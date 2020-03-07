294
Scout Notes March 7

Mané outshines colleagues as defensive issues continue to plague Liverpool

294 Comments
Share

Liverpool 2-1 Bournemouth

  • Goals: Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Sadio Mané (£12.4m)| Callum Wilson (£7.4m)
  • Assists: Mané, Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) | Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m)
  • Bonus Points: Mané x3, Salah x2, van Dijk x1

Normal service was resumed on Merseyside as Liverpool edged ever closer to the Premier League title with a tighter-than-it-should-have-been win over Bournemouth.

After defeats in the league, the FA Cup and Europe, Jurgen Klopp’s side had lost their unbeatable swagger, and a spirited first-half performance from the Cherries prompted a sense of unease around Anfield on more than one occasion.

The home crowd reached peak nervousness early on when Callum Wilson (£7.4m) opened the scoring for the visitors, from a Jefferson Lerma (£4.8m) assist, although the goal had more than a whiff of controversy about it.

For those of a particularly anti-Reds bent, the term ‘LiVARpool’ has been trotted out every time they’ve felt the powers that be at Stockley Park have favoured the league leaders this season, but there was no such generosity on offer with the Wilson strike.

The Bournemouth striker seemed to have given Joe Gomez (£5.3m) a decent shove in the back in the build-up to the goal, but VAR decided not to overturn referee Paul Tierney’s decision to wave play on and the goal stood.

The Cherries came close to doubling the lead when a Nathan Aké (£4.8m) header from a corner forced Adrian (£4.0m) into a save that was effective, if unconvincing.

But when Jack Simpson (£4.0m) came on for Steve Cook (£5.0m), who looked to have suffered a hamstring injury, things started to unravel for Eddie Howe’s men.

Aaron Ramsdale (£4.6m) had already made a smart save from Roberto Firmino (£9.6m) before Simpson gifted Sadio Mané (£12.4m) the ball in the final third. The midfielder’s pass to Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) was a poor one, but the Egyptian kept his composure and found the bottom corner with a canny strike.

Some 111,721 Fantasy managers had sold Salah heading into Gameweek 29, while a much more modest 15,689 had offloaded Mané. That the pair punished that lack of faith was not exactly a big surprise, and Mané wasn’t finished either.

The Senegal international’s ownership had peaked at three million-plus before a Gameweek 24 injury meant he missed two league matches, and he is now in just over half that number of teams.

Those who have stuck by him were rewarded with a third goal in four matches since his return in Gameweek 26, and it was an alarmingly simple strike at that.

Virgil van Dijk (£6.6m) won possession on the halfway line, his pass forward split open the Bournemouth defence and Mané steered the ball past Ramsdale with the minimum amount of fuss.

On the balance of play, it was harsh on Bournemouth. They looked dangerous on the break throughout the first half as a Liverpool defence missing both Alisson (£6.2m) and Andrew Robertson (£7.0m), who Klopp described as “something between rested and injured”, struggled for solidity.

The Liverpool boss added that his left-back should be fine for Wednesday’s Champions League game with Atletico Madrid, but that will be cold comfort for his 20.6% ownership in FPL, even if the Reds did fail to keep a clean sheet for the third straight Gameweek to offset the pain of his absence.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) also blanking, it was left to van Dijk to deliver a decent return among the back four, with a single bonus point award helping him to a fourth six-point tally from his last six starts.

After the break, Liverpool slowly took control of the match and Mané was unfortunate not to score again when his superb first-time shot hit the post.

Firmino, meanwhile, failed to end his current barren streak in front of goal when he blazed over inside the area having been set up by Salah. The Brazilian has not found the net for six Gameweeks now and, incredibly, hasn’t scored at home all season.

At the other end, Ryan Fraser‘s (£6.8m) even longer search for a goal – he hasn’t scored in the league since Gameweek 5 – came tantalisingly close to ending, only for his effort to be hooked off the line by James Milner (£5.3m) with Adrian beaten.

The stats – Liverpool had 14 attempts, with six on target, to Bournemouth’s six and three – suggested an equaliser would have flattered the Cherries, and Liverpool were good enough, just about, for their win.

But even if they are far from the all-conquering force of the pre-winter break, their immediate schedule remains attractive and, crucially, includes a Gameweek 31 fixture.

As a result, holding onto their key assets, or bringing them in on a Blank Gameweek 31 Free Hit, looks decidedly sensible business, especially if Mané and Salah continue their recent form.

Klopp’s later verdict on the injury issues surrounding Robertson and Jordan Henderson (£5.4m) is another positive for Fantasy managers.

“Robbo should not be a problem; he only missed today pretty much. He finished the session yesterday and afterwards felt something, but it was then nothing in the end. Hendo was out, I don’t know exactly in this moment, but I think he will train tomorrow. If that looks good, I have to make a decision.” – Jurgen Klopp

The case for Bournemouth purchases is not nearly so clear-cut.

They too have a Blank Gameweek 31 fixture, but that’s away at Wolves, and they have a brutal four-match run to come not long after that.

Howe accented the positive in his post-match analysis.

“”We gave it a go. We started really well and looked a threat on the counter-attack.” – Eddie Howe

But his side have neither form nor fixtures to recommend Fantasy investment.

The manager also provided injury updates on both Cook and Philip Billing (£5.0m), who played the final few minutes as a virtual passenger following a knock.

“I don’t know with Steve Cook, it does look like a hamstring pull that will rule him out for a number of weeks. Philip took a whack to his back, I hope that’s just a knock rather than being anything more sinister.” – Eddie Howe

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Milner, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Lallana 84′); Firmino (Origi 90+2′), Mané, Salah.

Bournemouth XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Smith, S Cook (Simpson 19′), Aké, Stacey; Lerma (Gosling 80′), L Cook, Billing, Fraser, Stanislas (Solanke 68′); C Wilson.

MEMBERS ANALYSIS

View full match data in the Members Area

MEMBERS AREA HOME PAGE

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

294 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Currently have these for gw31

    TAA Doherty
    Dendoncker Salah
    Jimenez

    Have wc/bb/FH. My hunch is that FH in 31 makes sense for me - but would welcome advice. Puzzled!

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      With wildcard then I think fh in 31 makes sense

      Open Controls
    2. Regin
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Free hit

      Open Controls
    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Thanks. Will need some thought - but going to try and take advantage the other way via Alonso and a few others if I can.

      Open Controls
    4. Fred54
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Dead end it and WC.

      Open Controls
  2. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    24 mins ago

    Those who deployed WC this GW, are you happy so far?

    Open Controls
    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Now I have drunk a bottle of vodka I am

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Of happiness yeah? 😀

        Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
          11 mins ago

          😀

          Open Controls
      3. Drop the Dendoncker
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Sold salah, mane, kdb and Ayew, but happy. 5 dgwers to go and I'll have 11 for gw31 with bb and fh intact. On 40pts.

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Wow, the proof of the pudding is BGW31 hope that pays off there

          Open Controls
        2. HVT
          • 9 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ouch

          Open Controls
    2. Nightf0x
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      perez to sarr or antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Both decent options but Saar for me

        Open Controls
      2. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Antonio imo

        Open Controls
    3. Hooky
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      So POO Auba and Saka didn't bring home the bacon today. Quelle Surprise...

      Open Controls
      1. HVT
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        It’s only half time!

        Open Controls
    4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      How did west ham look today? Worth investing in, or just for the FH week alone?

      Open Controls
      1. Regin
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I like Antonio. Very attacking. Should have scored

        Open Controls
        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 6 Years
          just now

          And got an assist

          Open Controls
      2. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        MOTD coming on but sounds like they missed loads of chances (Antonio had 3 big chances)

        Open Controls
    5. Nightf0x
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      bgw31 have salah mane taa boly & will get pope jota antionio/sarr for -4 looking to play with 7 and save FH for dgw? good or no

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        Think you can get away with that

        Open Controls
      2. Regin
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Tough one. I am free hitting with wc 32 or 33

        Open Controls
      3. FOO FIGHTER
          8 mins ago

          Go without the GK and save yourself -4.

          If you are going Sarr he will be playing vs Pope.

          Open Controls
          1. Nightf0x
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yeah thats right

            Open Controls
      4. HVT
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Lucky Robbo owner here with ‘The Lord’ coming in to take his place!
        Hard to sell him after that!

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            13 mins ago

            Lundstram is the biggest Legend this season.

            I got rid though. Enjoy the points mate!

            Open Controls
          • Jet5605
            • 5 Years
            11 mins ago

            Yeah well done for keeping faith in the Lord. I have Webster coming off the bench for Robbo. Not as many points as the Lord but 6 is better than nothing,

            Open Controls
            1. HVT
              • 9 Years
              10 mins ago

              Funny I have Dunk behind him as well, didn’t see that cs coming

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  7 mins ago

                  I have had Dunk since GW1 and does not want to leave my team 😀

                  Open Controls
                  1. HVT
                    • 9 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Same, never got round to selling.
                    I know there’s a 15 pointer around the corner!

                    Open Controls
          • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
              13 mins ago

              Feels so good not falling to Auba hypeytrain

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  2 mins ago

                  He can still get the golden boot.

                  Open Controls
                • SB007
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Cue brace against Citeh

                  Open Controls
              2. Jet5605
                • 5 Years
                12 mins ago

                Traore has to go. Last five weeks he scored 3,1,1,2,1

                Open Controls
                1. HVT
                  • 9 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Yea, seem to be living on a prayer right now.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                    • 5 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Because we're only half way there?

                    Open Controls
                    1. HVT
                      • 9 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      We’ll make it, I swear!

                      Open Controls
              3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                • 4 Years
                12 mins ago

                Ryan
                TAA Stephens Doherty
                Salah KDB Barnes Bruno
                Auba Ings Jimenez
                Button Soy Holgate Dendo
                0.9itb 1ft

                70% likely to FH31 here. Any idea on what to do?

                Open Controls
                1. SB007
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  FH

                  Open Controls
                2. Miguel Sanchez
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Not sure but i know we have to find a transfer to not waste the FT if we are def Free Hitting next week. I might bring in Pope and bench him.

                  Open Controls
              4. Jet5605
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                Are Auba owners shipping or keeping?

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 min ago

                  Keeping for now

                  Open Controls
              5. Konstaapeli
                • 3 Years
                10 mins ago

                Traore + Ings to Sarr + Jota for free?

                Open Controls
                1. Ole Trafford
                  • 7 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Just Traore to Sarr

                  Open Controls
                  1. Konstaapeli
                    • 3 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Not enough money

                    Open Controls
                    1. HVT
                      • 9 Years
                      9 mins ago

                      I’d do it.

                      Open Controls
              6. FOO FIGHTER
                  10 mins ago

                  How does Perez to Mane sound?

                  Open Controls
                  1. HVT
                    • 9 Years
                    9 mins ago

                    Sounds like.............Show off!

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                        1 min ago

                        It is evil.

                        Open Controls
                  2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
                    • 4 Years
                    7 mins ago

                    Mat Ryan owners.
                    We should enjoy this small victory. It's been rough.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Konstaapeli
                      • 3 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Here here

                      Open Controls
                    2. HVT
                      • 9 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Long suffering Dunk owners continue as probably like most he’s deep, really deeply berthed 3rdvonnmy bench!

                      Open Controls
                    3. Nuno
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      Unfortunately there was a lot of other clean sheets this week

                      Open Controls
                  3. Nuno
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Ryan (McGovern)
                    TAA Robertson Boly (Taylor Rico)
                    Salah KDB Pepe Barnes (Dendoncker)
                    Vardy Ings Jimenez

                    8 Players for GW31, including Rico and Dendoncker... No keeper.

                    Any moves to make or save for next week?

                    Open Controls
                  4. HVT
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    Sell or keep Lundy?
                    He’s generally 1st sub at de mo.

                    Open Controls
                  5. Mike132
                    • 10 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Mccarthy
                    TAA Soyuncu Lascelles
                    Salah Mane KDB Barnes Traore
                    Auba Ings

                    Subs: Button Egan Taylor Greenwood

                    2 FT, 0.7m itb any suggestions please? Not playing FH in gw31

                    Open Controls
                  6. Nightf0x
                    • 4 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Ryan (buton)
                    Taa boly lascels lord (soy)
                    Mane salah kdb perez (saka)
                    Auba ings (dcl)

                    Which?

                    A) Ryan dcl -4 to pope jota
                    B) perez to sarr
                    C) roll ft
                    D) perez ings -4 to jota antonio

                    Open Controls
                  7. Niho992
                    • 1 Year
                    3 mins ago

                    Who to C next GW if you dont own City players ?

                    Open Controls
                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                        just now

                        Salah or Mane.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Ole Trafford
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      What to do with this lot for next gw?

                      Henderson
                      TAA, Doherty, Baldock
                      Salah, Manè, Kdb, Perez
                      Jiminez, Ings, Jota

                      Button, Cantwell, Lascelles, Fodder 1ft 0itb

                      Open Controls
                    3. shirtless
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      First ever three figure rank. 784. 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    4. Miguel Sanchez
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      just now

                      Captain:

                      A) Auba (bha)
                      B) Alonso (avl)
                      C) Salah (eve)

                      Open Controls

                    You need to be logged in to post a comment.