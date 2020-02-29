Gomez absent for Liverpool as more injuries revealed after FPL deadline

Fantasy Premier League managers find themselves at the mercy of their real-life counterparts once again in Blank Gameweek 28.
That’s because Jurgen Klopp becomes the latest top-flight boss to reveal his injury news after the Gameweek deadline, rather than in his midweek press conference.
Thankfully, on this occasion, the players affected are not widely-owned Fantasy assets, although many are still reeling from surprise absences from starting line-ups for Jamie Vardy (£9.8m) and Danny Ings (£7.2m).
Joe Gomez (£5.3m) misses out for Liverpool, with the club’s official Twitter account explaining it as a “precaution due to a minor fitness concern”.
That sees Dejan Lovren (£5.3m) slot in alongside Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) at centre-back while Naby Keïta (£5.8m), not mentioned in this week’s press conference, has a “sore hip”.
While the precedent increasingly being set by Premier League managers to omit injury updates from their pre-deadline press conferences, at least the big Liverpool assets have come through this one unscathed.
Sadio Mané (£12.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) flank Roberto Firmino (£9.7m) in the front-three while Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) hold onto their full-back berths.
Watford line-up in 4-2-3-1 formation, with Ismaïla Sarr (£6.2m) back in the side following a muscle injury.
Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Capoue; Deulofeu, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Mané, Firmino, Salah.
Become a Member and access our data
Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
Klopp gives up with a minute to go!? #KloppOut