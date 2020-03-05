Pundits Playoff MW18 Review

Nuts, nuts, glorious Brazil Nuts! Speedyboyz and his team of hamster humiliators are leading the way in the Pundits Playoff. Indeed they made short work of Holly’s Hamsters winning by a humongous margin, 540-378. They also bagsied all the bonus points, and are currently sitting at the top of both Period 4 H2H and Classic League Tables, with 27 points so far.

The resurgent Blame It On Rio are currently sitting in 2nd place in the H2H table, following the second win this period, this time defeating the none to shabby Unbelievable Jeff FC, 473-453.

The only other unbeaten team so far this period are WhenTheOWENgetsTough who managed a tight win against the very unfortunate Slaven’s Ball-itch, who took away 5 bonus points as small consolation for a bravely fought match.

Back to Square Owen pulled off a bit of a coup, by defeating The Keane Fifteen, which was only their fifth loss in the competition. This win leaves Back to Square Owen if fourth place in the Period H2H table.

A Whole Lawro B*llocks were the second victims to suffer a 15-0 whitewash, at the hands of the mighty “15” Musketeers, clearly re-energised following their leader’s inspiring Best Manager interview in our last article.

Finally, Nirvana Scott Talent followed up their two pointer last Matchweek with a 14-1 win against the BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC.

The fight to avoid finishing outside the top eight is indeed beginning to get feisty. The cumulative H2H table currently looks like this:

1. The Keane Fifteen (W13, D0, L5 with 58.5 bonus) on 175.5 points

2. WhenTheOWENgetsTough (W12, D1, L5 with 54.5 bonus) on 165.5 points

3. “15” Musketeers (W10, D1, L7 with 64.5 bonus) on 157.5 points

4. Brazil Nuts (W10, D0, L8 with 65 bonus) on 155 points

5. Nirvana Scott Talent (W9, D2, L7 with 65.5 bonus) on 152.5 points

6. Unbelievable Jeff FC (W8, D1, L9 with 58.5 bonus) on 133.5 points

7. BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC (W9, D0, L9 with 50 bonus) on 131 points

8. Holly’s Hamsters (W8, D0, L10 with 48.5 bonus) on 120.5 points

9. Back to Square Owen (W8, D1, L9 with 40.5 bonus) on 115.5 points

10. A Whole Lawro B*llocks (W7, D0, L11 with 51.5 bonus) on 114.5 points

11. Blame it on Rio (W8, D0, L10 with 40 bonus) on 112 points

12. Slaven’s Ball-itch (W3, D0, L15 with 51 bonus) on 78 points

Despite their 15-0 whitewash defeat, Holly’s Hamsters still cling on to their PP Champions League spot. Teams Back to Square Owen, A Whole Lawro B*llocks, Blame It On Rio and Slaven’s Ball-itch are all staring down the bottomless pit called the You’re Ropey League of Shame. The BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC have established a bit of a gap between themselves in 7th and the lower placed teams, but with 60 points still left available to each team from the remaining four league matches, even first placed The Keane Fifteen are not completely safe from dropping out of the top eight.

Best Manager of the Period

Although a bit early to be naming strong favourites for this award, Speedyboyz certainly has made a bold statement of intent. With his team, Brazil Nuts at the top of both the H2H and Classic period leagues, he has also masterminded the highest scores in the H2H battles so far AND the lowest bench scores. In fact the only criteria Speedyboyz is not top is in the Squad value which is currently still be dominated by Unbelievable Jeff FC, who have the highest cumulative team score of any team (15414).

This week’s fixtures are below, which teams will take the biggest advantage of the double gameweek?

WhenTheOWENgetsTough vs Blame it on Rio

Slaven’s Ball-itch vs Brazil Nuts

Unbelievable Jeff FC vs “15” Musketeers

Holly’s Hamsters vs The Keane Fifteen

A Whole Lawro B*llocks vs Nirvana Scott Talent

Back to Square Owen vs BSC Small Boys (in the park) FC

Deadline for team line up submissions is 10:30 Saturday 7th March.

Can The Keane Fifteen keep their top spot in the Cumulative H2H league?

Will the Brazil Nuts follow up five wins in a row with another and stay top in the Period H2H table?

Good luck all…except of course The Keane Fifteen, the Hamsters are keen to avoid the You’re Ropey League of Shame, and are gunning for you this week!

Link to the live scores here

Link to the main sheet here