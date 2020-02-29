1250
Dugout Discussion February 29

Ings benched as Ritchie starts out-of-position for Newcastle

Fantasy Premier League managers have been hit with another surprise injury in Blank Gameweek 28.

This time it’s Danny Ings (£7.2m) at the eye of the storm as he was named on Southampton’s bench for the trip to West Ham.

His 33.9% ownership will likely be rather miffed with Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose pre-match quotes certainly indicate that he knew of this injury problem when he gave his midweek press conference.

As it stands, whether Ings is involved at the London Stadium may depend on what the score is at half-time.

“Danny (Ings) had problems during the week and I wasn’t sure if he would be able to make the bench. He trained yesterday for the first time. If I don’t need him I will leave him on the bench, but you never know.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

The frustration is not just for Ings owners though, as David Moyes took a turn at trolling the Fantasy community too.

Despite contributing to a spirited performance at Anfield on Monday night, Robert Snodgrass (£5.3m) finds himself on the West Ham bench, replaced in the starting XI by new signing Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m).

Meanwhile, Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) comes back in to start up-front, so Michail Antonio (£6.9m) is shifted to the left flank of attacking midfield.

Chelsea have lined up in a 3-4-3 formation for their trip to Bournemouth, featuring Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) and Reece James (£5.0m) as the wing-backs.

Mason Mount (£6.1m) and Pedro (£6.8m) flank Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) in the front-three as Tammy Abraham (£7.6m) misses out on a place in the match-day squad entirely.

Bournemouth’s bench features Harry Wilson (£5.8m) and Diego Rico (£4.3m) as Ryan Fraser (£6.8m) and Josh King (£6.1m) occupy the flanks, and Adam Smith (£4.3m) holds down a left-back berth.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has finally made good on his suggestions of a new shape, as his side line-up in a 4-4-2 formation to match Burnley.

That features Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) playing out-of-position in a midfield presided over by Jonjo Shelvey (£4.9m), who makes his first start since Gameweek 23.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; A. Smith, Aké, S. Cook, Stacey; King, Billing, Lerma, L. Cook, Fraser; C Wilson.

Chelsea XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori; Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, James; Pedro, Giroud, Mount.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernandes, Manquillo; Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron; Joelinton, Gayle.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Smallbone, Højbjerg, Boufal; S Long, Obafemi.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Ngakia; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

1,250 Comments
  1. Pompel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Ings likely to be back on starting lineup next GW, no?

  2. Royal5
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Fabianski is terrible

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Alonso to rise tonight?

  4. ragnarlookbrood
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    thank you pope taylor and fernandez

  5. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ryan
    TAA Stephens Robbo
    Bruno Salah KDB Barnes
    Ings Jimenez Vardy
    Button Soy Holgate Dendo
    1.7itb 1ft

    Was on Vardy to Auba...
    A. Stick to the above.
    B. Soy to Alonso/Doherty
    C. Ryan to anyone
    D. Other.

    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      C

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Pope I assume?

  6. Here Comes The Son ★
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Who else was close to bringing in Alonso and how sick do you feel/10?

    Inb4 hindsight

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Considered it but after the Martial, Vardy and Traoré starting on Thursday had other fires. Might bring him in for Bertrand this week though

  7. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    11(-4) from 6..... what you got lads?

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      7(-8) out of 4

    2. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      9(-4) from 5... only an 8k red arrow so far.

      Mane(c) is huge.

    3. Weasel Boy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      3 from 3.

      1. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        15 from 5

  8. GOTHAM City F.C.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    A. Firmino to Auba, or
    B. Stevens to Alonso?

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      B

  9. Trophé Mourinho
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Already puzzled as to who will start next week?
    Henderson (Foster)
    TAA - Alonso (Taylor, Lascelles)
    Traore - Grealish - KDB - Perez - Salah
    Ings - Bobby (Deulofeu)

    Benching Taylor sucks a bit, any ideas? He is home to Spurs that week, CS probable

    1. Trophé Mourinho
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Boly is my other defender (starting)

  10. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    14 from 3. 100k 9 points away. Salah and Mané blanks with TAS haul please

    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      TAA* 😆

  11. sunzip14
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    At least Hayden started to cover Vardy no show. Will Williams and Traore start? Can’t believe I was this unprepared for this gw. Used 2Fts to get Taylor & Richa for O’Connell & Martial and yet so many non starters...

  12. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Would you pay 8.0 for TAA if it wa shis price next season?

    1. Daniel S.
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Too early to call

    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Yes

    3. Ady87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      It would be boring but yes.

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Probably

  13. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Tell me more about ASM
    How come he is not an assured starter ?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      He would be in Bruce decided to play him up front though the middle.

  14. Ady87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Need to capitalise on no Gomez in my ML. Robbo returns and nothing from Mané would be huge!

  15. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA / VVD / Pereira / Stevens
    Salah / KDB / Barnes
    Jimenez / Ings / DCL

    Button // Traore / Perez / Rico

    Perez was a 1 week punt that didn't come off, but squad deep enough to cover a need to bench etc.

    A) Ings > Aubameyang (free
    B) VVD/Perez > 4.4m/Mané

    A caveat is I'm chasing down ML rivals with Mané who won't be able to get Aubameyang easily.

    McCarthy could move to Pope alternatively, but this GW isn't the optimal time. (Although who knows - McCarthy could be benched haha.)

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      (A is free, B is for -4)

  16. Daniel S.
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Time for VVD goal and max BP. I feel it

    1. Chucky
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      so much this!! will take us into top 10 k.. 😉

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Please mate lol

    3. Royal5
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Pool will concede here.

    4. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/02/24/fernandes-in-demand-after-first-double-digit-fpl-haul/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_21721188

      Sorry, couldn't resist. 🙁

  17. davies
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Can I breathe yet?

    Pope + Taylor + Lascelles 😎

    1. Free Hat
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Nice

  18. SkeletONv01
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Best GW ever, forgot about it, slept, now im wih Kun, Son, Lund etc. Prolly will end up with more point if i were to make transfers xD

  19. ragnarlookbrood
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    strange tarkowski 2 points and taylor no points
    tarkowski yellow card and taylor played a better game for me

    1. Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Ah nice, didn't know this as a Tarkowski owner. Just assumed he was nailed on for 5 points.

    2. ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      1 point tarkowski sorry

      Open Controls
      1. Here Comes The Son ★
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I'll take anything this week.

  20. tomasjj
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    That 0-0 game made up for the Leicester no shows.

  21. Hakim Ziyech
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Casuals be like "I can use Gomez to cover Trent"

    Well done,you played yourselves!

    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I don't know of any teams that don't have TAA at this point!

      1. Hakim Ziyech
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Recently, I have seen some, hopefully a 24 pt Trent Masterpiece

        1. Hakim Ziyech
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          soon*

  22. SkeletONv01
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Whats up with Andys team btw? He scoring?

  23. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Just realised Pope has a great fixture again next week - against another team with no forwards

  24. fplking14
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    I have Gomez, Ings and Vardy lol

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Thats nothing I got them plus Digne who is at risk.

    2. El Fenomeno R9
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Still a chance for Gomez 1 pointer,never give up

  25. Trophé Mourinho
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    My team is so shoddy, its like I picked up from the clearance basket at Lidl, but im still on a green. You guys must have shocking teams

  26. El Fenomeno R9
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Damn 5(-4) from 3,cmon VVD

  27. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    An Dendoncker masterclass tomorrow please

  28. Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Taylor and Lascelles making up somewhat for Ings McCarthy and Perez (in for a hit)

  29. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Double Pool leakence 🙂

  30. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Origi on to replace Alison

