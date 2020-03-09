342
Scout Notes March 9

Wolves defensive assets deliver again despite Jota and Jiménez blank

Wolves 0-0 Brighton

  • Goals: None
  • Assists: None
  • Bonus Points: Romain Saïss x3 (£4.5m), Willy Boly x2 (£4.8m), Conor Coady x1 (£5.0m), Mat Ryan x1 (£4.8m)

Despite widespread interest in their forward players, it was Wolves defenders who emerged as the key assets from their 0-0 draw with Brighton on Saturday.

While Nuno Espirito Santo’s men laboured to a first blank since Gameweek 26, after scoring three times in Gameweeks 27 and 28, they remained solid at the back once again.

The fact that since Gameweek 25, no team in the Premier League team has kept more clean sheets than Wolves (four), is proof that they are finally delivering on their impressive underlying defensive statistics – encouraging considering they face West Ham (away), Bournemouth (home) and Aston Villa (away) between now and Gameweek 32.

“We were also organised, it was a game of not too many chances, but it’s about how we perform, how we want to do things.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“We didn’t concede, that was kind of the goal at the start of the game, keep a clean sheet and see if we can win the game, but we didn’t manage to do that. The more clean sheets you have, the more chance you have of winning. That is a positive, but we didn’t win the game.” – Matt Doherty

Their recent upturn in defensive returns has coincided with the return of Willy Boly (£4.8m) to the team from an ankle injury but several of his colleagues have arguably proved better Fantasy assets than him because of it.

GW25-29PricePoints per game
Matt Doherty 6.2 8.0
Rui Patrício 5.1 6.6
Romain Saïss 4.5 6.4
Conor Coady 5.0 5.6
Willy Boly 4.8 5.2
Jonny 5.4 3.6
Ruben Vinagre 4.2 2.6

Among those is cheaper asset Romain Saïss (£4.5m) who has proved great value since Gameweek 25 and picked up maximum bonus points from Double Gameweek 29.

In the last five matches, the Moroccan international has averaged 6.4 points per game, accruing bonus on two occasions, even on the latest outing when he picked up a yellow card.

Saïss has historically been something of a booking-magnet, the one he earned against Brighton his eighth of the campaign, more than any other Wolves player. However, it has been noted by the local press that in recent months, Saïss has been making improvements in this area, which is reflected in the timings of his yellows this season. In 13 appearances between Gameweeks 1 and 18, Saïss was booked seven times, every 150 minutes, but since Gameweek 19, he has picked up just one yellow card in 10 starts.

Fantasy managers should also keep an eye on Ruben Vinagre (£4.2m), who scored six points from 90 minutes at left-back on Saturday afternoon. He came into the team in light of an injury to Jonny (£5.5m) and could hold onto it, at a budget FPL price, if the Spaniard is out for much longer.

Naturally, Matt Doherty (£6.2m) is another of those defensive assets to average more points than Boly since his return to the team but he had to make do with a standard six-pointer against Brighton, with attacking returns largely the source of any bonus for the wing-back.

Tasked with providing the width in Wolves’ 3-5-2 formation, Doherty arguably came in for some slight criticism from his manager, who appeared to admit at full-time that the team should have done better in wide areas.

Nuno had opted to leave Adama Traoré (£5.8m) on the bench for the third time in the last four Gameweeks, the Spaniard adding some much-needed impetus in his 26-minute second-half cameo, although it was too little too late.

Whether or not that leaves Traoré in a position where he will start Gameweek 30, remains to be seen though.

“We expected this kind of game and we must find unbalanced situations, mainly in our wide areas and one versus one situations. We know our opponents, we knew today would be like that, we should have done better. We tried to find solutions for the game. Sometimes it works out, Adama [Traore] helped the team, Daniel [Podence] entered well, but we didn’t create too many situations. Brighton were very well organised.”

With Wolves getting bogged down in wide areas at Molineux, it ensured that the supply for Raúl Jiménez (£8.0m) and Diogo Jota (£6.4m) was largely cut off.

There had been huge interest in the strike partnership for Double Gameweek 29, especially with a favourable fixture in Blank Gameweek 31 fixture on the horizon. That is still likely to continue though, as this was only the third blank for Jiménez since Gameweek 23, while Jota still has five attacking returns in that time.

Brighton should also take some credit for their defensive performance on Saturday, as it was an important contributing factor in Wolves’ blank as both Nuno and Doherty referenced at full-time.

“We should collect the ball faster, try to unbalance them faster. Brighton were very organised, had good possession of the ball, and we didn’t create too many chances, as they didn’t.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

“Whatever shape they had, they stayed nice and compact. They made us go out wide and we didn’t create too many chances. They had a game plan and stuck to it really well. Hence, we had shots from outside of the box and didn’t create too much.” – Matt Doherty

Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) was arguably Brighton’s best player at Molineux, putting on a disciplined midfield performance at both ends of the pitch. The Malian international was a key man in breaking up Wolves’ play and added plenty of drive to the Seagulls when they were going in the opposite direction.

This was Bissouma’s third start in a row and could be the start of many more. He held his place in the team despite stalwart Dale Stephens (£4.4m) returning to fitness, and such a strong performance, if he can build on it, should make Brighton harder to score against moving forward. That may sound particularly ominous to those invested in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m), Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) and other Arsenal attackers for Gameweek 30.

“Bissouma has had to be patient this season but recently he has been doing really well, training really well. I thought it was probably his best performance, certainly his best that I’ve seen. He won a lot of balls back and physically he is in a good place at the moment. He will get better and better the more he plays. He shows a discipline and quality so I am really pleased for him.” – Graham Potter

However, those looking at the Brighton defence, either for investment or targetting with attacking players, should consider that, despite Bissouma’s recent improvements, Lewis Dunk (£4.8m) is currently treading a fine line.

The centre-back’s performances continue to be reliable, putting in another strong display at Wolves, but he is now just one yellow card off a two-match suspension. When Dunk does eventually pick up that tenth booking of the season, it could leave a big gap in the Brighton defence.

The Seagulls are still struggling for goals though, registering a second blank of their own in the last two Gameweeks.

This time out, Graham Potter went with Leandro Trossard (£5.8m) and Solly March (£4.6m) either side of Neal Maupay (£5.7m) and while the former was busy creating chances, very few of them were clear cut. Meanwhile, Maupay probably should have done better in terms of his positioning to make the most of the balls that came his way.

Such continued struggles for Brighton could be good news for those invested in Arsenal and Manchester United’s defences as they are their next two opponents.

That said, there are exciting things expected from Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m), who finally made his first appearance for Brighton in Double Gameweek 29, coming on for March in the last 10 minutes.

“I thought as the game maybe opened up, you could see (Mac Allister’s) quality in seeing a pass – and a forward pass. His set-play delivery is of a high level. It was finding the right time for him to play, the right time for him to come on to the pitch because of his adaptation process. But he is ready to help, as are a lot of other players. We just try to select the right ones and then you want a performance and I thought we got that against a good team.” – Graham Potter

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI (3-5-2): Patrício; Saïss, Coady, Boly; Vinagre, Moutinho, Neves (Traoré 64′), Dendoncker, Doherty; D Jota (Podence 74′), Jiménez.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (4-3-3): Ryan; Burn, Dunk, Webster, Montoya; Mooy (D Stephens 89′), Pröpper, Bissouma; Trossard (Jahanbakhsh 82′), Maupay, March (Mac Allister 80′).

342 Comments
  1. waltzingmatildas
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any 5.5 forwards that are worth it?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ayew If that is your budget

      Open Controls
    2. CRO KLOPP
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ayew

      Open Controls
    3. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      But Wood if you can find 0.6

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        It would be
        Auba and sarr to
        Ayew and mane
        Worth it?

        Open Controls
    4. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ayew

      Open Controls
  2. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Perez injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hope so

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Spoil sport

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Bench according to the source with leaked lineup. But he said Rodgers emailed him last week and asked to post fake team news lol

          Open Controls
      2. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        😀

        Open Controls
  3. mcginnntonic
      35 mins ago

      best 2 week midfield punt, 8.5 mil or under? thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 6 Years
        24 mins ago

        Bruno

        Open Controls
        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Best two week midfield punt? When he only plays one of those weeks?

          Open Controls
      2. CRO KLOPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Antonio

        Open Controls
      3. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Alli

        Open Controls
      4. Brooksy86
        • 3 Years
        22 mins ago

        Alli

        Open Controls
      5. Bavarian
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Fernandes no doubt

        Open Controls
        1. CRO KLOPP
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bruno plays only one week,he wants 2 week punt

          Open Controls
          1. Bavarian
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Well should be Alli then

            Open Controls
      6. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Alli
        Antonio
        Bowen
        Sarr

        Take your pick

        Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 2 Years
      32 mins ago

      If i bring to 9 players for gw31 is it enough?? After that..

      34 - fh
      35 or 36 wc
      And 37 bench boost ???

      Open Controls
      1. Brooksy86
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Looks real purdy

        Open Controls
      2. Brimble82
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        That's my plan

        Open Controls
      3. Pukki Party
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        9 should be okay against average if you have 3xliverpool and at least 2xwolves

        Open Controls
      4. Bavarian
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yes enough, I'll WC32 FH34 BB37

        Open Controls
      5. Fit_to_drop
          just now

          I am just wondering.

          If people have FH and WC left, wouldn't it make sense to WC in the earliest week possible in order to get the most from your selection? So WC'ing in 32/33 surely gives a better long term gain than 35/36 when there are only a few weeks left in the season?

          Open Controls
      6. Flaps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        31 mins ago

        KDB captain Vardy vice
        Possible epic fail

        Open Controls
      7. CRO KLOPP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        30 mins ago

        Repost BB and FH left
        McCarthy
        TAA Alonso Doherty
        Salah Mahrez Sarr Saka
        Aguero Auba Jota
        (Pope,Snoody Taylor Catchart)

        1 FT 0.5 itb
        Aguero to Jimenez?
        Next week Mahrez to Mane

        Open Controls
      8. Reinhold
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        I'm trailing my money league by 80 points. On a scale from 1-10, how nutty are these moves

        A) Selling TAA for Alonso (everyone has TAA)

        B) Spending my transfer on Salah -> Mané (everyone has Salah)

        Open Controls
        1. Pep Pig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          B possibly but I wouldn't contemplate A for a second mate

          Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Differentials are good, but not with two of the top points scorers. Anywhere else you can make a punt?

          Open Controls
          1. Reinhold
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah, for sure. Just thought I had to do something radical, something that implies a highly owned player doing badly for the rest of the season.

            But can go Pereira to Alonso I guess.

            Open Controls
      9. King Kohli
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        Best West Ham midfield pick?

        A. Antonio
        B. Bowen
        C. Fornals

        Open Controls
        1. Reinhold
          • 9 Years
          26 mins ago

          I'd steer clear of all of them mate.
          Antonio is a crock and has two goals all season

          Open Controls
        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          In that order Kohli
          Still think he's above any Watford attacker

          Open Controls
      10. Pep Pig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Anyone who's Bio reads "making the sl*ts go nuts" doesn't have any credentials. Vardy will start on that basis alone 😀

        Open Controls
        1. Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Must admit anyone with 1.3% body fat has my respect. Imagine Vardy will start and punish us sellers.

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Haha. I held him and would be surprised if he didn't start

            Open Controls
        2. ElliotJHP
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          #neverwrong

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Who am I to argue with that 😀

            Open Controls
        3. Brimble82
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          110% accuracy

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            Highly impressive stat 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Brimble82
              • 1 Year
              2 mins ago

              I assume it equates to him being right even when he hasn't tweeted it.
              I'm impressed.

              Open Controls
        4. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          7 mins ago

          Unfortunately, there's nothing to stop d!*kheads from having reliable sources!

          Open Controls
          1. Pep Pig
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I know mate. I'm still not buying it

            Open Controls
        5. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          All the Leicester fans I work with are convinced he starts!

          Open Controls
      11. Bobby Digital
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Lamela has a higher avg position than any of his team mates? Worth a shot or should I just go with Bergwijn?

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          ... oh Bergwijn is flagged. Nevermind then

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 1 Year
            just now

            I'd love pretty boy to be an option.
            But I think he's the puntiest of punts - even over a 2-3 GW window!

            Open Controls
        2. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah, Lamela is what I hoped Lucas Moura would be when Kane and Son were injured.

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 1 Year
            4 mins ago

            ...a disappointment??

            Open Controls
            1. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              Overall yes so it doesn't matter, haha!

              But he is more advanced (and selfish) that the tracking-back Lucas.

              Open Controls
              1. Brimble82
                • 1 Year
                just now

                I'm still considering Lamela as a GW31/32 punt, but I'm prepared for it being almost as successful as my GW10-12 punt on CHO!

                Open Controls
      12. XABI 15
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        Score prediction this eve?

        I reckon 2-1 Leicester

        Open Controls
        1. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I think Leicester will score at least 2 and beat Villa - I just hope that Villa can score at least 1 and that Grealish is involved.

          Open Controls
      13. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        So do we think we get the true Leicester squad before kickoff?

        The enderby guy posted up last week that Brendan asked him to previously leak a false squad....!

        Open Controls
      14. Reinhold
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        How's this for a free hit team?

        Pope (Someone)

        Aurier / TAA / Doherty (Tarkowski, Kiko)

        Alli / Bergwijn / Salah / Mané / Sarr

        Jimenez / Jota (Wood)

        Open Controls
      15. Fit_to_drop
          6 mins ago

          I am just wondering.

          If people have FH and WC left, wouldn't it make sense to WC in the earliest week possible in order to get the most from your selection? So WC'ing in 32/33 surely gives a better long term gain than 35/36 when there are only a few weeks left in the season?

          Open Controls
          1. Brimble82
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Increases the value, but also increases the chance of injury/rotation over a longer period of time.
            Pros and cons.

            Open Controls
        • Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          help needed please.

          shall I save transfer?

          patricio
          vvd taa soy
          cantwell kdb salah (c) maddison
          dcl auba jimmy
          button/traore/hanley/stephens

          1ft 1.4 itb

          thanks a lot

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.