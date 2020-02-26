412
Pro Pundits - Andy February 26

How a single Gameweek Bench Boost went better than expected

In Gameweek 27 I did something I’ve never done before in Fantasy Premier League. I used my Bench Boost in a single Gameweek.

As a Fantasy manager who is fairly set in their ways in terms of when to deploy the chips, this took me as far out of my comfort zone as was possible.

I wanted to use this article to reflect on whether I’d do something similar next season, and whether I have a different thought process now, compared to my previous point of view which was always to save Triple Captain, Bench Boost and Free Hit for managing blank and double Gameweeks only.

Using the Bench Boost early was a result of using the Wildcard early. My season was going from bad to worse and I felt I needed to change something. Whether or not I was right to Wildcard early is probably something that could be discussed in its own article, but because I had used it, it felt right to think about the Bench Boost, and as you can see it went pretty well.

andy-bench-boost-article 5

A 99-point score resulted in a green arrow taking me from a rank of 1,054,696 to 467,182. It’s still not great, and not where I want to be after Gameweek 38, but for now, I’ll take it.

I think the Bench Boost still remains the hardest chip to get right. You’re having to rely on four players who are likely the four worst players in your squad. Most of your transfers throughout the season are centered around improving your first eleven, and it’s not very often we’ll specifically make a move to improve the bench.

Because of that it always feels like using the Wildcard to set up the Bench Boost in the coming weeks is the easiest way, and that’s exactly what I did.

andy-bench-boost-article 1

There’s obviously some luck involved with every chip, a Bench Boost with Dwight McNeil (£6.0m) getting only his second goal of the season, as well as an assist and three bonus points, probably isn’t going to happen very often. But on the flip side I also Triple Captained Sadio Mané (£12.3m) in Gameweek 24, so maybe it was just luck evening itself out.

And it’s this luck that would make me still want to use the Bench Boost in a Double Gameweek nine times out of ten to allow those four players to have two chances at getting points.

Ultimately though, I think it comes down to when you play your Wildcard. I opted for a single Gameweek bench boost because I didn’t know what kind of state my team would be in by the time the big Double Gameweeks came around, and as I mentioned before, it’s not often we have spare transfers just to fix the bench.

This is the change in my thinking following this Gameweek. My strategy for the Bench Boost will simply be to use it soon after I Wildcard, whether that’s close to Double Gameweeks, or in a single Gameweek. I think there’s even an argument to use it in Gameweek 1, although you have other worries then, like potentially not knowing all the preferred starting elevens.

If you’ve recently used your Wildcard then I would still strongly suggest using your Bench Boost sooner rather than later if your squad allows you the opportunity. You can’t account for injuries, loss of form, and team changes that might affect your squad in seven or more weeks time when the first big Double Gameweek comes around. You’ll likely need to spend transfers on your first eleven, without needing to worry about the bench.

Gameweek 29 looks ideal for that and was a Gameweek I had considered instead of 27.

  1. balint84
    • 3 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Kelly to Fernandez
    B) Connolly to Pukki

    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A, at least Connolly is still playing.

  2. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Anything worth a FT here or save? 1FT 2.3m ITB.

    Pope
    TAA - VVD - Taylor - Fernandez
    Salah - Traore - Bergwijn
    Jiminez - Ings - Vardy

    Henderson KDB Fleck Stevens

    1. DP7657
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very nice, looks like a save to me other than the options of a Leicester / Utd mid coming in.

      I'd rather have Martial / Fernandes than Bergwijn and rather Barnes to Traore.

    2. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Save

  3. Le Bluff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    The more I think about it, the more I think that Grealish > Harvey Barnes looks like such an obvious transfer this week.

    + Keeping Grealish for GW 31 does have its appeal, but there's only a 50% chance of that game going ahead anyway
    + Before that, Grealish has: blank, lei, CHE
    + Whereas, Barnes has: nor, AVL, wat

    I feel like Barnes could get a potential double figure haul in at least one of those games. Grealish could be brought back in for GW 31 for a -4 if the fixture is confirmed, and I think we'd all expect Barnes to outscore Grealish by at least 4 points over the next 3 GWs.

    What are other people's thoughts? I feel like Barnes could be a great way to 'attack' the next 3 GWs.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
        26 mins ago

        I have Perez instead.

        1. Le Bluff
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          Excluding the City game, Barnes has had a lot more gametime than Perez recently:

          Barnes / Perez
          GW 23: 90 / 73
          GW 24: 82 / 90
          GW 25: 90 / 90
          GW 26: 90 / 67

          That's another reason why Barnes appeals to me more.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
              9 mins ago

              No point me doing Perez to Barnes so I am sticking.

              Having double LEI attack though for their fixture run could work wonders for your rank.

              1. Le Bluff
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                5 mins ago

                Agree - if you already have Perez, definitely stick with him. Still capable of hauling.

        2. XABI 15
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          will he start....?

          1. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            I think he will.

            Choudhury back from his ban so he should slot back in as DM. I think Saturday's benching was purely tactical so Rogers could play 3-5-2 and pack the midfield, as he didn't have Ndidi or Choudhury. Praet, Maddison and Tielemans all played as deep lying midfielders.

            Against Norwich and Villa, I expect the 4-1-4-1 to be played, with Perez and Barnes on both wings, Maddison and Tielemans as CMs, and Choudhury at the base.

        3. patricio33
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Why Barnes and not Perez? Perez has more PPM than Barnes, and the price point is almost the same.

          1. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            See above post re. their minutes in the last 4 matches excluding the City game.

            Barnes also better xG, xGI, Shots, Shots in the Box, and Big Chances across the the last 4 matches excluding the City game.

            I also think he has less competition for his place than Perez who plays more on the right where Albrighton is an option, although Leicester fans might be able to shed more light on this?

        4. Phlajo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          I agree. I'm currently torn between Maddison and Barnes. Will definitely get one of them in for Graelish before deadline.

          1. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Feel like Barnes is the more exciting pick. Maddison rarely shoots in the box (only 2 shots in the box in the last 5 matches).

        5. IRBOX ⚽
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          17 mins ago

          Get Maddison

          1. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Can't afford him. Even if I could, I think he's a worse FPL pick than Barnes.

        6. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          11 mins ago

          Currently weighing up Barnes v Perez for Sarr. Or any mid under 6.4m
          Why did Barnes get benched recently? fwiw All Leicester assets frustrating to own lately

          1. Le Bluff
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Believe it was only tactical so Rogers could play 3-5-2 to try and thwart City (see above post). Can't see them doing the same vs Norwich and Villa.

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            4 mins ago

            Leicester switched to back 5 against City - don't think they'll need to do that against Norwich, Villa, Watford, Brighton etc.

          3. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Also, as pointed out by Squit on previous page - Leicester game is Friday night kick-off so if you can hold your nerve till the last minute you should have a pretty good idea of whether Barnes is starting or not - this week at least.

        7. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          6 mins ago

          I'm looking to make the same move move myself but only thing putting me off is that I already have 11 starters and if I get him I would have to bench Traore (tot) or Mooy (CRY).

        8. ViperStripes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Now very tempted to make the Grealish>Barnes change, currently have 11 players, but one of them is Williams, so woudl play Barnes and bench Williams

      • No Pukki, No Party!
          28 mins ago

          Would welcome some feedback here guys. This is my current team....

          Patricio, Foster
          TAA, Gomez, Lascelles, Saiss, Holgate
          Salah, De Brunye, Perez, Fleck, Traore
          Aubameyang, DCL, Aguero
          (£0.5m in bank)

          thinking of these changes....

          Traore > Barnes
          Fleck > Pepe
          Aguero > Jiminez
          (£0.1m in bank)

          or

          Traore > H Barnes
          DCL > Vardy
          Aguero > Jiminez
          (£0.6m in bank)

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Prefer the one with Fleck to Pepe far more exciting

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            so Fleck > Pepe or DCL > Vardy. I prefer the first one, but obviously he would have to be benched with GW. So just do the other two transfer this GW, then Fleck > Pepe for free next GW.

        • Lignja
          • 2 Years
          27 mins ago

          Lundstram and Grealish to Boly and Barnes

          Swap Traore to Mount -4 yes/no

          1. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            3 mins ago

            Do your first two moves for free, don’t think you need to Traore to Mount for a hit

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            Chelsea looking a bit poo

          3. onceuponatyne
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah, I wouldn't want to really lose Traore to Mount on a free, let alone a hit.
            I get Chelsea's fixtures are great and Traore hasn't started the last few, but he's still lethal and will get more gametime with the upcoming Europeans games coming into play.

        • PascalCygan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Hello! Thinking of doing Williams to Taylor for free.

          Sounds boring but Taylor is playing, has a better fixture this week and I can bench him 29/30 and play him 31 when he has a fixture guaranteed.

          Good move?

          1FT, 2.3ITB

          Ryan
          TAA VVD Soyuncu Williams
          Salah Martial Traore
          Vardy Ings Jimenez

          McGovern Dendoncker KdB* Lundstram*

          Thanks!

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Extremely sensible

            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Thanks!

          2. Rhodes your boat
            • 3 Years
            10 mins ago

            Sensible move, what rank are you now mate?

            1. PascalCygan
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thanks mate. Fell about 5k places this week, so just inside the top 15k by now. How’s it going for you?

              1. Rhodes your boat
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Nice one! Moved up from 437k to 360k so still meh but improving

                1. PascalCygan
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers! And nice one on your big green arrow! Been a mad season hasn’t it?

          3. CFC1990
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah do that

            1. CFC1990
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              No point getting Saiss/Boly in as you may not play them anyway (unless you bench Traore)

              1. PascalCygan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                5 mins ago

                Cheers mate. Yeah, wasn’t planning to get on Wolves defence yet and can’t anyway because I’ve got three of their players already. Monitoring though.

                1. CFC1990
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  yeah leave Wolves defence now and get in for GW31

        • CFC1990
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          21 mins ago

          Is is better to bring in Saiss or C Taylor this week?

          Thinking Taylor more likely to get CS but is he?

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            14 mins ago

            Bookies slightly prefer Burnley to Wolves for a CS, but actually not much in it

          2. PascalCygan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            I’d be keen to get Wolves defence after this week but tripled up already. So I’ll probably do Taylor this week and maybe Saiss/Boly later if I can shift Dendoncker.

          3. CFC1990
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            Definitely fancy one of them as they both have a nice guaranteed GW31 fixture. Have double Liv and Soyuncu so don't need them to play GW29 or 30

          4. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            6 mins ago

            Taylor better this week but Saiss better longer term I would say

            1. CFC1990
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thing is I probably won't play either Taylor/Saiss until GW31 after this week so thinking of just going Taylor. Well done on the Bench boost Andy. Always watch your content. Deserve some good fortune mate

              1. andy85wsm
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                I guess you have double Liverpool defence?

                I'd want to be playing Saiss in GW29 personally!

                1. CFC1990
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I have VVD, TAA, Soyuncu with Rico and Stevens.

                  I can play the first three in GWs 29 and 30.

                  Can't do RIco to Taylor so thinking Stevens to Taylor this week and then get Boly/Saiss in for Rico before GW31

        • Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Grealish to Barnes or Aubameyang to Vardy?

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Barnes

          2. OneMan
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Barnes.

          3. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            First one, unless out don't want Auba back for the favourable run of fixtures after the blank

        • Lindelol
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Well done Andy!!!

          1. IRBOX ⚽
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            16 mins ago

            Gone from shite to mediocre and with all chips spunked it’s going to be a rough ride home

            1. andy85wsm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 9 Years
              11 mins ago

              Literally only the wildcard matters though, and yes it's a big deal but lets see end of the season.

              1. IRBOX ⚽
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Kiss emoji

                1. IRBOX ⚽
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Was an amazing GW so props for that bro

              2. tisza
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                thought it worked out nicely.
                Key stat was beating the average GW score by 44 - not easy to do in a DGW even with BB as will be so many template WCs etc

            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              7 mins ago

              Play nice man, he still has his free hit chip to use. I would love 30+ points from my bench boost.

        • OneMan
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          1. Is selling Salah to Mane to raise funds for a future transfer a good move ?

          2. Will mane and Salah both score similar from now till end of season ?

          1. Rhodes your boat
            • 3 Years
            11 mins ago

            If you have salah I’d just stick, can easily back fire, I own both and think they’re equally good options

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            If the answer to 2 is yes then the answer to 1 is also yes (if nothing else on).
            I think the answer to q. 2 is probably yes.

          3. andy85wsm
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I guess it depends on what the transfer down the road is but expecting them to score around the same

            1. OneMan
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              I want to bring in Fernandez and Rashford for Aubu and Traore.

              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Is that the same Rashford who might not play again this season?

        • Rhodes your boat
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          What to do?? 1FT 0.0itb

          Guaita
          Taa soy Taylor
          Salah mane Traore dendo
          Vardy jimi ings

          Button Cathcart(vs pool) kdb Egan

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            Guaita probably needs to go at some point or jsut save.

            1. Rhodes your boat
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks, yeah will likely keep until fixtures turn and lose him on ft or wc

        • what's my name
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          15 mins ago

          play
          a. Williams
          b. Tanga

          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Williams if he doesn't feature on Thursday night.

        • Bring back Rafa
            15 mins ago

            Any chance Brandon Williams plays this week? Best chance would be if Man U play 5 at the back or Shaw plays 90 on Thursday night.

            I can get XI if Williams plays. Otherwise would it be worth trading Martinelli for a bit, as I have $4.8 in the bank?

            1. Bring back Rafa
                8 mins ago

                *hit

              • andy85wsm
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Keep an eye on Thursday night but realistically it will be hard to tell!

                Not sure we'll go 5 at the back vs Everton but could be wrong

              • Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                6 mins ago

                Wait till after UEFA Cup to decide , but £ITB not scoring you any points.

              • Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Think it depends on how tough a game Ole sees it as. Tends to play Williams in a back 5 against tougher opposition.

            2. waltzingmatildas
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              12 mins ago

              Ryan button
              TAA Robbo soy Lund targett
              Kdb salah traore grealish mooy
              Vardy ings jimenez

              A) lund to doherty
              B) lund and grealish to boly and b.fernandes (-4)

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                A

            3. Whats the Mata?
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              Best midfield option below 5.9m that's not Traore?

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Armstrong?

              2. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Cantwell
                Fleck
                Saint Maximin
                Moutinho

              3. ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Almiron or JWP?

            4. MASTER ROSHI
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              Is triple Leicester attack crazy? I already have Vardy and Maddison (never got around to removing him so might as well keep for now). I fancy moving grealish out but Barnes looks liek the best option, in that price bracket only other option is traore but that feels to risky atm

              1. andy85wsm
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 9 Years
                3 mins ago

                Traore is definitely in don't buy, probably don't sell mode at the moment.

                I'd like to see the EL and this weeks game before having a proper stance on whether he's much more of a risk now or not.

                As for Barnes and triple attack. On recent performances it doesn't look good but the fixture swing is decent.

                I'd almost ignore Maddison/Vardy and just decide if Barnes is a better option than Grealish

              2. Bavarian
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Mount could be an option for you but i'm Keeping Grealish...

              3. ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Triple attack seems too much - fixtures are good but their form seems off

            5. Pep Roulette
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              What's your thoughts on Maddison?

              1. ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Would only want Vardy from that leics attack (or maybe Barnes and cash who has looked good too)

              2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Needs a shave and a haircut, also should spend less time in casinos and holiday somewhere other than Dubai.
                Barnes seem like better FPL option too.

              3. Bavarian
                • 2 Years
                just now

                He's playing deep recently, but I'm keeping for the nice run of fixtures...

            6. TeddiPonza
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Current team.

              McCarthy
              TAA Kelly! Rico! Lascelles
              Salah Mane Hayden Grealish!
              DCL Jimenez
              subs. Button Auba! KdB! O'Connell!

              Doing Grealish to Barnes. What should my other move be?

              A. Auba to Vardy
              B. Kelly to CTaylor
              C. Kelly to Saiss
              D. O'Connell to Boly

              I know B are C are the sensible ones, but the last time Vardy had an away game on a Friday night under the lights...we all remember what happended.

              Thoughts?

              1. ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                C

              2. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I don't remember.
                C

            7. ritzyd
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Unexciting question but play:

              a) Greenwood (eve)
              b) Taylor (newc)

              1. Fulchester's New Centr…
                • 2 Years
                just now

                The one more likely to start

            8. Stoic
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              I would take half of what Andy got from his bench boost any day..
              Yes he spent it, and we know DGW bench boosts can be sh!t

            9. Karan14
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              McCarthy
              TAA - Doherty - Stephens
              Salah - Mane - Traore - Mooy
              Vardy - Jimenez - Ings

              (Hendo* - O'Connell* - Grealish* - Stevens*)
              1 FT & 1.1m

              A) Grealish ➡️ Barnes (bench Traore)
              B) Traore ➡️ Barnes
              C) Stevens ➡️ R.James (bench Stephens)

              Sell Traore if he starts midweek in EL?

              Thoughts?

