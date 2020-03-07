213
Dugout Discussion March 7

Nketiah starts again as Lundstram returns to Sheff Utd line-up

213 Comments
Share

Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) leads the line for Arsenal again in one of the biggest matches of Double Gameweek 29.

He will be flanked by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m), both of whom were heavily considered in the transfer market for their two matches over the next couple of days.

The former won our captain poll and was handed the armband by more managers inside the top 10,000 than any other player – so the stakes are high as West Ham come to the Emirates Stadium.

The advanced runs of Bukayo Saka (£4.6m), who has been named at left-back once again, should benefit those invested heavily in Aubameyang, allowing him the support to cut into the penalty area from his left attacking midfield berth.

Elsewhere in the team, Pablo Mari (£4.8m) comes in for his first Premier League start, while Hector Bellerín (£5.4m) drops to the bench.

Among the substitutes in the opposing dugout this afternoon, is Robert Snodgrass (£5.3m), who continues to find himself down the pecking order since Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) arrived.

The new signing is stationed on the right of attacking midfield, flanking Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) with Michail Antonio (£6.9m).

Owners of Adama Traoré (£5.8m) will naturally be frustrated by the Wolves line-up as the winger has been left on the bench.

That has allowed Nuno Espirito Santo to line up his troops in 3-5-2 formation, featuring Matt Doherty (£6.2m) at right wing-back and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) paired up-front with Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m).

As expected, Enda Stevens (£5.1m) slots straight back into the Sheffield United side after picking up an injury against Brighton.

However, a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up is John Lundstram (£4.8m) who features from the beginning for the first time since Gameweek 23.

After a training ground injury forced him into a Blank Gameweek 28 benching, Danny Ings (£7.2m) is back in the Southampton team for the visit of Newcastle.

The Magpies have gone with the 4-4-2 they used against Burnley, featuring Miguel Almirón (£5.8m) up-front alongside Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) on the right of midfield.

At Crystal Palace, it’s Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) who comes in for the injured Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) while key men Troy Deeney (£6.2m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) both start.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Saka, Mari, Luiz, Sokratis; Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe; Nketiah.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Ngakia; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur, Kouyaté; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Godfrey, Hanley, Aarons; McLean, Tettey; Cantwell, Duda, Buendia; Pukki.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Valery; Boufal, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Djenepo; Ings, S Long.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernández, Maquillo; Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie; Almirón, Gayle.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Vinagre, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; Mooy, Bissouma, Pröpper; Trossard, Maupay, March.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

213 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Luka - Man Like Serbia
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Glad i did Firmino to Auba, one of my better decisions.

    Open Controls
    1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Well done. Norhing wrong being sheep sometimes

      Open Controls
    2. Rolls-Royce
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Auba could end up with a red card.

      Open Controls
  2. Hybrid.power
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    How many wins are Liverpool away from the title now?

    Open Controls
    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
      1. BillionairesClub
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        That must of hurt you to type that..

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          That's inevitable.
          I'm actually happy for Pool club.
          Constant brilliance is being paid off.
          Very good team !

          Open Controls
          1. BillionairesClub
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            I'm guessing you don't live in Manchester if you think that?
            Growing up there makes you hate us. Same with us. I couldn't stand you lot winning almost every year, makes me sick.

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Yep
              You're right probably.
              I'm from India.
              Enjoy the winning time because we'll come back sooner than later 😉

              Open Controls
          2. Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            10 mins ago

            Never seen any true Manchester United fan say that.

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              7 mins ago

              Well atleast City didn't win 3 in row ....

              Open Controls
            2. GOTHAM City F.C.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Maybe you haven't met them all.

              Open Controls
          3. Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            9 mins ago

            How can you be happy for them? I am devastated! I have been! For the whole season!

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              I can't hate someone maybe ... 🙁

              Open Controls
    2. BillionairesClub
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    3. Differential (c)
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      One if City lose both DGW games.

      Open Controls
  3. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Saka to be classified as Def next season? If yes, what should be his price?

    Open Controls
    1. Differential (c)
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Think 5.0 would be a fair price.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Same here

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      5.5 to 6.0 depending on Arsenal form last 10 games

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Really?. That's pva cresswell to doh price range

        Open Controls
    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Probably 5

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Which game are you going to watch ?

        Open Controls
        1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Arsenal vs West Ham.

          Have to decide whether Aubameyang/Pepe are long term assets or not

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Arghh
            Cool. Need decision on Jota or Doherty ...

            Open Controls
    4. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      If he stays, yes. 5.0 or 5.5m.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Any indication that he's leaving?

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Stalled on contract (currently expires 2021), but they are trying to tie him down.

          https://www.caughtoffside.com/2020/03/02/arsenal-close-to-agreeing-five-year-contract-with-promising-youngster/

          Open Controls
  4. FOO FIGHTER
      15 mins ago

      Salah will remain FPL King come end season.

      Open Controls
      1. Rolls-Royce
        • 6 Years
        just now

        He'll be targeting golden boot.

        Open Controls
      2. baps sniffer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        The only real King is Josh 😉

        Open Controls
    • Woy_is_back
      • 2 Years
      14 mins ago

      Im getting nervous with a lot of folks having a bunch of dgw players and I only have kdb :/

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
          12 mins ago

          KDBblanks x2

          Open Controls
          1. Annie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Unlikely

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
                6 mins ago

                Doubtfull #Madrid coming up

                Open Controls
                1. Annie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Burnley rest....

                  Open Controls
                2. HamezMace
                  • 5 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  What’s your beef with KdB?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 4 Years
                    just now

                    I wanna see him on here after tomorrow lol

                    Open Controls
          2. Differential (c)
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Bunch of DGW/BGWs left to mess up the rankings.

            Open Controls
          3. Hybrid.power
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            It's the time of the season to start taking chances. I have 4.

            Open Controls
          4. baps sniffer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            Well, they don't have their chips intact.

            Open Controls
          5. Am sorry to say again it�…
            • 1 Year
            12 mins ago

            Most irrelevant double game week

            Open Controls
            1. HamezMace
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Shouldn’t you be getting your boots on, games about to start

              Open Controls
          6. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            Now you know

            Open Controls
        • Amey
          • 1 Year
          14 mins ago

          Jimenez Saiss Ings Stephens Henderson ...
          Hopefully a green arrow after these set of games 😀

          Open Controls
          1. ALI_G
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            I benched Hendo for Pope

            feel silly now

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Not wishing you luck atm if I'm being honest mate 🙂

              Open Controls
        • KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          What's happened to Maitland Niles?

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Apparently does not want to play RB anymore.

            Open Controls
        • Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          If Lundy is a Lord, let's hope Saka is King after this gw.

          Open Controls
          1. CMJC
            • 2 Years
            just now

            If only he was a defender on FF

            Open Controls
        • DA Minnion
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          J A J upfront.Need hauls from all.

          Open Controls
        • Giggs Boson.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          12 mins ago

          Last Monday, Antonio looked isolated against Liverpool which killed every counter attack and left West Ham under continuous pressure with no outlet to play out to.

          But now that he has support with Haller they should be a lot more dangerous on the counter, and have a better outlet when they win the ball back. They looked great as a partnership against Saints, scoring 2 goals and an assist between them.

          Hopeful West Ham can grab some points here...

          Open Controls
          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Anything but 3 points will surprise me !

            Open Controls
        • FOO FIGHTER
            10 mins ago

            Oh Gawd shut up Michael Owen

            Open Controls
          • Gobigorgohome
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            I think Westham will win.. but Auba will score

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              Sorry come again

              Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              you mean you want

              Open Controls
          • sunzip14
            • 3 Years
            9 mins ago

            Who wins?

            A) Traore+4
            B) Sarr

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 6 Years
              4 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          • Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Aubameyang's EO is less than Salah, that is surprising

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Not really. Everyone already had Salah and tons still captained.

              DGW announcement came late.

              Open Controls
              1. Dynamic Duos
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Well just hoping for Aubameyang to smash it now , had Salah and Mane to, but no KDB

                Open Controls
          • NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
            • 7 Years
            8 mins ago

            Double Liv def brings more value than double mid, they said.

            Now, mo mane is the way to go

            Gotta laugh at certain notions here

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              I ignored them and got Mane and Salah, VVD to Boly

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                • 7 Years
                just now

                That's why you're dynamic

                Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Been on Mo Mane since 21

              But value point still relevant. It comes down to what other forward mid options shine. Auba can still easily beat Mane this week

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 mins ago

                Son Bruno for instance have covered Mane nicely - though transfer cost still a factor

                Open Controls
                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Injury to Son has killed the differential off

                  Open Controls
              2. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Well done

                If talk about options or alternatives, then there are many cheaper viable alts to double liv def too

                Open Controls
            3. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              I mean value-wise, VVD got 7 points (6.6m) and Mané got 13 points (12.4m).

              Either way it's close.

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Indeed, but the change in belief on strategy is baffling

                Open Controls
            4. Bossworld
              • 1 Year
              4 mins ago

              Best to play your own game and not get sucked into bandwagons

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - Gettin' Siggy …
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Always been the case

                Open Controls
            5. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              Who's they? Robertson out was a surprise and Wilson pushed Gomez to score.

              Watch the match instead of talking crap.

              Open Controls
          • Pep Roulette
            • 2 Years
            8 mins ago

            Pepe(C)! Here we go!

            Open Controls
            1. Rolls-Royce
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Ballsy.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep Roulette
                • 2 Years
                1 min ago

                Very!

                Open Controls
            2. Here Comes The Son ★
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'd be buzzing if I were you, good luck.

              Open Controls
            3. Giggs Boson.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Nice punt.

              Open Controls
          • Rolls-Royce
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Traore being benched not great for Wolves attacking play as a whole? He seemed to be a constant drive force vs Spurs.

            Open Controls
            1. Dynamic Duos
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Doing fine when isn't starting tbf

              Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              He'll probably start on Thursday

              Open Controls
            3. bench boost for every gamew…
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Better stability. And doherty might benefit?

              Open Controls
              1. Rolls-Royce
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Doherty got Goal and an Assist with Traore starting last game.

                Open Controls
            4. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              He is fraud. NES find out that too.

              Open Controls
          • sunzip14
            • 3 Years
            6 mins ago

            Sold Ryan but would love a Brighton CS or a late Adama winner

            Open Controls
          • Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Just waiting on the inevitable FIFA 19-esque 1-0 to Brighton result. Proper bogey team

            Open Controls
            1. Rolls-Royce
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              You don't seem optimistic as a Wolves fan. How come?

              Open Controls
            2. Stoic
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Don't you dare.

              Open Controls
          • Dynamic Duos
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Worried about having no City

            Open Controls
            1. Niho992
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Same. Pepe only DGW player i have

              Open Controls
          • Here Comes The Son ★
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Arsenal / West Ham players fist pumping instead of shaking hands lul

            Open Controls
            1. Amey
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Nice 😀

              Open Controls
            2. Jet5605
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Is it fist pumping or bumping?

              I thought fist pumping was more of a celebratory action?

              Open Controls
            3. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Don't worry, they'll still shake hands at the end of the match!

              Open Controls
          • Niho992
            • 1 Year
            just now

            It s going to be long afternoon without Auba.

            Open Controls
          • Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ngakia plays again after sub 30% pass rate last game lol

            Open Controls
          • Luka - Man Like Serbia
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Arsenal v West Ham the live TV game today, at least something to watch while trying to find a working Palace stream 🙁

            Open Controls
          • FOO FIGHTER
              just now

              Auba C locked in

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.