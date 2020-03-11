306
Pro Pundit Teams March 11

The best FPL players to buy ahead of Blank Gameweek 31

306 Comments
Share

Six-time top 5k finisher Utkarsh Dalmia – aka Zophar –  highlights some of the leading Fantasy Premier League candidates for a Free Hit squad.

Fantasy Premier League managers are just picking up the pieces from what was supposed to be a Double Gameweek 29 but we can waste no time brooding, with the season-defining run-in approaching and Blank Gameweek 31 looming large.

I’m not going into chip strategy too much in this piece, with that topic having already been discussed in a recent article.

Instead, I’m focusing on players who I believe are good picks for a Free Hit squad in Gameweek 31 or for you to acquire now.

Most of you will know this by now but the Premier League fixtures going ahead in Gameweek 31 are:

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Bournemouth
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Burnley vs Watford
Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham

First off, let’s have a look at the xGOT (expected goals on target) non-penalty data from the last four Gameweeks to see which of these teams are showing form in attack:

In terms of my own team, Ayoze Pérez (£6.2m) is likely to make way for Sarr ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

I’m unsure if I’m going to use the Free Hit chip in Gameweek 31 as I only have four active players right now (Alexander-Arnold, Salah, Doherty and Jimenez) but with the Sarr transfer this week, I can get to seven by subsequently transferring in Jota and Mané for a hit.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.1m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.1m) are the candidates to drop out.

The only players I would likely miss out on would be Pope, Antonio, Wood and another defender, so that’s a decision I’ll be making closer to the date.

Hope you enjoyed reading and good luck with whatever strategy you decide.

An FPL veteran of 10 seasons, Utkarsh Dalmia has been a member of the site right since 2009 and has finished in the top 5k in six of those campaigns, with a best finish of 17th in 2010. A Chelsea fan based in India, he relies heavily on statistics for his FPL decision-making process.

 

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

306 Comments Post a Comment
  1. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    What do you expect from a west ham reserve?

    Open Controls
  2. FOO FIGHTER
      3 mins ago

      And just like that 2 goals needed to win.

      Let's do it boys!

      Open Controls
    • LewanGOALski
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Daniele Rugani from Juventus tested positive for coronavirus... :O

      Open Controls
      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Not surprising. I'm surprised it's taken this long for a footballer to get it.

        Open Controls
    • COK3Y5MURF - Unbelievable J…
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      As I was saying...

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/21807525

      Open Controls
      1. Skull And Gnomes 9 SCOTT TA…
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Assassin booked.
        Watch your wing mirrors forever!

        Open Controls
      2. JamieNumber4
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        not bold enough a prediction to be linking

        Open Controls
      3. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        🙂 still not had an answer after two hours 🙁

        Open Controls
    • diesel001
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rio loving it because Liverpool are going out.

      Open Controls
    • Little Red Lacazette
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oh my, LFC are on their way out.

      Open Controls
    • Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      All the injuries this season coupled with the bad luck tonight...

      It’s just not meant to be for Liverpool this season.

      Open Controls
    • Jarvish Scott Talent
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Covid backwards = Divoc. Must be a sign surely.

      Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Adrian is a convenient escape goat, but fact is that for all intensive purposes LiVARpool have been soundly outplayed today irregardless

      Open Controls
      1. Jarvish Scott Talent
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Escape goat 😆

        Open Controls
        1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Brilliant 😀 😀

          Open Controls
      2. WD27
        • 1 Year
        just now

        You're either stupid or have no idea about real life football. Dominated 180 mins of football against a negative team to be let down by a terrible keeping

        Open Controls
    • g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Alisson in goal double defence looked good, Adrian in goal no defenders looks better.

      Open Controls
    • Random Name
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Said this before - don't ever diminish the accomplishments of the invincibles and utd treble team. It's the home stretch that counts to achieve something special and this 'Great' Liverpool team is out of every cup competition by march lol

      Open Controls
    • Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Less chance of Klopp resting his main players now even when they have picked up the PL title.

      Open Controls
    • Kaiser123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      If pool lose this, I can see Everton doing a number on them.

      Open Controls
    • Don Kloppeone
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I hate you Adrian.

      Atleti have attacked for maybe 6 mins the whole match.

      FFS

      Open Controls
    • Lukakuna
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Sergio Romero to Liverpool in the summer?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.