Ings benched as Ritchie starts out-of-position for Newcastle

Fantasy Premier League managers have been hit with another surprise injury in Blank Gameweek 28.

This time it’s Danny Ings (£7.2m) at the eye of the storm as he was named on Southampton’s bench for the trip to West Ham.

His 33.9% ownership will likely be rather miffed with Saints manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose pre-match quotes certainly indicate that he knew of this injury problem when he gave his midweek press conference.

As it stands, whether Ings is involved at the London Stadium may depend on what the score is at half-time.

“Danny (Ings) had problems during the week and I wasn’t sure if he would be able to make the bench. He trained yesterday for the first time. If I don’t need him I will leave him on the bench, but you never know.” – Ralph Hasenhüttl

The frustration is not just for Ings owners though, as David Moyes took a turn at trolling the Fantasy community too.

Despite contributing to a spirited performance at Anfield on Monday night, Robert Snodgrass (£5.3m) finds himself on the West Ham bench, replaced in the starting XI by new signing Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m).

Meanwhile, Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) comes back in to start up-front, so Michail Antonio (£6.9m) is shifted to the left flank of attacking midfield.

Chelsea have lined up in a 3-4-3 formation for their trip to Bournemouth, featuring Marcos Alonso (£6.0m) and Reece James (£5.0m) as the wing-backs.

Mason Mount (£6.1m) and Pedro (£6.8m) flank Olivier Giroud (£6.5m) in the front-three as Tammy Abraham (£7.6m) misses out on a place in the match-day squad entirely.

Bournemouth’s bench features Harry Wilson (£5.8m) and Diego Rico (£4.3m) as Ryan Fraser (£6.8m) and Josh King (£6.1m) occupy the flanks, and Adam Smith (£4.3m) holds down a left-back berth.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has finally made good on his suggestions of a new shape, as his side line-up in a 4-4-2 formation to match Burnley.

That features Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) playing out-of-position in a midfield presided over by Jonjo Shelvey (£4.9m), who makes his first start since Gameweek 23.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale; A. Smith, Aké, S. Cook, Stacey; King, Billing, Lerma, L. Cook, Fraser; C Wilson.

Chelsea XI: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Tomori; Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, James; Pedro, Giroud, Mount.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernandes, Manquillo; Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron; Joelinton, Gayle.

Burnley XI: Pope; C Taylor, Mee, Tarkowski, Bardsley; McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Hendrick; Vydra, Rodriguez.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Ward-Prowse; Armstrong, Smallbone, Højbjerg, Boufal; S Long, Obafemi.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Ngakia; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.