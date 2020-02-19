Scoutcast Episode 321 – Son replacements and FPL rule changes

The Premier League’s winter break has conspired to make Gameweek 26 the longest that FPL managers have experienced.

It therefore seems fitting that the Scoutcast is an extended episode, spanning 90 minutes as the crew are finally able to look ahead to Gameweek 27 and beyond.

Among the pressing issues discussed by Joe, Holly and Az is the long-term injury to Son Heung-min and the best replacements for the Tottenham attacker.

Relegation scrappers, in particular, Aston Villa’s talismanic midfielder Jack Grealish, also come under consideration as FPL managers hope the basement-dwelling stars will defy their perilous position to deliver points.

Meanwhile, Manchester City’s financial fair play issues and subsequent Champions League ban are discussed. How will UEFA’s momentous decision affect the Citizens’ chances of domestic success for the season run-in?

The winter-break scheduling also sparks a lively debate on potential rule changes for FPL next season. Could the busy festive fixture period in the game be reduced to create an extra Gameweek in February?

Points allocation changes, player reclassification and revamping chips are among a raft of other FPL tweaks our trio ponder.

This episode’s look at Gameweek 26 sees Az present a ‘dossier’ to Joe concerning his recent Wildcard. This gives Joe a chance to discuss how a serious health scare last year is driving his decisions this time around.

Holly takes her turn to pick a differential, on the back of Lateriser12’s recent success selecting Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, who racked up 17 points against Newcastle last weekend. So, no pressure there.

Clean sheets are looked at and our trio round off proceedings by revealing their captaincy and transfer plans.

This Scoutcast was first beamed on Tuesday 18 February via our YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to get notified of future live episodes.

In addition, the Scoutcast and all our other podcasts are now also available via our Soundcloud channel.

If you’re a traditional type, you can acquire the mp3 audio version via this link or the first player below. Or you can take in the full visual experience via the second player below.

