Nketiah starts again as Lundstram returns to Sheff Utd line-up

Eddie Nketiah (£4.3m) leads the line for Arsenal again in one of the biggest matches of Double Gameweek 29.

He will be flanked by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) and Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m), both of whom were heavily considered in the transfer market for their two matches over the next couple of days.

The former won our captain poll and was handed the armband by more managers inside the top 10,000 than any other player – so the stakes are high as West Ham come to the Emirates Stadium.

The advanced runs of Bukayo Saka (£4.6m), who has been named at left-back once again, should benefit those invested heavily in Aubameyang, allowing him the support to cut into the penalty area from his left attacking midfield berth.

Elsewhere in the team, Pablo Mari (£4.8m) comes in for his first Premier League start, while Hector Bellerín (£5.4m) drops to the bench.

Among the substitutes in the opposing dugout this afternoon, is Robert Snodgrass (£5.3m), who continues to find himself down the pecking order since Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) arrived.

The new signing is stationed on the right of attacking midfield, flanking Sebastien Haller (£6.8m) with Michail Antonio (£6.9m).

Owners of Adama Traoré (£5.8m) will naturally be frustrated by the Wolves line-up as the winger has been left on the bench.

That has allowed Nuno Espirito Santo to line up his troops in 3-5-2 formation, featuring Matt Doherty (£6.2m) at right wing-back and Diogo Jota (£6.3m) paired up-front with Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m).

As expected, Enda Stevens (£5.1m) slots straight back into the Sheffield United side after picking up an injury against Brighton.

However, a surprise inclusion in the starting line-up is John Lundstram (£4.8m) who features from the beginning for the first time since Gameweek 23.

After a training ground injury forced him into a Blank Gameweek 28 benching, Danny Ings (£7.2m) is back in the Southampton team for the visit of Newcastle.

The Magpies have gone with the 4-4-2 they used against Burnley, featuring Miguel Almirón (£5.8m) up-front alongside Dwight Gayle (£5.0m) and Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) on the right of midfield.

At Crystal Palace, it’s Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) who comes in for the injured Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) while key men Troy Deeney (£6.2m) and Ismaïla Sarr (£6.3m) both start.

Arsenal XI: Leno; Saka, Mari, Luiz, Sokratis; Xhaka, Ceballos; Aubameyang, Ozil, Pepe; Nketiah.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Ngakia; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Fornals, Bowen; Haller.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Ward, Dann, Cahill, van Aanholt; McCarthy, McArthur, Kouyaté; Zaha, Benteke, Ayew

Watford XI: Foster; Masina, Cathcart, Kabasele, Femenía; Hughes, Capoue, Pereyra, Doucouré, Sarr; Deeney.

Sheffield United XI: D Henderson; O’Connell, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Norwood, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

Norwich City XI: Krul; Lewis, Godfrey, Hanley, Aarons; McLean, Tettey; Cantwell, Duda, Buendia; Pukki.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, Bednarek, J Stephens, Valery; Boufal, Ward-Prowse, Højbjerg, Djenepo; Ings, S Long.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka; Rose, Lascelles, Fernández, Maquillo; Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Shelvey, Ritchie; Almirón, Gayle.

Wolves XI: Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Vinagre, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota, Jiménez.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Ryan; Burn, Webster, Dunk, Montoya; Mooy, Bissouma, Pröpper; Trossard, Maupay, March.

