with no Gameweek 26 points from these options.

That was an especially painful development for those who had captained Sergio Aguero (£12.1m) and vice-captained Kevin De Bruyne (£10.8m) – and vice versa – as they would not have got any points out of their armband.

However, these, previously unfortunate, Fantasy managers have been handed a reprieve with this latest news.

The rearranged date falls within Gameweek 26, ensuring that Manchester City players selected to start against West Ham will score points for this round.

While that is, of course, an encouraging development, this rearrangement does place a Premier League match just a few days before Manchester City’s trip to Leicester on Saturday February 22, which takes place in Gameweek 27.

Furthermore, the Champions League second-round first-leg trip to Real Madrid is just four days after that match, meaning three important outings for Pep Guardiola’s men in seven days which could, of course, lead to some rotation.

Perhaps the only other managers not cheering this news will be those with Gameweek 26 points on their bench at this current point.

John Lundstram (£5.0m) was a popular substitute last weekend as he scored the winning goal for Sheffield United against Bournemouth, but his seven-point haul may well be consigned to the bench by the re-appearance of Manchester City players.

