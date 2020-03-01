1276
Dugout Discussion March 1

Martial fit to start for United as Traore returns to Wolves side and Lloris misses out

The final two fixtures of a truncated Gameweek 28 kick off simultaneously at 14:00 GMT.

Everton play host to Manchester United at Goodison Park, while Tottenham Hotspur face Wolverhampton Wanderers in north London.

The stand-out storyline on Merseyside is Anthony Martial‘s inclusion in the United starting XI, three days after he missed out on the Red Devils’ Europa League win over Bruges with a thigh problem.

Martial wasn’t spotted at the team hotel ahead of this fixture but, not for the first time, a no-show at the Lowry didn’t translate into an absence from the United side.

Bruno Fernandes, the most-bought Fantasy Premier League asset of Gameweek 28, also starts today.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made only one alteration from last weekend’s win over Watford, with Scott McTominay replacing the injured Daniel James.

Solskjaer said ahead of kick-off:

It was just a precaution on Thursday, [Martial] probably could have played. We didn’t take the risk though, knowing Odion was going to play well and there would be no problem.

[James] got a knock on Thursday but he’ll be fine for Thursday [against Derby in the FA Cup] or definitely next weekend so not too much to worry about.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin continue their partnership up top for the hosts but elsewhere, Carlo Ancelotti is proving increasingly difficult to second-guess.

The Italian has made five changes from the 3-2 defeat to Arsenal, with Theo Walcott returning from injury and Andre Gomes making his first start in over three months.

Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane and Tom Davies are also recalled, with Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Alex Iwobi and the injured Morgan Schneiderlin dropping out.

The big news from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is that Adama Traore is recalled to the Wolves starting XI, with Nuno Espirito Santo changing back to a 3-4-3 for this encounter.

Leander Dendoncker makes way, while Santo’s other alteration is enforced: Ruben Vinagre in for Jonny at wing-back.

Jose Mourinho has made four changes to his Spurs side for this afternoon’s clash.

Tanguy Ndombele, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are all benched, while Hugo Lloris is missing from the squad altogether with a groin problem.

Paolo Gazzaniga comes in for the hosts’ goalkeeper, with Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Dele Alli also returning to the side.

Mourinho said ahead of kick-off:

Hugo Lloris doesn’t feel in a condition to play. He’s played a couple of matches with a little problem which he was able to hide, but this time it wasn’t possible.

It’s another opportunity for Paolo to play and another challenge for the team. [Lloris] is obviously a very experienced and quality keeper, but life is made of challenges and we know we will have to fight until the end of the season, and we play against a very difficult opponent, of course.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Baines, Davies, Gomes, Walcott, Calvert-Lewin, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, McTominay, Martial, Greenwood.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saïss, Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre, Traoré, Jiménez, Jota.

Spurs XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Dier, Winks, Lo Celso, Dele, Bergwijn, Lucas.

