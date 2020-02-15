211
Scout Notes February 15

Southampton struggle to capitalise on possession but Ings delivers again

Southampton 1-2 Burnley

Goals: Danny Ings (£7.0m) | Ashley Westwood (£5.4m), Matej Vydra (£5.3m)

Assists: Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m)

Bonus Points: Vydra x3, Westwood x2, Ings x1

Danny Ings (£7.0m) continued to reward his Fantasy Premier League owners by scoring his 15th goal of the season for Southampton in their Gameweek 26 lunch-time meeting with Burnley.

In a round of action that saw Jamie Vardy (£9.8m), Raul Jimenez (£7.7m), Troy Deeney (£6.2m) and Neal Maupay (£5.8m) all register blanks, Ings remains a model of consistency as his ownership continues to rise.

While Southampton themselves struggled to do enough to beat Burnley, their number-one centre-forward’s efforts were sufficient to inspire further investment ahead of appealing fixtures.

Admittedly, Ings was not at the forefront of the Saints’ attack on Saturday afternoon, as they found themselves enjoying almost obscene levels of possession (68.1%) without much creativity or end-product to show for it. Nathan Redmond (£6.2m) was a particular miss for them, who looks set to be out for at least a month.

In the end, Ings did not offer much in the penalty area but scored an incredible goal from outside of it. After a one-two with Stuart Armstrong (£5.2m) broke down, the striker picked up the loose ball, ran along the edge of the box and, on the half-turn, rifled a curled shot deep into the bottom corner of Nick Pope‘s (£4.7m) net.

Originally, Ings was on for maximum bonus points but a second-half winner for Matej Vydra (£5.3m) was enough to bring him down to just one. However, it is still an impressive achievement that 14 of Ings’ 15 league goals have been combined by at least one FPL bonus point this season.

Either way, with three goals in his last six outings, Sergio Aguero (£12.1m) the only forward with more during that period (six), [CHECK THIS IS STILL ACCURATE BY END OF LIVERPOOL GAME] upcoming matches against Aston Villa (home), West Ham (away), Newcastle (home) and Norwich (away) are perfect fixtures to help Ings continue his form.

Westwood scored direct from a corner against Southampton

However, those investing in Southampton’s defence may not be as happy with Ings as his actual owners were. That’s because the centre-forward was the culprit for Burnley’s opening goal, registered inside the first two minutes at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Arguably, there was not much that Fantasy managers could have legislated for with the strike. It was certainly a “freak” goal, but there was no influence from the blustery conditions on this occasion. Instead, the fault could be firmly placed at the door of Ings and, perhaps to a slightly lesser extent, Alex McCarthy (£4.4m).

Ashley Westwood’s (£5.4m) corner arrived at the front-post with some whip but Southampton’s in-form striker opted to swerve his body out of the way, presumably because he assumed it was going wide. That allowed the ball to dip over the line, which goalkeeper McCarthy was also standing behind.

Southampton defenders all lost an additional point in the second half when Vydra netted his aforementioned goal in the second half. Completely against the run of play, the former Reading man chested down a fantastic forward ball from Jeff Hendrick (£5.4m), toed it around debutant Kyle Walker-Peters (£4.4m) and fired it back across goal into the top corner.

Jack Stephens in action against Chris Wood

Despite that, with Southampton’s fixtures still looking attractive over the next four Gameweeks, it seems too soon to pull the plug on investing in their defence.

As already mentioned, there was an element of misfortune for the Saints as they conceded the first, while the quality of Vydra’s second-half strike is not necessarily something they will face every week. After all, it was the player’s first goal for 17 months.

Outside of those two moments, Burnley offered very little all afternoon, and the fact that the Clarets scored twice and took all three points did not tally with how the game played out.

Perhaps one concern for investors of Southampton defenders, particularly those in possession of Jan Bednarek (£4.4m) was a rare start, and poor performance, from Jannik Vestergaard (£4.6m). That meant Polish international Bednarek missed out on a place in the starting XI at home for the first time season.

Vestergaard did not have the best of games for Southampton

Vestergaard’s introduction into the team turned out not to be on account of his height with manager Hasenhüttl claiming he wanted to use the player’s superior ability when in possession of the ball.

“(Asked about Vestergaard coming in for Bednarek) It’s about having more possession today and Jannik is calmer (on the ball). They are defenders, that’s the most important thing, but we have different solutions on the ball.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

Despite Hasenhüttl’s praise, Vestergaard looked less than confident on the ball and Burnley’s rare glimpses of threat tended to come whenever possession moved towards the Danish centre-back. He was caught out twice in the first half, misplaced several passes and gave up the ball directly to Westwood in a dangerous area in the 33rd minute, who was able to feed Vydra for an effort on goal. Vestergaard was arguably at fault for Burnley’s winner too as he allowed Vydra to turn him and find the space to shoot. Bednarek owners will be hoping he can reclaim his spot at the first attempt when Aston Villa come to St. Mary’s in Gameweek 27.

The more secure option in Southampton’s defence, and the best performer in their backline against Burnley, continues to be Jack Stephens (£4.4m). The former Plymouth Argyle man was an important asset to the Saints at both ends of the pitch, heading a first-half Sofiane Boufal (£5.5m) cross against the bar as well as making some exciting marauding runs forward. In the second half, Stephens could have won Southampton a penalty as he carried to ball forward into the Burnley penalty area, his cross cut out by the arm of Ben Mee (£5.0m), which was deemed by VAR not to be in an unnatural position.

Sean Dyche’s men were, of course, not helped in their offensive efforts by the enforced withdrawal of an injured Chris Wood (£6.3m) in the first half. While Ings continued to reward his owners, it was a different story for those using the New Zealand international as a differential option. Wood came into Gameweek 26 with more attacking returns (four) in his previous six outings than Ings (three), but his afternoon was cut short after just 22 minutes. Wood was forced off with a hamstring injury.

“Chris Wood has got a hamstring [problem]. We’re happy he got off quick and could feel it early. We’ll wait and see. I don’t think it’s bad.” – Sean Dyche

Southampton XI (4-4-2): McCarthy; Bertrand, Vestergaard, J Stephens, Walker-Peters (Obafemi 73′); Boufal (Djenepo 38′), Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; S Long (Adams 86′), Ings.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Rodriguez, Wood (Vydra 21′).

211 Comments
  1. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    ‘the only forward with more during that period (six), [CHECK THIS IS STILL ACCURATE BY END OF LIVERPOOL GAME’

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      Classic Munday.

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Munday is known for his quality accurate articles. I'm sure this is a one off.

    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Just testing is anyone still reading the articles I’d say 😉

    3. TheDragon
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      Just another manic Munday

    4. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Useless shite isn’t he

      1. Gentle_Turks
        • 2 Years
        21 mins ago

        You idiot. That was uncalled for.

        1. Fantasy Gold
          • 5 Years
          just now

          😆

    5. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      I meant this to flag the error rather than to pile on the person who made it.

  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    Stupid transfers?

    Button, Salah to McCarthy, Mané for free?

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stupid before Atletico at least.

      Keeper situation makes that different.

    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kinda waste of two transfers and creates keeper benching dilemmas. Who's your other keeper?

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Henderson

      2. Regin
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It makes sense to have 2 keepers now with blanks and dgw and bench boost Available

  3. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Caroline Flack......RIP

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Boycott the Sun

      1. badgerboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Boycott main stream media in general.

  4. Regin
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Yeah. Agree. Now I got taa Robbo salah

    1. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks for keeping us updated.

  5. DA Minnion
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Absolutely hate watching Salah when I've captained him. Always disappoints. Last time this season he plays with my emotions.

    1. Andy Ftw
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Ignoring last week and the triple captain the week before?

  6. AzzaroMax99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Sold DCL for Firmino before this GW. What a mistake...

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Maybe not longer term

  7. La Roja
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    28 fookin points

    KSA martial Lucas Aguero(c) to go

    Meh

    1. La Roja
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      Kdb*

      lol

    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      KSA? Kingdom of Saudi Arabia?

    3. Fantasy Gold
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      Oh look, another humble bragger.

      Just what the site needs.

      1. Qaiss
        • 4 Years
        13 mins ago

        This site doesn’t need people like you, that’s for sure. You’ve probably bragged when you had a good week before. It’s not something I do but your jealousy cause your little wittle Salah captain choice failed is hilarious.

        1. Fantasy Gold
          • 5 Years
          9 mins ago

          Not jealous, it’s just annoying faceless braggers clogging up the site with shite one line brag posts only never to be seen again until they have another good week.

          I’ve had a good week too. Don’t feel the need to post shite about it though.

          Now run along kiddo

          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            7 mins ago

            If it’s annoying, then ignore it. It is silly yes but it doesn’t bother me. It’s not exactly hard to ignore. You don’t own this site and it’s not up to you what people post so run along kiddo.

            1. Fantasy Gold
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Neither do you, so I’ll also post what I want.

              Jog on.

              1. Qaiss
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                No but you’ve been saying on previous pages things like ‘who cares’, etc. Why do you have to have that attitude over FPL? F.. P.. L.. fantasy game

          2. villa_til_i_die
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            tbf, what is he bragging about?

            1. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              just now

              I guess cause he still has players to play and people like fantasy gold only watch football when their fpl players are playing. That’s the reality, people care more about fpl than actually enjoying the beautiful game.

            2. Fantasy Gold
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Captain still to play with 4 left and acting all disappointed about it?

              😆

      2. Kun Tozser
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Don’t think it’s a brag

        1. villa_til_i_die
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Me neither!

          1. Matt777
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            6 mins ago

            What am I missing here? Surely we're not talking about 28 points being a brag?

            1. villa_til_i_die
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              I know, I don’t get it, 48 yeah, not 28

            2. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Fantasy Gold must have had a REALLY bad week. 28 pts clearly not a brag unless you have half a team still to play

              1. Fantasy Gold
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Context is everything my friend.

  8. Regin
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    I think the moral if the story is captain Salah at home, but not away

    1. acesingh
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Tripled him on 2 away fixtures and happy

  9. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Crazy isn't it. When Liverpool weren't keeping clean sheets at the start of the season, most of us new they would come but 10 in 11 games! Mental.

    1. Regin
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Just got taa in. Happy to have trent and Robbo finally. Plus salah

    2. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gomez

  10. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    WC active.

    Which triple Pool to get?

    A. Double Pool def + Salah/Mane (Salah or Mane?)
    Or
    B. Salah + Mane + TAA

    1. Regin
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      A 50-50 on Salah or mane. Decide one and stick

      1. TFP
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        This, for two reasons:

        (a) players in the very top price bracket are only worth the money if you're going to captain them often - so if you have more than one it's best to spread them round more than one club, to give you more options; and

        (b) the 'pool defensive options are just exceptionally good.

  11. Salt'N'Pepe
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Triple pool defence saving my GW. 42 points with 4 left

    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      Great minds think alike 😉

    2. Tactical Focus
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      50 here with KDB and Mahrez to go

    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Who are they? TAA Robbo VVD?

    4. Kun Tozser
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Nice

  12. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Son (c) quadruple return tomorrow would be nice

    Red card probably more though

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Aguero (c) for me with Auba and Mahrez to hammer home my score this week

  13. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Alisson missed 2 months and still leads the League in Clean Sheets. Levels

    1. Qaiss
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Been a boring season tbh

  14. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    6 red arrows in last 8 gws. Time to wc?
    How does this look?

    Pope krul
    TAA pereira boly Stephens lund
    Mane Salah kdb traore mooy
    Ings jimenez dcl

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Is this your current team?

  15. FDMS All Starz
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Would you do the following for next week or double pool defence?
    Kun & Martial ——> Jimenez & Mane (-4)

    Team:
    Ryan
    TAA - Taylor - Lunds
    Salah - Martial - Kdb - Son
    DCL - Ings - Kun

    Subs: Button-Cathcart-Soy-Romeu

    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I like those transfers

  16. FOO FIGHTER
      20 mins ago

      Mane or KDB?

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        KDB has a blank coming up.

        1. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Massive price difference

      2. Matt777
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Mane for sure, although City don't need fixtures, I'd struggle to bring KDB with their current run.

    • Crystal Alice
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Any price drops likely overnight?

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/

    • Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Best way to get Ings?

      McC
      TAA Aurier Lundstram Fernandez
      Salah Mane KDB Moura
      Vardy Deeney

      4.0 Holgate Cantwell Greenwood 2ft 0.0itb

      A) Vardy, Deeney to Ings, Tammy/Jimmy
      B) Deeney, Moura to Ings, Mount/Adama

      1. Major League Shocker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        3 mins ago

        Probably A with Jimmy for security of starts for me. I guess if you were feeling punty you could take a gamble on Adama.

        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Cheers

    • jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      LiveFPL: only 17.5% have Aguero (C). Seems very low.

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      35 with Grealish, Auba, Martial and KDB left.

      About average?

      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Yeah.

      2. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        13 mins ago

        Well below average.

        Unlucky.

      3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        37 top10k, 31 overall

    • ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      are the games tomorrow safe for that storm dennis?

    • Manani
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      assuming no injuries, save FT?

      McGov Ryan
      TAA VVD Soyu Lund Rico
      Salah KDB Mahrez Madison Traore
      Auba Ings Greenwood

      will shift out Mahrez + Lund next week probably for the blank, but no real option so far so thinking save FT

    • THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      29 (-4) with Martial and KDB left to play

      That’s just for Fantasy Gold

      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        63 any good? Thats for him too

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        I am just marginally better than you, always a next week

        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Exactly, on to the next one

      3. Fantasy Gold
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha see this I can believe is not a fake upset brag post.

        First one tonight. Well done.

    • jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      Could really do with an Aguero haul after the drama of this GW! Was furious when their game got cancelled

      1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        weve still got pep roullette to negotiate.....lets hope hes kind to us

    • Sloane426
        8 mins ago

        Have Salah + TAA. Triple up with?
        (A) Mane
        (B) Robertson

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Who would be the defender and mid sacrificed?

        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Same issue - what's the upgrade in each case?

          1. Sloane426
              just now

              KDB > Mane
              Lundstram > Robertson

        3. Colonel Shoe 肝池
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          this gw will never end

          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            🙁

        4. Gudjohnsen
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Need Auba to do something for a change tomorrow.

        5. acesingh
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          TAA moves up to third highest scorer

          8.5mio next season

        6. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          pickford/wood to mcarthy/ jimi done for free

