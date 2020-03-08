1626
Dugout Discussion March 8

De Bruyne out of Manchester derby as Aguero starts City’s Double Gameweek 29 opener

1,626 Comments
The first of two fixtures for Manchester City in Double Gameweek 29 takes place this afternoon at Old Trafford.

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.7m) will not be involved in the fourth Manchester derby of the season, however, as he has failed to recover from a shoulder injury and is not even among the substitutes.

Pep Guardiola said of the Belgian ahead of kick-off:

He feels better but he doesn’t feel 100%. And we don’t take risks. We have three important games in the Premier League but of course, the position that we have, Madrid and Newcastle are the real important games for us.

Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) leads the line for City, while Raheem Sterling (£11.7m) and Phil Foden (£5.1m) are also among the starters.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.4m) has to be content with a place on the bench, as do the likes of Benjamin Mendy (£5.5m), Kyle Walker (£5.7m), David Silva (£7.3m) and Gabriel Jesus (£9.5m).

Pep Guardiola has made five alterations overall from the side that beat Leicester City in Gameweek 27, although the Citizens have contested three cup matches since then.

Mendy, Walker, the injured Aymeric Laporte (£6.3m), De Bruyne and Mahrez are the men to make way from the win at the King Power Stadium, with Joao Cancelo (£5.2m), Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.2m), Nicolas Otamendi (£5.0m), Foden and Sterling all recalled.

Harry Maguire (£5.3m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.3m) and Daniel James (£5.8m) have all recovered from injury to start for the hosts this afternoon, meanwhile.

James and Brandon Williams (£4.1m) in for Mason Greenwood (£4.3m) and Scott McTominay (£4.9m) are the two changes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made from Gameweek 28.

The Red Devils look to have switched to a wing-back system, as they have done in several of the “tougher” matches this season.

The three previous meetings between these sides in 2019/20 have all been won by the away team.

Aguero, who averaged 12 points per Double Gameweek last season (City had three of them), was the second-most-popular option for the Triple Captain chip in Gameweek 29, with De Bruyne just behind him.

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Lindelöf, Maguire, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Williams, Fernandes, James, Martial.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Foden, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.

  1. Bobby Digital
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    When did Gayle join the toons?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      He signed in 2016 😆

  2. JJeyy
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best Chelsea mid? Need one for villa

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      It's a lottery.

    2. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Will.I.An

      Hang on, what you saying about Villa?! 😆

    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Barkley

      1. JJeyy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        bit more of a rotation risk than willian/mount possibly

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Willian

  3. Le Bluff
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bottom of last page...

    Anyone else think this FPL run-in is going to be extremely difficult to navigate? And I don't mean with the chips/DGWs. More just team/player motivation factors.

    - Liverpool will have the title won shortly. Will their players retain the same level of motivation and/or will Klopp rotate?

    - Man City. If today's game is anything to go by, City will have all their eggs in the CL and FA Cup.

    1. Bossworld
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Definitely, plus there's some chance of games being called off, postponed, cancelled, who knows what else with all this coronavirus stuff.

      With that said, would you really want to stuff your squad full of relegation battlers instead?

    2. 7shadesofsmoke
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thats what makes it fun - template could be obliterated

    3. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      yea it'll be definetly challenging, which might give you a chance if you're low in rank now to catch up, we just have to wait and see how teams/players will perform but it will be very difficult to predict. Not to mention that we won't know the gw34 matches until gw32 and chips will be tricky, players who want a move away might push hard... who knows
      What I know is, there will be lots of laughs and lots of tears.

  4. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    Current squad:
    Dubravka, Button
    TAA, Aurier, Soyuncu, Saiss, Rico
    Salah, KDB, Barnes, Cantwell, Saka
    Auba, Vardy, Ings

    1) Two consecutive weeks of hits (and still not a full 11)
    2) FH in 31

  5. The 12th Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Mane,Salah and Trent v Pickford! GULP

  6. FOO FIGHTER
      16 mins ago

      Vardy haul tomorrow night will turn this game on it's head when it comes to 'strategy'.

      1. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        I welcome such a haul.

      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Amen

    • Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Do you reckon KDB is involved at all on Wed?

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        You can always hope 🙂

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hope so otherwise only 2 points off bench for me

      3. FOO FIGHTER
          5 mins ago

          Pep stressing after the match not risking KDB and Madrid and Newcastle being more important looks like two more blanks coming up for KDB.

      4. Gudjohnsen
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Any chance Auba gets anything on wednesday?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes

      5. Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Do you reckon Perez starts tomorrow?

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yes

      6. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        Looking at fixtures for 30 who is best captain?

        A Salah or Mané away at Everton
        B KDB home to Burnley ( is he fit ? Will he play?)
        C Fernandes or Martial away to Spurs
        D Chelsea player away to Villa- If so who?
        E Probably Aubameyang away to Brighton but for me too difficult to get in without hit and then blank
        F Anyone else?

      7. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        Had power front 8 this week - partly with KdB in mind.

        Normally very much form over fixture but punted on Ings over Bruno in 7th spot. Now hoping for a KdB no show 🙂

      8. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Who'd you get from wood & Jota ?

      9. Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Who are people planning to captain next week?

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          4 mins ago

          Bruno

        2. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 mins ago

          Mo Salah

      10. Fudgy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        Callum Wilson comes into my team ... 😉

      11. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ings Barnes -> Jota Sarr? (cant afford 2nd move on its own) no FH in 31.

        Hendo
        TAA - VVD - Fernandez
        Salah - KDB VC - Bruno - Barnes
        Jiminez - Ings - Auba C

        Pope Saka Stevens Taylor

      12. KaBoZ: Kids,don't Drin…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        The case for BB on gw34 not gw37 (Teams with low TV), please prove me wrong if I am.

        - In gw37, we expect dgw's from:
        Man city (wat, NEW), Arsenal (sou,AVL), and man utd (WHU, avl) which makes a case for bringing in Aguero, KDB, Auba and Fernandes(or maybe even Rashford/Martial), with all of these premium priced, you might not have the luxury of fielding 15 good players, many would be enablers, thus little value for the BB chip.

        - In gw34, you don't need players from united or Arsenal, maybe only man city and it won't be even a dgw so kdb will suffice.
        A good lineup would have TAA + Salah/Mane + 13 mid-priced players.
        A wc on gw32/33 enables you to cherrypick the 13 best players and play a confident BB.
        Now it still depends on the fixtures, but teams like eve, che, shu, wat, nor might have good games/dgw, and these all have chep players, so it will be easy to have a good scoring 15 players on BB, theoretically.

        Thoughts?

