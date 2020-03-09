Vardy and Pérez benched as Iheanacho leads Leicester line again

A large number of Fantasy Premier League managers who held onto Leicester assets for Double Gameweek 29 have been frustrated by Brendan Rodgers once again.

Despite the manager’s assurances that Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) would be ready for Monday night’s meeting with Aston Villa, he has been named on the bench.

Meanwhile, Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) has also been selected among the substitutes, with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) leading the line and Marc Albrighton (£5.1m) coming into midfield.

Only those who have decided to cover the Leicester attack with James Maddison (£7.5m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) can breathe a sigh of relief, as both players held onto their starting berths.

But there has been a change in defence, with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) absent from the matchday squad entirely following a recent hamstring injury.

He has been replaced at left-back by James Justin (£4.7m), who makes only his second start of the season.

Meanwhile, the main interest in Aston Villa’s line-up revolves around Jack Grealish (£6.6m) starting in the front-three once again, although he was sold by over 140,000 managers for Double Gameweek 29.

Interestingly, FPL defender Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.2m) flanks Mbwana Samatta (£5.9m) on the other side of the front-three, so there will be keen interest in the performance of this experienced out-of-position asset.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi, Praet; Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Iheanacho.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Targett, Mings, Engels, Guilbert; Hourihane, Nakamba, Luiz; Grealish, Samatta, El Mohamady.

