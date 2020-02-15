1031
Dugout Discussion February 15

Mane on Liverpool’s bench as Klopp names strong side to face Norwich

1,031 Comments
Sadio Mané (£12.2m) is back in the Liverpool matchday squad following his Double Gameweek 24 injury – but he has been named on the bench to face Norwich.

It appears as if Jurgen Klopp plans to ease the Senegalese international back into full fitness, especially with Champions League commitments coming up midweek.

Despite fears there would be rotation at Carrow Road, the remainder of the key Fantasy Premier League assets find themselves in the starting line-up.

Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) comes into Gameweek 26 as the most captained asset, the highest-owned Liverpool option and more double-figure hauls since Gameweek 26 than any other player.

Armed with all those accolades, the Egyptian finds himself in the starting line-up alongside Roberto Firmino (£9.7m), Liverpool’s away top-scorer this season, as well as popular full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m).

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke goes with an unchanged selection from the side that drew 0-0 at Newcastle last time out.

That means another start for Todd Cantwell (£4.9m) while Teemu Pukki (£6.5m), who scored in the reverse fixture, leads the line up-front.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Byram, Zimmermann, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; Cantwell, Duda, Rupp; Pukki.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Keita, J Henderson, Wijnaldum; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Salah.

1,031 Comments
  Dr. Agabuse
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Any triple pool defense?

    TAA8 Robo9 Gomez8
    looking reasonable

    Open Controls
  Regin
    • 2 Years
    53 mins ago

    Captain taa next week or stick with the Egyptian who is better at home?

    Open Controls
    Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Mo

      Open Controls
    Dr. Agabuse
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Its the same thing every week, aint it?

      Ofc Salah!
      Wouldnt wanna have missed that West Ham Haul!

      Open Controls
  FOO FIGHTER
    53 mins ago

    30 with Son KDB and Auba to go.

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      27 Aurier Grealish KDB Martial ... really bad

      Open Controls
  Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Robertson, TAA and Salah(VC). Now Aguero(C) to make it a green arrow. 33 points.

    Open Controls
  GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    52 mins ago

    Will TAA, Gomez and Henderson get. 2 baps each and Van Dijk 1?

    Open Controls
    Regin
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      No Robbo 3. Vvd nothing

      Open Controls
      GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Cheers.

        Open Controls
  Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Robbo 3 BAPS?

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Yes.

      Open Controls
    Hakim Ziyech
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Hell Yeah

      Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Robbo 3
      Gomez 2
      Taa Henderson 1

      Open Controls
      Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        26 mins ago

        Gomez a bargain atm

        Open Controls
        Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          If they only keep winning 1-0

          Open Controls
    Firminoooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      Got Robbo in this GW. Superstar.

      Open Controls
  Drizz ✅
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Rip caroline flack

    Open Controls
  Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    goal was quality from mane tho, skillful take down with his toe, beautiful shot on the turn

    Open Controls
    TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      49 mins ago

      Nice push too.

      Open Controls
      Lindelol
        • 1 Year
        48 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
      Amey
        • 1 Year
        47 mins ago

        Oh come on. 😉
        The defender made it look worse.
        Non owner*

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          Do you think the defender gets a head on it without the push?

          Open Controls
          Amey
            • 1 Year
            43 mins ago

            If I'm being honest, no.
            Defenders do this 100/100 times in box when corners are taken. If we give fouls for such soft touches, we'd get 10+ pens each game IMO.

            It hurts as a Salad © though 😀

            Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              42 mins ago

              I guess we will agree to disagree.

              Open Controls
              Amey
                • 1 Year
                41 mins ago

                Fair enough TM 🙂

                Open Controls
              Colonel Shoe 肝池
                • 8 Years
                40 mins ago

                manes hand scuffs the defs back, which would have no effect. if hed managed a shove then yes

                Open Controls
          GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            42 mins ago

            He prob would have which would have negated the other defender allowing Mane an acre of space to shoot.

            Open Controls
      GreennRed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Pushing is allowed if referee is inadequate 😉

        Open Controls
      Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        🙄
        watch it back tm ....no push ....def made a right meal of it

        Open Controls
        TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          23 mins ago

          Just used his forearm etc.

          Open Controls
          Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Part of the skills of a footballer

            Open Controls
        GreennRed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          There was contact but defender was simulating. Made Salah looked like an amateur simulator 🙂

          Open Controls
    Amey
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      It was magical finish

      Open Controls
    Giggs Boson.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      7% chance of scoring from that situation according to xG...

      Open Controls
      Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        😮

        Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Agree - great skill

      Open Controls
  Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Who gets more points?

    A. Auba and Grealish
    B. Aguero

    Open Controls
  g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    Roll on KDB C & Mahrez 🙂

    Open Controls
    Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah was tempted by KDB (C) but in the end I was a sheep.

      Open Controls
  FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Yay or nay?

    Kun & Martial ——> Jimenez & Mane (-4)

    Team:

    Ryan
    TAA - Taylor - Lunds
    Salah - Martial - Kdb - Son
    DCL - Ings - Kun

    Subs: Button-Cathcart-Soy-Romeu

    Open Controls
  Dare Do The Punt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    44 mins ago

    Joe Gomez has been the only real gem in my WC.

Such value

    Such value

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      He's cheap gold. 10/11 clean sheets and putting him in made the defence so solid.

      Open Controls
  My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    40 woth Son, Grealish and (K)dB to go. Might break into top 300k 😆

    Open Controls
    GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      And above it. Nice one. 🙂

      Open Controls
  bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    41 mins ago

    Did that Mane YC wipe out 3 BAPS ?

    Open Controls
    Dare Do The Punt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      He was never getting baps

      Open Controls
  pingissimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    30 points but Mane goal makes that feel like the greenest of green arrows. Who cares about LiveFPL?

    Open Controls
  16. SHUTUPHEATHER
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Salah captainfail. Jesus. Save my GW.

    Open Controls
  17. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    De Bruyne Horse running soon 20.00 Newcastle

    Currently 8/1

    Open Controls
    1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      And lost.

      Open Controls

