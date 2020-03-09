284
Dugout Discussion March 9

Vardy and Pérez benched as Iheanacho leads Leicester line again

284 Comments
A large number of Fantasy Premier League managers who held onto Leicester assets for Double Gameweek 29 have been frustrated by Brendan Rodgers once again.

Despite the manager’s assurances that Jamie Vardy (£9.6m) would be ready for Monday night’s meeting with Aston Villa, he has been named on the bench.

Meanwhile, Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) has also been selected among the substitutes, with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.7m) leading the line and Marc Albrighton (£5.1m) coming into midfield.

Only those who have decided to cover the Leicester attack with James Maddison (£7.5m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) can breathe a sigh of relief, as both players held onto their starting berths.

But there has been a change in defence, with Ben Chilwell (£5.6m) absent from the matchday squad entirely following a recent hamstring injury.

He has been replaced at left-back by James Justin (£4.7m), who makes only his second start of the season.

Meanwhile, the main interest in Aston Villa’s line-up revolves around Jack Grealish (£6.6m) starting in the front-three once again, although he was sold by over 140,000 managers for Double Gameweek 29.

Interestingly, FPL defender Ahmed El Mohamady (£4.2m) flanks Mbwana Samatta (£5.9m) on the other side of the front-three, so there will be keen interest in the performance of this experienced out-of-position asset.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, R Pereira; Ndidi, Praet; Barnes, Maddison, Albrighton; Iheanacho.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Targett, Mings, Engels, Guilbert; Hourihane, Nakamba, Luiz; Grealish, Samatta, El Mohamady.

  Chucky
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maddy and Barnes Combo... Chucky in heaven....

    Open Controls
    Sloane426
      1 min ago

      Maddy?

      Open Controls
    Ole Trafford
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Albrighton and Barnes no?

      Open Controls
      Sloane426
        just now

        The guys not even watching the game.

        Open Controls
  Bubz
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Now just for Vardy to make an appearance and score a goal or two and this is my favourite GW of the season

    Open Controls
    Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wow nice score, could be top 1k by end of the gw

      Open Controls
    LǝgleSs e|even
      • 4 Years
      just now

      U think he will come in?

      Open Controls
      Bubz
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah

        Open Controls
  Top Lad Dakes.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lol @ me going Perez over Barnes just because 'he profits when Vardy is out'!

    Open Controls
    Here Comes The Son ★
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Did the same and it stings.

      Open Controls
      Top Lad Dakes.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        For a hit last week too, epic fail. If he stays on the bench I get Martial in at least - so he'll come on for a cameo

        Open Controls
  fr3d
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Another W for us professionals this gw

    Open Controls
  Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Everyone still selling Barnes?

    Open Controls
    FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Wasn't it Reina mistake ? Seems kneejerk thing to ask, around here that's normally though.

      Open Controls
    Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Maybe on gw 31, but saka is obvious trade, keeping barns for now

      Open Controls
    Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Selling for Sarr, or Antiono this GW. Unless I give KDB the chop

      Open Controls
  TheTinman
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    BARRRRRRNES

    Open Controls
    Chucky
      • 6 Years
      just now

      wow 2nd??

      Open Controls
  Jarvish Scott Talent
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Goalkeeping howler benefits a highly owned player I don't have. Standard.

    Open Controls
    Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      It's all skill

      Open Controls
  Bossworld
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Very happy recent Barnes acquirer

    Open Controls
  LǝgleSs e|even
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Doubt he will come in now..
    There goes my Vardy points. Fml

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He will.

      Nacho won’t last.

      Open Controls
    Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 8 Years
      just now

      still hope he will.....
      dont want ppl getting jammy lundy points

      Open Controls
  MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Barnes top 10k ownership?

    Open Controls
  Ole Trafford
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Anyone but Barnes like ffs

    Open Controls
  Niho992
    • 1 Year
    just now

    finally assist by Maddison

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Who scored Leicester's 2nd?

      Open Controls
  Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Perez gonna come on and block my Barnes points FFS

    Open Controls
    Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Deserved

      Open Controls
  Zico Senna
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Of course barnes scores, zero point to the game once again

    Open Controls
  Fudgy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    just now

    Thanks for ruining my evening Reina

    Open Controls
  Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Targett injures himself going into a dangerous tackle

    Open Controls

