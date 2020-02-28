364
Dugout Discussion February 28

Vardy misses out at Norwich as Barnes returns to Leicester starting XI

364 Comments
Jamie Vardy (£9.7m) is absent from the Leicester squad named to face Norwich in Blank Gameweek 28.

There were rumours from on social media circulating roughly an hour before the team news dropped indicating that the striker was out injured.

At 19:00 GMT, those murmurings were revealed to be completely accurate.

It is Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) who has been chosen to lead Leicester’s attack at Carrow Road, while Harvey Barnes (£6.0m) returns to the side to operate on the left flank of an attacking midfield trio.

The Englishman is joined there by James Maddison (£7.4m) and Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m), the latter expected to be on penalties in light of Vardy’s most recent injury-related absence.

Meanwhile, Emi Buendía (£6.0m) returns for Norwich, who shape-up in the usual 4-2-3-1.

Teemu Pukki (£6.5m) leads the line, while Jamal Lewis (£ comes in for the injured Sam Byram (£4.4m).

With Christoph Zimmermann (£4.4m) added to the physio room, Ben Godfrey (£4.4m) is paired with Grant Hanley (£4.0m) at centre-back.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Godfrey, Hanley, Aarons; Tettey, McLean; Cantwell, Duda, Buendía; Pukki.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Söyüncü, Evans, R Pereira; Choudhury, Praet; H Barnes, Maddison, Pérez; Iheanacho.

364 Comments
  g40steve
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Bit early but thoughts?

    -4

    Vardy & Traore ➡ Auba & Saka

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Like it, especially if Vardy's out.

      Open Controls
      Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'm kicking Vardy off too. Auba in.

        Open Controls
        SweepaKeepa
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Even when Vardy has Villa at home and Rodgers confirmed he'll be back?

          Open Controls
      g40steve
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Cheers & Traore benching not what I need in final weeks.

        Open Controls
    My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Let's have the price increase tonight first. Would give me another .1 sv

      Open Controls
      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Adjustment & flag likely kills the rise.

        Open Controls
        My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Well...aren't you just a beacon of positivity 😉

          Open Controls
    SHOOTER MCGINN
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Depends how long Vardy is out for I guess, but looks good in principle

      Open Controls
  Chucky
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Cmon Barnes and Maddy grab some goals...

    Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Nor 1-0 Lei Soy own goal would be a good start towards a good GW after -8

    Open Controls
  The Train Driver
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Norwich will win this one and keep a CS...

    Open Controls
    RECKLESS
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      They always been strong at Carrow Road

      Open Controls
  Rainer
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Praet post, Ricardo cross.

    Open Controls
  SHOOTER MCGINN
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Praet looks decent. Shame he doesn't play more.

    Open Controls
  TERIYAKI 69
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    where is Vardy???

    Open Controls
    The Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Injured and not in squad.

      Open Controls
  Gobigorgohome
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    what a ball from Maddison

    Open Controls
  Yank Revolution
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Leicester knocking at the door!

    Open Controls
  Romani
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Technical Question. In my mini league in EPL in our Private League, we all pay £5/month and winner gets a monthly prize. This week, the last day of this GW28 falls on Sunday March 1st. So does Sunday count as a Feb game or a March Game. EPL updates monthly scores on private leagues page.

    Open Controls
    Nightcrawler
        3 mins ago

        Feb

        Open Controls
      Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        It's based on the date the gw starts

        Open Controls
      Rainer
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Whatever month the GW starts in - Feb!

        Open Controls
    The Train Driver
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Anyone still have Pukki?

      Open Controls
      Hybrid.power
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        World number 1

        Open Controls
      Jindaljain
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Pukki must be having him

        Open Controls
    Trophé Mourinho
        just now

        Maddisons and Brendans many hand singles indicate that Maddison is probably going to do some crosses

        Open Controls

