943
Frisking the Fixtures March 5

Which teams have the best and worst upcoming fixtures?

943 Comments
Share

A period of limbo in which we were waiting on confirmation of the Blank Gameweek 31 line-up finally came to an end in midweek.

The results of the FA Cup fifth round dictated which Premier League matches would survive in the final set of fixtures before the international break, with full details available here.

We’ve also had a Double Gameweek 29 announcement over the last week, of course, so we’re due a frisk of the fixture list to see which teams have the strongest and weakest runs of league matches over the coming weeks.

We’ll be using our Season Ticker to help – Members using this tool can sort by difficulty and teams that rotate well, filter home and away fixtures, and separate attack and defence.

The Season Ticker has been updated since Wednesday night to reflect the latest developments and now looks as follows:

Our primary focus will be on a five-Gameweek lookahead here, which takes us up to Gameweek 33.

It is perhaps wise to stop at this point because of the fact that the results of the FA Cup quarter-finals will partially dictate what happens in Gameweek 34, regarding postponements and rescheduling.

Fantasy managers will be adopting different chip strategies over the coming weeks, with some of us deploying the Free Hit in Gameweek 31 and others steadily building towards the Blank Gameweek or even ignoring it.

The article will take a slightly different format with that in mind, as we split the clubs into those with a blank and those without one.

CLUBS WITH A LEAGUE FIXTURE IN GAMEWEEK 31

Wolverhampton Wanderers (BHA | whu | BOU | avl | ARS) sit top of our Season Ticker over the coming five Gameweeks and face four teams in the bottom six next.

Their first opponents, Brighton, are woefully out of sorts and are the only Premier League club winless in 2020.

Albion, West Ham United and Aston Villa, indeed, are all in the relegation zone for form when clubs are filtered by their last six matches.

Wolves’ next four opponents haven’t kept a single clean sheet between them in their last six league fixtures, meanwhile.

Villa, West Ham and Bournemouth are in the bottom three for shots in the box conceded over the period studied, meanwhile.

With the visit of Eddie Howe’s side falling in Blank Gameweek 31, the likes of Raul Jimenez (£8.0m), Diogo Jota (£6.3m) and Matt Doherty (£6.2m) will likely be popular options regardless of chip strategy.

There is one other issue to take into account, though: Nuno Espirito’s Santo side have a two-legged UEFA Europa League tie against Olympiacos sandwiched in between Gameweeks 29-31

Runaway leaders Liverpool (BOU | eve | CRY | mci | AVL) may have suffered a blip by their own high standards but they will likely remain heavily backed by those FPL managers using their Free Hit chip in Gameweek 31, ‘dead-ending’ towards it, or otherwise.

Away trips to Everton and Manchester City don’t bode well regarding their clean sheet prospects, however: the Toffees and Pep Guardiola’s troops are third and second respectively for league goals scored since Gameweek 19 (the point at which Carlo Ancelotti took charge at Goodison Park).

The good news is that Everton haven’t particularly been watertight at the other end, having kept just one clean sheet this calendar year.

Bournemouth and Villa, as we discussed with Wolves, are two of the most obliging defences in the top flight, meanwhile.

That Gameweek 33 fixture against Villa falls bang in the middle of a possible two-legged Champions League quarter-final (should Liverpool make it past Atletico Madrid, of course), so, given that the league title could have been wrapped up at the Etihad a week earlier, there is the possible risk of rotation in that plum home fixture.

For the other six clubs still with a Premier League game in Blank Gameweek 31, the fixtures are a bit of a mixed bag – which is one of the downsides to stockpiling assets ahead of that round of matches.

Burnley (TOT | mci | WAT | cry | SHU) have a trip to the Etihad to come before their Gameweek 31 clash with Watford, for example, although there is the prospect of City rotating for that encounter given that it is sandwiched between Double Gameweek 29 and the Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Tottenham Hotspur (bur | MUN | WHU | shu| EVE) have one of the better Gameweek 31 fixtures but some tricky games around it, with even a trip to Burnley looking far from straightforward given how in-form the Clarets are.

West Ham United (ars | WOL | tot| CHE | new) likely won’t be considered by many until the fixture swing in Gameweek 33, while Crystal Palace (WAT | bou | liv | BUR| lei) unquestionably have the toughest Gameweek 31 match and probably won’t be featuring prominently in many Free Hit squads on that weekend.

Bournemouth (liv | CRY | wol | NEW | mun) face six of the top seven in their run-in, meanwhile.

Fresh off the back of their win over Liverpool, Watford (cry | LEI| bur | SOU | che) have a slightly easier ride until Gameweek 36 but their Gameweek 31 match, which is when many of us could do with a favourable fixture for the likes of Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m), comes against a Burnley side that has kept clean sheets in four of their last five matches.

Of course, the question of player and team motivation in the run-in is one that needs to be posed in conjunction with any subjective assessment of a fixture’s difficulty on paper.

CLUBS WITH A BLANK IN GAMEWEEK 31

Pepe stakes claim for place in Fantasy teams with season-best haul

Even before the Double Gameweek 29 announcement, those FPL managers who are adopting the ‘Free Hit in Gameweek 31’ approach would have been eyeing up Arsenal (WHU + mci | bha | blank | NOR| wol) assets.

Fixtures against West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City either side of Blank Gameweek 31 see the Gunners riding high in our Season Ticker.

Albion and the Hammers haven’t kept a clean sheet between them in their last six matches, although Norwich have shown uncharacteristic solidity and recorded three shut-outs in that time.

Brighton are bottom of the home form table over their last games at the Amex, while West Ham and Norwich are in the relegation zone based on away form over the same timeframe.

In Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.0m), Arsenal boast the most clinical forward in the division when players are filtered by their last six matches: 38.5% of his shots have found the back of the net in that time.

Even a trip to Manchester City oughtn’t to be too off-putting from an offensive perspective, given that Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m) will be sidelined: Guardiola’s side had been on a run of just two clean sheets in 13 matches before Laporte’s recovery and subsequently kept three in a row with him in the starting XI.

Manchester City‘s run (mun + ARS | BUR | blank | LIV | sou) is less appealing and their really mouth-watering sequence of matches doesn’t begin until Gameweek 33, upon which they face six successive sides in the bottom half of the table.

Quite what the Citizens will have to play for by that stage, and whether the Champions League and FA Cup have assumed first and second priority at the point, is another question.

The relatively subdued response to the Double Gameweek 29 announcement hints at the less-than-straightforward nature of their two fixtures over the next week, with Arsenal and United conceding at a goal per game or less over the last six matches.

Only four sides have allowed more big chances than the Gunners in that time, though, to provide owners of Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) and co with some encouragement.

There could be an adverse knock-on effect from that tough double-header, though, with the Gameweek 30 visit of Burnley now perhaps looking at risk of some rotation given that Real Madrid visit the Etihad three days afterwards.

Those managers adopting a ‘Free Hit in Gameweek 31’ strategy may consider a number of other teams with positive fixtures around that Blank Gameweek, although the clubs in question are in indifferent form.

Chelsea (EVE | avl | blank | whu | WAT), Newcastle United (sou | SHU | blank | bou | WHU) and Leicester City (AVL | wat | blank | eve | CRY) all have favourable matches to some extent, with Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers’ sides facing a quartet of matches against teams in the bottom half.

Both Chelsea and Leicester face Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham in that run, with those three sides not registering a single clean sheet between them in the last six Gameweeks.

Southampton (NEW | nor | blank | wat | MCI) and Sheffield United‘s (NOR | new | blank | TOT | bur) clean sheet prospects look good before Gameweek 31, with Norwich and Newcastle in the bottom two for goals scored when clubs are filtered by their last six, eight, ten and 12 matches.

Looking at what we normally dub ‘The Weak’ in this recurring article, there are two clubs in particular – Aston Villa (lei | CHE | blank | WOL | liv) and Brighton & Hove Albion (wol | ARS | blank | MUN | nor) – whose indifferent form is coupled with some awful-looking fixtures.

Manchester United’s (MCI | tot | blank | bha | BOU) next two testing fixtures precede a blank but their run thereafter is one of the best in the division, with six games in a row (FA Cup permitting) against sides in the bottom half.

Five of those six opponents are in the bottom seven for goals conceded over their last half-dozen matches.

Norwich City‘s (shu | SOU | blank | ars | BHA) record on the road is particularly awful this season (they are bottom of the away table and have scored just six times in 14 matches on their travels) and that, coupled with the Gameweek 31 blank, should ensure short-term interest is limited despite their upturn in performances, with there being only one game at Carrow Road over the next four Gameweeks.

Which finally brings us to Everton (che | LIV | blank | LEI | tot), the ultimate ‘form versus fixtures’ side.

The Toffees face three of the top four around their Blank Gameweek 31, although Chelsea and Leicester have kept just one clean sheet between them over their last six matches and Liverpool suddenly look fallible at the back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) has already scored against Arsenal and Manchester United in the last two Gameweeks, underscoring the point we made recently about the ‘big six’ not necessarily being teams to be feared any more.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

943 Comments Post a Comment
  1. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Vardy > Auba for free?

    Open Controls
    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      I would

      Open Controls
    2. Dreadful
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      32 mins ago

      Yes imo

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      Costs 0.2 more now.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        just now

        or 0.1 depending on Vardy SV.

        Open Controls
    4. jia you jia you
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      will cost you 0.2 more now

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        no brainer for free imo

        Open Controls
  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 4 Years
    35 mins ago

    Price Changes - 6th March 2020

    🔺  Aubameyang (11.1)

    🔻  Vardy (9.7), Traoré (5.8)

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Ings survives!

      Open Controls
    2. Gnu Scott talent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      28 mins ago

      Sheet, missed Auba rise.
      He was high 80's so I gambled.

      Open Controls
      1. Balls of Steel
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Ya so did I, thought he was safe for sure 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Gnu Scott talent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bit of a bugger. 😉

          Open Controls
          1. Balls of Steel
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Was expecting Ings drop so balanced out :/

            Open Controls
    3. waldo666
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Ah nuts! Cheers Rainy.

      Open Controls
  3. Dreadful
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    What do you think is better?

    A) Sterling Saka Ederson
    B) Mahrez Pepe Pope

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      I like B

      Open Controls
    2. KDB4PREZ
        14 mins ago

        So close I like A just tho as upside feels more

        Open Controls
        1. KDB4PREZ
            1 min ago

            Sorry I ment B

            Open Controls
            1. KDB4PREZ
                just now

                B has more upside imo as sterling outa form so Mahrez could match and Pope could match Ederson closer than Saka match Pépé imo

                Open Controls
          • Dreadful
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            Cheers both

            Open Controls
            1. KDB4PREZ
                1 min ago

                Care to look at my long ass post below lol in need of some advice

                Open Controls
          • Mc3
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            Is a -8 crazy this week to go
            Iheanacho, Traore, Ings -> Auba(C), Saka, Jota

            Open Controls
            1. Brooksy86
              • 3 Years
              20 mins ago

              No brainer for them 3...

              Open Controls
              1. Mc3
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Ditching Ings this week for a hit has me questioning it

                Open Controls
            2. ZimZalabim
              • 3 Years
              just now

              im doing exactly that move or
              Mane out instead of traore and Aguero in instead of Jota

              cant decide

              Open Controls
          • KDB4PREZ
              32 mins ago

              A) Maherz&Auba(C)
              B) Pépé&Kun(C)

              Which gets more this week?

              Open Controls
              1. jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                13 mins ago

                coin toss

                Open Controls
              2. Duffy Dunk
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                A but it's close

                Open Controls
              3. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 min ago

                A. You want the captain who will actually start both games, and Kun likely won't.

                Open Controls
            • Duffy Dunk
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              30 mins ago

              How does this WC squad look?

              Leno Button
              TAA Doherty Alonso Taylor Tanganga
              Salah KDB Fernandes Sarr Saka
              Auba DCL Jota

              Leno will become Pope for gw31, which will give 8 non-blankers.
              Another gw31 move could be Saka->McNeil.
              I have 2 LIV & 2 WOL to be more flexible if I want to bring a 3rd representative from 1 (or both) of them soon (Boly/Saiss v Jimenez, LIV def v LIV mid/fwd).

              Open Controls
              1. jia you jia you
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                9 mins ago

                City have a double and you're wildcarding with just KdB... missing a trick I reckon!

                Open Controls
              2. aleksios
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                If Wc,get 8-9 for 31 to have 11 then.

                Open Controls
              3. Printing Mane
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Not enough DGW29ers and BGW31ers imo

                Open Controls
                1. KDB4PREZ
                    just now

                    Needs more DGW and BGW players imo

                    Open Controls
              4. OneDennisBergkamp
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                27 mins ago

                damn that price rise was unexpected but i can do...

                Vardy + Grealish > Auba + Saka (-4)

                have exact money, what do you reckon?

                Open Controls
                1. jaguar shark
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Yup. Just did a similar move.

                  Open Controls
                2. KDB4PREZ
                    2 mins ago

                    I would

                    Open Controls
                3. emyoueffsee
                  • 4 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  Anyone Wildcatding this gw with intention of not free hitting in gw 3. Would appreciate if you could share your squads to see if I'm on the right track.

                  Open Controls
                  1. emyoueffsee
                    • 4 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    *Not free hitting gw 31

                    Open Controls
                  2. KDB4PREZ
                      just now

                      Yeah I am buddy c below

                      Open Controls
                  3. vincentwsho
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    21 mins ago

                    Grealish or C.Taylor as first bench player this week?

                    Open Controls
                    1. KDB4PREZ
                        1 min ago

                        Grelish

                        Open Controls
                    2. KDB4PREZ
                        21 mins ago

                        Anyone care to chose from my 2 W/C drafts. Tia for any input/Help

                        Leno/Pope
                        Taa/Gomez/Doc/Alonso/C.Taylor(31 in mind)
                        KDB/Salah/Mahrez/Saka/Noble(31 in mind)
                        Ings/Jota/Auba(C)

                        Changes would be marehz&Noble&Auba>>Pépé&Hayden&Kun(C)

                        Wil have 2Xfrs and be able to field 11 with first one but only 10 in GW31 if chose 2nd.!. Stuck I am so any help much appreciated.

                        Open Controls
                      • HMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        Chip strategy #814
                        GW31 - Survive
                        GW32 - WC
                        GW34 - FH or BB
                        GW37 - BB or FH

                        Open Controls
                        1. KDB4PREZ
                            9 mins ago

                            Nice I pulled the W/C as team needed and I have a good plan (famous last words haha)

                            Open Controls
                          • Printing Mane
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            How about DGW29?

                            Open Controls
                            1. KDB4PREZ
                                1 min ago

                                I just used it see below and help out please haha

                                Open Controls
                          • Trovsmash
                            • 6 Years
                            19 mins ago

                            Vardy & Robbo >>
                            5.9 to spend on a defender
                            A. Auby + Boly
                            B. Auby + Otamendi
                            C. Auby + Bellerin
                            D. Auby + other? who?

                            Open Controls
                            1. KDB4PREZ
                                8 mins ago

                                No way to keep robbo? If not what about Gomes?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Trovsmash
                                  • 6 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  was just about to say i missed gomez*

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Trovsmash
                                  • 6 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  if im getting Auby, it would have to involve downgrading robbo

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. KDB4PREZ
                                      just now

                                      Gomez for me

                                      Open Controls
                              • Niho992
                                • 1 Year
                                14 mins ago

                                Bergwijn to KdB or Pepe?

                                Dont have other DGW assets and i will C Salah

                                Open Controls
                                1. Tony Moon
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  Given KDB's doubt, Pepe for me.

                                  Open Controls
                              • emyoueffsee
                                • 4 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                Thoughts on this WC team so I dont free hit in gw 31?

                                Foster
                                Boly TAA VVD
                                Salah Sarr Pepe Sterling(c)
                                Jimenez Jota Ings

                                Pope Cathcart Tanganga Saka.

                                Open Controls
                                1. TorresMagic™
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 10 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  Why get Saka if bench?

                                  Open Controls
                                2. lilmessipran
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  If I am on a wc I think I would definitely go with Auba, also might as well get a gw31 player if benching Saka

                                  Open Controls
                              • stupendous
                                • 7 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                Set to just sit and rest for now right? All chips and WC left too. 1.5itb. Did Ryan to Pope.

                                Pope
                                TAA Robbo Doherty
                                KDB(v) Salah Saka Richarlison
                                Auba(c) Ayew Ings

                                McGovern Traore Soyuncu Holgate.

                                Open Controls
                              • lilmessipran
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                Other than the Liverpool and Wolves' players, who is the best 3rd defender to get right now (max 6.5), considering I will not be using fh in 31 and will likely wc around gw 32-33

                                Open Controls
                                1. Printing Mane
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  just now

                                  Burnley

                                  Open Controls
                              • ZimZalabim
                                • 3 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Current team is

                                Hendo, Mcarthy
                                Taa, Boly, Soy, Sidibe, Rico
                                Salah, Mane, Kdb, Traore, Dendo
                                Vardy, Ings, DCL

                                Planning on taking a -8 but which option looks better along with Vardy to Auba

                                A. Traore and Ings to Saka and Jota
                                B. Mane and Ings to Sake and Aguero

                                Open Controls
                              • lancet
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                1 min ago

                                I've opted for the Jarvish-style GW 29 WC with this team:

                                Pope McCarthy
                                Robertson TAA Mendy Doherty Masina
                                KDB Pepe Sarr Saka Docoure
                                Aguero Auba Jota

                                I plan to go Aguero + Pepe -> Salah + Jimenez before GW31.
                                How does it look?

                                Open Controls
                              • Balls of Steel
                                • 4 Years
                                just now

                                Anyone else feel Salah will haul this weekend and is a better captain shout than Aubemeyang?

                                Open Controls

                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.