Mane on Liverpool’s bench as Klopp names strong side to face Norwich

Sadio Mané (£12.2m) is back in the Liverpool matchday squad following his Double Gameweek 24 injury – but he has been named on the bench to face Norwich.

It appears as if Jurgen Klopp plans to ease the Senegalese international back into full fitness, especially with Champions League commitments coming up midweek.

Despite fears there would be rotation at Carrow Road, the remainder of the key Fantasy Premier League assets find themselves in the starting line-up.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) comes into Gameweek 26 as the most captained asset, the highest-owned Liverpool option and more double-figure hauls since Gameweek 26 than any other player.

Armed with all those accolades, the Egyptian finds himself in the starting line-up alongside Roberto Firmino (£9.7m), Liverpool’s away top-scorer this season, as well as popular full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke goes with an unchanged selection from the side that drew 0-0 at Newcastle last time out.

That means another start for Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) while Teemu Pukki (£6.5m), who scored in the reverse fixture, leads the line up-front.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; Cantwell, Duda, Rupp; Pukki.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, J Henderson, Wijnaldum; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah.

