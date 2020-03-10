494
Pro Pundits - Ash March 10

Who I’m considering as my FPL replacement for out-of-form Danny Ings

With some big Gameweeks on the horizon, I’ve got some big decisions to make about chips and my budget forwards.

Hopefully, they will prove less stressful than the ones I had to consider over the weekend.

It’s Saturday morning, minutes before the Gameweek 29 deadline, and I’ve yet to make my transfers. Clearly the Double Gameweek was a big draw for me.

I wanted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) due to his goal-scoring pedigree but to get him I had to take some hits.

With questions over Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) starting I was prepared to take a risk and sell him.

I decided to take out the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.4m) for Aubameyang but justified the move by still having Richarlison (£8.3m) as my Everton attacker.

I wanted some type of City cover, so Phil Foden (£5.1m) came to the fore as my plucky differential, with talk of him starting the Manchester City derby. That’s where I should have stopped.

But for some reason, I convinced myself that Nicolas Pépé (£9.2m) was going to roll over West Ham and Manchester City, so signed him in place of Anthony Martial (£7.9m).

Alas, none of those transfers paid off over the weekend and I scored under the average which always guarantees a red arrow. I now need to hope that Manchester City v Arsenal turns out to be a festival of goals with De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero (£11.9m) having an off-day. Not asking for much, am I?

After recording four green arrows in a row, my FPL team seemed to be making the right kind of progress but Liverpool’s undoing against Watford was an unwanted fork in the road.

Ominous comments from Guardiola after City flop in Double Gameweek opener

Unfortunately, I tried to remedy that by investing in Double Gameweek 29 but that hasn’t gone to plan so far. I’m down 100,000+ places and really need a slice of luck to get some traction back.

On the plus side, I still have three chips in hand, the Wildcard, Free Hit and Bench Boost.

With another Blank Gameweek and at least one more Double Gameweek this season, I’m still hopeful for a much-needed lift.

As tempting as it may be, my initial thoughts on Blank Gameweek 31 is to refrain from using the Free Hit.

With my current squad, I have seven potential players who have a fixture that week and using my upcoming transfers I can get up to nine potential starters. After that, I can use my moves for Blank Gameweek 31 itself to bump my numbers up to 11 active players.

The only downside is that I would be following my -8 hit with two consecutive -4 hits. But once the final set of Double Gameweeks are announced I will be better placed to use my remaining chips.

After some blistering form between Gameweek 12 and Gameweek 22, Danny Ings (£7.1m) has recently struggled in front of goal. In fact, he’s only netted one league in his last seven Premier League appearances which is unacceptable, even for a so-called budget striker.

I also find it concerning that Ings has failed to register attacking returns against the likes of Aston Villa, West Ham and Newcastle United.

It might seem foolish selling him before Southampton’s trip to Norwich, but that’s what I intend to do. If I do sell Ings (and with Blank Gameweek 31 also in mind), my options are fairly limited, but in that price range, three players are on my shortlist – Jordan Ayew (£5.1m), Diogo Jota (£6.4m) and Troy Deeney (£6.2m).

All three have a similar number of attacking returns and minutes per point despite their total playing time since Gameweek 1 being significantly different.

Of note, Jota has scored 30 of his points in the past three Gameweeks, despite his poor conversion rate as a whole throughout the season.

Ayew has also been an inconsistent performer but has come back on the radar with two goals and an assist since Gameweek 27.

As for Deeney, with the exception of the match against Liverpool, his form of late hasn’t been great but he’s worth considering as Watford are fighting for survival and he is their main attacking output.

I already have Raul Jiménez (£8.0m) but I’m tempted to double and get Jota purely on Wolves’ generous fixture run, in comparison to Crystal Palace and Watford over the next two Gameweeks.

Metrics

With it still being mathematically possible for Liverpool to wrap up the Premier League in Gameweek 30, Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) seems like a no-nonsense captain pick.

The fact they are playing Everton in the Merseyside derby also gives the occasion an extra edge. If I also had Sadio Mané (£12.4m), I probably would have considered captaining him too.

Having said that, one of the hang-ups of Double Gameweek 29 is that I will have Aubameyang still at hand and he could be a good armband shout against Brighton.

  1. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    50 mins ago

    Pick best option from each group

    A) Wood
    B) Deeney
    C) Jota
    D) DCL

    1) Sarr
    2) Alli
    3) Barnes

    1. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Depends if you're FHing gw31 or not

    2. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Long term DCL and Barnes.

      For GW 31 only, Wood and Alli.

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      C1 due to BGW 31

    4. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      I am considering Wood since I already have Jimmy. Jota should be a great pick as well. I would prefer Sarr from Watford even though he is not fwd.

      A+C and 1+3.

  2. The Train Driver
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Robertson fit for Atletico

    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      ?

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        Milner

    2. Dr Mulholland
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      He spoke at the press briefing with Klopp, so likely yes.

    3. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes, just wasn’t risked at the weekend.

  3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
    • 6 Years
    47 mins ago

    Something for next week, would you prefer:

    A) Saiss and Wood
    B) Taylor and Jota

    1. CONNERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      A for me. Close call though.

    2. ragnarlookbrood
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      A

    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Thanks both

    4. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A from that info - but then double wolves attack over defence in theory!

  4. Dele
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm not planning on using my FH in 31 and so far I have the following...

    TAA, Doherty
    Salah, Mane
    Jimenez, Jota

    I want to add Pope and perhaps Wood, is there anyone else I should be looking at Sarr, but then he's up against Burnley?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      34 mins ago

      Funny question as Sarr could very well score vs Burnley.

    2. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Try and save FT in 30 so you have two in GW31 - more obvious options may emerge.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        30 mins ago

        What is your plan for 31?

        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          FH

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            26 mins ago

            See you hit WC29.

            Do you feel like taking a dump on Pep's doorstep?

            I have Mahrez and Jesus on FH this GW.

            1. Jarvish Scott Talent
              • 5 Years
              12 mins ago

              GW not over yet, and a WC is not just for 1 GW. So basically, I'm in total denial 😉

              1. ppv
                • 9 Years
                7 mins ago

                Snap but I think we've blown it unless get a haul from and Aguero or Aub and capt next week

              2. Would Ed Woodward
                • 1 Year
                6 mins ago

                Thanks for entertaining me this season mate, I've reached Official Giving Up status, feels like a relief.

                1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  It's like a girl you have stalked for months has finally taken out the restraining order.

                  1. Would Ed Woodward
                    • 1 Year
                    4 mins ago

                    I worry that if I continue to care I'll turn into Fudgy, no one wants that.

                    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
                      • 5 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      I'd reach for that gun that always seems to be put to your head if I was you 😉

          2. FOO FIGHTER
            19 mins ago

            If I still had my FH would use it in 34. Bit more variety will be available.

  5. Dubores
    46 mins ago

    Right now i've got 6 players for BGW 31:
    Pope (Henderson)
    C. Taylor - Doherty - TAA (Soy - R. James)
    Salah (KDB, Guendouzi, Ward-Prowse, Saka)
    Jimenez (Auba, Ings)

    I will WC in GW32 so right now I am just trying to get 8 players for BGW31.
    Was thinking something like KDB, Auba -> Mane, Jota before BGW31, but that leaves me with around 2.5M ITB, so I guess there could be a better move.

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Don't be afraid of money ITB. Means very little this season.

    2. Feanor
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      My GW31 lineup is only 6 players now. So I can get to 8 with the two transfers I have left before then.

      Pope
      TAA, Doherty, Tanganga
      Salah
      Firmino

      Having Firmino instead of Mane suuuuucks.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        FH?

        1. Feanor
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I considered it, but I'd rather wait. 8 players is more than some will have.

  6. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Best use of ft this week?
    FH 31 here
    A. Finally the Mat Ryan upgrade.
    B. Ings to G Ru.
    C. Both for a cheeky hit.

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      A from those. Ings is going to fire this GW, I can feel it

      1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        First time feeling or thats every week feeling? 😉

        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          He’s failed every week since I bought him. Didn’t fancy him last week against us but couldn’t get rid in a move I liked. He did look lively before the red card though. Think he might come back this GW especially away from home where they seem to thrive better

          1. Holmes (specialist in failu…
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Might end up like Vardy, thats why I think its time to move on. Could backfire, its Norwich after all.

          2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Hope you are right. Jimenez to Ings in January was a calamity for me.

  7. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    What short term punt would you take here before FH and then WC soon after? 1FT and only 0.3 to play with. Thinking Alonso for a hit perhaps? Any other good ideas?

    McCarthy
    Aurier / Trent / Soy
    Bruno / Salah / KDB / Barnes
    Jiménez / Auba / Ings
    (McGov, Traoré, Lunds, Rico)

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      I wouldn't get a player for one week in a non-BGW/DGW for a -4 unless I was captaining him. Especially as your team looks good already.

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        What move would you make with the above team? Struggling to find a stand out replacement? Barnes >> Sarr could work or could back fire spectacularly

        1. Jarvish Scott Talent
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          Nothing obvious. Get rid of Rico maybe?

    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Traore to Mount and a benching headache? Ings to Giroud?
      Holding off a hit might be a real advantage this week and next. Get Alonso if you are willing to captain. I'm a tw*t because that was my move until I realised I'm 0.1 short.

  8. Stormbringer22
    36 mins ago

    Soyuncu + Maddison → Doherty + Sarr for free? Preparing for GW31.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah if not using FH 31

      1. Stormbringer22
        just now

        Not using it no, can field 9 without taking hits and will FH34. Cheers!

    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      1. Stormbringer22
        just now

        Cheers Holmes!

    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      just now

      You plan well. Jealous here!

  9. Dynamic Duos
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Dynamic Duos, scouting Lamela tonight.

  10. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Chris Wood? I think he could be an option until dgws start to kick in. Planning to shift Ings after Norwich most likely.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Like that move

    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Jota obviously great in the same price bracket with a game in bgw. Many have Jimmy already which is why I am looking for alternatives.

  11. dshv
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    To safe a free hit for 31gw

    Kdb to alli
    Ings to Wood

    ??

  12. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    Either on wildcard or ft for 32, which man utd player would you add to Bruno?
    A. Ddg
    B. Wan Bissaka
    C. Maguire
    D. Martial
    E. None (or other)

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      Actually McTom for dgws might be good fodder at 4.9

    2. Would Ed Woodward
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      I'd want at least 4 of them.

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Haha! Yes. Who will you go for?

    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      BD

  13. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    My main decision this week is whether to lose Ings for Jota (like many others I imagine.)

    It's probably going to happen next week regardless. But which would you do this week?

    A. Ings to Jota this week
    B. Wait until next week

    1. COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      I'm doing it next week

    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hmm. I can see a Norwich Cs personally and jota in form. But then on paper the games are equally good.

    3. Pu-li-sick (sic)
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      You can't wait until next week this week. Next week will be next week.

    4. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Could be a Vardy esque situation, where Ings finds his feet against a poor side. I can't bring myself to sell him before Norwich personally.

      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        Hmm true, plus Jota playing away to Olympiakos Thurs. Think I will probably hold fire

        1. Athletic Nasherbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Most likely cancelled

          1. Bubz
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Oh really? If that happens then I'll probably get him then 😆

        2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Won't that make him less good for 31 instead? Wood perhaps instead

          1. Bubz
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Perhaps but he will be so highly owned that I wouldn't want to go without him I don't think

      2. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Also ownership needs to be taken into account, Ings still much higher owned

    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      I'm leaning towards A

  14. akhilrajau
    • 1 Year
    31 mins ago

    Schmeichel (Martin)
    Robertson, TAA, Periera, Fernandez, Lundstram
    Saka, Salah, Noble, KDB, Hayden
    Ings,calwert-levin , Aubamayang
    Bank: 2.2 m FT: 1.
    From this i think we have to take free hit on gw 31. if so please suggest best one for gw30

    A. Noble -> Pedro
    B. DCL -> Jota/Jimenez
    C. KDB, Robertson -> Mane, Doherty(-4)

    please suggest if any other.

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to play 5 at the back frankly. A looks cheeky - Willian or Mount possibly safer. DCL to Giroud tempt you? Actually maybe not.

      1. akhilrajau
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yes it would be 532 if I do option C. Yea DCL to Giroud is good one. But here Ings or DCL to out? Also KDB and mount is 75% chance.

        So how u prefer

    2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd get Alonso potentially if you are wc32. But that midfield is a mess. So probably the noble move.

  15. Athletic Nasherbo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Doherty Hanley
    Salah Pepe Fernandes Richarlison Cantwell
    Aguero DCL

    McCarthy Ings Holgate Stevens

    Ings + Holgate > Giroud + Fernandez(-4) and then Bench Boost?

  16. FOO FIGHTER
    26 mins ago

    Important EPL games but Madrid and Newcastle are more important.

    Let that ring in your ears.

  17. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    23 mins ago

    Someone else can see KdB to play against Arsenal and benched against Burnley.
    No way he will have just 2 days rest before Real Madrid (If he plays against Bur). He also hasnt played for a long time and nice 6 days rest before Real Madrid.

    My guess If KdB fit.

    ~60mins vs Arsenal
    Rested vs Bur
    90mins vs Real Madrid.

    Obviously big question is how fit he is.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I'm thinking same.
      He's my © this GW so maybe biased.
      KDB>> Mane is the planned move for me.

      1. Strchld
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        I would like to get Lundstram off the bench so hoping no show, but cant see it now when he has been training last two days.
        I dont have a plan so probably keeping. Not going to FH31.

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Yeah
          I'm backing the feeling that he's going to be rotated heavily.

          1. Strchld
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeah, would also transfer him out If planned to play FH31.

      2. DAZZ
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        When you doing this move ? I might wait untill after 31 to get Mane, dont fancy LFC next 3 eve, CRY, mcy, will FH 31

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          I'm most probably doing

          VvD KDB Ings >> Taylor mane Jota this GW.

          Ings to jota can be Perez to Sarr too

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            10 mins ago

            -4

            1. DAZZ
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Do you have a WC?

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                just now

                No
                Used already
                Same as you 😉

    2. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Agreed

  18. FOO FIGHTER
    20 mins ago

    By any chance, should I still have had all my chips in tact at this point

    TC31
    FH34
    WC36
    BB37

    1. Strchld
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      FH31 and TC34 (someone WHO have double) unles you have over 7-8 for gw31.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        just now

        TC in GW31 will give you '2 extra players' in a small pool of players.

        TC in GW34 also gives you '2 extra players' but many will play FH34 making up the numbers.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          just now

          If that makes sense.

  19. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    19 mins ago

    Adama+Ings TO Jota +Sarr?

    -4

    Won’t FH In 31!

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Like it

      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks think I’m going to do it

  20. Clever Cloggins Mrs Goggins
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Thoughts on this FH31 plan? Or is it fairly template already?

    Pope
    Doherty - Boly - TAA
    Alli - Lucas - Salah - Mane - Sarr
    Wood - Jimmy

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      Not many going for a Spurs players.
      I’m planning to get Lucas though.

      But yeah, it’s fine, Salah and Mane. Jiminez. Wolves and Burnley defence. That’s the template. FH or not.

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Double Spurs attack ?
      Alli to Antonio for me

    3. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      I like it

    4. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Looks good. It isn't as template as you'd think, Majority have double Liverpool defence, Salah and Mane is a nice difference, but all FH's will have them. Jimmy is essential, but i like the look of it ! Will be going for something similar

  21. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    16 mins ago

    I could have this for gameweek 31...
    TAA Boly Taylor
    Salah Mané McNeil
    Jota Jiménez Wood

    Sound good?? Only -4 too

    1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Excellent - I'd squeeze in Antonio if I could but no biggie

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ooh there’s a thought il give him some consideration!! Cheers mate

        1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looking very dangerous and spurs ideal for him in my opinion. Playing a free role close to Haller

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep, all important players covered.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers mate, should be solid enough I’d hope with all those players

    3. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Are you WCing after GW31?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Already used wildcard mate, have FH, TC and Bench Boost left tho

  22. Strchld
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    Really would like to play chips FH34, WC35-36 and BB37. Is this enough for BGW31 to save FH later?

    Pope
    TAA - Robbo - Saiss
    Salah
    Jota - Jimenez

    So only 7 out without hits, but could see more benefits to use it GW34 If few teams have a double and blanks.

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d hold FH for a double.
      Mane the only player you need to worry about not owning.

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      I think it's borderline enough.
      Can try n get Sarr too

  23. Bubz
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Reckon Aurier plays GW31?

    1. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Very hard to say, he’s the exact type of player Jose will love to throw under his bus.

      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        True. And he is shite to be fair

        1. HamezMace
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Defensively yes.
          Mourinho does seem to find a system that benefits attacking full backs.

          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Doesn’t*

      2. Amey
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Ndombele has the beacon atm 😉

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Yep
      Won't expect more than 2 though

      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Will take that

    3. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Definitely not getting on FH put it that way.

      1. Bubz
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, sadly I just already own him

  24. RD
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    When would be the best week to use Triple captain chip apart from the double gameweek?

    1. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Liverpool play Villa at home in 33

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        THIS
        Especially if they are out of UCL

      2. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Ooh. I'm annoyed I used it now

    2. HamezMace
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      When one of your premium players has a plum fixture.

      Vs Villa for example.

    3. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Jimenez vs BOU/avl
      Bruno vs BOU
      Salah/Mane vs AVL
      Kevin/Kun/Silva vs NOR

    4. Bubz
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Liverpool vs Villa

    5. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah/Mane Aston Villa Home - GW33
      Salah/Mane Burnley home - GW35
      Aguero Brighton away - GW35
      Aguero Bournemouth - GW36
      Aguero Norwich - GW38

      I'd be targeting one of these

  25. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Tricky to say now, but for a wc after gw32 what might be a good keeper pair? Only interested in doublers

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Krul/McCarthy

      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Though they don't rotate perfectly home and away there is always one with a decent(ish) fixture and they both have a double coming up.

    2. Holmes (specialist in failu…
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm looking at DDG and Krul/Fabianski

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Ederson McCarthy ?

    4. Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reina will have more fixtures than any other keeper 😉

      1. Richard Richard (AKA: Anzhi…
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Steady on

  26. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'll be saving my FH for the juicer doubles, already used my WC.

    Is it a viable tactic to downgrade a none playing guy (Grealish prob) to a 4.5 guy who plays in 31 (hayden, McCarthy) and accept the 2 points. As opposed to move to a similar price mid and chase the spike but instantly want them out my team after 31?

    Transfers are limited and I feel I will need some money to get Chels/Utd assets in. For example it will allow me to do Sarr or Barnes to Fernandes which seems a great upgrade

    1. DAZZ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Can understand why you might want to hold FH for the doubles, but what other chips do you hold? Do you have a BB?

      I'm adamant that without a WC, planning now for later gameweeks is important and using your FH in 31 is the better thing to do.

  27. Tempestic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    The plan is, FH34, WC35/6, BB37
    Next gw Vardy, Ings, Hayden > Jota, Wood, Alli -4 leaves me with 10 players for 31: (I would love Pope and Antonio but I think this is the best way)
    (McCarthy Button)
    TAA Boly Taylor (Egan Soyuncu)
    Salah Mane Alli Sarr (KDB)
    Jimenez Jota Wood

    Then probably Alli > Bruno/Martial for gw32

    Look like a solid plan?

