630
Scout Notes February 22

Giroud and Alonso send Lampard a message in big win for Chelsea

630 Comments
Share

CHELSEA 2-1 SPURS

  • Goals: Olivier Giroud (£6.5m), Marcos Alonso (£6.0m)
  • Own Goals: Antonio Rüdiger (£6.0m)
  • Assists: Ross Barkley x2 (£5.6m) | Erik Lamela (£5.7m)
  • Bonus Points: Giroud x3, Mateo Kovacic x2 (£5.3m), Hugo Lloris (£5.3m)

Saturday lunchtime brought FPL flashbacks to many, as goals for forgotten men Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) and Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) guided Chelsea to a vital 2-1 win over Spurs, extending their fourth-placed gap over the visitors to four points.

Giroud had previously started just two league games this season and was close to joining Spurs in January but gave Chelsea the lead after 15 minutes. Sent through on goal by Jorginho (£4.9m), the Frenchman’s initial shot was saved by fellow World Cup winner Hugo Lloris (£5.3m) before Ross Barkley’s (£5.6m) instant rebound hit the post and landed back at Giroud, this team beating Lloris with a low left-footed strike at his near post.

Frank Lampard was happy to see his side double their lead over former mentor Jose Mourinho early in the second half via the familiar sights of Alonso. The left-back collected 15 goals and 15 assists from the last three seasons, becoming an FPL legend in the process.

However, he has played a peripheral role for Lampard. His only two starts since Gameweek 10 have been against Spurs and, after a clean sheet and assist brought him 11 points in December’s clash, he made it 2-0 at Stamford Bridge by driving home a first-time, long-range strike.

“I’m pleased. You always look clever when that comes off and you’re called an idiot when it doesn’t but we have to make decisions every week. I’m delighted for them because they’re experienced lads and when they’re not playing regularly, it’s not easy.” – Frank Lampard

Four changes were made to the side which lost to Man Utd on Monday night and they combined for the goal when a throw-in was flicked on by Giroud to Mason Mount (£6.1m), shifting the ball for Barkley to then put on a plate for Alonso’s left foot.

It was a quiet game for Fantasy assets as both managers made changes to accommodate wing-back systems. Mount and Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.8m) were the only players with over 5% ownership to make the starting line-ups, with Tammy Abraham (£7.6m), Dele Alli (£8.4m) and Serge Aurier (£5.0m) settling for late substitute cameos.

Mount’s high pressing was impressive all game and he forced a good early save from Lloris after being played through by Alonso. Soon after, the Spaniard foreshadowed his goal by chesting the ball and hitting a beautiful right-footed shot that narrowly missed the target.

“The opponent knows that if they press high, we cannot go long because we don’t have a target, a player to connect the game and when they are winning and drop the block, it’s difficult for us to get through.” – Jose Mourinho

Spurs occasionally created chances, like the low shot from Lucas Moura (£7.1m) in the 10th minute that forced a good save from Willy Caballero (£4.8m) after some good interplay with Steven Bergwijn (£7.5m). Those two linked up again in the 34th minute, resulting in a strong block from Azpilicueta. A Davinson Sanchez (£5.3m) header brought an athletic save from Caballero in a fairly even first half.

Soon after, a freakish goal nearly occurred for Japhet Tanganga (£4.1m). Entrusted with playing as a right wing-back, he was found by a long Toby Alderweireld (£5.3m) pass from defence. His first touch took him from the touchline to somehow rounding Caballero – if the touch wasn’t slightly over-hit, the youngster would have tapped in an equaliser.

A big talking point was the potential red card for Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) that VAR initially opted against. Early in the second half, the Argentine’s studs came down on Cesar Azpilicueta’s shin, although it was deemed to not be serious foul play. He finished the match.

Yet word later came from VAR’s Stockley Park headquarters, admitting it should have been a red card but wasn’t given for reasons of human error. A new low for the controversial technology, this will no doubt be talked about all week and beyond.

“That’s what VAR was brought in for, to see things that the referee on the pitch doesn’t see and it’s just not good enough. It’s no good saying afterwards that they’ve made a mistake because they have a couple of minutes to get it right. So it’s another huge question mark over VAR. I want it to be good, I want it to work but it was so wrong today.” – Frank Lampard

Abraham was described as “at about 70 per cent having not trained much recently” in Lampard’s press conference but almost made an immediate impact after replacing Giroud in the 71st minute, with a close-range chance foiled by Lloris.

The 22-year-old has lost two million owners since his Gameweek 13 peak and his appeal continues to weaken due to Giroud’s strong performance and Chelsea’s run of games.

Despite good fixtures against Bournemouth (away), Everton (home) and former club Aston Villa (away), Chelsea are highly unlikely to play in Gameweek 31 because they and opponents Manchester City both have promising FA Cup fifth round ties, where either’s progression will postpone the league game.

Out-of-form Alli showed his frustrations after being substituted during the midweek loss to RB Leipzig and he, alongside Aurier, were victims of Mourinho’s tactical switch. Spurs are still struggling to score goals in the absence of Harry Kane (£10.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.9m), with their late consolation here being an own goal from Antonio Rüdiger.

Both are out of action for months rather than weeks, leaving Moura and Bergwijn as out-of-position options up-front. The former scored in FA Cup clashes with Southampton and Middlesbrough but neither are stand-out options for a mixed bag of upcoming fixtures against Wolves (home), Burnley (away) and Manchester United (home). Whether they play in Gameweek 31 depends on their FA Cup clash with Norwich.

Despite the own goal, Caballero did more than enough to keep his place in goal over Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.5m). In the 82nd minute, Alonso crashed a free-kick against the crossbar but his owners had to settle for eight points on this occasion.

Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Barkey (Willian 77’), Mount; Giroud (Abraham 71’)

Tottenham Hotspur XI (5-3-2): Lloris; Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld (Aurier 78’), Vertonghen, Davies; Winks, Ndombele (Lamela 63’), Lo Celso; Bergwijn (Alli 78’), Moura.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

Marc Jobling Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

630 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TLF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Doug Luiz to H.Barnes on the cards if no other issues emerge. Leaves me with the following starting 11 for GW28, no Mane a shame but can't have em all.

    Ryan
    Trent, Robbo, Soyuncu
    Barnes, Salah, Snoddy, Traore
    Jim, Vardy, Ings
    (Henderson, Hanley, KDB, Stevens)

    Open Controls
    1. El Lobito 10
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      double Leicester, you sure about that?

      Open Controls
      1. TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yep, think they'll do well with the fixtures ahead.

        Open Controls
        1. El Lobito 10
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Form over fixtures. Perhaps they'll turn a corner. Watford is a hard game. Their fixtures aren't as easy as they look.

          Open Controls
          1. TLF
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Maybe, I'll take my chances, Vardy still a decent cash cow if they look poor after another couple of games. He was unlucky not to score today though.

            Open Controls
            1. El Lobito 10
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              I'm actually with you mate. Got 9 players for next week so shipping out Grealish and Auba for Barnes and Vardy. Bit of a punt but I do have a feeling Vardy will finally stop pisssing about. Good luck

              Open Controls
              1. TLF
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                You too, let's hope the Leicester lads find some goal scoring form next Friday, poor way to start a GW if not ! 🙂

                Open Controls
      2. Blueberg
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Its triple isnt it?

        Open Controls
        1. TLF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Assumed he meant double attack

          Open Controls
          1. El Lobito 10
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep

            Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Looks good. I see you also stuck with Hanley, commiserations 😉

      Is that team built with an eye on BB?

      Open Controls
      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        (Obvs not BB this week, meant more which GWK were you planning on)

        Open Controls
      2. TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Not really decided on BB tbh. Had toyed with the idea of 29 in which case id ditch Snoddy for another mid but even then I still have Hanley & Ryan who aren't ideal that week. Its an option but not sure I'll do it.

        Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tpo much Leicester for me. Vardy in awful form not worthy his pricetag atm.

      Open Controls
      1. TLF
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        I hear you but thought he looked ok today, fixtures were kind and a player of his calibre and quality won't blank forever. He just needs to bang a goal in to get some momentum going again. Also no replacement I'm keen on for 28, certainly not for a hit.

        Open Controls
  2. Gnu Scott talent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    57 mins ago

    10 Peroni's, BB party was it? 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Should heighten the sense of humour.

      Open Controls
      1. Gnu Scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        You're going to give at another chance...aren't you?
        😆

        Open Controls
        1. Blueberg
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          At first sight, I thought you were talking to yourself!

          Open Controls
          1. Gnu Scott talent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            😆

            Open Controls
        2. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Done.

          Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      McNeil and absolutely smashed it

      Open Controls
    3. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Something like that 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Gnu Scott talent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Nice score, brave call but paid off.

        Open Controls
  3. Would Ed Woodward
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    8 (-4) from 5 any good?

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      decent

      Open Controls
    2. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      You're giving my rival a run for his money - he's on 9 from 6 and a very grumpy Spurs fan 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Losing a head to head against a dead team with triple Bournemouth and Jesus, what a week.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I'd say it can only get better, but given the way this season has swung I'm not so sure!

          Open Controls
    3. El Lobito 10
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Ed Woodward would jump at that

      Open Controls
    4. Trophé Mourinho
      19 mins ago

      yea seems pretty average, small green im guessing

      Open Controls
    5. Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Strong.

      Open Controls
  4. El Lobito 10
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    It all went downhill when Vardy's kid was born. Maybe it finally dawned on him what he actually married. Poor bas*ard, no escape for him!

    Open Controls
    1. andy85wsm
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Trophé Mourinho
      15 mins ago

      I think he wants to do that baby celebration too much and he has some mental block. When he finally gets to do it, people will be like "did he have another baby?"

      Open Controls
    3. Blueberg
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I'd marry her tbf.

      Open Controls
      1. Trophé Mourinho
        14 mins ago

        you're gold digging the gold digger

        Open Controls
      2. lordkippe
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        I could take her if Jamie stays with the kid

        Open Controls
  5. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    49 mins ago

    Andy, have we got any official about assist for second Burnley goal ? I feel that should be an assist for Mcneil. Anyway happy with 32 (-4) from 6 players today

    Open Controls
    1. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Smashed it

      Open Controls
  6. Tsparkes10
    • 1 Year
    48 mins ago

    Team looking v bad for next gw. Any early thoughts with 1m itb. Not sure what to do about the GK situation...

    TAA Stephens Robo
    Martial Salah Cantwell Traore
    Jimenez Vardy Ings
    (Martin/Hendo, Williams, Rico, KDB)

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Get Pope for Hendo and you are GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Royal5
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not this. You'd wat Hendo straight back.

        Open Controls
    2. fedolefan
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Well, that's most likely my team if you throw in Aurier for Stephens and Pope, so thanks!!

      Open Controls
    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      20 mins ago

      Martin to Pope?

      Open Controls
      1. CRO KLOPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        This

        Open Controls
    4. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Cheers. Pope doesn't rotate well with Hendo. May go with Mccarthy

      Open Controls
  7. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.1 ITB

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Gomez Cahill B.Williams Lascelles
    Salah KDB B.Fernandes Adama Fleck
    Kun Ings Jiminez

    Need some suggestions - thank you!.

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Kun > DCL

      Open Controls
  8. lordkippe
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hendo > Pope and you are GTG

    Open Controls
  9. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    46 mins ago

    Vardy cappers STUNNED as he lives up to recent stats!

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      8 mins ago

      St Johns Ambulance on the scene providing glasses of water, plasters, and reassuring words to owners

      Open Controls
  10. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Sheff Utd now going to be a bit of a no go area due to the inevitable fall off at the end of the season .

    Open Controls
    1. Trophé Mourinho
      42 mins ago

      I agree, downhill from here

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      Yep, agree. Think the likes of Burnley, CPL and Southampton will offer more value

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        12 mins ago

        Hard season in a much better league will take its toll . Inevitably the lack of goals and quality will catch up with them despite the undoubted qualities of Wilder.

        Open Controls
        1. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Genuinely surprised how well they've done considering how little I rate their forwards. Huge credit to the defence and tactical setup I suppose

          Open Controls
          1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Wilder is absolute quality. I do think however that next season will be the tricky one as teams will know how they play. I see them as a bit of a Burnley type of club . Good enough to stay up but definite limits to expectations - so long as Wilder stays.

            Open Controls
            1. Rotation's Alter Ego
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              I guess an advantage of this is that there's very few players that the bigger teams will be looking it snatch - it's the team rather than the individuals.

              Then again, as you say, maybe it would be Wilder who'd be the one SHU would worry about getting snapped up.

              Burnley like defence but Southampton (non-Lambert years) attack. Lots of eh, little wow if that makes sense.

              Open Controls
              1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes makes complete sense. Agree that the defence is key and if a couple of them were enticed elsewhere , which is absolutely possible , things could change appreciably. The real worry is that they don't create much and the strikers are very average.

                Open Controls
      2. Trophé Mourinho
        12 mins ago

        Henderson>Pope is easy enough, Lundstram on chopping block anyways. Maybe we wrong, but idk talk of Europe may screw them over, and the loss of John possibly.

        Open Controls
    3. Tsparkes10
      • 1 Year
      22 mins ago

      Fairs. I still think we'll push and get results against Wolves, Chelsea and spurs at home but may miss out. Europa league wouldn't surprise me though. Mcgoldrick back and a striker we've signed hasn't played yet. Create enough chances just need to take them.

      Wilder stays for sure, will be backed again with money in summer to strengthen where necessary without going overboard. Think mid table would be far for next season, not too sure about struggling. Teams know how we play and have done for ages... It was mocked at the beginning but people simply can't cope :p.

      Only time will tell but I think we'll become an established BPL club

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        As you know I always maintained from the get go that Sheff U would stay up. However what will bite I think is the poor strike force. Tricky home games and I don't see any more than 3 points from the games you highlight . The PL is unforgiving and whilst I previously didn't think a top half finish was possible I could easily see The Blades finishing 10th. Europa League is being very optimistic in my opinion and in terms of the club it would be a very bad competition to qualify for due to the punishing schedule.
        I think ultimately that yes Sheff U will become an established PL club finishing 10th - 15th each season. If Wilder goes everything changes.

        Open Controls
        1. Tsparkes10
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yh for sure but he's just signed a new deal, loves it here and has a great relationship with the new owner and transfer director. Really hoping we can be solid at the back to mean that scoring 1 or 2 a game is enough but not exactly great to say. Do think we'll challenge for Europa til final game and CL ain't out of shouts yet. Very very unlikely especially after today but is in our hands in a way and spurs, man u etc ain't looking great atm either. A really interesting season... Fully agree on the Europa league point, almost got Burnley relegated last season and could mean more injuries which we haven't had so far this year

          Open Controls
  11. CRO KLOPP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    43 mins ago

    Schmeichel
    TAA Robbo Holgate Dunk
    Salah Martial Cantwell
    Vardy Jimenez Ings
    (4.0 KDB Grealish Lundstram)

    1 FT 0.5 itb
    A) Lund to Taylor
    B) Grealish to Barnes
    C) both for a hit
    D) save

    Open Controls
    1. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
  12. FOO FIGHTER
    41 mins ago

    First time this season I have owned Ings and he goes and trolls me.

    Any other owners concerened that he only has 1 attacing return in the last 5 matches?

    Open Controls
    1. fedolefan
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      When did he last score?

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Last GW?

        Open Controls
  13. ALegendJ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Most nailed on Newcastle def:

    A) Lescelles
    B) Fernández
    C) Schar

    Open Controls
    1. AD2110
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why would you get Newcastle? I did it couple weeks back and was such a poor choice

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Play them at home only

        Open Controls
      2. ALegendJ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        5th defender, preparing for blanks

        Open Controls
  14. AD2110
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best defender to get under 4.9?

    Current defence is:
    TAA, Boly, Lascelles, Holgate, 4.9

    Open Controls
    1. CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Taylor (bur)

      Open Controls
      1. ALegendJ
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
  15. onceuponatyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    What to do guys?

    Thinking of Lund out.
    If no DGW, would've done Aguero out too.

    Hendo/Pope
    TAA/Robbo/Lascelles/Lund/Williams
    Salah/Martial/Traore/KDB/Fleck
    DCL/Ings/Aguero

    Open Controls
  16. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Anyone else watching ufc?

    Open Controls
    1. Optimus.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      o/

      Open Controls
    2. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Decent card? Have the build up to the boxing on. Might switch for a couple of hours.

      Open Controls
  17. Mind över Mata
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    37 mins ago

    1 FT, 0.1m - any obvious moves here?

    Schmeichel
    Soy, TAA, Holgate, Saiss
    Mane, Salah, Dendoncker
    Vardy, Ings, Jimenez

    4.0; KDB*, Grealish*, O’Connell*

    Open Controls
    1. lordkippe
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Would drop Grealish. Some decent options but personally would go Mcneil

      Open Controls
  18. Woy_is_back
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Mahrez to Barnes is a no brainer for me upcoming gw. Should I move on KDB, Grealish, Rico or Donkey with the other free trannys?

    Open Controls
    1. ALegendJ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd get Maddison instead, on all set pieces, more nailed on, and Ndidi should be back allowing Madders more freedom

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        But he's so out of form and Barnes seems more explosive

        Open Controls
      2. Citizenkane91
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Ndidi still unsure, they have been more cautious managing his return than initially anticipated. Similar to Pulisic, complex injuries unfortunately.

        Mahrez to Barnes was my move before this GW. But should I really keep Grealish if City has DGW 29? The bad thing is that a Barnes move prepares KdB to Mane and Robertson to Reece, but again, if City gets that dgw ...

        Open Controls
  19. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    How did vardy look today?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good enough to keep or get in.

      Open Controls
  20. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.1 ITB

    Henderson McCarthy
    TAA Gomez Cahill B.Williams Lascelles
    Salah KDB B.Fernandes Adama Fleck
    Kun Ings Jiminez

    Need some suggestions - thank you!..

    Open Controls
  21. osceola31909
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Ryan - Button
    TAA - VVD - O'Connell - Stephens - Lascelles
    Salah - KDB - Martial - Grealish - Traore
    Jimenez - Ings - DCL

    2ft, 5.8 itb

    a) DCL, Ryan --> Vardy, Pope
    b) Grealish, VVD --> Mane, Boly/Taylor
    c) DCL, Martial, VVD --> Vardy, Mane, Saiss/Taylor (-4)

    Open Controls
  22. Gr3g
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Morning,

    Any suggestion where I can find more info about BGW31 and what fixtures will be most likely affected.

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Ben Crellin on twitter has the possible permutations planned out.

      Open Controls
  23. GloryManUnited
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    I think these back to back Kun weeks have hurt more than the Mane TC. Waiting two weeks for a letdown in GW26 and then the PK today.

    Crushing

    Open Controls
  24. davies
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    If the City/Chelsea DGW is confirmed in 29...

    What players would you look at getting?

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Keep KDB , no others.

      Open Controls
    2. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mahrez.. and maybe Mendy.

      Open Controls
    3. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Would get Mount as my Grealish replacement this week and then add Mahrez to KDB in 29.

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87 Nirvana Scott Tale…
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Mount maybe but Mahrez would most likely only get one game.,

        Open Controls
        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          He would probably get the Burnley game in GW30 before the Madrid second leg. Two out of the three games would be enough for me.

          Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Ederson

      3 cs of 4 and City have best XGC in last 6

      Open Controls
    5. Pépé Pig
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Laporte

      Open Controls
  25. Dr Mulholland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Do you think Cantwell will drop this morning?

    Is it perfect timing to move to Barnes? Am worried Cantwell could do well at home.

    Open Controls
  26. Albrightondknight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    I had planned Hayden to Barnes with my FT this week.
    But Barnes got 45 minutes so is he now too risky for my 11th player for 28 as all the bench will be blanking.

    Open Controls
  27. Nuno
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mason Mount anybody?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      If they have DGW29, yes.

      Open Controls
  28. Taegugk Warrior
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Why Barnes benched against MCI...?

    Open Controls
    1. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      More defensive/tight lineup from Rodgers.

      Open Controls
      1. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah probably tactical.
        But does this mean he is nailed for 28?

        Open Controls
  29. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Best Stevens replacement here? Already have 3 pool.

    McCarthy button
    Taa Stevens dunk soy Rico

    Open Controls
    1. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Boly

      Open Controls
  30. Captain Casual
    just now

    God knows why henderson looks likely to rise when he doesn't have a game next week

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.